74 Confusing And Hilarious Real Estate Listings, As Posted On This Facebook Page
People often get into a career because of the way it looks in their imagination, and that picture isn't always accurate. So when they get in, the daily grind shows them that the job can be vastly different from the idealized image they initially held in their minds.
Enter the 'Real Estate Broker Disillusioned With Life.' It's a parody Facebook page that features questionable Lithuanian property listings. The ones that our fictional broker didn't see themselves working with when they were entering the industry.
But here they are, photographing bathtubs in the kitchen and house walls painted with Adidas stripes, asking themselves how are they going to sell this.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
I've seen some all-black houses that were beautifully done. This... is not one of them.
The Adidas is the one who painted it.....they are the Added A*S
It isn't that far off being the apartment of Korben Dallas in The Fifth Element
The bathroom looks pretty good. It also looks expensive af.
Probably lost on many UK residents but that hallway is certainly Bet Lynch
These walls can be done well and it would be preferable to wake up with a view like that.