People often get into a career because of the way it looks in their imagination, and that picture isn't always accurate. So when they get in, the daily grind shows them that the job can be vastly different from the idealized image they initially held in their minds.

Enter the 'Real Estate Broker Disillusioned With Life.' It's a parody Facebook page that features questionable Lithuanian property listings. The ones that our fictional broker didn't see themselves working with when they were entering the industry.

But here they are, photographing bathtubs in the kitchen and house walls painted with Adidas stripes, asking themselves how are they going to sell this.

#1

RapidUnscheduledDisassembly
RapidUnscheduledDisassembly
49 minutes ago

I've seen some all-black houses that were beautifully done. This... is not one of them.

#2

JuJu
JuJu
1 hour ago

You can rent it hourwise, yes?

#3

JuJu
JuJu
1 hour ago

Fitting for a trailer or tiny house or micro appartement

#4

#5

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
2 hours ago

The Adidas is the one who painted it.....they are the Added A*S

#6

#7

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
2 hours ago

Would love this now, it gets boring in the bath

#8

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
2 hours ago

Thought that was a coffin at 1st glance 🙈

#9

Will Cable
Will Cable
2 hours ago

It isn't that far off being the apartment of Korben Dallas in The Fifth Element

#10

#11

Gimme that Cash
Gimme that Cash
2 hours ago

The bathroom looks pretty good. It also looks expensive af.

#12

Will Cable
Will Cable
1 hour ago

Probably lost on many UK residents but that hallway is certainly Bet Lynch

#13

JuJu
JuJu
1 hour ago

I bet the roses will reach out with thorny vines and drink your blood.

#14

#15

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
2 hours ago

If the tiles were blue it wouldnt be so bad

#16

#17

Gimme that Cash
Gimme that Cash
2 hours ago

'Barbie life in the dreamhouse' but more tame

#18

#19

Iro
Iro
2 hours ago

It's kinda giving Frida Kahlo vibes ngl

#20

#21

arthbach
arthbach
26 minutes ago

I've never understood the idea of placing a bed in front of a window. It feels very exposed.

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

I've Seen Things
I’ve Seen Things
2 hours ago

These walls can be done well and it would be preferable to wake up with a view like that.

#28

#29

#30

Steffi Cantrell
Steffi Cantrell
1 hour ago

I would love to live here. This is not bad at all

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

Will Cable
Will Cable
1 hour ago

Easy to spot a spider on the wall

#42

Iffydust
Iffydust
45 minutes ago

Even has its own integration room!

#43

Julia
Julia
1 hour ago

At least the neighborhood would be quiet at night. Or will it?

#44

#45

#46

#47

Ample Aardvark
Ample Aardvark
20 minutes ago

Cat? Toddler? Diet? Landlord special?

#48

#49

#50

#51

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
1 hour ago

Why would you cover them stunning windows

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

