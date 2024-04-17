Get ready to discover the fun side of functionality! Explore our curated selection of quirky yet incredibly useful products that are bound to make your life easier and more enjoyable. From funky gadgets to offbeat tools, these items are not only practical but also bring a sense of joy to your everyday routine. Join us as we delve into the world of quirky products that are guaranteed to surprise and delight!

#1 Seal The Deal With Cuddles - Dive Into Comfort With Chubby Blob Seal Plush Share icon Review: "It's so soft and squishable! It's a good size too and the snoot sticks out enough that I "boop" it every time I walk by, 10/10" - Robert

#2 Brighten Your Space With An LED Light-Up Word Clock : Add A Modern And Quirky Touch To Your Décor Share icon Review: "Love all these copper pieces from Amazon. They are perfect accents for my new sideboard that has copper hinges and pulls. The clock is particularly neat because it’s so different with words recorded in 5-minute increments." - jzygrma

#3 Fire Escape Shelf For Your Inner Superhero Share icon Review: "I love this staircase shelf! We use it to display our funko pops! And it’s perfect for displaying figurines such as funky pops or small plants! I think it would look super cute with those small vine hanging plants as well! Easy to put together too!" - Devona

#4 Add Charm To Your Bathroom With A Cute Lamb Q-Tip And Cotton Ball Holder Dispenser : Keep Your Vanity Organized In Style Share icon Review: "Cute lambs, well made and will be versatile for many storage needs such as cotton swabs and cosmetic items." - Pettigree

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Leafriend : Elevating Sprouts To New Heights Share icon Review: "These guys are gonna come in super handy, I'm always rooting something. (Plant Life.) I've used a myriad of things in the past to assist my little green babies along, but these things were too adorable to pass up. Recommend!" - Amazon Customer

#6 Groove While You Scrub: Mix Tape Sponges Share icon Review: "These were bought as a gift. They loved them. It's a novelty item, which is just for fun. So far they are holding up nicely and bring something different to the kitchen. They come in a nice package and look like just like cassettes (receiver mistook them for that at first glance, which was funny) ." - richie martinez

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Effortlessly Clean Your Microwave With The Volcano Microwave Cleaner Share icon Review: "I hate cleaning the microwave with a hot white passion & this little volcano is magical. Worked like a charm!" - happymel

#8 Provide Your Feline Friend With Fun And Comfort With The Cactus Cat Scratcher Share icon Review: "Our cat Midnight enjoys staying busy with her new MeowChristmas present. Highly recommend this item for new kittens too, they will learn with time to stay away from other scratching areas. Very satisfied costumer here." - MARCO POLO

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Whisker-Ful Brew - Dive Into The Delight With Jewoster’s Cat Mug Share icon Review: "This is the most delightful mug! Keeps tea very hot and holds looseleaf tea, herbs beautifully not one leaf will escape! It's comfortable in your hand and easy to clean." - Maria Gliozzo Cohn

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Illuminate Your Space With Whimsy Using The Mushroom Night Light Flower Lamp Share icon Review: "Works perfectly. I love how it change color. It has a sensor so you never have to remembered to turn on a switch. I plan to buy more." - Annoulis

#11 Effortlessly Cook Crispy Bacon In The Microwave With The Makin Bacon Microwave Bacon Dish Share icon Review: "Love this easy clean way to cook just a few pieces of bacon without all the mess and extra cleanup. Easy to cleanup and takes no time to cook and clean." - Christy

#12 Beard The Dishes Away With Ototo’s Brush Buddy Share icon Review: "Love our beardy! The bristles are very firm and scrub fabulously. And it’s surprisingly very ergonomic feel!" - Kimberly Poff

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Protect Your Cables In Style With Cable Protector Animals : Keep Your Charging Cords Safe From Wear And Tear With Fun And Cute Designs Share icon Review: "I have had other cord protectors in the past, but these were just too cute to pass up. They stay on my cords well and they also make great gifts! Easy to put on as well." - Sara Smith

