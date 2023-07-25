Workplace etiquette is very important. Good manners and politeness is what allows people to create harmonious office environments which are crucial to the well-being of employees. Respectful greetings and small talk is the glue that turns an array of different people with wildly different backgrounds and work styles into a cohesive team.

Now that a lot of workplace communication happens online, the need for courteous exchanges also extends to emails and instant messages. Internet etiquette or netiquette is a set of common rules that you can’t veer off of because of how easily written words can be misinterpreted.

However, sometimes it’s very tempting to go off script and cuss out a boss who clearly doesn’t get your boundaries. Or simply leave out the emotionally taxing pleasantries and get to the point right off the bat. Why are we in such a desperate need to start each exchange with “I hope this email finds you well”?

If that’s how you feel, the collection of posts below will make you feel seen. The list consists of netiquette fatigue as well as accidents including wrong attachments, unfortunate typos, and email avoidance. Prepare to relate and dive in.

#1

Unhinged Email Sign-Offs Until My Boss Notices

bodybytacobell Report

1 hour ago

Emails with a hand-written signature? No, I suspect this goes back to pre email days.

So why is netiquette so tricky? It’s partly because the online communication channels and approaches to them are always changing. For example, a few years back, adding a GIF to an instant message or an email was common and signified a sort of casualness of the conversation. These days, GIFs are considered to be outdatedRyan Broderick, and internet culture writer told The Guardian that these days GIFs are “basically the cringe reaction image your millennial boss uses in Slack. Rather than what they used to be, which was a decentralised image type for communicating on blogs and message boards.”

The everchanging nature of internet communication rules became even more obvious during the lockdown, when the online exchanges were, arguably, at the all-time high. When Zoom entered the scene, many people were arguing what’s more appropriate: turning on your camera or keeping it off? And if you do turn it on, do you use a background, blur your surroundings, or reveal your interior design choices to your co-workers? Should you or should you not use a beauty filter? There was no consensus there, we had to make those decisions on our own.
#2

Professional Work Email

ColdBrewCookies Report

#3

It's A Matter Of Perspective

employeetears Report

When making such decisions about what’s appropriate, we tend to follow vague concepts we have learned over the years. In a paper published in 2023, the researchers found that it’s either things we have learned through personal experience of online correspondence or by observing what other people consider appropriate. That is to say, that there are usually no hard rules about what is acceptable and what’s not.

We do have some written online communication rules, of course. Most of them are actually related to emails. A quick search online will inform you about most important do’s and don’ts one has to abide by. Do write informative subject lines, but don’t overshare in your Out of Office message. Do format your messages correctly, don’t use all caps or stylize your email with bold and italics too much. Don’t forward spam or chain emails. Don’t email people about urgent matters—call or message them instead. And, for the love of all that is holy, do not click “Reply all” when responding to company-wide announcements, we don’t need to know how you feel about them.
#4

I Was Just Going To Carry On Applying For Jobs With Chilli Beef Recipes

Heathernab Report

#5

Europeans Work To Live, And Americans Live To Work

LeannaO Report

#6

Same

WoeToChorazin Report

Then there are, of course, unwritten rules that depend on your workplace and co-workers. What’s considered an email at one job can be a lengthy Teams message at another. One employer might be very liberal about emoji usage while another might consider them inappropriate and unprofessional. One employer might be adamant about keeping your camera on during meetings, while another is more lenient and allows people to keep it off at all times. What’s even more baffling, is that this can differ from person to person, all in the same company, making juggling these rules quite a feat for the employees. 
#7

I Literally Giggled About This All Day

Halloween_75 Report

#8

I Wish I Had The Courage To Do That

pseudo310 Report

#9

Me Most Of The Days

employeetears Report

Rules related to politeness, however, can make exchanges feel too sanitized. For example, many rulebooks tell people to avoid exclamation points as much as possible. Still, people love using them. It’s often the go-to for people who wish to convey positive enthusiasm while still refraining from using emojis. In a similar vein, the above-mentioned study also referred to a time when an employee witnessed their boss swearing during a Zoom call. And while for some this might show an awful lack of self-containment, the employee loved it as it made them feel more at ease with their boss.
#10

I Felt This

MattBellassai Report

#11

Better Later Than Never

Olivianuzzi Report

#12

Odd Ways To End An Email

LizLReed Report

People also love getting less clean-cut emails because they can be more personal. Starting an exchange by asking your colleague how their vacation was or congratulating them on a big achievement can make them feel appreciated. Seeing your colleague’s pet or children, something that in a neatly organized work environment is not possible, can also help you relate to them and make you feel more connected.
#13

Those Exclamation Marks Are Key

veryimportant Report

#14

Tag, You're It

kate_mckean Report

#15

Fair Enough

angelamarie85 Report

These contradictions and obvious gaps prompted scientists to dig into the topic. The researchers of the aforementioned study suggest that netiquette should be regarded as separate from in-person etiquette. In fact, according to them, thinking that it’s the same thing just online is what got us here, where internet communication is playing catch-up with the fast-paced online landscape. They say there should not be any do’s and don’ts as it is all dependent on the situation and the context.
#16

