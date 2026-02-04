ADVERTISEMENT

Cars weigh thousands of pounds and can travel over a hundred miles per hour, so you'd think people would take driving seriously. But that's not always the case.

Whether they're lazy, entitled, distracted, or simply clueless, some of us make the roads far more frustrating and dangerous than they need to be.

From using phones behind the wheel to treating public parking lots like private property, hopefully these bad examples spark a bit of accountability.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Best Part Is, She Was Going The Wrong Way On A One Way Street, Then Laughed And Asked Why I Was Taking A Picture

Blue sedan stuck halfway off a raised parking area, illustrating dumb drivers in a city setting.

JackStraw44 Report

20points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Almost Ran Into The Shin Destroyer 9000

    Pickup truck parked with trailer hitch extending over the sidewalk, showing an example of dumb drivers causing hazards.

    Mowza2k2 Report

    17points
    POST
    #3

    Cyclists Riding On Road, Next To Bike Lane

    Group of cyclists riding closely on a road with cars nearby, highlighting issues related to dumb drivers and road safety awareness.

    I hate these cyclists that take up space on the road when they have a solid bike lane next to them.

    Deep-Impact5595 Report

    17points
    POST
    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Made worse if when they do not obey the traffic laws (like running stop signs/red lights).

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    The Worst Type Of Driver

    Car blocking intersection on wet road with traffic lights visible, illustrating dumb drivers causing dangerous situations.

    MatthewMSnider Report

    17points
    POST
    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That driver deserves every minute of horn-laying-on.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Trying To Drive On The Beach

    SUV stuck in deep sand on beach with two men nearby, illustrating dumb drivers caught in tricky situations.

    flanmorrison Report

    16points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They see it on TV all the time, but they never notice the tires. Also: it's a great while to k**l shorebirds and anything else that lays eggs in the beach sand.

    4
    4points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Owner Leaves Car Running To Defrost, Man Steals Car, Crashes It

    Overturned car accident under a sign reading thank you for driving carefully, highlighting dumb drivers shamed by people.

    eReadingAuthor Report

    16points
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    . . . in front of an unintentionally sarcastic sign.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #7

    I Wish I Could Use The Sidewalk Instead Of Using The Road With The Stroller

    Narrow walkway blocked by improperly parked cars, illustrating dumb drivers causing pedestrian inconvenience.

    FaceFurzFranz Report

    16points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, you can. The trick is to ensure that your keys are hanging out of your right hand pocket as you pass by all that nice shiny paintwork, even if that means you actually have (in this case) to walk on the grass and, erm, no, no, don't lean over with your keys in your right hand and... No, that'd be criminal damage. I got hassled by a car driver who'd parked on the pavement when I walked passed with my young child in the baby buggy. He was unhappy at the way my coat had scraped passed his car. I looked at him. He got the message. 😇

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Guy Drives With No Steering Wheel While Eating Pizza

    Driver eating pizza while holding a broken steering wheel inside a car, showcasing dumb drivers behavior.

    renaysance Report

    16points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eek! Lots and lots of driving offenses all rolled up into one there, at least as far as UK law is concerned. If a UK cop pulled you over doing that, you'd possibly be spending the night in a police station cell - if only to make the point that you'd been a very, very bad boy. Fines, points on your licence, and they'd do their best to ensure you got a driving ban with a need to take an enhanced driving test before being allowed to drive again.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Mammoth Mountain Idiots Are Out On Christmas Eve

    SUV driving on snowy road with large snow pile on roof, illustrating reckless and dumb drivers on winter streets.

    millllllls Report

    15points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't these idiots realize that the moment you hit the brakes all the snow falls on to your windshield? Then you have to clean it all over again!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    This Idiot In Front Of Me Blinding All The Traffic Behind Him With His LED Lights

    Nighttime highway traffic with cars driving under signs for Manhattan, Queens, and Cross Bronx Expwy showing dumb drivers causing congestion.

    oWinterWhiteo Report

    15points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now that I'm older, I can no longer drive at night because of these fancy new lights. They blind and dazzle me. Do younger drivers find them less distracting? I feel like they're unsafe

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    My Bus Driver On His Personal Phone, While Actively Driving. He Is Not Checking The Route Or Stops- That One Was Mounted In Front Of Him

    Bus driver using phone while driving, illustrating reckless behavior among dumb drivers on city roads.

    GenderfluidPhoenix Report

    15points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here in the UK, take a photo with your phone, call the police, and he'll be stopped and arrested very quickly. Loss of job, loss of driving licence, and who knows what else? That offence while driving a bus might well attract a prison sentence.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    This Guy On My Morning Commute

    Driver distracted by large dog in car, illustrating dumb drivers shamed for unsafe behavior on the road.

    smokeymctokerson Report

    15points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Idiot On The Phone With Her Foot Hanging Out Of The Window

    A car with a person’s bare foot sticking out the window, highlighting dumb drivers on the road.