#14 Keep Your Snacks Fresh And Cute With These Adorable Bag Clips : Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Kitchen Organization Share icon Review: "This is my second pack, I love them so much! They bring a cute vibe to the kitchen with the little animals. The clipping power is strong. I haven’t had issues using them with chip bags, brown sugar packages and cracker sleeves." - Amazon Customer

#15 Add Personality To Your Space With The Buddy Wall Hook : Functional And Playful Organizer For Coats, Hats, And More Share icon Review: "Easy to hang up and add such a fun flair to the room." - Laurie J

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Wrap It Up, Taco Style - The Zesty Way To Cover Cuts With Bioswiss Share icon Review: "Got these for a funny stocking stuffer and didn't really expect much but these are actually really good band-aids! My daughter stuck one on a rug burn she had on her foot and it stayed on for 3 days in winter! with all the thick socks and snow boots I thought for sure this would have come off in 20 minutes!" - The proverbial mom

#17 Aromatherapy Magic With The Disco Ball Diffuser Share icon Review: "Perfect addition to my room! It’s cute, lights up, rotates, and has adjustable times for the diffuser. It’s excellent quality and is very affordable. It will even sparkle up your room if put infront of the sunlight. I would definitely recommend this product for everyone. It’s the perfect gift for any occasion🫶🏼" - Katherine Bonilla

#18 Keep Your Floors Clean With Bear Microfiber Washable Mop Slippers : Turn Cleaning Into A Fun And Comfortable Activity Share icon Review: "So cute! They’re great for walk-in around and getting dust off the floor! They also came with cute little socks, which was a nice touch! They’re soft and comfy, price considered!" - Dani Lilley

#19 Keep Your Wine Fresh And Stylish With A Beanie Wine Stopper : Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Wine Collection Share icon Review: "Bought these as a gift for my friend & she absolutely loved them!! They are super cute & work well!!" - Lynnsey Dauer

#20 Kitty Clean: Adorable Cat Hand Towels For A Purr-Fect Dry Share icon Review: "These are small hand towels. Making you smile every time you see them:). It motivates hand and face washing. Got one in bathroom, one on bathtub, one by the oven and one my the kitchen sink. Def. a conversation starter. Not a lightweight fabric but not heavy either." - Bengi Toz

#21 From Coins To Keto: The Avo-Mighty Mini Wallet Share icon Review: "I love how fun this coin purse is and how subtly it hides your money. Who is going to steal an avocado in your bag?! I get positive comments everywhere I go about this, and I always point them back here. I hope to carry this for a very long time!" - scrib

#22 Food Dice Delight : Roll To Reveal Your Next Dish Share icon Review: "It’s always an issue trying to figure out what to order for lunch at work. This was a great gift idea for the person who’s always thinking about lunch! LOL" - Emmei

#23 Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Drinks With Dachshund Dog Shaped Silicone Ice Cube Molds And Tray Share icon Review: "Adorable ice mold. Easy to use - best to flip mold over and push ice cubes out. Perfect size for making dachshund-sized frozen yogurt treats and small ice cubes for water bottles with a narrow opening. Order at least two trays because, just like doxies, you can’t have just one!" - JM

#24 Simplify Your Grocery Hauls With A Grocery Bag Carrier : Easily Carry Multiple Bags At Once Without Strain Share icon Review: "I use this when I do a drive up at target or forget my reusable bags and it is great! It’s carried multiple bags with ease and I’m not breaking my fingers or hurting my wrist anymore lol." - Savi Smith

#25 Keep Bugs Out While Letting Fresh Air In With A Magnetic Screen Door : Easy To Install And Perfect For Enjoying Breezy Days Share icon Review: "This product was very affordable, easy to install, looks great and works as stated." - porky

