People Are Shaming Dumb Drivers And These 56 Are Unbelievable (New Pics)
Cars weigh thousands of pounds and can travel over a hundred miles per hour, so you'd think people would take driving seriously. But that's not always the case.
Whether they're lazy, entitled, distracted, or simply clueless, some of us make the roads far more frustrating and dangerous than they need to be.
From using phones behind the wheel to treating public parking lots like private property, hopefully these bad examples spark a bit of accountability.
Best Part Is, She Was Going The Wrong Way On A One Way Street, Then Laughed And Asked Why I Was Taking A Picture
Almost Ran Into The Shin Destroyer 9000
Cyclists Riding On Road, Next To Bike Lane
I hate these cyclists that take up space on the road when they have a solid bike lane next to them.
The Worst Type Of Driver
That driver deserves every minute of horn-laying-on.
Trying To Drive On The Beach
Owner Leaves Car Running To Defrost, Man Steals Car, Crashes It
I Wish I Could Use The Sidewalk Instead Of Using The Road With The Stroller
Oh, you can. The trick is to ensure that your keys are hanging out of your right hand pocket as you pass by all that nice shiny paintwork, even if that means you actually have (in this case) to walk on the grass and, erm, no, no, don't lean over with your keys in your right hand and... No, that'd be criminal damage. I got hassled by a car driver who'd parked on the pavement when I walked passed with my young child in the baby buggy. He was unhappy at the way my coat had scraped passed his car. I looked at him. He got the message. 😇
Guy Drives With No Steering Wheel While Eating Pizza
Eek! Lots and lots of driving offenses all rolled up into one there, at least as far as UK law is concerned. If a UK cop pulled you over doing that, you'd possibly be spending the night in a police station cell - if only to make the point that you'd been a very, very bad boy. Fines, points on your licence, and they'd do their best to ensure you got a driving ban with a need to take an enhanced driving test before being allowed to drive again.
Mammoth Mountain Idiots Are Out On Christmas Eve
Don't these idiots realize that the moment you hit the brakes all the snow falls on to your windshield? Then you have to clean it all over again!
This Idiot In Front Of Me Blinding All The Traffic Behind Him With His LED Lights
Now that I'm older, I can no longer drive at night because of these fancy new lights. They blind and dazzle me. Do younger drivers find them less distracting? I feel like they're unsafe
My Bus Driver On His Personal Phone, While Actively Driving. He Is Not Checking The Route Or Stops- That One Was Mounted In Front Of Him
Here in the UK, take a photo with your phone, call the police, and he'll be stopped and arrested very quickly. Loss of job, loss of driving licence, and who knows what else? That offence while driving a bus might well attract a prison sentence.
This Guy On My Morning Commute
Idiot On The Phone With Her Foot Hanging Out Of The Window
That's gonna be a really painful accident. All of my first responder friends agree that this is a horrible idea.
Cloth Belted Radial Tire
Ah Yes, Big Bucket Of Loose Nails On The Bouncey Part. My Favorite, Thanks
Zoom In… Yes Those Are Bungee Cords
110 In Central Texas. At Least We Got The Window Unit Crankin’
All Windows Were Boarded Up Like This Except For The Windshield
Since The Theme Seems To Be Mattresses On Cars, Here's One I Caught A Little While Ago. We Were Going 65+ MPH On 695
Saw This A While Ago, Thing Is Still Drivin Around Town Like This
It's Times Like These I Wish I Had A Dash Cam. He Didn't Make It Through The Left Turn
Drivers That Park Their Car On Tram Lines Should Have Their Permit Taken Away Forever
Of course it's a Mercedes. BMW would have been my second guess.
While Driving On The Highway Late At Night Someone Decides To Egg My Car
Trucks
There's a long, long highway I have to use a LOT. Idiot mother-forker truck drivers do this *ALL* *THE* *FORKING* *TIME*. It's illegal to do except to pass, but you'll see one trucker pulling out to go around a truck doing 64.93 MPH by doing 64.99 MPH. If you think I'm joking about those speeds, it will often take 10 or 15 minutes for one truck to pass the other. I figure that's about 100 or 150 yards per hour and .25 miles is 440 yards.
Driving While Playing With Phone
Saw This Guy Getting On The Interstate In St. Louis Today
I would be calling the police and giving them the location. Here in Washington state in 2005, Maria's law went into effect, making it a crime if your unsecured load injuries or kills someone. In 2004 Maria Federici left her shift at work in Kirkland, Washington when suddenly a piece of particle board flew off the back of a U-Haul and hit Maria's car resulting in severe brain damage (FYI: I did copy & paste most of that).
