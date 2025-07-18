ADVERTISEMENT

Ever imagined your cat being the size of a building? Digital artist Matt McCarthy did, and he turned that hilarious thought into a photo series where oversized cats take over the world.

In this fourth part of his popular project, Matt edits massive, fluffy cats into everyday scenes - napping on rooftops, blocking traffic, or casually taking over parks and gas stations. The results are both surreal and adorable, showing what life might be like if our feline friends ruled the city (literally).

Scroll down to see the latest batch of his giant cat creations, and check out the links to previous parts if you just can’t get enough of these furry giants!

More info: Instagram | mrmattmccarthy.com

#1

Giant cat lying in a busy city square, surreal parallel universe art imagining cats as enormous rulers.

mrmattmccarthy Report

    #2

    Giant black cat lounging over autumn forest, surreal parallel universe art depicting cats as colossal rulers.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #3

    Surreal parallel universe image of giant cats nursing on a beach with tiny people swimming and sunbathing nearby.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #4

    Surreal parallel universe artwork featuring a giant cat face towering over a minimalist building with doors and stairs.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #5

    Giant cat towering over beachgoers at sunset in a surreal parallel universe with oversized feline creatures.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #6

    Giant cat sitting on grassy hill beneath a bright rainbow in a surreal parallel universe scene.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #7

    Giant cat with eyes closed inside a modern library, illustrating surreal parallel universe where giant cats reign.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #8

    Giant cat towering over city streets in a surreal parallel universe artwork imagining feline dominance.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #9

    Giant cat sleeping on a city crosswalk surrounded by pedestrians in a surreal parallel universe artwork.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #10

    Giant cat towering over city street with pedestrians below in surreal parallel universe art piece.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #11

    Giant cat silhouette over city street at sunset in a surreal parallel universe with glowing neon signs.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #12

    Giant cat lounging on sand with tiny people and umbrellas, depicting a surreal parallel universe with giant cats.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #13

    Giant cat in surreal parallel universe interacts with people in a city square, showcasing imaginative giant cats artwork.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #14

    Giant black cat sits on a curved highway bridge in a surreal parallel universe with autumn forest surroundings.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #15

    Giant cat perched atop a tall building in a surreal parallel universe imagined by an artist.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #16

    Surreal parallel universe with a giant cat lying across a busy city street and a cyclist passing nearby.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #17

    Surreal parallel universe artwork featuring a giant cat face looming over a cocktail glass on a bar counter.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #18

    Surreal parallel universe with a giant cat looming over a tall apartment building at sunset.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #19

    Giant cat towering over city streets in a surreal parallel universe with enormous feline presence and urban buildings.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #20

    Giant cat lounging on a surreal beach shore in a parallel universe where giant cats reign over the landscape.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #21

    Surreal parallel universe with a giant cat's nose surrounded by towering buildings in a digitally imagined cityscape.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #22

    Surreal parallel universe scene with a giant cat looming over a busy city square filled with people.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #23

    Surreal parallel universe featuring a giant cat towering over a vast canyon landscape with a small human figure below.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #24

    Giant surreal cat reaching toward a vibrant rainbow in a fantastical parallel universe landscape.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #25

    Giant cat looming over crowded beach in a surreal parallel universe imagined by artist with giant cats reign.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #26

    Surreal parallel universe with giant cat peeking over a raised city bridge, boats sailing on river below.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #27

    Surreal parallel universe with giant cat ear emerging from calm ocean under clear blue sky.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #28

    Giant white cat with green eyes towering over beach and ocean in a surreal parallel universe artwork.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #29

    Giant cat lounging on a street at sunset in a surreal parallel universe where giant cats reign.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #30

    Surreal parallel universe with a giant cat lounging on the beach, tongue out and paw raised at sunset.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #31

    Surreal parallel universe with a giant cat emerging from the ocean near a crowded beach with umbrellas and lounge chairs.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #32

    Giant cat lounging on a beach with tiny people and boats in a surreal parallel universe art piece.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #33

    Surreal giant cat with an airplane flying close to its head in a parallel universe art piece.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #34

    Surreal parallel universe image featuring a giant cat towering over a historic cathedral in black and white.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #35

    Giant cat lounging over Paris cityscape near Eiffel Tower in a surreal parallel universe art piece.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #36

    Giant cat towering over cityscape with ancient columns, surreal parallel universe art imagining giant cats reigning.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #37

    Surreal parallel universe with giant cat face formed from clouds above a landscape with a rainbow and blue sky.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #38

    Surreal parallel universe with giant cat looming over people riding camels through ancient stone ruins.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #39

    Surreal parallel universe scene with giant cats’ paws and tiny humans interacting in imaginative artwork.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #40

    Giant cat lounging on top of a building in a surreal parallel universe imagined by an artist.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #41

    Giant cat walking through city street in surreal parallel universe artwork imagining cats reigning over humans.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #42

    Giant cat peacefully sleeping in a city street, illustrating a surreal parallel universe where giant cats reign.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #43

    Giant cat peeking from behind skyscrapers in a surreal parallel universe with towering city buildings and clear blue sky.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #44

    Giant cat towering over city skyline at sunset in a surreal parallel universe artwork.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #45

    Surreal parallel universe scene with a giant cat overlooking a person swimming in open water.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #46

    Giant cat lounging on a crowded beach in a surreal parallel universe imagined by an artist.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #47

    Surreal parallel universe where a giant cat sleeps across the ocean behind beachgoers with surfboards.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #48

    Giant cat with blue eyes towering over ancient ruins in a surreal parallel universe imagined by artist.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #49

    Giant cat towering over busy city street with pedestrians in surreal parallel universe art piece.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #50

    Giant cat lounging in a bustling urban market scene, illustrating a surreal parallel universe with giant cats reigning.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #51

    Giant cat walking down an empty city street with skyscrapers, depicting a surreal parallel universe where giant cats reign.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #52

    A giant black cat sleeping on a city street in a surreal parallel universe where giant cats reign.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #53

    Surreal parallel universe with a giant black cat towering over the Great Wall in a fantasy art scene.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #54

    Giant cat sleeping in surreal parallel universe scene with people observing the massive feline in an urban setting.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

    #55

    Giant cat lying next to the Eiffel Tower in a surreal parallel universe with oversized feline creatures.

    mrmattmccarthy Report