#26 Pengke’s Fruit Bowl : Where Function Meets Fun Share icon Review: "This was a very unusual piece in which I personally had never seen anything closely resembled this which can be used for fruit or just a decorative piece. However one uses this, it's a conversation piece, believe me. I'm thnking about purchasing another one soon." - Larry Brown

#27 Extend The Life Of Your Produce With Bluapple : Keep Fruits And Veggies Fresh Longer Share icon Review: "Bluapple-They have keeps my fruit, fresh, crisp, and longer than in the past. Recommend and we will purchase again." - TimothyS. Clippinger

#28 From Centerpiece To Showpiece: Oleek’s Vase Of Versatility Share icon Review: "I love this vase. It is exactly as described if not better! It is fantastic quality and looks so great in person. I’m so excited to see how different flowers look in it, and honestly can see it being used for so many fun displays!! Highly recommend, might even buy another." - kate hochwalt

#29 Pamper Your Skin With A Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask : Effervescent Formula For Deep Cleansing And Refreshing Results Share icon Review: "I ordered this because I thought it might be fun, and it really is! It also helped my face feel so clean! It definitely tickles as it is bubbling, but is doable!" - aleach

#30 Showcase Your Love For Music With A Rack Guitar Amp Key Holder Share icon Review: "So cute. My husband who is a musician absolutely loved it. Valentine's Day gift. Thank you." - Linette anderson

#31 Ribbit & Shine: Dainty Frog Earrings For Everyday Glam Share icon Review: "It can be a little hard to put these on, but they are a hit. I receive many compliments on my new earrings. If you love frogs, these are perfect for you." - Christina Harris

#32 Keep Your Plants Hydrated With Self-Watering Bulbs : Effortlessly Maintain Optimal Soil Moisture For Healthy And Vibrant Growth Share icon Review: "These have been a life saver on my parsley plant! I felt like it was always drooping and I wasn't sure when to water it, but with these I just fill them up and let them go to work! It makes sure I don't over water my plants or under water them. Just fill them up every couple of days. I would definitely buy them again." - Miranda

#33 Keep Your Beverages Close At Hand With A Sofa Cup Holder : Enjoy Convenient Access To Drinks While Relaxing On Your Sofa Share icon Review: "Love this cup holder! It's just what we needed for a chair that sits off by itself without a table nearby. It stays put on the arm and doesn't budge! Having the removable center piece is great and accommodates different sizes of mugs, cups and bottles." - Paula

#34 Reduce Drying Time And Soften Fabrics Naturally With Wool Dryer Balls : Eco-Friendly Alternative To Dryer Sheets Share icon Review: "These dryer balls are fantastic! Just throw them in the dryer with your clothes and you’re done. No need for dryer sheets as no static cling. Very soft so noise level is barely noticeable. The penguin design is cute! Fast 2 day shipping with Amazon Prime. Great value." - Mike W

#35 Pizza Socks: Spice Up Your Step With Pepperoni Prints Share icon Review: "My husband loves patterned socks. As his collection grows it has become harder to find something he doesn’t already have. This set made a great birthday gift for him. The pizza box presentation is really cute and well done. The socks seem to be good quality and fit his size 11 feet well. He was very pleased with his gift. I would buy this again." - Janet/ Kindle Customer

#36 Seat Shine: The LED Toilet Light For Midnight Missions Share icon Review: "It was very easy to install, you just place it under the toilet seat and press a button. I love it because now I don't have to turn any lights on in the middle of the night and potentially wake up my baby" - Samantha

#37 Keep Your Countertops Clean And Stylish With A Rooster Silicone Clip Spoon Rest Share icon Review: "This works great! I had the typical stainless steel spoon rest by my stove and even though it's pretty easy to clean, this trusty rooster does a great job at maintaining a clean kitchen and allowing your food to drip/fall back into the pot. It's great at holding spatulas, wooden spoons and even chopsticks." - Hang

