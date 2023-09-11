Elon Musk Reveals Name Of His Secret Third Child With Grimes, Techno Mechanicus

Elon Musk and Grimes did not waste their time while they were together, as the tech mogul’s upcoming biography revealed that the pair has not two but three children together.

The news broke after The New York Times published a review of Musk’s soon-to-be-released biography, which mentions the secret child. Right after the review was published on Saturday, the 52-year-old billionaire confirmed the rumors on X.

While it’s not clear whether the book contains information about when the secret child was welcomed into this world, it’s known that the boy’s name is Techno Mechanicus, who also goes by a more down-to-earth “Tau.”

On May 4, 2020, Elon Musk and Grimes celebrated the birth of their son, initially named X Æ A-12, which was later changed into X Æ A-Xii to comply with California law. The boy also responds warmly to the endearing moniker “X” – yes, the same name that Musk changed Twitter to.

Following their separation three years after being together, the pair welcomed a daughter through surrogacy in December 2021. They named her Exa Dark Sideræl, affectionately referred to as “Y.”

In a Vanity Fair interview from March 2022, where the pair revealed Exa Dark’s birth, Grimes shared that she and Musk had aspirations for a larger family. “We’ve always wanted at least three or four,” she told the publication.

Musk’s clan currently boasts 10 children spread across three different mothers. Besides the six kids he shares with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson – one of which declared no longer wanting to be associated with her father, legally changing her name and gender, as reported last year – the SpaceX co-founder welcomed another set of twins, a son named Strider and a daughter named Azure, with Shivon Zilis, who was an employee of Musk. These twins were born in Austin, Texas, just weeks before he and Grimes welcomed their own daughter together.

During the past week, Grimes responded to a promotional tweet from Isaacson and requested the author to relay a message to Musk regarding her claim that he and Zilis have prevented her from having access to her son.

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” Grimes’ now-deleted post read. “I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

Addressing the situation later, the “Miss Anthropocene” artist apologized to fans and Isaacson, explaining that she and Shivon had a heart-to-heart and are now at peace.

“Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it’s very evident she’s an amazing human and we both just want what’s best for our kids,” her post on X reads. “I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye.”

According to an advance copy of the biography obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Techno Mechanicus was born via surrogate in June 2022. The baby boy’s nickname “Tau” takes inspiration from “the Greek letter representing the irrational number that is equal to two times pi,” the book explains. The biography further elaborates that this approximate numerical value, 6.28, also holds special significance as it corresponds to Musk’s birthday, June 28th.

