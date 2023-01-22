There's something special about the fathers who go above and beyond to be the best dads they can be. We call them "rad dads." These special guys don't just take care of their kids, they go out of their way to make sure their children know they're loved and supported, whether it's taking the time to play with them, teach them new skills, or just be there to listen.

This insanely popular Instagram page which is known by exactly the same name “Rad Dad” is dedicated to celebrating the hilarious aspects of fatherhood, whether in the form of memes, jokes, one-liners and cringe posts.

The result is pure entertainment that celebrates and pokes fun at the stereotypical middle-class dads rocking their New Balances while mowing the lawn on a Saturday afternoon with a popped cold can of beer.