#38 Add Some Fun To Your Kitchen With The Spaghetti Monster Plastic Strainer : Drain Pasta In Playful Style Share icon Review: "I absolutely adore this silly colander. His Noodly Appendage is always watching over me as I cook, so it's about time I put him to good use." - Stacie Vargas

#39 Stir Up Some Fun: Ototo’s Katie Cat Ladle Share icon Review: "Very cute ladle. I purchased for a stocking stuffer for my sister and my daughter(6) and I thought it was so adorable and decided we need one." - Mykel Cloyd

#40 Keep Track Of Your Dishwasher's Status With A Magnet Clean And Dirty Sign Indicator Share icon Review: "I got one for myself and one for my daughter. We're both big Office fans. Who doesn't love Prison Mike?!! This magnet also comes with another magnet with a sticky back just in case your dishwasher doesn't have a magnet friendly exterior." - Erika K

#41 Bien Beau’s Whimsical Milk Carton Vase : A Splash Of Strawberry Charm Share icon Review: "This sweet vase is so pretty. The colors and style look exactly like the photos. It is a thick ceramic so it's not super light, but it's a small vase so you don't have to worry about weight issues when carrying or placing on a shelf. It's solid without cracks or imperfections, I'm very pleased with the quality." - kristie

#42 Sole-Ful Firestarter: Cowgirl Boot Match Holder Share icon Review: "This is a cute candle holder and the perfect size. I got 2" candle sticks and they were a bit too short to stick out of the top so I just stuffed a couple cotton balls at the bottom and now they fit perfectly. It is well made and beautiful!" - Sara Hasstedt

#43 Elevate Your Workspace With A Cat Note Dispenser : A Practical And Playful Addition To Your Desk Share icon Review: "Love this so cute and works perfectly one handed draw for the paper - very happy perfect for my desk." - Jay

#44 Froggy Desk Mates - Add A Ribbit Of Fun To Your Workspace Share icon Review: "I bought this, along with another version, for the bookshelves in my office. Needles to say, I'm in love. I'm already a fan of miniature things, but make it reading related, and I'm hooked. These also make FUN gifts!" - Because All The Books

#45 Feline Fine Coasters - For Cat Lovers Who Treasure Their Brew Share icon Review: "Very nice coasters, die hard cat fan loved it. I do too actually, as these are simply hilarious. Plus the sizing is just right for any standard size glass or mug." - Bartosz Zielinski

#46 Keep Your Sneakers Looking Fresh With The Instant Sneaker Cleaner Sponge Share icon Review: "I think this product is terrific. You can see how well it worked. The shoe on the left was cleaned and on the right not. The cleaned shoes look almost new." - DavidFF

#47 Add Some Fun To Your Cooking Routine With The Singing Floating Pasta Timer : Enjoy Musical Alerts While Boiling Pasta Share icon Review: "Works like a charm. Sound is lower than I thought but hey, it’s fun." - Rye0Guy

#48 Make Tea Time Quirky And Fun With The Duck Drink Tea Infuser : Add A Splash Of Whimsy To Your Brew Share icon Review: "I can not accurately describe how happy my duck lover was when he got this! He couldn't believe it even existed or that I found it. It works really well." - Kate

#49 Keep Your Clothes Fresh And Moth-Free With Cedar Hyde Cedar Blocks Share icon Review: "These are a wonderful alternative to moth balls for keeping wool garments safe. I have been pleased with my purchase thus far. The hanger rings are super easy to use and the cedar balls are also useful." - RC C

#50 Effortlessly Remove Pet Hair From Furniture And Clothing With A Pet Hair Remover Share icon Review: "OMG this product is one of my best purchases EVER! I go through so many lint rollers and hate how much garbage it creates. This creates no waste and picks up every single piece of pet hair. Even regular lint rollers don’t pick up as much pet hair as this does." - Kylie