    CrazyBigHog Report

    15points
    POST
    kalichaos avatar
    Kali Chaos
    Kali Chaos
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's gonna be a really painful accident. All of my first responder friends agree that this is a horrible idea.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Cloth Belted Radial Tire

    Green SUV with a crushed spare tire tied to the back, showcasing one of the most unbelievable dumb driver fails.

    Free_Hat_McCullough Report

    15points
    POST
    View more comments
    #15

    Ah Yes, Big Bucket Of Loose Nails On The Bouncey Part. My Favorite, Thanks

    Trailer full of loose screws posing a hazard on the road, captured as part of dumb drivers being shamed and unbelievable driving fails.

    HeatAndHonor Report

    15points
    POST
    #16

    Zoom In… Yes Those Are Bungee Cords

    Cybertruck carrying a large unsecured refrigerator on the highway, an example of dumb drivers causing safety concerns.

    BullyMog Report

    14points
    POST
    asibassey avatar
    🇳🇬 Asi Bassey 🇳🇬
    🇳🇬 Asi Bassey 🇳🇬
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The cybertruck is not a serious truck, is it?

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    110 In Central Texas. At Least We Got The Window Unit Crankin’

    Beige sedan with a large, unstable wooden structure and furniture strapped to the roof in a parking lot, illustrating dumb drivers.

    TorchysTacoMoney Report

    14points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh, Um, I er I um I'm torn... I have certain impulses towards admiration.

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    All Windows Were Boarded Up Like This Except For The Windshield

    Old SUV with windows boarded up fueling at a gas station, an example of dumb drivers being shamed.

    parshway Report

    14points
    POST
    #19

    Since The Theme Seems To Be Mattresses On Cars, Here's One I Caught A Little While Ago. We Were Going 65+ MPH On 695

    Man dangerously holding large mattress on car roof while driving, showcasing one of the dumb drivers on the road.

    DarthDiggler501 Report

    14points
    POST
    #20

    Saw This A While Ago, Thing Is Still Drivin Around Town Like This

    Pickup truck with oversized camper parked across two spots, illustrating dumb drivers caught in unbelievable parking fails.

    TypeHeat Report

    14points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does it tip over backwards when they go up a hill?

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    It's Times Like These I Wish I Had A Dash Cam. He Didn't Make It Through The Left Turn

    Truck towing unsecured large planter filled with sand on busy road, illustrating dumb drivers and unsafe driving behavior.

    clutch22 Report

    14points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gee, I wonder why it tipped over? 😂

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Drivers That Park Their Car On Tram Lines Should Have Their Permit Taken Away Forever

    Black Mercedes parked on tram tracks blocking public transport, illustrating dumb drivers causing traffic disruptions in urban area.

    Prazf Report

    14points
    POST
    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course it's a Mercedes. BMW would have been my second guess.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    While Driving On The Highway Late At Night Someone Decides To Egg My Car

    Car window covered in thick dirt, illustrating an example of careless behavior from dumb drivers.

    Napbii Report

    14points
    POST
    #24

    Trucks

    Three trucks blocking multiple lanes of a highway with a blue car trying to pass, illustrating dumb drivers on the road.

    IamBrazilian_AMA Report

    13points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a long, long highway I have to use a LOT. Idiot mother-forker truck drivers do this *ALL* *THE* *FORKING* *TIME*. It's illegal to do except to pass, but you'll see one trucker pulling out to go around a truck doing 64.93 MPH by doing 64.99 MPH. If you think I'm joking about those speeds, it will often take 10 or 15 minutes for one truck to pass the other. I figure that's about 100 or 150 yards per hour and .25 miles is 440 yards.

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Driving While Playing With Phone

    Driver distracted by phone while driving a car, example of dumb drivers caught in the act on the road.

    Familiar-Explorer525 Report

    13points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s Cletus the slacked jaw yokel

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Saw This Guy Getting On The Interstate In St. Louis Today

    Truck carrying unsecured wooden pallets on the road, illustrating dumb drivers being shamed for unsafe driving.

    briowatercooler Report

    13points
    POST
    shebangs98569 avatar
    TonjaLasagne
    TonjaLasagne
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be calling the police and giving them the location. Here in Washington state in 2005, Maria's law went into effect, making it a crime if your unsecured load injuries or kills someone. In 2004 Maria Federici left her shift at work in Kirkland, Washington when suddenly a piece of particle board flew off the back of a U-Haul and hit Maria's car resulting in severe brain damage (FYI: I did copy & paste most of that).

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #27

    Second Time My Girlfriends Mom Backed Into My Car Today

    Two damaged cars parked outside showing examples of dumb drivers causing vehicle accidents.

