“Such Awkwardness”: Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter’s Viral Paris Fashion Week Appearance Ignites Fierce Debate

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged daughter of billionaire Elon Musk, turned heads when she attended the Acne Studios Fall/Winter show in Paris on March 3, Tuesday.

While many praised her growing modeling career and striking look, others quickly flooded comment sections with criticism and controversy.

“Those poses look absolutely ridiculous,” wrote one user.

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in a see-through top

Image credits: OliLondonTV/X

The 21-year-old model attended the Acne Studios Fall/Winter presentation during Paris Fashion Week, where she sat front row alongside actresses Leslie Bibb and Rosanna Arquette.

Wilson opted for a bold look, wearing a sheer mesh top without a bra paired with brown leather trousers, layered with a green jacket. She accessorized with orange aviator sunglasses, chunky silver jewelry, and a small bag, while keeping her makeup minimal and her long blonde hair straight.

Photos from the event showed Wilson laughing and posing alongside Bibb and Arquette as the trio leaned in for pictures together.

Image credits: OliLondonTV/X

Elon Musk’s estranged transgender son shows off his ‘feminine’ poses whilst arriving at Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/muq7uf4T66 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 5, 2026

The Paris appearance came shortly after Wilson made headlines at Milan Fashion Week, where she walked the runway during Gucci’s show under creative director Demna.

The model later joked about the moment on social media.

“I just walked for Gucci lmfao,” she wrote on her Instagram story after leaving the runway.

Her appearance placed her alongside fashion icons including Kate Moss and Emily Ratajkowski, marking a major milestone in her rapidly growing modeling career.

Despite a milestone in her modelling career, her Paris appearance quickly ignited a fierce debate among social media users

Image credits: emnode

Image credits: docbjelen

Despite the glamorous setting, Wilson’s appearance quickly sparked intense debate online.

Some viewers praised her modeling work and defended her presence at the event.

“Her name is Vivian Wilson — she is stunning, and does an incredible job as a model,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “He’s a beautiful kid. Still just a kid. Give ’em time to grow up mentally. Be kind.”

Others applauded her confidence in the fashion industry.

“She looks great and has worked hard to be a model. Elon should be proud of her,” one person wrote.

Image credits: Teen Vogue

However, the reaction was far from universally supportive as several critics focused on her runway style and posing.

“Those poses look absolutely ridiculous,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Those poses are so stiff, no flow whatsoever. Hurts to watch.”

Others made controversial remarks questioning her gender identity, while some defended her against those attacks.

“Elon Musk’s transgender daughter is more fitting. Harassing trans people for living their true selves tells us everything about you,” one user wrote in response to the criticism.

Beyond her famous former last name, Vivian’s growing fashion career has put her in the spotlight

Image credits: Teen Vogue

Vivian first stepped into the modeling world after appearing on the cover of Teen Vogue in 2025, which she later said dramatically shifted the direction of her career.

“It completely transformed my career,” she said while reflecting on the opportunity.

Soon after, she began collaborating with brands such as Wildfang and TomboyX, later making her runway debut at New York Fashion Week in 2025 during the CHRISHABANA Spring 2026 show.

Wilson admitted that stepping in front of the camera initially pushed her outside of her comfort zone.

Image credits: ValmereTheory

“I was terrified,” she told Vanity Fair while discussing her TomboyX campaign.

“Before this, I was very much the person who didn’t show any skin, ever, at all,” she explained. “So it was very, very nerve-racking, but I wanted to do it because I wanted to have more confidence in my own body.”

Today, Wilson continues to appear in fashion campaigns and runway shows while building an online following of more than one million Instagram followers.

Vivian’s rise to fame also comes after she publicly distanced herself from Elon Musk

Image credits: hausofwiller

Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

Much of the attention surrounding Wilson still stems from her highly publicized estrangement from her father, Elon Musk.

She came out as transgender at age 16 and later filed a petition in 2022 to legally change her name, stating she no longer wished “to be related to [her] biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Since then, she has spoken openly about wanting to build a life separate from the billionaire’s influence.

“I don’t give a f*** about him,” she told Teen Vogue in a past interview. “It’s annoying that people associate me with him.”

Wilson said she preferred being seen as an individual rather than being defined by her father’s global reputation.

Image credits: The White House/Flickr

“I fought so hard for so long to be viewed as a regular person,” she said. “There was a moment where no one knew who I was. It was amazing.”

Wilson has increasingly stepped into the spotlight in recent years, not only through modeling but also through her outspoken presence online.

Her posts frequently address politics, LGBTQ+ issues, and criticism of public figures, including occasional comments about her father.

Despite the ongoing controversies, she has made it clear that her focus remains on building her own path.

“I want to see how big I can get,” she said while discussing her ambitions in fashion and media.

“We are literally trapped in a SNL skit,” wrote one user

Image credits: froglegz

Image credits: _suddendawn_

Image credits: Hyperlove

Image credits: RigoIrizarry

Image credits: BowTiedYukon

Image credits: Janieonthecoast

Image credits: AdrianneCurry

Image credits: MsMerica93

Image credits: FinTechShark1

Image credits: rebalynn3234

Image credits: melfeelswaggish

Image credits: queem_deandruh

Image credits: sspaciee_

Image credits: glassesdorkface

Image credits: exploregigi

Image credits: DirtyEffinHippy

Image credits: LENXwastooshort

Image credits: StockViking

Image credits: not_airspeed

Image credits: firstcatlady_