#51 Savor The Flavor Of Loose Leaf Tea With A Tea Infuser : Experience The Perfect Cup Of Tea Anytime Share icon Review: "This is a good diffuser. It is also easy to clean and seems to be very durable." - Katie Rohr

#52 Spread The Fun With Ototo’s Splatypus - Your Jar’s New Best Buddy Share icon Review: "We all love these! I used them as stocking stuffers, because they’re so dang adorable! And functional! Life can’t have too much whimsy, these are whimsical, functional and one of my favorite things in the kitchen!" - Dani Elle

#53 From Pot To Pot: The Mushroom Funnel’s Liquid Hop Share icon Review: "This was definitely a great find! It's easy to use, and easy to clean and store. And it's cute, which is a great bonus!" - Destiny Troyer

#54 Ensure Safe And Fun Bath Time With A Baby Bath Spout Cover : Protect Little Heads From Bumps Share icon Review: "It works great! It slides on easily and the pull straps make it nice and snug. The back shower diverter fit through the slot easy." - Aleesha

#55 Make Breakfast Fun With A Penguin-Shaped Egg Cooker And Holder : Delightful Addition To Your Morning Routine Share icon Review: "Bought this for a serotonin boost because it’s ridiculously cute. Little did I know how utterly functional it is. No more cracking eggs while dropping them into the pot, no more fishing them out, no more putting them back into the damp cardboard carton where they inevitably are forgotten right next to the equally neglected bag of spring mix." - Kitty M.

#56 Create A Peaceful Ambiance Anywhere With A White Noise Generator : Perfect For Relaxation, Meditation And Sleep Share icon Review: "This sound machine is a game-changer for our sleep routine! It's portable, so we can take it anywhere, and it runs on batteries or plugs in. The white noise sound is so relaxing, and it drowns out background noise for a peaceful sleep." - R

#57 Keep Your Fridge Fresh With The Chill Bill Refrigerator Deodorizer : Eliminate Odors And Maintain A Clean-Smelling Refrigerator Share icon Review: "Love this little penguin. Keeps my fridge fresh and looks adorable." - Florida pair

#58 Effortlessly Prepare Perfect Hot Dogs And Buns With The Hot Dog And Bun Toaster Share icon Review: "This cooker for hotdogs is extremely easy to use. The best part is it barks when the dogs are ready. Kids love it." - Carol Marple

#59 Create Delicious Homemade Dressings With The Salad Dressing Shaker Share icon Review: "This shaker lets me measure all the ingredients right into the shaker. Then I shake it up and it's done! The top works really well." - Scott Bright

#60 Experience Refreshing Air In Your Car With An Ultrasonic Car Humidifier Share icon Review: "Works as described and comes with instructions. Good quality. If you're thinking about buying this, please do. It's fantastic. My car always smells so good when I use this." - Christy Naulty

#61 Keep Your Home Clean With The MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Share icon Review: "Best thing ever during those spring break up and/or thise rainy muddy autumns. I have a golden doodle that tracks a lot of dirt during muddy, wet seasons. This has been a big time saver for me when cleaning her up after walking during my lunch breaks from work. Just plunge, wipe and go." - Amazon Customer

#62 Indulge In Luxury With Foaming Hand Soap Infused With Japanese Yuzu Flower Share icon Review: "This product isn’t just cute!!! It smells amazing. It’s not to Pungent. But just enough to make your hands clean and smell beautiful! These product has helped me wash my hands more!" - Alexis Monson

#63 Prevent Sinking Into Grass With Heel Protectors : Keep Your High Heels Looking Pristine Even On Soft Ground Share icon Review: "These stoppers perfectly protected the heels on my dress shoes for an outdoor wedding which had gravel areas as well as grass. It was a easy to walk in them and not have to worry about ruining my heels. These stoppers are high quality and also cute to look at." - William D. Wells