Relatable

moxvi_ Report

#17

So Crazy

EmployeeTears Report

#18

I Wanted To Hurl Myself Into The Sun

imbethmccoll Report

So, put those exclamation points wherever you want. Use an emoji here and there and attach a meme when needed. Talk to your boss about making a picture of Nicolas Cage your official signature—you never know what they might say. In other words, as long as you’re kind and polite, be your best online self that you can be. 
#19

The Passive-Aggressive Smiley Gets Them Every Time

Skoog Report

#20

Company-Wide Emails Like This Usually Apply More To Some Than They Do To Others

holy_schnitt Report

#21

It's Almost Usable

NateMJensen Report

45 minutes ago

#22

Omg If I Were The Recipient I'd Be So Stoked. Would Show All My Friends And Make Them Jealous

_ktdee Report

#23

HR At My Work Was Sending Emails To A Different Andrew In Australia For Over A Year. This Is His Response

frankcsgo Report

1 hour ago

#24

Being A Millennial And Having To Deal With Work Emails

jurassic_tart Report

#25

Could Never Find Me

benyahr Report

#26

I Sent This Email To My Coworker On My Second Day Of Work

knifesweats Report

#27

Because You Spent Saturday And Sunday Thinking About That Email

itsambstweets Report

#28

This Is So True

EmployeeTears Report

#29

This Is Genius

karencheee Report

#30

Use Simply "Regards" To Convey Your Incandescent Rage

hermit_hwarang Report

#31

So True

TevonBlair Report

#32

Is "Cheers" A Very British Thing To Say In An Email?

rebexxxxa Report

#33

As A Precaution, I Leave The Building After Every Email

TheBoydP Report

#34

Gotta Be The Second One. Do It For The People Who Are Not Paying Attention To What Is In The Middle

useful_noise Report

#35

Quick Thinking

mr_drinksonme Report

24 minutes ago

#36

Apologizing For Your Own Existence Is Generally Just The Polite Thing To Do

emily_murnane Report

22 minutes ago

#37

Lonely Weekend

thejaydoubleyou Report

#38

I Like This Way Better Than "I Hope This Email Finds You Well." This Sender Can Read The Room And Knows No One Is Being Found Well These Days

laurajakli Report

#39

In My Defense R, And T Are Quite Close

mo87mo87 Report

22 minutes ago

#40

I Don't Know Why Am I This Way

PlayWithJambo Report

#41

My Friend Sent This Email To His CEO And All Employees Using A Fake Account. "No One Should Have To Poop In Fear"

torof Report

#42

We Got A Snowstorm Last Night. My (Female) Boss's Email Probably Shocked A Few People In Our Office

PanicRev Report

21 minutes ago

#43

You Can Never Have Too Many Hanks

xbencooper Report

#44

Work Email

SopranosWorld Report

#45

The Right Way Of Starting An Email

HannahGraceLong Report

#46

As He Should

giselledraws Report

#47

Free Like A Bird

Report

#48

Accurate

TheBlackHermit Report

#49

No Updates Yet

DrakeGatsby Report

#50

And No Meeting Invites. That's Just Ridiculous

aparnapkin Report

#51

Normalize Tone Indicators In Work/Professional Environments

khoidaooo Report

#52

It Finds Me Well, And Leaves Me Not

MarcSnetiker Report

19 minutes ago

#53

I Think Fighting One Coworker Every Couple Of Months, Would Solve A Lot Of Problems

bocxtop Report

#54

That's Why There Is An Archive Button. This Way, You Only Feel The Guilt Once, Then Forget About It

RajRajRajP Report

#55

What A Lovely Poetry

samsanders Report

#56

This Is How I Effectively Sign-Off Emails Now

audipenny Report

#57

No One Will Notice

JuliusGoat Report

#58

If They Really Need It, They'll Ask Again

KateAronoff Report

#59

The Worst

employeetears Report

#60

Unfortunate Mistype

MutedChaoss Report

18 minutes ago

#61

Learn Something New Every Day

portmanteauface Report

#62

My Biggest Work Email Fail

aylaberrigan Report

#63

Passive-Aggressive Sign-Off

tartikovsky Report

#64

The Email Didn't Find Me Well At All

buddy_ferrara Report

#65

My Spin Instructor Sent Me An Instagram Post Of My Tweet. I've Finally Made It

Grace_Segers Report

#66

Going To Ignore The Other Messages You Sent Telling Me About The Email

EmployeeTears Report

#67

My Husband Calls That Person My Representative

iamemployedaf Report

#68

It's Always Good To Have A Few Enemies To Keep You On Your Toes

SketchesbyBoze Report

#69

More Like "I'm Trying My Best"

mabbylmao Report

#70

New Email Signature

alexrkonrad Report

#71

Good Idea

Rachel_Sennott Report

#72

This Is Why I Love Working Remotely

jillboard Report

#73

People Need To Know

robfromonline Report

#74

Working With People In Europe. What Is A Vacation Again?

jonnysun Report

15 minutes ago

#75

And Each Will Wonder Which One They Are

__apf__ Report

#76

I Hope This Email Doesn't Find You

roobeekeane Report

#77

Eeek

richardosman Report

#78

How I Confirm New Employee's Email Is Working

figmaxwell Report

#79

That's Why I Have At Least 2 Different Emails

