ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to discover the fun side of functionality! Explore our curated selection of quirky yet incredibly useful products that are bound to make your life easier and more enjoyable. From funky gadgets to offbeat tools, these items are not only practical but also bring a sense of joy to your everyday routine. Join us as we delve into the world of quirky products that are guaranteed to surprise and delight!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Seal The Deal With Cuddles - Dive Into Comfort With Chubby Blob Seal Plush

Seal The Deal With Cuddles - Dive Into Comfort With Chubby Blob Seal Plush

Review: "It's so soft and squishable! It's a good size too and the snoot sticks out enough that I "boop" it every time I walk by, 10/10" - Robert

amazon.com , Robert , Elizabeth Clark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
$34.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Brighten Your Space With An LED Light-Up Word Clock: Add A Modern And Quirky Touch To Your Décor

Brighten Your Space With An LED Light-Up Word Clock: Add A Modern And Quirky Touch To Your Décor

Review: "Love all these copper pieces from Amazon. They are perfect accents for my new sideboard that has copper hinges and pulls. The clock is particularly neat because it’s so different with words recorded in 5-minute increments." - jzygrma

amazon.com , jzygrma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
$26.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Fire Escape Shelf For Your Inner Superhero

Fire Escape Shelf For Your Inner Superhero

Review: "I love this staircase shelf! We use it to display our funko pops! And it’s perfect for displaying figurines such as funky pops or small plants! I think it would look super cute with those small vine hanging plants as well! Easy to put together too!" - Devona

amazon.com , Jamiepancake , DG360 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
$34.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Add Charm To Your Bathroom With A Cute Lamb Q-Tip And Cotton Ball Holder Dispenser: Keep Your Vanity Organized In Style

Add Charm To Your Bathroom With A Cute Lamb Q-Tip And Cotton Ball Holder Dispenser: Keep Your Vanity Organized In Style

Review: "Cute lambs, well made and will be versatile for many storage needs such as cotton swabs and cosmetic items." - Pettigree

amazon.com , Sara Gorlick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
$11.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Leafriend: Elevating Sprouts To New Heights

Leafriend: Elevating Sprouts To New Heights

Review: "These guys are gonna come in super handy, I'm always rooting something. (Plant Life.) I've used a myriad of things in the past to assist my little green babies along, but these things were too adorable to pass up. Recommend!" - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Victoria , Marilyn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
$21.9 $19.9 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Groove While You Scrub: Mix Tape Sponges

Groove While You Scrub: Mix Tape Sponges

Review: "These were bought as a gift. They loved them. It's a novelty item, which is just for fun. So far they are holding up nicely and bring something different to the kitchen. They come in a nice package and look like just like cassettes (receiver mistook them for that at first glance, which was funny) ." - richie martinez

amazon.com , Ace Amaze Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
$12.99 $10.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Effortlessly Clean Your Microwave With The Volcano Microwave Cleaner

Effortlessly Clean Your Microwave With The Volcano Microwave Cleaner

Review: "I hate cleaning the microwave with a hot white passion & this little volcano is magical. Worked like a charm!" - happymel

amazon.com , happymel , Niecy GS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
wilmamieremet avatar
Birb
Birb
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Something cheaper: take an glass, water and some lemon juice.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

Provide Your Feline Friend With Fun And Comfort With The Cactus Cat Scratcher

Provide Your Feline Friend With Fun And Comfort With The Cactus Cat Scratcher

Review: "Our cat Midnight enjoys staying busy with her new MeowChristmas present. Highly recommend this item for new kittens too, they will learn with time to stay away from other scratching areas. Very satisfied costumer here." - MARCO POLO

amazon.com , Rachel Suarez , MARCO POLO Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
$24.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Whisker-Ful Brew - Dive Into The Delight With Jewoster’s Cat Mug

Whisker-Ful Brew - Dive Into The Delight With Jewoster’s Cat Mug

Review: "This is the most delightful mug! Keeps tea very hot and holds looseleaf tea, herbs beautifully not one leaf will escape! It's comfortable in your hand and easy to clean." - Maria Gliozzo Cohn

amazon.com , Jaxx , Su2000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
$9.98 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Illuminate Your Space With Whimsy Using The Mushroom Night Light Flower Lamp

Illuminate Your Space With Whimsy Using The Mushroom Night Light Flower Lamp

Review: "Works perfectly. I love how it change color. It has a sensor so you never have to remembered to turn on a switch. I plan to buy more." - Annoulis

amazon.com , Annoulis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
$5.97 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Effortlessly Cook Crispy Bacon In The Microwave With The Makin Bacon Microwave Bacon Dish

Effortlessly Cook Crispy Bacon In The Microwave With The Makin Bacon Microwave Bacon Dish

Review: "Love this easy clean way to cook just a few pieces of bacon without all the mess and extra cleanup. Easy to cleanup and takes no time to cook and clean." - Christy

amazon.com , Christy , Sydney Cohen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
$17.95 $14.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Beard The Dishes Away With Ototo’s Brush Buddy

Beard The Dishes Away With Ototo’s Brush Buddy

Review: "Love our beardy! The bristles are very firm and scrub fabulously. And it’s surprisingly very ergonomic feel!" - Kimberly Poff

amazon.com , Kimberly Poff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
$17.95 $16.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Protect Your Cables In Style With Cable Protector Animals: Keep Your Charging Cords Safe From Wear And Tear With Fun And Cute Designs

Protect Your Cables In Style With Cable Protector Animals: Keep Your Charging Cords Safe From Wear And Tear With Fun And Cute Designs

Review: "I have had other cord protectors in the past, but these were just too cute to pass up. They stay on my cords well and they also make great gifts! Easy to put on as well." - Sara Smith

amazon.com , Erika , Gabriela Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
$12.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Keep Your Snacks Fresh And Cute With These Adorable Bag Clips: Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Kitchen Organization