#64 Brighten Your Kitchen With The Flower Power Orange Dish Brush With Vase: A Functional And Decorative Addition To Your Sink Area Share icon Review: "I bought this for myself. I hate having a scrubbing brush behind the facet, but I like having it handy for quick scrubs. This solved both problems. It's a nice pop of color on my counter top and is functional and a great scrubbing tool. I highly recommend." - FivebyFive

#65 Keep Your Workspace Tidy With A Cute Portable Mini Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Share icon Review: "This is a small vacuum cleaner that's really easy to suck up eraser remainings. Ended up buying a few more as gifts. Practical and cute!" - HannesAlven

#66 Effortlessly Shred Meat With Bear Paws Meat Claws : Perfect For BBQs, Roasts, And More Share icon Review: "They are awesome for picking up beef roast and shredding chicken for chicken tacos." - LJ

#67 Coddies : The ‘Reel’ Deal In Poolside Footwear Share icon Review: "These were surprisingly comfortable, I expected cheaper foam, but it's more of a thick vinyl. The coloring is nice all over and is even shiny to make it more "fishy"!! The sizes fit as expected, and I will definitely be buying my whole family a pair in the future as gifts..had to get matching with my boyfriend, and he absolutely loves them :)" - Tampacat

#68 The Butt Tape Dispenser - Stick To The Fun In The Office Share icon Review: "It comes just as pictured. It's cute and funny and comes with all the accessories. It's definitely a conversation piece. Great for home or office or school. It's very functional and I use it in my office. A great purchase for me and it'll be a wonderful gift for yourself or for that special someone with a sense of humor." - Lynette

#69 Organize Your Cables With Ease Using Self-Gripping Cable Ties : Keep Your Wires Neat And Tidy Without The Hassle Of Knots Or Adhesives Share icon Review: " It was really a simple awesome product to bring all my cables to order. Easy to use and very strong in terms of durability. Will recommend." - Vinod Ramoutar

#70 Make Saving Fun With The Stealing Coin Cat Box : Watch As The Adorable Cat "Steals" Your Coins For Safekeeping Share icon Review: "A great surprise gift to a loved one with kids or cats. I anonymously sent this KIttyBank to my daughter and her family. The kids thought it was so funny and the cat was also intrigued. The kept robbing the bank so the could keep playing with it. What a great idea." - Craig

#71 Bite-Sized Brush Buddy : Your Kid’s Countertop Companion Share icon Review: "this is the cutest toothbrush holder , i bought this for my son and he loves it a lot !" - Flor

#72 Dial Up Your Fashion Game With A Phone Purse Share icon Review: "Bought for my 18 yo neice, its a popular novelty purse amongst her peers. She loves the puree uts really cute and she gets many compliments. The hanset(phone part can be removed if you want but it plugs into your cell phone to talk on cell play music thru ect. Shes obsessed. Bought the black, seen her friends red both super cute exactly as seen in pics!" - Amazon Customer

#73 Unleash The Spirit Of Adventure With The Corkscrew Pirate Wine Bottle Opener Share icon Review: "These pirate themed bottle openers are adorable and quite sturdy." - Amazon Customer

#74 Cactus Candle Corner : A Prickly Yet Sweet Light For Your Special Nights Share icon Review: "They are so cute and they already come wrapped in little giftable packages! They are much cuter than the picture and bigger than what I expected. If you love succulents and decorative candles, I definitely recommend these.'" - J. C. Roberts

#75 Simplify Your Cooking Prep With A Garlic Peeler : Effortlessly Remove Garlic Skins For Quick And Easy Meal Preparation Share icon Review: "If you love garlic, you’re Italian, or you’re just a person that loves to put an entire head of garlic into a recipe that calls for a clove, this is for you. Super easy to use, super easy to clean. I love this so much that I bought another set, and gave one to a family member and keep another one at work (fire houses used garlic too.)" - FFSnowball

