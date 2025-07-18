ADVERTISEMENT

Ever imagined your cat being the size of a building? Digital artist Matt McCarthy did, and he turned that hilarious thought into a photo series where oversized cats take over the world.

In this fourth part of his popular project, Matt edits massive, fluffy cats into everyday scenes - napping on rooftops, blocking traffic, or casually taking over parks and gas stations. The results are both surreal and adorable, showing what life might be like if our feline friends ruled the city (literally).

Scroll down to see the latest batch of his giant cat creations, and check out the links to previous parts if you just can’t get enough of these furry giants!

More info: Instagram | mrmattmccarthy.com