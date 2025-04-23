Matt McCarthy’s surreal cat collages sit somewhere between dream and reality, where everyday scenes are interrupted by oversized cats with just the right amount of menace and charm. His goal is to make viewers pause and feel that something is slightly off, even if the scene feels familiar at first glance. "I want to create images that feel very familiar to the viewer but are slightly off," Matt said, explaining how he uses cats not only for their visual appeal but also as stand-ins for human emotions like anxiety, stubbornness, and pettiness.

His creative journey began with traditional paper collage, then shifted to digital work to better bring his massive cat concepts to life, and recently returned to hand-cut pieces for their tactile quality. “It feels like coming full circle,” he noted, enjoying the added texture and depth that analog offers. His work has traveled far, licensed by companies in the UK and Germany, allowing him to connect with cat lovers across the world. Whether it’s through calendars, postcards, or surreal photo prints, Matt hopes his art gives people a moment to escape and rethink the cats they know—graceful, unpredictable creatures that deserve a second look.