    First pic is of my old car, which gfs mom backed into of October 2024. Today, August 2025, she did it again to my new car. Girlfriend's mom takes no responsibility, both times saying it was my fault because both times it happened, I was working a different shift at work, and that I should have stuck to my normal shift. My relationship is at an all-time high strain level.

    Fatman0123 Report

    13points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh she's a horror! She owes you for repairs!

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Nice View

    Driver surrounded by numerous stuffed animals inside a silver car, highlighting dumb drivers behavior outdoors.

    CptZigouille Report

    13points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would get you a huge fine where I’m from

    1
    1point
    reply
    #29

    Saw This Today. Dudes Asleep, Mouth Open, Head Back, Arms Crossed, Causing A Huge Backup

    Multiple cars improperly lined up in traffic, illustrating examples of dumb drivers causing road congestion.

    klayface94 Report

    13points
    POST
    hellen_2 avatar
    Hellen
    Hellen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you sure he's asleep and not overdosing???

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Hate These Kind Of People Who Put A Dog Unsecured In The Back Of A Truck, But Especially This Jerk With A Dog On His Flat Bed

    Dog standing on the back of a flatbed truck on the road, illustrating dumb drivers in unbelievable driving situations.

    Mike__O Report

    13points
    POST
    kalichaos avatar
    Kali Chaos
    Kali Chaos
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would be my dog at the first red light.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #31

    Found In Pace, Florida

    Person on motorcycle carrying large TV on busy road, illustrating dumb drivers shamed for unsafe behavior.

    FIVE-ALARM-FART Report

    13points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did anyone doubt this was Florida?

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Luckily We Quickly Got Around Them As The Blue Object On The Right Got Caught By The Wind And Almost Fell Completely Out

    A Toyota Tacoma overloaded with numerous large items precariously stacked, illustrating dumb drivers on the road.

    rasta4eye Report

    13points
    POST
    #33

    Our Neighbors Solution To A Newly Poured Driveway On A One-Lane Road

    Black Volkswagen parked near a freshly poured concrete driveway with signs warning dumb drivers not to drive on concrete.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they don't own the road, which is unlikely, tow truck guys'll have a fun day.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Lyft Driver Drove Like This For An Hour And Made 2 Wrong Turns

    Dashboard view showing GPS navigation and traffic on a highway, highlighting distracted driving among dumb drivers.

    electricshadows4 Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    This Genius Tried To Make A U-Turn On A Highway And Got Stuck On The Sandy Shoulder. He Was Finally Able To Dig Himself Out And Complete The Turn After An Hour

    Semi-truck blocking the road with trailer stuck on the shoulder, an example of dumb drivers causing traffic issues.

    JJohnston015 Report

    13points
    POST
    #36

    I Can See Just Fine, Officer

    Black Chevrolet pickup with c*****d windshield and damaged body, illustrating dumb drivers shamed in viral photos.

    ninetyfoursierra Report

    13points
    POST
    #37

    Shoutout To This Guy Who Took Off On His Jet Ski And Left His Truck Right Here

    Black pickup truck partially submerged in water at a boat ramp, showcasing dumb drivers causing a boating launch fail.

    schizeckinosy Report

    12points
    POST
    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice trailer ya got there. Be a SHAME if anything was to happen to it...

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Can't Get My Wheelchair Ramp Down Because Of This Ignorance

    Silver Lincoln SUV illegally parked in handicap-striped area outside Walmart, example of dumb drivers shamed in new pics.

    The white rear-entry wheelchair van is mine. Hard to tell from this photo, but the driver parked about 8 inches from my bumper. I can't unfold the ramp and roll my son into the car. I waited with him for a bit to see if the driver would come out, so I could explain to them that the hash marks mean don't park here.

    Called the non-emergency number, and police came, found the driver, and the officer did the explaining for me. The driver acted clueless and didn't get a ticket. The officer told me next time it happens to call right away, and they'll have the car towed because she sees this all the time.

    voodoodollbabie Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Goin 70 Mph With A Truck Bed Full Of Unsecured Watermelons

    Pickup truck dangerously overloaded with watermelons on highway, showcasing one of the dumb drivers being shamed.

    cantstopthewach Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    #40

    They Were Specifically Told Not To Try To Follow A Vehicle Through The Security Gate

    Blue Kia car with severe front-end damage, showcasing one of the dumb drivers caught in unbelievable accidents.

    REDDIT0R_IN_CHIEF Report

    12points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love it every time I see this sort of thing, I really do. Schadenfreude? Never heard of it. 🤣

    1
    1point
    reply
    #41

    Someone Was Shining A Laser Pointer Directly Into My Eyes While Driving At Night

    Nighttime dashcam images showing dangerous glare from oncoming headlights highlighting dumb drivers on a two-lane road.