Second Time My Girlfriends Mom Backed Into My Car Today
First pic is of my old car, which gfs mom backed into of October 2024. Today, August 2025, she did it again to my new car. Girlfriend's mom takes no responsibility, both times saying it was my fault because both times it happened, I was working a different shift at work, and that I should have stuck to my normal shift. My relationship is at an all-time high strain level.
Nice View
Saw This Today. Dudes Asleep, Mouth Open, Head Back, Arms Crossed, Causing A Huge Backup
Hate These Kind Of People Who Put A Dog Unsecured In The Back Of A Truck, But Especially This Jerk With A Dog On His Flat Bed
Found In Pace, Florida
Luckily We Quickly Got Around Them As The Blue Object On The Right Got Caught By The Wind And Almost Fell Completely Out
Our Neighbors Solution To A Newly Poured Driveway On A One-Lane Road
Lyft Driver Drove Like This For An Hour And Made 2 Wrong Turns
This Genius Tried To Make A U-Turn On A Highway And Got Stuck On The Sandy Shoulder. He Was Finally Able To Dig Himself Out And Complete The Turn After An Hour
Shoutout To This Guy Who Took Off On His Jet Ski And Left His Truck Right Here
Nice trailer ya got there. Be a SHAME if anything was to happen to it...
Can't Get My Wheelchair Ramp Down Because Of This Ignorance
The white rear-entry wheelchair van is mine. Hard to tell from this photo, but the driver parked about 8 inches from my bumper. I can't unfold the ramp and roll my son into the car. I waited with him for a bit to see if the driver would come out, so I could explain to them that the hash marks mean don't park here.
Called the non-emergency number, and police came, found the driver, and the officer did the explaining for me. The driver acted clueless and didn't get a ticket. The officer told me next time it happens to call right away, and they'll have the car towed because she sees this all the time.
Goin 70 Mph With A Truck Bed Full Of Unsecured Watermelons
They Were Specifically Told Not To Try To Follow A Vehicle Through The Security Gate
I love it every time I see this sort of thing, I really do. Schadenfreude? Never heard of it. 🤣
Someone Was Shining A Laser Pointer Directly Into My Eyes While Driving At Night
Cement Truck Splashed Me While Driving Through Construction
I'd be furious! And I'd be calling the company to pay for it.
Wrong Side Of The Road
Even if they are from another country, all the other cars should have tipped them off.
2 Phones Right In Front Of Her Face
Low Clearance
Ridding Without A Seatbelt In A Jeep With No Door? One Sharp Turn From Being Out Of The Car
At Least They Should Be Safe When They Crash
84 Year Old Woman Hit A Car, Started Driving Up An Exit Ramp, Crashed Into My Car, Then Crashed Into A Building
PD took her license, and I have an ankle fracture. Could have been way worse...but here is my car today.
We should all be tested regularly when we get older. Some older drivers should not be on the road!
My Friend On Facebook Posted This Picture Of Her Nails In The Middle Of Driving… Behind A Motorcyclist
You Shouldn’t Be On The Left Lane If You're Gonna Drive So Slow. One Of My Pet Peeves
My Downstairs Neighbors Buckle The Seatbelts In Their Cars And Sit On Top Of Them
They have two cars. The driver's seat is always buckled. Sometimes the passenger is one too. They literally sit on top of the buckled belts and drive off.
By Far The Most Effective Way To Transport Sand, It Was Just Blowing Off, He Mustve Lost A Quarter Of The Total Pile
TIL Summer Performance Tires Aren't Meant For Cold Wet Roads. Use The Correct Tires People
Here in the UK, we have tyres that work in all seasons. Snowy countries? Well, then you might need winter tyres, but otherwise? This seems very odd. Can anyone explain?
Someone With A Revoked License And No Insurance Drew A Mostly Accurate Version Of A License Plate. They Got Caught Because They Didn’t Have The Registration Sticker
Yeah no. Show me one plate with a TM, that isn't a thing. And any KY plate with the actual horse says "unbridled spirit" under 'Kentucky'. That's just lazy, lazy forgery.
People Who Drive On The Highway In Heavy Fog Without Putting Their Lights On
With The Snowstorm Today Is A Top Down Day
Other drivers never make me angry. Getting angry while driving is a recipe for road rage and/or a crash. I get cut up? "Oh, thank you so very much" is what I usually say - yeah, out loud, to myself. Not at all sarcastically, either. Of course not.