#76 Stay On Top Of Your Pet's Feeding Schedule With A Dog Feeding Reminder Share icon Review: "I absolutely needed this reminder of wether or not I fed my dog. Now, if she gives me the sad eye, I can check to see if I’ve forgotten to feed her or not. She and I are both glad I got it." - nancy buck

#77 Enjoy Reading With A Book Page Holder : Keep Your Pages Open And Secure For Comfortable Reading Share icon Review: "Makes reading a lot easier if you like to hold your book with one hand or even to make it more convenient if you’re a thumb over or under person. Definitely something useful to add if you’re someone who reads a lot. Quality is great and the is very smooth in your hand. It’s not bulky, which makes it easy to carry in your pocket." - FERNANDO BURGOS

#78 Keep Your Kitchen Counters Clean With The Red Crab Silicone Spoon Rest Share icon Review: "I love my new cooking buddy! He's so adorable and also serves a purpose. He holds my spatula really well and makes it convenient for me to have near by. I will definitely be purchasing a few for friends and also looking into more products from this cool company. Thank you!" - Amazon Customer

#79 Mark Your Place In Style With The Nessie Tale Book Mark : Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Reading Experience Share icon Review: "I bought this Loch Ness monster bookmark because it so cute and it helps me to keep my place in my book. This little thing is very durable!" - Miss. Harris

#80 Charming Animal Shaped Flower Pot Decor To Infuse Playful Elegance Into Your Indoor Haven Share icon Review: "I was worried it'd be too small, but it's actually perfect. Had to fill up extra space with some rocks and extra soil but I'm quite happy with it! Came in one piece and works well. Excess water drains from a hole on the bottom and the bell's really cute." - Kat

#81 Add Charm To Tea Time With A Cute Snail-Shaped Silicone Tea Bag Holder : Keep Your Tea Bag In Place With Playful Style Share icon Review: "These little tea snails are so cute and helpful! Whenever I see one on my cup it makes smile, it would make for a cute little gift for anyone that enjoys tea and thinks snails are neat." - Caro R.

#82 Achieve Perfectly Crispy Brownie Edges With A Crispy Corner Brownie Pan : Bake Evenly And Enjoy Every Bite Share icon Review: "Easy to use, easy to clean, even without a dishwasher. I did forget to spray the pan the first time I used it, but even then getting the brownies out wasn't too difficult. Each one had four nice crispy sides, I am so glad I got this pan." - Anastasia K Ohm

#83 Draw, Plant, Smile - The 30 Watt Face Plant Brightens Days & Desks Share icon Review: "This was a complete hit at the office. Everyone loves Fred. He has really jumped in and is a hard worker. Was a little upset though when I found out he got the promotion I went for...." - Chris

#84 Keep Your Pet's Food Fresh With Silicone Pet Food Can Covers : Seal In Flavor And Keep Out Unwanted Odors Share icon Review: "Before I got these lids, I was stuck using tin foil to cover up my kitty's leftovers. But these lids keep the food way fresher, and they fit on every can size I've used, especially the 3oz cans my furballs love. To clean, I just toss them in the dishwasher." - Jaeline Anguiano

#85 Travel In Comfort With A Chin-Supporting Travel Pillow : Enjoy Support And Rest During Long Journeys Share icon Review: "Soft, adjustable. Window sleeping- any sleeping has always been a challenge. Looked at many models. Have used this in the car & on planes. Glade I purchased it." - Andrea P. McEneny

#86 Enhance Your Lip Care Routine With A Lip Scrub Brush : Gently Exfoliate And Soften Your Lips For A Smooth And Supple Feel Share icon Review: "I have super dry lips and Im a habitual picker. In the past, I would use a tooth brush, towels, scrubs and my fingers to pick my lips (especially after wearing drying lipstick) and this helped get the best exfoliation! Definitely use with a good lip scrub and over night mask for the best results." - Joie