Keep Your Snacks Fresh And Cute With These Adorable Bag Clips: Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Kitchen Organization

Review: "This is my second pack, I love them so much! They bring a cute vibe to the kitchen with the little animals. The clipping power is strong. I haven’t had issues using them with chip bags, brown sugar packages and cracker sleeves." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
$3.49 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Add Personality To Your Space With The Buddy Wall Hook: Functional And Playful Organizer For Coats, Hats, And More

Add Personality To Your Space With The Buddy Wall Hook: Functional And Playful Organizer For Coats, Hats, And More

Review: "Easy to hang up and add such a fun flair to the room." - Laurie J

amazon.com , Laurie J Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
$23.53 $19.88 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Wrap It Up, Taco Style - The Zesty Way To Cover Cuts With Bioswiss

Wrap It Up, Taco Style - The Zesty Way To Cover Cuts With Bioswiss

Review: "Got these for a funny stocking stuffer and didn't really expect much but these are actually really good band-aids! My daughter stuck one on a rug burn she had on her foot and it stayed on for 3 days in winter! with all the thick socks and snow boots I thought for sure this would have come off in 20 minutes!" - The proverbial mom

amazon.com , The proverbial mom , Sebastian Crites Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
$6.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Aromatherapy Magic With The Disco Ball Diffuser

Aromatherapy Magic With The Disco Ball Diffuser

Review: "Perfect addition to my room! It’s cute, lights up, rotates, and has adjustable times for the diffuser. It’s excellent quality and is very affordable. It will even sparkle up your room if put infront of the sunlight. I would definitely recommend this product for everyone. It’s the perfect gift for any occasion🫶🏼" - Katherine Bonilla

amazon.com , Charity Rivers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
$39.97 $37.97 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Keep Your Floors Clean With Bear Microfiber Washable Mop Slippers: Turn Cleaning Into A Fun And Comfortable Activity

Keep Your Floors Clean With Bear Microfiber Washable Mop Slippers: Turn Cleaning Into A Fun And Comfortable Activity

Review: "So cute! They’re great for walk-in around and getting dust off the floor! They also came with cute little socks, which was a nice touch! They’re soft and comfy, price considered!" - Dani Lilley

amazon.com , Dani Lilley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
$13.99 $11.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Keep Your Wine Fresh And Stylish With A Beanie Wine Stopper: Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Wine Collection

Keep Your Wine Fresh And Stylish With A Beanie Wine Stopper: Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Wine Collection

Review: "Bought these as a gift for my friend & she absolutely loved them!! They are super cute & work well!!" - Lynnsey Dauer

amazon.com , Caroline Santise Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
$16.9 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Kitty Clean: Adorable Cat Hand Towels For A Purr-Fect Dry

Kitty Clean: Adorable Cat Hand Towels For A Purr-Fect Dry

Review: "These are small hand towels. Making you smile every time you see them:). It motivates hand and face washing. Got one in bathroom, one on bathtub, one by the oven and one my the kitchen sink. Def. a conversation starter. Not a lightweight fabric but not heavy either." - Bengi Toz

amazon.com , hbgilmore , Anonymous JD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
$16.98 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#21

From Coins To Keto: The Avo-Mighty Mini Wallet

From Coins To Keto: The Avo-Mighty Mini Wallet

Review: "I love how fun this coin purse is and how subtly it hides your money. Who is going to steal an avocado in your bag?! I get positive comments everywhere I go about this, and I always point them back here. I hope to carry this for a very long time!" - scrib

amazon.com , scrib , Anna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
$19.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Food Dice Delight: Roll To Reveal Your Next Dish

Food Dice Delight: Roll To Reveal Your Next Dish

Review: "It’s always an issue trying to figure out what to order for lunch at work. This was a great gift idea for the person who’s always thinking about lunch! LOL" - Emmei

amazon.com , Emmei Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
$9.99 $7.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Drinks With Dachshund Dog Shaped Silicone Ice Cube Molds And Tray

Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Drinks With Dachshund Dog Shaped Silicone Ice Cube Molds And Tray

Review: "Adorable ice mold. Easy to use - best to flip mold over and push ice cubes out. Perfect size for making dachshund-sized frozen yogurt treats and small ice cubes for water bottles with a narrow opening. Order at least two trays because, just like doxies, you can’t have just one!" - JM

amazon.com , JM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
$8.99 $7.98 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
nitka711 avatar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dackel. It‘s a Dackel. A Dachs is a completely different animal. I really don‘t know why you call it that, seeing as you use our word for dog (Hund). You call it „badger dog“ by the way, as Dachs means badger and Hund means dog

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Simplify Your Grocery Hauls With A Grocery Bag Carrier: Easily Carry Multiple Bags At Once Without Strain

Simplify Your Grocery Hauls With A Grocery Bag Carrier: Easily Carry Multiple Bags At Once Without Strain

Review: "I use this when I do a drive up at target or forget my reusable bags and it is great! It’s carried multiple bags with ease and I’m not breaking my fingers or hurting my wrist anymore lol." - Savi Smith

amazon.com , Linda Scott , Savi Smith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
$13.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Keep Bugs Out While Letting Fresh Air In With A Magnetic Screen Door: Easy To Install And Perfect For Enjoying Breezy Days

Keep Bugs Out While Letting Fresh Air In With A Magnetic Screen Door: Easy To Install And Perfect For Enjoying Breezy Days

Review: "This product was very affordable, easy to install, looks great and works as stated." - porky

amazon.com , Katlyn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
$31.95 $25 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Pengke’s Fruit Bowl: Where Function Meets Fun

