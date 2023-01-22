130 Memes And Jokes About The Stereotypical Habits Of Middle-Class Dads That Are Too Good Not To Crack You Up (New Pics)
There's something special about the fathers who go above and beyond to be the best dads they can be. We call them "rad dads." These special guys don't just take care of their kids, they go out of their way to make sure their children know they're loved and supported, whether it's taking the time to play with them, teach them new skills, or just be there to listen.
This insanely popular Instagram page which is known by exactly the same name “Rad Dad” is dedicated to celebrating the hilarious aspects of fatherhood, whether in the form of memes, jokes, one-liners and cringe posts.
The result is pure entertainment that celebrates and pokes fun at the stereotypical middle-class dads rocking their New Balances while mowing the lawn on a Saturday afternoon with a popped cold can of beer.
Psst! More rad dad jokes can be found in our previous features here and here.
This post may include affiliate links.
Omg yes! We would get hot chocolate and donuts too. Best Xmas memories ngl
Pandas, I have a secret…gather round, gather round….
and spend $500 dollars on tools he’ll never use again…*looks at my dad*
Bruh.... if i said I was bored I'd get told to go outside and do yard work or to get a new job
Oh my gawd, I just did those motions and my brain actually thought I was sending these messages.
Om nom pulled pork. These kids are crazy if they want hot dogs over pulled pork🤤
Bro, Y'all pick out an outfit the night before? I can hardly even plan what I'm gunna eat for dinner!
y'all just wear what you want most people don't care. If you're the one who cares, go get a life
There's a much higher chance of being killed by the knife in his hands, especially if you're in the UK.
bro lawn stripes? Y'all have grass in front of your houses??
Dude #3 looks like he might be smoking more weed than meat.