Like the millennials before them, Gen Z is now the subject of every well and not-so-well meaning thinkpiece about what they are doing wrong. But the fact is that it's still smart to listen to one’s elders and learn from their mistakes, experiences and stories.

Someone asked “What’s something Gen Z isn’t ready to hear?” and people shared their thoughts. So get comfortable as you read through, if you are in the right category, perhaps take notes, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

#1

Young woman in a summer dress reaching for leaves in a park, reflecting on middle class challenges for Gen Zers. Get outside. It will do wonders for your anxiety and depression.

thestereo300 , Ron Lach Report

    #2

    Young woman sitting on a couch with head in hands, showing stress and anxiety about middle class and financial struggles. Being mentally ill isn't quirky. The entire community around mental illness on tiktok is so anti recovery.

    ThatPunkTwink , Timur Weber Report

    #3

    Young woman sitting on the floor looking upset, capturing the challenges of the middle class for Gen Zers today. Not every bad thing that happens to you is "trauma.".

    FreshwaterOctopus , RDNE Stock project Report

    #4

    Young Gen Z woman holding notebooks and pencil, representing challenges middle class is over discussions. You don't know nearly as much as you think you do.

    When you look back at yourself 10 years from now, you'll realize this too.

    It happens to everyone.

    kellzone , Kaboompics.com Report

    #5

    Young Gen Z person wearing a black hoodie sitting on a dark couch, reflecting challenges of middle class and generational views. Not everyone is special and sometimes people need to be told they aren't a good person.

    Feathers137 , cottonbro studio Report

    #6

    Young Gen Z woman standing thoughtfully on a tree-lined path, symbolizing challenges middle class faces today. “Every generation imagines itself to be more intelligent than the one that went before it, and wiser than the one that comes after it.”

    -George Orwell.

    soulcrusher2005 , Riki Risnandar Report

    #7

    Teen girl wearing glasses and a purple beanie, looking at her phone in front of a chalkboard with formulas, reflecting middle class struggles. I'm a part of Gen Z but I have something to add: the amount of disrespect some of us have is just shameful. I was sitting in class yesterday and the teacher was telling some kids to get off their phones RIGHT IN FRONT OF THEM and they just continued to ignore her and keep staring at their phones. You can last 1 hour of your life without your phone, put it down and do some work.

    QUINNYBEAN69 , Kaboompics.com Report

    #8

    Young woman recording video on smartphone, illustrating challenges the middle class and Gen Z face today. You don’t have to strive to be famous or to go viral. It’s perfectly ok to be average.

    AHotColdBrew , Ivan Samkov Report

    #9

    Two young women outdoors in casual wear, representing Gen Z discussing challenges of the middle class today. I’m in gen Z, and I would say that one of the most important lessons I’ve learned is that it’s okay to *not* be opinionated. It is far more beneficial to yourself and others if you take time to listen and understand multiple viewpoints instead of seeking to form a concrete opinion.
    Along those same lines, it is okay if your opinions change. That shows that you are growing and learning about what you value most in life.

    megstheace , Mizuno K Report

    #10

    Hand holding smartphone with YouTube app open, symbolizing middle class challenges young Gen Zers face today. Not everything can be solved with a YouTube video.

    HobbitFoot , Ravi Roshan Report

    #11

    Young woman gently holding a man by the shoulders, illustrating challenges faced by the middle class and Gen Z perspectives. Dealing with confrontation and discomfort is a necessary life skill. Not everyone who challenges you and makes you “uncomfortable” through mere argument or disagreement is a bully. If you want to succeed in business or life in general you will need to handle difficult situations. Nobody owes you a “safe space” for your feelings.

    RecursiveSubversive , Timur Weber Report

    #12

    Three young adults standing together indoors, illustrating themes related to middle class challenges and Gen Z perspectives. Middle class is over and doing better than your parents is unlikely.

    ptraugot , Nicole Michalou Report

    #13

    Young Gen Z woman holding multiple shopping bags and a smartphone, symbolizing middle class spending challenges. Well as a gen z, you (we) are contributing as much (or more) to pollution and waste production than previous generations because of our partaking in the constant cycling of clothing trends and constant use and consuption of new products and technology. With really dirt cheap online shopping probably being more accessible, prevalent and normalized in our generation than any one before, we really won’t realize the damage done before it’s too late. They’re definetely gonna blame us for being the straw that broke the camels back when it comes to the environment in 30-50 years and i shudder to think about it.

    anon , Max Fischer Report

    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every generation replaces one form of pollution with another. For example, in the mid 20th century smog caused by smoking chimneys was the norm. Solid fuel fires were the main and only source of heating in most homes, however not many people had cars. Fast forward to today and although the smoking chimneys and solid fuel fires have largely been phased out, we have millions more cars on the roads, over consumption, the world has been taken over by plastic and mass tourism.