Pengke’s Fruit Bowl: Where Function Meets Fun

Review: "This was a very unusual piece in which I personally had never seen anything closely resembled this which can be used for fruit or just a decorative piece. However one uses this, it's a conversation piece, believe me. I'm thnking about purchasing another one soon." - Larry Brown

amazon.com , Dartchick , Linda Bordelon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
$17.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Extend The Life Of Your Produce With Bluapple: Keep Fruits And Veggies Fresh Longer

Extend The Life Of Your Produce With Bluapple: Keep Fruits And Veggies Fresh Longer

Review: "Bluapple-They have keeps my fruit, fresh, crisp, and longer than in the past. Recommend and we will purchase again." - TimothyS. Clippinger

amazon.com , Murphy & Valerie , TimothyS. Clippinger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
$26.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#28

From Centerpiece To Showpiece: Oleek’s Vase Of Versatility

From Centerpiece To Showpiece: Oleek’s Vase Of Versatility

Review: "I love this vase. It is exactly as described if not better! It is fantastic quality and looks so great in person. I’m so excited to see how different flowers look in it, and honestly can see it being used for so many fun displays!! Highly recommend, might even buy another." - kate hochwalt

amazon.com , kate hochwalt , Shelbz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
$39.97 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
leeriches18 avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is disgusting putting a fish in such a small space, even if it is just for an advertising photo.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

Pamper Your Skin With A Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask: Effervescent Formula For Deep Cleansing And Refreshing Results

Pamper Your Skin With A Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask: Effervescent Formula For Deep Cleansing And Refreshing Results

Review: "I ordered this because I thought it might be fun, and it really is! It also helped my face feel so clean! It definitely tickles as it is bubbling, but is doable!" - aleach

amazon.com , Em , Ari Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
$9.74 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
leeriches18 avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where have all the regular wet when applied, peel off when dry facemasks gone?! They're all either these things or sheet masks. Gimme the old school ones that suddenly disappeared.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

Showcase Your Love For Music With A Rack Guitar Amp Key Holder

Showcase Your Love For Music With A Rack Guitar Amp Key Holder

Review: "So cute. My husband who is a musician absolutely loved it. Valentine's Day gift. Thank you." - Linette anderson

amazon.com , Linette anderson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
$33.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Ribbit & Shine: Dainty Frog Earrings For Everyday Glam

Ribbit & Shine: Dainty Frog Earrings For Everyday Glam

Review: "It can be a little hard to put these on, but they are a hit. I receive many compliments on my new earrings. If you love frogs, these are perfect for you." - Christina Harris

amazon.com , Curious fella , hailey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
$8.99 $7.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Keep Your Plants Hydrated With Self-Watering Bulbs: Effortlessly Maintain Optimal Soil Moisture For Healthy And Vibrant Growth

Keep Your Plants Hydrated With Self-Watering Bulbs: Effortlessly Maintain Optimal Soil Moisture For Healthy And Vibrant Growth

Review: "These have been a life saver on my parsley plant! I felt like it was always drooping and I wasn't sure when to water it, but with these I just fill them up and let them go to work! It makes sure I don't over water my plants or under water them. Just fill them up every couple of days. I would definitely buy them again." - Miranda

amazon.com , Miranda , Marie Mueller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
$15.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Keep Your Beverages Close At Hand With A Sofa Cup Holder: Enjoy Convenient Access To Drinks While Relaxing On Your Sofa

Keep Your Beverages Close At Hand With A Sofa Cup Holder: Enjoy Convenient Access To Drinks While Relaxing On Your Sofa

Review: "Love this cup holder! It's just what we needed for a chair that sits off by itself without a table nearby. It stays put on the arm and doesn't budge! Having the removable center piece is great and accommodates different sizes of mugs, cups and bottles." - Paula

amazon.com , Paula Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
$22.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Reduce Drying Time And Soften Fabrics Naturally With Wool Dryer Balls: Eco-Friendly Alternative To Dryer Sheets

Reduce Drying Time And Soften Fabrics Naturally With Wool Dryer Balls: Eco-Friendly Alternative To Dryer Sheets

Review: "These dryer balls are fantastic! Just throw them in the dryer with your clothes and you’re done. No need for dryer sheets as no static cling. Very soft so noise level is barely noticeable. The penguin design is cute! Fast 2 day shipping with Amazon Prime. Great value." - Mike W

amazon.com , Mike W , E Potts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
$32 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Pizza Socks: Spice Up Your Step With Pepperoni Prints

Pizza Socks: Spice Up Your Step With Pepperoni Prints

Review: "My husband loves patterned socks. As his collection grows it has become harder to find something he doesn’t already have. This set made a great birthday gift for him. The pizza box presentation is really cute and well done. The socks seem to be good quality and fit his size 11 feet well. He was very pleased with his gift. I would buy this again." - Janet/ Kindle Customer

amazon.com , D Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
$19.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Seat Shine: The LED Toilet Light For Midnight Missions

Seat Shine: The LED Toilet Light For Midnight Missions

Review: "It was very easy to install, you just place it under the toilet seat and press a button. I love it because now I don't have to turn any lights on in the middle of the night and potentially wake up my baby" - Samantha

amazon.com , Ange del Pino , Samantha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
$9.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Keep Your Countertops Clean And Stylish With A Rooster Silicone Clip Spoon Rest

Keep Your Countertops Clean And Stylish With A Rooster Silicone Clip Spoon Rest

Review: "This works great! I had the typical stainless steel spoon rest by my stove and even though it's pretty easy to clean, this trusty rooster does a great job at maintaining a clean kitchen and allowing your food to drip/fall back into the pot. It's great at holding spatulas, wooden spoons and even chopsticks." - Hang

amazon.com , Hang Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
$10 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Add Some Fun To Your Kitchen With The Spaghetti Monster Plastic Strainer: Drain Pasta In Playful Style