    D_Rex0605 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Cement Truck Splashed Me While Driving Through Construction

    Gray sedan covered in white paint splatters parked on a dirt lot, showcasing one of the dumb drivers' unbelievable car mishaps.

    loststumblr Report

    12points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be furious! And I'd be calling the company to pay for it.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Wrong Side Of The Road

    Cars stopped incorrectly blocking intersection at a snowy traffic light, showcasing dumb drivers in a busy suburban area.

    Liboy12 Report

    12points
    POST
    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if they are from another country, all the other cars should have tipped them off.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #44

    2 Phones Right In Front Of Her Face

    Black Honda HR-V with New York license plate stopped on the road, illustrating dumb drivers behavior in traffic.

    ChaimBurech Report

    12points
    POST
    #45

    Low Clearance

    Car with large wooden planks protruding dangerously while driving, showing careless behavior of dumb drivers on the road.

    Bill_Nye_1955 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Ridding Without A Seatbelt In A Jeep With No Door? One Sharp Turn From Being Out Of The Car

    Person driving a Jeep Wrangler with no pants on, illustrating dumb drivers caught in unbelievable situations.

    fifichanx Report

    11points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh come on, you can plainly see that he's holding himself in! (/sarc)

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    At Least They Should Be Safe When They Crash

    Black car packed with toilet paper rolls in all windows, illustrating dumb drivers caught on camera on a rainy day.

    Stakeboulder Report

    11points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What really happened in 2020.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #48

    84 Year Old Woman Hit A Car, Started Driving Up An Exit Ramp, Crashed Into My Car, Then Crashed Into A Building

    Blue car with severe side damage and deployed airbags parked outside a service station, highlighting dumb driver mistakes.

    PD took her license, and I have an ankle fracture. Could have been way worse...but here is my car today.

    Jaymface Report

    11points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We should all be tested regularly when we get older. Some older drivers should not be on the road!

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #49

    My Friend On Facebook Posted This Picture Of Her Nails In The Middle Of Driving… Behind A Motorcyclist

    Hand with colorful nails holding steering wheel while car speeds on highway, highlighting dumb drivers on the road

    abbeyrxad Report

    11points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They look like different shades of tomatoes.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    You Shouldn’t Be On The Left Lane If You're Gonna Drive So Slow. One Of My Pet Peeves

    A line of cars driving on a highway in heavy traffic, illustrating dumb drivers being shamed for poor road behavior.

    therra123 Report

    11points
    POST
    kalichaos avatar
    Kali Chaos
    Kali Chaos
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is actually illegal in the state I'm visiting.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    My Downstairs Neighbors Buckle The Seatbelts In Their Cars And Sit On Top Of Them

    Front view of a black car with a large dent on the hood, highlighting poor driving and dumb drivers.

    They have two cars. The driver's seat is always buckled. Sometimes the passenger is one too. They literally sit on top of the buckled belts and drive off.

    FilecoinLurker Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    #52

    By Far The Most Effective Way To Transport Sand, It Was Just Blowing Off, He Mustve Lost A Quarter Of The Total Pile

    White pickup truck towing a trailer with loose sand piled high, an example of dumb drivers being shamed on the road.

    friedpotataskins Report

    11points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😂 Not much thought put in to this.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #53

    TIL Summer Performance Tires Aren't Meant For Cold Wet Roads. Use The Correct Tires People

    Red sports car crashed into a tree on a rainy road, illustrating reckless behavior by dumb drivers caught in accidents.

    whydocatfishsmell Report

    10points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here in the UK, we have tyres that work in all seasons. Snowy countries? Well, then you might need winter tyres, but otherwise? This seems very odd. Can anyone explain?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Someone With A Revoked License And No Insurance Drew A Mostly Accurate Version Of A License Plate. They Got Caught Because They Didn’t Have The Registration Sticker

    Hand-drawn Kentucky license plate with the word bourbon, illustrating dumb driver mistakes and bad driving behavior.

    Meatymike1 Report

    10points
    POST
    kalichaos avatar
    Kali Chaos
    Kali Chaos
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah no. Show me one plate with a TM, that isn't a thing. And any KY plate with the actual horse says "unbridled spirit" under 'Kentucky'. That's just lazy, lazy forgery.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    People Who Drive On The Highway In Heavy Fog Without Putting Their Lights On

    View from inside a car driving on a foggy highway with other vehicles, illustrating dangerous driving conditions.

    Kiss-a-Cod Report

    10points
    POST
    asibassey avatar
    🇳🇬 Asi Bassey 🇳🇬
    🇳🇬 Asi Bassey 🇳🇬
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They’re literally called fog lights

    0
    0points
    reply
    #56

    With The Snowstorm Today Is A Top Down Day

    Convertible car covered in snow on icy road, illustrating dumb drivers caught in winter driving conditions.

    multiversesimulation Report

    8points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!