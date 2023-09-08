People often get into a career because of the way it looks in their imagination, and that picture isn't always accurate. So when they get in, the daily grind shows them that the job can be vastly different from the idealized image they initially held in their minds.

Enter the 'Real Estate Broker Disillusioned With Life.' It's a parody Facebook page that features questionable Lithuanian property listings. The ones that our fictional broker didn't see themselves working with when they were entering the industry.

But here they are, photographing bathtubs in the kitchen and house walls painted with Adidas stripes, asking themselves how are they going to sell this.

More info: Facebook