Add Some Fun To Your Kitchen With The Spaghetti Monster Plastic Strainer: Drain Pasta In Playful Style

Review: "I absolutely adore this silly colander. His Noodly Appendage is always watching over me as I cook, so it's about time I put him to good use." - Stacie Vargas

amazon.com , Stacie Vargas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
$29.95 $24.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Stir Up Some Fun: Ototo’s Katie Cat Ladle

Stir Up Some Fun: Ototo’s Katie Cat Ladle

Review: "Very cute ladle. I purchased for a stocking stuffer for my sister and my daughter(6) and I thought it was so adorable and decided we need one." - Mykel Cloyd

amazon.com , Mykel Cloyd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
$17.95 $16.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Keep Track Of Your Dishwasher's Status With A Magnet Clean And Dirty Sign Indicator

Keep Track Of Your Dishwasher's Status With A Magnet Clean And Dirty Sign Indicator

Review: "I got one for myself and one for my daughter. We're both big Office fans. Who doesn't love Prison Mike?!! This magnet also comes with another magnet with a sticky back just in case your dishwasher doesn't have a magnet friendly exterior." - Erika K

amazon.com , T-Cakes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
$8.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Bien Beau’s Whimsical Milk Carton Vase: A Splash Of Strawberry Charm

Bien Beau’s Whimsical Milk Carton Vase: A Splash Of Strawberry Charm

Review: "This sweet vase is so pretty. The colors and style look exactly like the photos. It is a thick ceramic so it's not super light, but it's a small vase so you don't have to worry about weight issues when carrying or placing on a shelf. It's solid without cracks or imperfections, I'm very pleased with the quality." - kristie

amazon.com , Ny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
$24.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Sole-Ful Firestarter: Cowgirl Boot Match Holder

Sole-Ful Firestarter: Cowgirl Boot Match Holder

Review: "This is a cute candle holder and the perfect size. I got 2" candle sticks and they were a bit too short to stick out of the top so I just stuffed a couple cotton balls at the bottom and now they fit perfectly. It is well made and beautiful!" - Sara Hasstedt

amazon.com , Elizabeth , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
$12.99 $9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Elevate Your Workspace With A Cat Note Dispenser: A Practical And Playful Addition To Your Desk

Elevate Your Workspace With A Cat Note Dispenser: A Practical And Playful Addition To Your Desk

Review: "Love this so cute and works perfectly one handed draw for the paper - very happy perfect for my desk." - Jay

amazon.com , Jay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
$16.99 $13.49 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Froggy Desk Mates - Add A Ribbit Of Fun To Your Workspace

Froggy Desk Mates - Add A Ribbit Of Fun To Your Workspace

Review: "I bought this, along with another version, for the bookshelves in my office. Needles to say, I'm in love. I'm already a fan of miniature things, but make it reading related, and I'm hooked. These also make FUN gifts!" - Because All The Books

amazon.com , Because All The Books Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
$9.99 $7.49 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Feline Fine Coasters - For Cat Lovers Who Treasure Their Brew

Feline Fine Coasters - For Cat Lovers Who Treasure Their Brew

Review: "Very nice coasters, die hard cat fan loved it. I do too actually, as these are simply hilarious. Plus the sizing is just right for any standard size glass or mug." - Bartosz Zielinski

amazon.com , Xykira Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Keep Your Sneakers Looking Fresh With The Instant Sneaker Cleaner Sponge

Keep Your Sneakers Looking Fresh With The Instant Sneaker Cleaner Sponge

Review: "I think this product is terrific. You can see how well it worked. The shoe on the left was cleaned and on the right not. The cleaned shoes look almost new." - DavidFF

amazon.com , Shenay Maxwell , DavidFF Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$34.49 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Add Some Fun To Your Cooking Routine With The Singing Floating Pasta Timer: Enjoy Musical Alerts While Boiling Pasta

Add Some Fun To Your Cooking Routine With The Singing Floating Pasta Timer: Enjoy Musical Alerts While Boiling Pasta

Review: "Works like a charm. Sound is lower than I thought but hey, it’s fun." - Rye0Guy

amazon.com , Rye0Guy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$24.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Make Tea Time Quirky And Fun With The Duck Drink Tea Infuser: Add A Splash Of Whimsy To Your Brew

Make Tea Time Quirky And Fun With The Duck Drink Tea Infuser: Add A Splash Of Whimsy To Your Brew

Review: "I can not accurately describe how happy my duck lover was when he got this! He couldn't believe it even existed or that I found it. It works really well." - Kate

amazon.com , OP , Kindle Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$15.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Keep Your Clothes Fresh And Moth-Free With Cedar Hyde Cedar Blocks

Keep Your Clothes Fresh And Moth-Free With Cedar Hyde Cedar Blocks

Review: "These are a wonderful alternative to moth balls for keeping wool garments safe. I have been pleased with my purchase thus far. The hanger rings are super easy to use and the cedar balls are also useful." - RC C

amazon.com , RozeRainChan , Joe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$29.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Effortlessly Remove Pet Hair From Furniture And Clothing With A Pet Hair Remover

Effortlessly Remove Pet Hair From Furniture And Clothing With A Pet Hair Remover

Review: "OMG this product is one of my best purchases EVER! I go through so many lint rollers and hate how much garbage it creates. This creates no waste and picks up every single piece of pet hair. Even regular lint rollers don’t pick up as much pet hair as this does." - Kylie

amazon.com , Kylie , Christine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$24.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Savor The Flavor Of Loose Leaf Tea With A Tea Infuser: Experience The Perfect Cup Of Tea Anytime

Savor The Flavor Of Loose Leaf Tea With A Tea Infuser: Experience The Perfect Cup Of Tea Anytime

