“Such Awkwardness”: Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter’s Viral Paris Fashion Week Appearance Ignites Fierce Debate
Elon Musku2019s estranged daughter posing in leather jacket and sunglasses during viral Paris Fashion Week moment.
“Such Awkwardness”: Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter’s Viral Paris Fashion Week Appearance Ignites Fierce Debate

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged daughter of billionaire Elon Musk, turned heads when she attended the Acne Studios Fall/Winter show in Paris on March 3, Tuesday.

While many praised her growing modeling career and striking look, others quickly flooded comment sections with criticism and controversy.

“Those poses look absolutely ridiculous,” wrote one user.

    • Vivian Jenna Wilson made a bold front-row appearance at the Acne Studios show, embracing a daring "see-through" aesthetic alongside Hollywood stars.
    • Fresh off walking for Gucci in Milan, Wilson’s rapid ascent in the fashion world has sparked a viral debate.
    • Despite having over a million followers and a thriving career, Wilson remains vocal about her complete estrangement from Musk.
    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in a see-through top

    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter posing in stylish leather outfit at Paris Fashion Week, sparking viral debate and media buzz.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV/X

    The 21-year-old model attended the Acne Studios Fall/Winter presentation during Paris Fashion Week, where she sat front row alongside actresses Leslie Bibb and Rosanna Arquette.

    Wilson opted for a bold look, wearing a sheer mesh top without a bra paired with brown leather trousers, layered with a green jacket. She accessorized with orange aviator sunglasses, chunky silver jewelry, and a small bag, while keeping her makeup minimal and her long blonde hair straight.

    Photos from the event showed Wilson laughing and posing alongside Bibb and Arquette as the trio leaned in for pictures together.

    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter posing at Paris Fashion Week in stylish leather outfit and orange sunglasses.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV/X

    The Paris appearance came shortly after Wilson made headlines at Milan Fashion Week, where she walked the runway during Gucci’s show under creative director Demna.

    The model later joked about the moment on social media.

    “I just walked for Gucci lmfao,” she wrote on her Instagram story after leaving the runway.

    Her appearance placed her alongside fashion icons including Kate Moss and Emily Ratajkowski, marking a major milestone in her rapidly growing modeling career.

    Despite a milestone in her modelling career, her Paris appearance quickly ignited a fierce debate among social media users

    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter at Paris Fashion Week sparking fierce debate with her viral awkwardness and unique style appearance

    Image credits: emnode

    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter at Paris Fashion Week, sparking fierce debate over her awkward appearance.

    Image credits: docbjelen

    Despite the glamorous setting, Wilson’s appearance quickly sparked intense debate online.

    Some viewers praised her modeling work and defended her presence at the event.

    “Her name is Vivian Wilson — she is stunning, and does an incredible job as a model,” one commenter wrote.

    Another added, “He’s a beautiful kid. Still just a kid. Give ’em time to grow up mentally. Be kind.”

    Others applauded her confidence in the fashion industry.

    “She looks great and has worked hard to be a model. Elon should be proud of her,” one person wrote.

    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter posing in formal attire at Paris Fashion Week, sparking viral debate on social media.

    Image credits: Teen Vogue

    However, the reaction was far from universally supportive as several critics focused on her runway style and posing.

    “Those poses look absolutely ridiculous,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Those poses are so stiff, no flow whatsoever. Hurts to watch.”

    Others made controversial remarks questioning her gender identity, while some defended her against those attacks.

    “Elon Musk’s transgender daughter is more fitting. Harassing trans people for living their true selves tells us everything about you,” one user wrote in response to the criticism.

    Beyond her famous former last name, Vivian’s growing fashion career has put her in the spotlight

    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter posing in a leather jacket and plaid pants during Paris Fashion Week event.

    Image credits: Teen Vogue

    Vivian first stepped into the modeling world after appearing on the cover of Teen Vogue in 2025, which she later said dramatically shifted the direction of her career.

    “It completely transformed my career,” she said while reflecting on the opportunity.

    Soon after, she began collaborating with brands such as Wildfang and TomboyX, later making her runway debut at New York Fashion Week in 2025 during the CHRISHABANA Spring 2026 show.

    Wilson admitted that stepping in front of the camera initially pushed her outside of her comfort zone.

    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter at Paris Fashion Week, sparking fierce debate over her viral appearance.

    Image credits: ValmereTheory

    “I was terrified,” she told Vanity Fair while discussing her TomboyX campaign.

    “Before this, I was very much the person who didn’t show any skin, ever, at all,” she explained. “So it was very, very nerve-racking, but I wanted to do it because I wanted to have more confidence in my own body.”

