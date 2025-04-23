Matt McCarthy’s surreal cat collages sit somewhere between dream and reality, where everyday scenes are interrupted by oversized cats with just the right amount of menace and charm. His goal is to make viewers pause and feel that something is slightly off, even if the scene feels familiar at first glance. "I want to create images that feel very familiar to the viewer but are slightly off," Matt said, explaining how he uses cats not only for their visual appeal but also as stand-ins for human emotions like anxiety, stubbornness, and pettiness.

His creative journey began with traditional paper collage, then shifted to digital work to better bring his massive cat concepts to life, and recently returned to hand-cut pieces for their tactile quality. “It feels like coming full circle,” he noted, enjoying the added texture and depth that analog offers. His work has traveled far, licensed by companies in the UK and Germany, allowing him to connect with cat lovers across the world. Whether it’s through calendars, postcards, or surreal photo prints, Matt hopes his art gives people a moment to escape and rethink the cats they know—graceful, unpredictable creatures that deserve a second look.

More info: Instagram | mrmattmccarthy.com | Etsy

#1

Giant cat art piece shows feline lounging over a beach scene, creating a surreal and unsettling contrast.

    #2

    Giant cat resting on Earth, showcasing adorably unsettling art of feline world dominance.

    We all know that if the earth was flat, cats would have knocked everything off it donkeys years ago.

    #3

    Giant cat art piece with a yawning feline towering over a cityscape, moon above.

    #4

    Giant cat climbing skyscraper in black and white cityscape, creating an adorably unsettling scene.

    #5

    Giant cat sprawled across city street with skyscrapers and traffic light, illustrating adorably unsettling art.

    #6

    Giant cat emerging from the ocean behind a crowded beach, blending elements of adorably unsettling art.

    #7

    Giant cat climbing a skyscraper as crowds watch below, illustrating the artist's unsettling art.

    #8

    Giant cat head overlooking a waterfall, blending adorably with the landscape.

    My cat used to drool when she was sleepy and relaxed 🤤

    #9

    Giant cat peering through a partially open door, showcasing unsettling art of cats ruling the world.

    #10

    Giant cat with open mouth behind the Statue of Liberty, showcasing giant cat art in an unsettling yet adorable style.

    #11

    Giant cat atop skyscraper, showcasing adorably unsettling surreal art piece by artist.

    #12

    Giant cat resting in the ocean near a busy beach, depicting giant cats ruling the world.

    #13

    Giant cat walking through colorful cityscape, showcasing adorably unsettling art.

    #14

    Giant cat head emerges from the ocean, dwarfing the beach and a lone human figure, in surreal art piece.

    #15

    Giant cat lounging over cityscape, illustrating a fantastical world.

    #16

    Giant cat nose art cleverly integrated into a stone wall, creating an adorably unsettling visual.

    #17

    Giant cat towering over city and car, licking its lips, depicting cats ruling the world.

    #18

    Giant cat resting on a colorful building, illustrating an artist's vision of cats ruling the world.

    #19

    Giant cat art piece with cat face peering out of a tunnel in a mountainous landscape.

    #20

    Giant black cat peering from a square in a crowded plaza, surprising pedestrians below. Art evokes cats ruling the world.

    #21

    Giant cat in modern architecture setting with people, illustrating an adorably unsettling art piece.

    #22

    Giant cat peeks through ground in desert, with three tiny humans nearby.

    #23

    Giant cat on colorful, graffiti-covered wall with a cyclist passing by.

    #24

    Giant cat overlooking vast desert landscape, illustrating cats ruling the world in surreal art.

    #25

    Giant black cat with green eyes peers through a doorway in a vintage room, showcasing unsettling art.

    #26

    Giant cat behind a cathedral dome, creating an adorably unsettling artwork of feline world dominance.

    #27

    Giant cat peering over a green hill with mountains in the background, evoking a playful sense of giant cats ruling the world.

    #28

    A giant black cat being held in a modern living room, illustrating giant cats ruling the world concept.

    #29

    Giant cat lounging in city square, with historic architecture in the background, illustrating cats ruling the world.

    #30

    Giant cat perched atop a pyramid with UFOs hovering, illustrating the unsettling art theme of cats ruling the world.

    #31

    Giant cat art piece towering over city street, creating an adorably unsettling scene.

    #32

    Giant cat art piece featuring a black cat on a movie screen in an empty theater, creating an adorably unsettling scene.

    #33

    Giant cat lounging on a rocky arch in a scenic canyon, showcasing unsettling art of cats ruling the world.

    #34

    Giant cat lounging in front of the Chelsea Theater, showcasing unsettling art of cats ruling the world.

    #35

    Giant cat lounging between city buildings, illustrating adorably unsettling art concepts.

    #36

    Giant cat merged with Eiffel Tower in surreal art piece.

    #37

    Giant cat lounging on a camper, showcasing adorably unsettling art.

    #38

    Giant cat with a blue collar sits towering inside a room, next to a window overlooking historic buildings.

    #39

    Giant cat lounging in a city park, dwarfing nearby people and buildings under a clear blue sky.

    #40

    Giant cat lounging in bustling city square, dominating the scene with its massive presence.

    #41

    Giant cat lounging over a city street, showcasing an adorably unsettling world imagined by the artist.

    #42

    Giant cat art piece shows feline dominating cityscape with taxis and skyscrapers.

    #43

    Giant cat sleeping in an ornate room, next to a tiny antique chair, embodying an imagined world ruled by cats.

    #44

    Giant cat lounging on a crowded beach, surrounded by umbrellas and people.

    #45

    Giant cat lounging over a cityscape, illustrating unsettling art with cats ruling the world.

    #46

    Giant cat lounging on a viaduct, showcasing imaginative art of cats ruling the world.

    #47

    Giant cat lying on a busy city intersection, with cars and buildings around, showing cats ruling the world.

    #48

    Giant cat resting on a lush green landscape with a waterfall, creating an adorably unsettling art scene.

    #49

    Giant cat emerges from a cracked moon, overseeing a snowy landscape under a starry sky.

    #50

    Giant cat looming over city skyscrapers, displaying an unsettling yet adorable scene.