Review: "This is a good diffuser. It is also easy to clean and seems to be very durable." - Katie Rohr

amazon.com , Katie Rohr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$9.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Spread The Fun With Ototo’s Splatypus - Your Jar’s New Best Buddy

Spread The Fun With Ototo’s Splatypus - Your Jar’s New Best Buddy

Review: "We all love these! I used them as stocking stuffers, because they’re so dang adorable! And functional! Life can’t have too much whimsy, these are whimsical, functional and one of my favorite things in the kitchen!" - Dani Elle

amazon.com , Dani Elle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$19.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#53

From Pot To Pot: The Mushroom Funnel’s Liquid Hop

From Pot To Pot: The Mushroom Funnel’s Liquid Hop

Review: "This was definitely a great find! It's easy to use, and easy to clean and store. And it's cute, which is a great bonus!" - Destiny Troyer

amazon.com , MicheleS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$17.95 $16.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Ensure Safe And Fun Bath Time With A Baby Bath Spout Cover: Protect Little Heads From Bumps

Ensure Safe And Fun Bath Time With A Baby Bath Spout Cover: Protect Little Heads From Bumps

Review: "It works great! It slides on easily and the pull straps make it nice and snug. The back shower diverter fit through the slot easy." - Aleesha

amazon.com , Aleesha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$14 $12.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Make Breakfast Fun With A Penguin-Shaped Egg Cooker And Holder: Delightful Addition To Your Morning Routine

Make Breakfast Fun With A Penguin-Shaped Egg Cooker And Holder: Delightful Addition To Your Morning Routine

Review: "Bought this for a serotonin boost because it’s ridiculously cute. Little did I know how utterly functional it is. No more cracking eggs while dropping them into the pot, no more fishing them out, no more putting them back into the damp cardboard carton where they inevitably are forgotten right next to the equally neglected bag of spring mix." - Kitty M.

amazon.com , Kitty M. , Debbie Barr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$19.9 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Create A Peaceful Ambiance Anywhere With A White Noise Generator: Perfect For Relaxation, Meditation And Sleep

Create A Peaceful Ambiance Anywhere With A White Noise Generator: Perfect For Relaxation, Meditation And Sleep

Review: "This sound machine is a game-changer for our sleep routine! It's portable, so we can take it anywhere, and it runs on batteries or plugs in. The white noise sound is so relaxing, and it drowns out background noise for a peaceful sleep." - R

amazon.com , R Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Keep Your Fridge Fresh With The Chill Bill Refrigerator Deodorizer: Eliminate Odors And Maintain A Clean-Smelling Refrigerator

Keep Your Fridge Fresh With The Chill Bill Refrigerator Deodorizer: Eliminate Odors And Maintain A Clean-Smelling Refrigerator

Review: "Love this little penguin. Keeps my fridge fresh and looks adorable." - Florida pair

amazon.com , K3Y , Andrea Cuadra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$17.9 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Effortlessly Prepare Perfect Hot Dogs And Buns With The Hot Dog And Bun Toaster

Effortlessly Prepare Perfect Hot Dogs And Buns With The Hot Dog And Bun Toaster

Review: "This cooker for hotdogs is extremely easy to use. The best part is it barks when the dogs are ready. Kids love it." - Carol Marple

amazon.com , Doc Pait Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$27.99 $24.37 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Create Delicious Homemade Dressings With The Salad Dressing Shaker

Create Delicious Homemade Dressings With The Salad Dressing Shaker

Review: "This shaker lets me measure all the ingredients right into the shaker. Then I shake it up and it's done! The top works really well." - Scott Bright

amazon.com , Scott Bright , booksgamesgifts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Experience Refreshing Air In Your Car With An Ultrasonic Car Humidifier

Experience Refreshing Air In Your Car With An Ultrasonic Car Humidifier

Review: "Works as described and comes with instructions. Good quality. If you're thinking about buying this, please do. It's fantastic. My car always smells so good when I use this." - Christy Naulty

amazon.com , Christy Naulty , Mac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$15.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Keep Your Home Clean With The MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner

Keep Your Home Clean With The MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner

Review: "Best thing ever during those spring break up and/or thise rainy muddy autumns. I have a golden doodle that tracks a lot of dirt during muddy, wet seasons. This has been a big time saver for me when cleaning her up after walking during my lunch breaks from work. Just plunge, wipe and go." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , AO , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$23.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Indulge In Luxury With Foaming Hand Soap Infused With Japanese Yuzu Flower

Indulge In Luxury With Foaming Hand Soap Infused With Japanese Yuzu Flower

Review: "This product isn’t just cute!!! It smells amazing. It’s not to Pungent. But just enough to make your hands clean and smell beautiful! These product has helped me wash my hands more!" - Alexis Monson

amazon.com , Alexis Monson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$18 $16.8 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Prevent Sinking Into Grass With Heel Protectors: Keep Your High Heels Looking Pristine Even On Soft Ground

Prevent Sinking Into Grass With Heel Protectors: Keep Your High Heels Looking Pristine Even On Soft Ground

Review: "These stoppers perfectly protected the heels on my dress shoes for an outdoor wedding which had gravel areas as well as grass. It was a easy to walk in them and not have to worry about ruining my heels. These stoppers are high quality and also cute to look at." - William D. Wells

amazon.com , CarloTess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$11.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Brighten Your Kitchen With The Flower Power Orange Dish Brush With Vase: A Functional And Decorative Addition To Your Sink Area

Brighten Your Kitchen With The Flower Power Orange Dish Brush With Vase: A Functional And Decorative Addition To Your Sink Area

Review: "I bought this for myself. I hate having a scrubbing brush behind the facet, but I like having it handy for quick scrubs. This solved both problems. It's a nice pop of color on my counter top and is functional and a great scrubbing tool. I highly recommend." - FivebyFive

amazon.com , matthew , FivebyFive Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$12.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
wilmamieremet avatar
Birb
Birb
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same in my country but much cheaper. Costs 1.50 euro