    Today, Wilson continues to appear in fashion campaigns and runway shows while building an online following of more than one million Instagram followers.

    Vivian’s rise to fame also comes after she publicly distanced herself from Elon Musk 

    Twitter user praising Elon Musk’s estranged daughter for her courage during viral Paris Fashion Week appearance.

    Image credits: hausofwiller

    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter taking a mirror selfie, showcasing casual black outfit and long blonde hair.

    Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

    Much of the attention surrounding Wilson still stems from her highly publicized estrangement from her father, Elon Musk.

    She came out as transgender at age 16 and later filed a petition in 2022 to legally change her name, stating she no longer wished “to be related to [her] biological father in any way, shape or form.”

    Since then, she has spoken openly about wanting to build a life separate from the billionaire’s influence.

    “I don’t give a f*** about him,” she told Teen Vogue in a past interview. “It’s annoying that people associate me with him.”

    Wilson said she preferred being seen as an individual rather than being defined by her father’s global reputation.

    Elon Musk wearing red Gulf of America hat at a public event, unrelated to Paris Fashion Week appearance or estranged daughter debate.

    Image credits: The White House/Flickr

    “I fought so hard for so long to be viewed as a regular person,” she said. “There was a moment where no one knew who I was. It was amazing.”

    Wilson has increasingly stepped into the spotlight in recent years, not only through modeling but also through her outspoken presence online.

    Her posts frequently address politics, LGBTQ+ issues, and criticism of public figures, including occasional comments about her father.

    Despite the ongoing controversies, she has made it clear that her focus remains on building her own path.

    “I want to see how big I can get,” she said while discussing her ambitions in fashion and media.

    “We are literally trapped in a SNL skit,” wrote one user

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Elon Musk’s estranged daughter’s viral Paris Fashion Week appearance sparking debate.

    Image credits: froglegz

    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter attending Paris Fashion Week, sparking viral debate over awkwardness and style choices.

    Image credits: _suddendawn_

    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter at Paris Fashion Week, sparking a viral debate over her awkward appearance.

    Image credits: Hyperlove

    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter at Paris Fashion Week, sparking fierce debate over awkwardness and viral reactions.

    Image credits: RigoIrizarry

    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter at Paris Fashion Week, sparking viral debate over her awkward public appearance.

    Image credits: BowTiedYukon

    Tweet showing user Janie commenting Such awkwardness with a crying emoji about Elon Musk’s estranged daughter’s viral Paris Fashion Week appearance.

    Image credits: Janieonthecoast

    Tweet discussing Elon Musk’s estranged daughter’s viral Paris Fashion Week appearance sparking fierce debate online.

    Image credits: AdrianneCurry

    Tweet from user MsMerica questioning if a viral post is a parody of female fashion models amid Paris Fashion Week debate.

    Image credits: MsMerica93

    Tweet screenshot showing a comment about fashion, related to Elon Musk’s estranged daughter’s Paris Fashion Week appearance.

    Image credits: FinTechShark1

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Elon Musk’s estranged daughter’s viral Paris Fashion Week appearance as awkward and ridiculous.

    Image credits: rebalynn3234

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the viral Paris Fashion Week appearance of Elon Musk’s estranged daughter.

    Image credits: melfeelswaggish

    Twitter post expressing sympathy for Elon Musk’s estranged daughter amid Paris Fashion Week viral appearance debate.

    Image credits: queem_deandruh

    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter at Paris Fashion Week sparking viral debate over awkwardness and public appearance.

    Image credits: sspaciee_

    Twitter user glassesdorkface commenting on stiff poses and lack of flow in viral Paris Fashion Week appearance by Elon Musk’s estranged daughter.

    Image credits: glassesdorkface

    Tweet from Gigi Lenoir commenting on Elon Musk’s estranged daughter’s eccentric look and beautiful hair at Paris Fashion Week.

    Image credits: exploregigi

    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter posing at Paris Fashion Week sparking fierce debate over her viral appearance.

    Image credits: DirtyEffinHippy

    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter at Paris Fashion Week sparking debate with her viral and awkward appearance.

    Image credits: LENXwastooshort

    Tweet praising Elon Musk’s estranged daughter for her hard work and appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

    Image credits: StockViking

    Twitter reply criticizing bigotry about Elon Musk’s estranged daughter’s viral Paris Fashion Week appearance.

    Image credits: not_airspeed

    Twitter user commenting on Elon Musk’s estranged daughter’s viral Paris Fashion Week appearance sparking fierce debate.

    Image credits: firstcatlady_

