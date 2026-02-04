From using phones behind the wheel to treating public parking lots like private property, hopefully these bad examples spark a bit of accountability.

Whether they're lazy, entitled, distracted, or simply clueless, some of us make the roads far more frustrating and dangerous than they need to be.

Cars weigh thousands of pounds and can travel over a hundred miles per hour, so you'd think people would take driving seriously. But that's not always the case.

#1 Best Part Is, She Was Going The Wrong Way On A One Way Street, Then Laughed And Asked Why I Was Taking A Picture

#2 Almost Ran Into The Shin Destroyer 9000

#3 Cyclists Riding On Road, Next To Bike Lane I hate these cyclists that take up space on the road when they have a solid bike lane next to them.



#4 The Worst Type Of Driver

#5 Trying To Drive On The Beach

#6 Owner Leaves Car Running To Defrost, Man Steals Car, Crashes It

#7 I Wish I Could Use The Sidewalk Instead Of Using The Road With The Stroller

#8 Guy Drives With No Steering Wheel While Eating Pizza

#9 Mammoth Mountain Idiots Are Out On Christmas Eve

#10 This Idiot In Front Of Me Blinding All The Traffic Behind Him With His LED Lights

#11 My Bus Driver On His Personal Phone, While Actively Driving. He Is Not Checking The Route Or Stops- That One Was Mounted In Front Of Him

#12 This Guy On My Morning Commute

#13 Idiot On The Phone With Her Foot Hanging Out Of The Window

#14 Cloth Belted Radial Tire

#15 Ah Yes, Big Bucket Of Loose Nails On The Bouncey Part. My Favorite, Thanks

#16 Zoom In… Yes Those Are Bungee Cords

#17 110 In Central Texas. At Least We Got The Window Unit Crankin’

#18 All Windows Were Boarded Up Like This Except For The Windshield

#19 Since The Theme Seems To Be Mattresses On Cars, Here's One I Caught A Little While Ago. We Were Going 65+ MPH On 695

#20 Saw This A While Ago, Thing Is Still Drivin Around Town Like This

#21 It's Times Like These I Wish I Had A Dash Cam. He Didn't Make It Through The Left Turn

#22 Drivers That Park Their Car On Tram Lines Should Have Their Permit Taken Away Forever

#23 While Driving On The Highway Late At Night Someone Decides To Egg My Car

#24 Trucks

#25 Driving While Playing With Phone

#26 Saw This Guy Getting On The Interstate In St. Louis Today

#27 Second Time My Girlfriends Mom Backed Into My Car Today First pic is of my old car, which gfs mom backed into of October 2024. Today, August 2025, she did it again to my new car. Girlfriend's mom takes no responsibility, both times saying it was my fault because both times it happened, I was working a different shift at work, and that I should have stuck to my normal shift. My relationship is at an all-time high strain level.



#28 Nice View

#29 Saw This Today. Dudes Asleep, Mouth Open, Head Back, Arms Crossed, Causing A Huge Backup

#30 Hate These Kind Of People Who Put A Dog Unsecured In The Back Of A Truck, But Especially This Jerk With A Dog On His Flat Bed

#31 Found In Pace, Florida

#32 Luckily We Quickly Got Around Them As The Blue Object On The Right Got Caught By The Wind And Almost Fell Completely Out

#33 Our Neighbors Solution To A Newly Poured Driveway On A One-Lane Road

#34 Lyft Driver Drove Like This For An Hour And Made 2 Wrong Turns

#35 This Genius Tried To Make A U-Turn On A Highway And Got Stuck On The Sandy Shoulder. He Was Finally Able To Dig Himself Out And Complete The Turn After An Hour

#36 I Can See Just Fine, Officer

#37 Shoutout To This Guy Who Took Off On His Jet Ski And Left His Truck Right Here

#38 Can't Get My Wheelchair Ramp Down Because Of This Ignorance The white rear-entry wheelchair van is mine. Hard to tell from this photo, but the driver parked about 8 inches from my bumper. I can't unfold the ramp and roll my son into the car. I waited with him for a bit to see if the driver would come out, so I could explain to them that the hash marks mean don't park here.



Called the non-emergency number, and police came, found the driver, and the officer did the explaining for me. The driver acted clueless and didn't get a ticket. The officer told me next time it happens to call right away, and they'll have the car towed because she sees this all the time.



#39 Goin 70 Mph With A Truck Bed Full Of Unsecured Watermelons

#40 They Were Specifically Told Not To Try To Follow A Vehicle Through The Security Gate

#41 Someone Was Shining A Laser Pointer Directly Into My Eyes While Driving At Night

#42 Cement Truck Splashed Me While Driving Through Construction

#43 Wrong Side Of The Road

#44 2 Phones Right In Front Of Her Face

#45 Low Clearance

#46 Ridding Without A Seatbelt In A Jeep With No Door? One Sharp Turn From Being Out Of The Car

#47 At Least They Should Be Safe When They Crash

#48 84 Year Old Woman Hit A Car, Started Driving Up An Exit Ramp, Crashed Into My Car, Then Crashed Into A Building PD took her license, and I have an ankle fracture. Could have been way worse...but here is my car today.



#49 My Friend On Facebook Posted This Picture Of Her Nails In The Middle Of Driving… Behind A Motorcyclist

#50 You Shouldn’t Be On The Left Lane If You're Gonna Drive So Slow. One Of My Pet Peeves

#51 My Downstairs Neighbors Buckle The Seatbelts In Their Cars And Sit On Top Of Them They have two cars. The driver's seat is always buckled. Sometimes the passenger is one too. They literally sit on top of the buckled belts and drive off.



#52 By Far The Most Effective Way To Transport Sand, It Was Just Blowing Off, He Mustve Lost A Quarter Of The Total Pile

#53 TIL Summer Performance Tires Aren't Meant For Cold Wet Roads. Use The Correct Tires People

#54 Someone With A Revoked License And No Insurance Drew A Mostly Accurate Version Of A License Plate. They Got Caught Because They Didn’t Have The Registration Sticker

#55 People Who Drive On The Highway In Heavy Fog Without Putting Their Lights On