    #14

    Two teenage boys sitting outdoors on brick steps, focused on their smartphones, illustrating middle class and Gen Z. I know it's sounds Boomer like, but you're way more addicted to the internet than you would admit.
    I'm also Gen Z btw.

    tillTV746 , Pixabay Report

    #15

    Two young people smiling and pointing, illustrating themes related to middle class challenges for Gen Z. Just like harry potter/disney/anime/lolcomic bacon culture millennials, you, too, will one day be an embarrassment in the eyes of teens and anyone else who isn't chronically online. quit seeking the most moral and respectable of interests - just be cringe! be a decent person, but enjoy tiktok, or youtube gamers or cringey music or anime, or whatever. nothing matters! enjoy your hobbies and shed guilt from your guilty pleasures

    puzzlekitty , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    #16

    Two young people wearing sunglasses and casual clothes, representing themes related to middle class and Gen Z challenges. The “cool” clothing you’re wearing now will look silly in five years.

    jessek , Anastasia Shuraeva Report

    #17

    Young man with tattoos and a split black and white shirt socializing outdoors, reflecting middle class and Gen Z themes. Machine Gun Kelly is a talentless hack and you know it.

    GIGABRO98 , Erik Drost Report

    #18

    Young Gen Z man with curly hair and glasses, wearing a floral shirt and striped tee, reflecting on middle class challenges. People aren’t black and white. Everyone has good and bad traits, and no one is perfect.

    Jebruhuh , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    #19

    Young woman shocked by message on smartphone, illustrating challenges faced by middle class and Gen Z realities. Stop chasing moral purity. You are problematic, your faves are problematic. There is no perfect smol bean meowmoew, and when you put people on that pedestal, they mess up once and you f*****g destroy them like you were betrayed by the s**t YOU did to begin with. You need to learn to grapple with this reality- that we are all imperfect, even your idols- and sit with the difficult grey area, or you will be intellectually lazy and have a weak character forever. And being intellectually lazy and having weak character will make you a f*****g morally and ethically bereft psychopath before long- because you have no sense of morality you didn't outsource somewhere else because it was emotionally easier for you.

    moral absolutists are the exact same as the "cold logic atheists" we all hate. Stop being that person. Grapple with s**t that might make you think hard about two opposing truths, read a complex book, some Maya Angelou or something, instead of your tagged uwu coffeeshop fanfiction for f*****g once in your life.

    No-Bewt , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    #20

    Two young girls with face stickers taking a selfie indoors, highlighting challenges faced by young Gen Zers in middle class. Guard your privacy AND YOUR KIDS’ PRIVACY. Your children don’t know who they are yet and you’re sharing a bazillion photos and videos and other c**p - or their literal c**p - with the world via internet. Don’t get me started on where convicts with child pRon start their collections… but I’ll give you a hint and it’s abbreviated SM.

    The internet is fun and all but consider keeping some of that stuff as personal stuff. LOCK IT DOWN. (I’m looking at you, face scanner for iPhone, allowing apps to track your personal data, and location services). I know none of y’all read books anymore, but I’m sure someone’s talked about 1984 on a podcast.

    somewhenimpossible , Antoni Shkraba Studio Report

    #21

    Young Gen Z woman recording a video on smartphone mounted on a tripod, sharing perspectives on middle class challenges. We can't all be content creators some of us are gonna have to be plumbers.

    cadavardark , Blue Bird Report

    #22

    Young woman in green sweater looking worried while holding a smartphone, reflecting on middle class challenges for Gen Z. It's okay to give yourself a break from fighting injustices. I see a lot of gen Z posting about different problems in the world to bring awarenesses to those issues but if you're engulfed in every problem out there, you aren't giving yourself a chance to actually be happy. So it's okay to not know about every issue all the time. Give yourself a break sometimes and just try and have fun.

    GabeNewellExperience , Liza Summer Report

    #23

    Young Gen Z person skating outdoors, wearing casual colorful clothes, illustrating middle class challenges and lifestyle changes. It's not uncool or irresponsible to be hopeful, joyful, gracious, or to happy with yourself. Take a break from the news and the internet, it's making you too anxious to really *live*. It's cliché, but I mean it! Turn to your community and make change and relationships where you can see them in real life. Let yourself be inspired and don't listen to older grumps who want to yuck your yum just because the world keeps turning.

    Material_Marzipan302 , Yaroslav Shuraev Report

    #24

    Large diverse crowd wearing masks raising fists during a middle class protest in an urban city street setting. That boomers ran the civil rights movement. There's a lot of racist old people don't get me wrong but gen z act like they are the first generation to consider human rights.


    Edit: for everyone telling me boomers were only teenagers during civil rights I implore you to go to a protest and notice how many teenagers show up. They don't have to work and they are often the most radical. Teenagers have always been a big part of social movements, y'all just hate boomers because your media has pitted the 2 groups against eachother for fun.

    No_Manufacturer5641 , Joshua Santos Report

    #25

    Young woman in casual clothes and a bucket hat smiling and giving a thumbs up about middle class challenges for Gen Z. Toxic positivity isn't positive.

    anon , SKG Photography Report

    #26

    Sometimes in life, you gotta do something you really dont want to do. Just buckle up and do it. No one in your life will do it for you.

    ShaRo_ Report

    #27

    Young woman focused on phone, illustrating challenges the middle class faces for Gen Zers in today’s economy. You're in an echo chamber online.