#87 Organize Your Kitchen And Keep Your Knives Within Reach With A Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar Share icon Review: "This has been great! We got rid of our knife block on the counter and hung this on the side of a cupboard SUPER strong magnet, knives are very secure up there. Saves space, looks and works great. Highly recommend." - Amazon Customer

#88 Keep Your Cables Tidy And Organized With 3 Packs Of Cable Clips Share icon Review: "This product will help you manage your messy charging cables or any other cables." - Mohammad Salou

#89 Never Lose Your Keys Again With Remote Key Finder : Locate Your Keys With Sound Even From A Distance Share icon Review: "Love this remote control, you put an alarm on all the things you miss place everyday. My husband is always losing his keys we can now beep them for a much easier find Same with the tv remote." - Miranda Lynn

#90 Effortlessly Clean Crumbs And Dirt From Your Car With Car Cleaning Slime : A Fun And Effective Way To Detail Your Vehicle Share icon Review: "I used this so far on my keyboards, and in all hard to reach places in the car, such as vents, but also tiny grooves everywhere, in the car. It absolutely picks up all dust and debris." - Linda R. Maes

#91 Effortlessly Drain Vegetables And Pasta Noodles With A Heat-Resistant Drainer : Enjoy Safe And Easy Cooking In Your Kitchen Share icon Review: "This strainer is so easy to use. It is easy to put on and takes off pots. This thing is great when you don't have a traditional strainer. It is very easy to clean. It is a very sturdy product." - Mandohawk83

#92 Wake Up In Style With A Large Mirrored LED Alarm Clock : Sleek Design And Bright Display To Start Your Day Right Share icon Review: "I was skeptical before ordering this clock but so far it has been working fine and looks great in my living room. Would highly recommend this." - ZM

#93 Enjoy Freshly Popped Popcorn In Minutes With A Microwave Popcorn Maker : Quick, Easy, And Delicious Snacking Solution Share icon Review: "I was hesitant that this would actually work so well - I love the material, it collapses very easily, is easy to wash, and you can eat the popcorn from the bowl. It's a great product!" - Linda Girard

#94 Keep Your Coffee Fresh And Organized With A Coffee Storage Container And Organizer Share icon Review: "Canister is visually appealing and keeps my coffee beans so fresh. It even comes with extra CO2 cartridges for the next 2 years!" - Vanessa Taylor

#95 Reduce Waste And Save Money With Reusable Food Storage Bags : Eco-Friendly And Convenient For Storing Leftovers And Snacks Share icon Review: "I've been using these for about a month now and these bags have had no disappointments from the start. These bags are so easy to clean and any smell of previous food comes right out with one quick wash. They're very durable and thick, I've stuffed food in them multiple times and they always go right back to their shape and don't get stretched out." - Tiana

#96 Keep Your Socks And Underwear Neatly Organized With A 2-Pack Socks Underwear Drawer Organizer Share icon Review: "Much needed to do some organizing. Work great! Like the material and design." - Amanda J White

#97 Enhance Your Typing Comfort With A Memory Foam Keyboard Wrist Rest Share icon Review: "I added this to my laptop cool pad for my wrist. It feels great and is comfortable. It does what it supposed to do." - Steve Bales

#98 Organize Your Desk With An Elephant Desk Organizer : Bring Charm And Functionality To Your Workspace Share icon Review: "This item is very handy at my desk. I work in a busy environment and I like the fact that my phone is propped up, so that I can see if an important call or text comes in. It was very easy to assemble took less than 3 minutes and seems to be durable. I like my desk area clean so if you have a friend that is the same or could use a little tiddening up it makes a great gift." - Hey Y'ALL

#99 Relieve Leg And Foot Fatigue With A Foot Rest Cushion Under Desk : Enhance Comfort And Posture While Working Or Relaxing Share icon Review: "I have hip and lower back problems, especially when sitting too long. I tend to lean forward too much at my desk, and this footrest has helped me keep my posture better. Great ergonomic support. No more hip pain after a day on the computer!" - SueD