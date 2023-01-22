There's something special about the fathers who go above and beyond to be the best dads they can be. We call them "rad dads." These special guys don't just take care of their kids, they go out of their way to make sure their children know they're loved and supported, whether it's taking the time to play with them, teach them new skills, or just be there to listen.

This insanely popular Instagram page which is known by exactly the same name “Rad Dad” is dedicated to celebrating the hilarious aspects of fatherhood, whether in the form of memes, jokes, one-liners and cringe posts.

The result is pure entertainment that celebrates and pokes fun at the stereotypical middle-class dads rocking their New Balances while mowing the lawn on a Saturday afternoon with a popped cold can of beer.

Psst! More rad dad jokes can be found in our previous features here and here.

#1

GordonsWord Report

Mayra
No. I am your father.

#2

cornonthegoblin Report

Mayra
That last bit 😂

#3

middleclassfancy Report

Sarcastic Fringehead
Omg yes! We would get hot chocolate and donuts too. Best Xmas memories ngl

#4

davecantsing Report

#5

raddad Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Pandas, I have a secret…gather round, gather round….

#6

simoncholland Report

#7

simoncholland Report

#8

iwearaonesie Report

Mayra
If you have to ask, you’re out

#9

do_less_dad Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
and spend $500 dollars on tools he’ll never use again…*looks at my dad*

#10

raddad Report

BubbleButt
HOAs are scams.

#11

djshort , D.J. Short Report

Couriva
My favorite one of these is when the car comes driving up. Like surprise: "It's actually not a car for you, this is my new boyfriend"

#12

raddad Report

#13

raddad Report

#14

middleclassfancy Report

#15

gdun Report

Mayra
*Nicole Kidman not included

#16

raddad Report

Jessica J.
Wasted space in a kitchen should be illegal.

#17

raddad Report

Den Ver
50 off = earning 50. ... where did the money go?

#18

middleclassfancy Report

#19

neatmom Report

#20

raddad Report

#21

grayhaem Report

#22

raddad Report

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Bruh.... if i said I was bored I'd get told to go outside and do yard work or to get a new job

#23

raddad Report

Satan Laughs
Even I’m not laughing. Awww.

#24

middleclassfancy Report

#25

raddad Report

#26

raddad Report

BeepBeepBoopBoop
me too, me too. They should be everyone's heroes

#27

middleclassfancy Report

TeenieMeanie
That 1.50 also gets you a soda.

#28

raddad Report

That guy Nic B.
Oh my gawd, I just did those motions and my brain actually thought I was sending these messages.

#29

raddad Report

Mayra
Your mom should share some of her top hair with your dad

#30

raddad Report

#31

brainwxrms Report

Mickysixxx
Probably owns a leaf blower

#32

raddad Report

3 Trash Pandas in a Trenchcoat
Om nom pulled pork. These kids are crazy if they want hot dogs over pulled pork🤤

#33

raddad Report

BeepBeepBoopBoop
I think this is the default answer

#34

middleclassfancy Report

#35

houseofgaming Report

SCamp
Whoah, your dad is new school

#36

middleclassfancy Report

Mayra
This is a lot of uncomfortable math

#37

raddad Report

#38

raddad Report

#39

raddad Report

Mayra
McRibs are really disgusting but at the same time delicious

#40

middleclassfancy Report

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Bro, Y'all pick out an outfit the night before? I can hardly even plan what I'm gunna eat for dinner!

#41

middleclassfancy Report

BeepBeepBoopBoop
y'all just wear what you want most people don't care. If you're the one who cares, go get a life

#42

raddad Report

#43

raddad Report

#44

raddad Report

#45

raddad Report

#46

raddad Report

Shark Lady
There's a much higher chance of being killed by the knife in his hands, especially if you're in the UK.

#47

raddad Report

#48

middleclassfancy Report

hot_noodle_soup
why are there so many unopened messages??!

#49

raddad Report

#50

raddad Report

#51

raddad Report

#52

raddad Report

BeepBeepBoopBoop
ok but those croissants are tuff

#53

raddad Report

#54

middleclassfancy Report

#55

raddad Report

#56

raddad Report

BeepBeepBoopBoop
bro lawn stripes? Y'all have grass in front of your houses??

#57

middleclassfancy Report

Guy Lord
Veggie burgers and Dr Pepper

#58

raddad Report

YouKiddingMe
Dude #3 looks like he might be smoking more weed than meat.

#59

middleclassfancy Report

#60

raddad Report

#61

raddad Report

#62

raddad Report

#63