    Not everyone agrees with you.

    Some of us just don't want to write our opinions on twitter for fear of abuse because you can't get across nuance and complex topics with a character limit.

    nazgul987 , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    #28

    You are terrible, terrible content creators. And you will have to live with your shame for the rest of your life.

    swampy13 Report

    #29

    Young woman with tattoos covering her face with hands, expressing anxiety related to middle class challenges and Gen Z concerns. Looking through these comments as a Gen Z, you people didn't say anything I haven't heard, so I'll help you out.

    Hey, Gen Z, you know all those s****y trends and horrible "pranks" and the cancel culture you follow along with? Yeah, that's gonna stick around FOREVER. Unlike our predecessors, our mistakes can't just be left in the past because they're on the internet.

    Jamano-Eridzander , cottonbro studio Report

    #30

    A man in a white shirt analyzing financial data and middle class trends on a large screen with complex charts. Crypto currency isn’t going to be the future.

    PleaseStepAside , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    #31

    It's actually not ethical, in most cases, to film and post random strangers. Your friends, with their permission? Sure. Someone on the street, clearly experiencing mental illness issues? Not ok. Goofy children you don't know in a park? Nope. People you're sitting with in the ER? Violation of privacy.



    A good rule of thumb would be that if you're not willing to approach the person for permission to film or post (because they would be embarrassed, because they would be mad, or because they would deny permission) then you probably shouldn't be filming them. You aren't entitled to use other people's images for fifteen minutes of tiktok fame.

    severalcouches Report

    #32

    Bright modern open office with workers at desks, illustrating middle class work environment challenges for young Gen Zers. That people who have “jobs” are generally happier than those who don’t.

    There’s a million ways I’m on the side of a modern Labor movement, but this notion that people would be happier without *any* semi-mandatory need to get out and do something that someone is willing to contribute capital toward has approximately zero correlation with my lived experience.

    Pristine_Nothing , Polina Zimmerman Report

    #33

    Young person wearing headphones and plaid shirt, covering face in frustration, reflecting middle class challenges. Other people aren't responsible for your safety or emotional comfort.

    Ultraviolet_Spacecat , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    #34

    You have to actually work for what you want.

    fischgeek Report

    #35

    Go to work.

    almira_99 Report

    #36

    Man in pink shirt consoling distressed young Gen Z man sitting on bed, reflecting challenges middle class faces today. Teenagers should know that it’s ok to feel depressed and heartbroken. It’s okay to feel like everything is out of control and that you should talk about all these feelings to an adult.

    Tanushree , Kindel Media Report

    #37

    The choices you make today matter. You are not invincible.

    anon Report

    #38

    Trying to establish exactly what kind of victim you are is ultimately not going to get you anywhere.

    The seemingly pervasive belief that you are either a victim or an oppressor... so, it's better to be a victim... is false.

    We are all victims AND oppressors on some level. It's more important to improve yourself, be a more compassionate person, and focus on the future, than to obsess about how you have been wronged or mistreated.

    Move forward. Thinking of yourself as a victim will only hold you back.

    HenryMulligan4thewin Report

    #39

    The internet is a terrible place to get your world view from . Seriously .
    I’ve noticed this especially with teens in the west and how they react to news (most recently American teens) and it’s usually internet hysterics that whip them into an almost delusional frenzy. It’s terrible for your mental health , and its seriously lacking in perspective .

    This is not Gen Z specific , but generally for young people time immemorial - when you’re young it’s easy to see everything in absolutes , black and white , if it’s not y its z and that’s that. It’s easy to hold super high morality standards and the internet makes it very easy to get a justice b***r with minimal effort . Trying to get nuance is important .

    Thatmixedotaku Report

    #40

    Extremists are who got us to where we are today. Those super dramatic peers of yours are not the leaders. The calm cool and collected that look out for everyone are the people you push to the front to represent you.

    CatchingRays Report

    #41

    Some people are victimised. Bad things happen to good people for no reason. It’s not your fault.

    Celebrating victimhood, and defining yourself or others because of their status as a ‘victim’ is not a good long term strategy however.

    Be it people of Color, or women, or trans people or whatever…. Relegating them to a permanent status of ‘victim’ is not going to help them or you change your situation for the better.

    newsfromplanetmike Report

    #42

    If you're "triggered" by some harmless, normal, everyday thing, to the point you can't function, then it's your job to get therapy. It's not society's job to reshape itself so **you** never experience stress.

    anon Report

    #43

    Being gay and/or trans isn't a personality. Sincerely, someone gay and trans.

    anon Report

    #44

    This is for any queer gen-z. I’ve seen some horrendous takes online that shows me that a lot of them don’t know queer history. There are books, google and some older queer people (unfortunately we don’t have as many elders as we should because of the AIDS epidemic, and that’s part of our history too) to talk to. Please learn it.

    disgruntledhoneybee Report

    #45

    Staying inside staring at screens for your entire childhood has made many of you socially inept.

    you are trying to learn lessons at 18 that you should have been learning at 12.

    theloosestofcannons Report

