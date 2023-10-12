ADVERTISEMENT

When thinking of cats, we always imagine their quirky personalities and cute appearance. However, as the author of these surreal cat collages pointed out, we often overlook the fact that they are apex predators. If cats were bigger, our perception might be a bit different.

Inspired by this idea, Matt McCarthy decided to experiment with enlarging cats and creating an uncanny surrealism. As Matt stated previously, "I want to create images that feel very familiar to the viewer but are slightly off."

In addition to magnifying the cats in size, he also uses their personalities as surrogates for human emotions, including anxiety, pettiness, and stubbornness.

More info: Instagram | mrmattmccarthy.com | Etsy

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