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#65

Keep Your Workspace Tidy With A Cute Portable Mini Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

Keep Your Workspace Tidy With A Cute Portable Mini Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

Review: "This is a small vacuum cleaner that's really easy to suck up eraser remainings. Ended up buying a few more as gifts. Practical and cute!" - HannesAlven

amazon.com , Mel Lim , Christopher Skelton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Effortlessly Shred Meat With Bear Paws Meat Claws: Perfect For BBQs, Roasts, And More

Effortlessly Shred Meat With Bear Paws Meat Claws: Perfect For BBQs, Roasts, And More

Review: "They are awesome for picking up beef roast and shredding chicken for chicken tacos." - LJ

amazon.com , LJ , Andrea D. Buecker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$14.98 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

…an ‘insurance’ in case of the creepy men following you around get physical… (Too far..?)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#67

Coddies: The ‘Reel’ Deal In Poolside Footwear

Coddies: The ‘Reel’ Deal In Poolside Footwear

Review: "These were surprisingly comfortable, I expected cheaper foam, but it's more of a thick vinyl. The coloring is nice all over and is even shiny to make it more "fishy"!! The sizes fit as expected, and I will definitely be buying my whole family a pair in the future as gifts..had to get matching with my boyfriend, and he absolutely loves them :)" - Tampacat

amazon.com , christy , Kayleigh Sanderson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$23.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#68

The Butt Tape Dispenser - Stick To The Fun In The Office

The Butt Tape Dispenser - Stick To The Fun In The Office

Review: "It comes just as pictured. It's cute and funny and comes with all the accessories. It's definitely a conversation piece. Great for home or office or school. It's very functional and I use it in my office. A great purchase for me and it'll be a wonderful gift for yourself or for that special someone with a sense of humor." - Lynette

amazon.com , Sally Gonzales , Johnita Moore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$12.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Organize Your Cables With Ease Using Self-Gripping Cable Ties: Keep Your Wires Neat And Tidy Without The Hassle Of Knots Or Adhesives

Organize Your Cables With Ease Using Self-Gripping Cable Ties: Keep Your Wires Neat And Tidy Without The Hassle Of Knots Or Adhesives

Review: " It was really a simple awesome product to bring all my cables to order. Easy to use and very strong in terms of durability. Will recommend." - Vinod Ramoutar

amazon.com , Vinod Ramoutar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$14.99 $13.98 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Make Saving Fun With The Stealing Coin Cat Box: Watch As The Adorable Cat "Steals" Your Coins For Safekeeping

Make Saving Fun With The Stealing Coin Cat Box: Watch As The Adorable Cat "Steals" Your Coins For Safekeeping

Review: "A great surprise gift to a loved one with kids or cats. I anonymously sent this KIttyBank to my daughter and her family. The kids thought it was so funny and the cat was also intrigued. The kept robbing the bank so the could keep playing with it. What a great idea." - Craig

amazon.com , Toni C , Anne M Cheng Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$26.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Bite-Sized Brush Buddy: Your Kid’s Countertop Companion

Bite-Sized Brush Buddy: Your Kid’s Countertop Companion

Review: "this is the cutest toothbrush holder , i bought this for my son and he loves it a lot !" - Flor

amazon.com , Flor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Dial Up Your Fashion Game With A Phone Purse

Dial Up Your Fashion Game With A Phone Purse

Review: "Bought for my 18 yo neice, its a popular novelty purse amongst her peers. She loves the puree uts really cute and she gets many compliments. The hanset(phone part can be removed if you want but it plugs into your cell phone to talk on cell play music thru ect. Shes obsessed. Bought the black, seen her friends red both super cute exactly as seen in pics!" - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Angelina , Soso_brownyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$28.98 $22.98 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Unleash The Spirit Of Adventure With The Corkscrew Pirate Wine Bottle Opener

Unleash The Spirit Of Adventure With The Corkscrew Pirate Wine Bottle Opener

Review: "These pirate themed bottle openers are adorable and quite sturdy." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$14.93 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Cactus Candle Corner: A Prickly Yet Sweet Light For Your Special Nights

Cactus Candle Corner: A Prickly Yet Sweet Light For Your Special Nights

Review: "They are so cute and they already come wrapped in little giftable packages! They are much cuter than the picture and bigger than what I expected. If you love succulents and decorative candles, I definitely recommend these.'" - J. C. Roberts

amazon.com , Jordan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$7.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Simplify Your Cooking Prep With A Garlic Peeler: Effortlessly Remove Garlic Skins For Quick And Easy Meal Preparation

Simplify Your Cooking Prep With A Garlic Peeler: Effortlessly Remove Garlic Skins For Quick And Easy Meal Preparation

Review: "If you love garlic, you’re Italian, or you’re just a person that loves to put an entire head of garlic into a recipe that calls for a clove, this is for you. Super easy to use, super easy to clean. I love this so much that I bought another set, and gave one to a family member and keep another one at work (fire houses used garlic too.)" - FFSnowball

amazon.com , FFSnowball , paperandi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$6.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Stay On Top Of Your Pet's Feeding Schedule With A Dog Feeding Reminder

Stay On Top Of Your Pet's Feeding Schedule With A Dog Feeding Reminder

Review: "I absolutely needed this reminder of wether or not I fed my dog. Now, if she gives me the sad eye, I can check to see if I’ve forgotten to feed her or not. She and I are both glad I got it." - nancy buck

amazon.com , nancy buck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$11.95 $10.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Couldn’t make one like this for cats. They swear they have *never* been fed 🐱💕🙃

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#77

Enjoy Reading With A Book Page Holder: Keep Your Pages Open And Secure For Comfortable Reading

Enjoy Reading With A Book Page Holder: Keep Your Pages Open And Secure For Comfortable Reading

Review: "Makes reading a lot easier if you like to hold your book with one hand or even to make it more convenient if you’re a thumb over or under person. Definitely something useful to add if you’re someone who reads a lot. Quality is great and the is very smooth in your hand. It’s not bulky, which makes it easy to carry in your pocket." - FERNANDO BURGOS

amazon.com , FERNANDO BURGOS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Keep Your Kitchen Counters Clean With The Red Crab Silicone Spoon Rest

Keep Your Kitchen Counters Clean With The Red Crab Silicone Spoon Rest

Review: "I love my new cooking buddy! He's so adorable and also serves a purpose. He holds my spatula really well and makes it convenient for me to have near by. I will definitely be purchasing a few for friends and also looking into more products from this cool company. Thank you!" - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer , J & D Bradshaw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$19.95 $18.49 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Mark Your Place In Style With The Nessie Tale Book Mark: Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Reading Experience

Mark Your Place In Style With The Nessie Tale Book Mark: Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Reading Experience

Review: "I bought this Loch Ness monster bookmark because it so cute and it helps me to keep my place in my book. This little thing is very durable!" - Miss. Harris

amazon.com , Miss. Harris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$8.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Charming Animal Shaped Flower Pot Decor To Infuse Playful Elegance Into Your Indoor Haven

Charming Animal Shaped Flower Pot Decor To Infuse Playful Elegance Into Your Indoor Haven

Review: "I was worried it'd be too small, but it's actually perfect. Had to fill up extra space with some rocks and extra soil but I'm quite happy with it! Came in one piece and works well. Excess water drains from a hole on the bottom and the bell's really cute." - Kat

amazon.com , Michelle Zheng , Kat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$6.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Add Charm To Tea Time With A Cute Snail-Shaped Silicone Tea Bag Holder: Keep Your Tea Bag In Place With Playful Style

Add Charm To Tea Time With A Cute Snail-Shaped Silicone Tea Bag Holder: Keep Your Tea Bag In Place With Playful Style

Review: "These little tea snails are so cute and helpful! Whenever I see one on my cup it makes smile, it would make for a cute little gift for anyone that enjoys tea and thinks snails are neat." - Caro R.

amazon.com , Caro R. , Katherine El Guermai Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$9.99 $6.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

Achieve Perfectly Crispy Brownie Edges With A Crispy Corner Brownie Pan: Bake Evenly And Enjoy Every Bite

Achieve Perfectly Crispy Brownie Edges With A Crispy Corner Brownie Pan: Bake Evenly And Enjoy Every Bite

Review: "Easy to use, easy to clean, even without a dishwasher. I did forget to spray the pan the first time I used it, but even then getting the brownies out wasn't too difficult. Each one had four nice crispy sides, I am so glad I got this pan." - Anastasia K Ohm

amazon.com , Anastasia K Ohm , Michael Williams Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$64.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Draw, Plant, Smile - The 30 Watt Face Plant Brightens Days & Desks

Draw, Plant, Smile - The 30 Watt Face Plant Brightens Days & Desks

Review: "This was a complete hit at the office. Everyone loves Fred. He has really jumped in and is a hard worker. Was a little upset though when I found out he got the promotion I went for...." - Chris

amazon.com , Eleanor F Anders , Chris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$14.99 $14.24 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Keep Your Pet's Food Fresh With Silicone Pet Food Can Covers: Seal In Flavor And Keep Out Unwanted Odors

Keep Your Pet's Food Fresh With Silicone Pet Food Can Covers: Seal In Flavor And Keep Out Unwanted Odors

Review: "Before I got these lids, I was stuck using tin foil to cover up my kitty's leftovers. But these lids keep the food way fresher, and they fit on every can size I've used, especially the 3oz cans my furballs love. To clean, I just toss them in the dishwasher." - Jaeline Anguiano

amazon.com , Jaeline Anguiano Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
$8.99 $6.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Travel In Comfort With A Chin-Supporting Travel Pillow: Enjoy Support And Rest During Long Journeys

Travel In Comfort With A Chin-Supporting Travel Pillow: Enjoy Support And Rest During Long Journeys

Review: "Soft, adjustable. Window sleeping- any sleeping has always been a challenge. Looked at many models. Have used this in the car & on planes. Glade I purchased it." - Andrea P. McEneny

amazon.com , KIEN LOW , John W. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
$47.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Enhance Your Lip Care Routine With A Lip Scrub Brush: Gently Exfoliate And Soften Your Lips For A Smooth And Supple Feel

Enhance Your Lip Care Routine With A Lip Scrub Brush: Gently Exfoliate And Soften Your Lips For A Smooth And Supple Feel

Review: "I have super dry lips and Im a habitual picker. In the past, I would use a tooth brush, towels, scrubs and my fingers to pick my lips (especially after wearing drying lipstick) and this helped get the best exfoliation! Definitely use with a good lip scrub and over night mask for the best results." - Joie

amazon.com , Esmeralda , Cassie Taylor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
$8.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Organize Your Kitchen And Keep Your Knives Within Reach With A Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar

Organize Your Kitchen And Keep Your Knives Within Reach With A Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar

Review: "This has been great! We got rid of our knife block on the counter and hung this on the side of a cupboard SUPER strong magnet, knives are very secure up there. Saves space, looks and works great. Highly recommend." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer , Greg Landeis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
$15.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Keep Your Cables Tidy And Organized With 3 Packs Of Cable Clips

Keep Your Cables Tidy And Organized With 3 Packs Of Cable Clips

Review: "This product will help you manage your messy charging cables or any other cables." - Mohammad Salou

amazon.com , Javi , Mohammad Salou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
$6.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Never Lose Your Keys Again With Remote Key Finder: Locate Your Keys With Sound Even From A Distance

Never Lose Your Keys Again With Remote Key Finder: Locate Your Keys With Sound Even From A Distance

Review: "Love this remote control, you put an alarm on all the things you miss place everyday. My husband is always losing his keys we can now beep them for a much easier find Same with the tv remote." - Miranda Lynn

amazon.com , Miranda Lynn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
$20.99 $15.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Effortlessly Clean Crumbs And Dirt From Your Car With Car Cleaning Slime: A Fun And Effective Way To Detail Your Vehicle

Effortlessly Clean Crumbs And Dirt From Your Car With Car Cleaning Slime: A Fun And Effective Way To Detail Your Vehicle

Review: "I used this so far on my keyboards, and in all hard to reach places in the car, such as vents, but also tiny grooves everywhere, in the car. It absolutely picks up all dust and debris." - Linda R. Maes

amazon.com , Sami , Andrew L. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
$8.99 $5.94 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Effortlessly Drain Vegetables And Pasta Noodles With A Heat-Resistant Drainer: Enjoy Safe And Easy Cooking In Your Kitchen

Effortlessly Drain Vegetables And Pasta Noodles With A Heat-Resistant Drainer: Enjoy Safe And Easy Cooking In Your Kitchen

Review: "This strainer is so easy to use. It is easy to put on and takes off pots. This thing is great when you don't have a traditional strainer. It is very easy to clean. It is a very sturdy product." - Mandohawk83

amazon.com , Mandohawk83 , Anne Marie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
$14.99 $12.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#92

Wake Up In Style With A Large Mirrored LED Alarm Clock: Sleek Design And Bright Display To Start Your Day Right

Wake Up In Style With A Large Mirrored LED Alarm Clock: Sleek Design And Bright Display To Start Your Day Right

Review: "I was skeptical before ordering this clock but so far it has been working fine and looks great in my living room. Would highly recommend this." - ZM

amazon.com , ZM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
$32.99 $23.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Enjoy Freshly Popped Popcorn In Minutes With A Microwave Popcorn Maker: Quick, Easy, And Delicious Snacking Solution

Enjoy Freshly Popped Popcorn In Minutes With A Microwave Popcorn Maker: Quick, Easy, And Delicious Snacking Solution

Review: "I was hesitant that this would actually work so well - I love the material, it collapses very easily, is easy to wash, and you can eat the popcorn from the bowl. It's a great product!" - Linda Girard

amazon.com , L. C. Bailey , Mikim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
$14.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Keep Your Coffee Fresh And Organized With A Coffee Storage Container And Organizer

Keep Your Coffee Fresh And Organized With A Coffee Storage Container And Organizer

Review: "Canister is visually appealing and keeps my coffee beans so fresh. It even comes with extra CO2 cartridges for the next 2 years!" - Vanessa Taylor

amazon.com , Vanessa Taylor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
$29.99 $22.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Reduce Waste And Save Money With Reusable Food Storage Bags: Eco-Friendly And Convenient For Storing Leftovers And Snacks

Reduce Waste And Save Money With Reusable Food Storage Bags: Eco-Friendly And Convenient For Storing Leftovers And Snacks

Review: "I've been using these for about a month now and these bags have had no disappointments from the start. These bags are so easy to clean and any smell of previous food comes right out with one quick wash. They're very durable and thick, I've stuffed food in them multiple times and they always go right back to their shape and don't get stretched out." - Tiana

amazon.com , Tiana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
$13.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Keep Your Socks And Underwear Neatly Organized With A 2-Pack Socks Underwear Drawer Organizer

Keep Your Socks And Underwear Neatly Organized With A 2-Pack Socks Underwear Drawer Organizer

Review: "Much needed to do some organizing. Work great! Like the material and design." - Amanda J White

amazon.com , Amanda J White Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
$11.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Enhance Your Typing Comfort With A Memory Foam Keyboard Wrist Rest

Enhance Your Typing Comfort With A Memory Foam Keyboard Wrist Rest

Review: "I added this to my laptop cool pad for my wrist. It feels great and is comfortable. It does what it supposed to do." - Steve Bales

amazon.com , Steve Bales Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
$17.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Organize Your Desk With An Elephant Desk Organizer: Bring Charm And Functionality To Your Workspace

Organize Your Desk With An Elephant Desk Organizer: Bring Charm And Functionality To Your Workspace

Review: "This item is very handy at my desk. I work in a busy environment and I like the fact that my phone is propped up, so that I can see if an important call or text comes in. It was very easy to assemble took less than 3 minutes and seems to be durable. I like my desk area clean so if you have a friend that is the same or could use a little tiddening up it makes a great gift." - Hey Y'ALL

amazon.com , Miss April , Lucero Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
$11.99 $8.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Relieve Leg And Foot Fatigue With A Foot Rest Cushion Under Desk: Enhance Comfort And Posture While Working Or Relaxing

Relieve Leg And Foot Fatigue With A Foot Rest Cushion Under Desk: Enhance Comfort And Posture While Working Or Relaxing

Review: "I have hip and lower back problems, especially when sitting too long. I tend to lean forward too much at my desk, and this footrest has helped me keep my posture better. Great ergonomic support. No more hip pain after a day on the computer!" - SueD

amazon.com , SueD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
$21.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#100

Relieve Back Discomfort With A Mesh Back Lumbar Support: Enjoy Comfortable Seating With Proper Posture Support

Relieve Back Discomfort With A Mesh Back Lumbar Support: Enjoy Comfortable Seating With Proper Posture Support

Review: "If you are sitting to work or play, especially over time this has been such a helpful investment! I love it and have gifted a few to loved ones working from home now! Try it and I truly hope it's a help to you!" - Delores O.

amazon.com , SewingMom2Treasures , Delores O. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
$16.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!