“Steve Irwin Is An American Hero”: 89 Americans That Made The Rest Of The World Facepalm
Not everyone is cut out for book-learning and that’s ok. Realistically, being able to name, say, every capital city in the world isn’t actually that useful. However, knowing the difference between a city, a continent and a country is possibly the bare minimum someone should still be aware of.
We’ve gathered some of the most wild examples of the Americans saying things that are simply an indictment of their education system. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to be deeply confused and disturbed, be sure to upvote your favorites, and share your thoughts in the comments below.
"It's Color Not Colour"
“Pretty Sure Scale Wise The Entireity Of Europe Would Fit Between NY And Chicago.”
There is something thats a bit denser in this post and it is not the railway network.
“Our American Language”
“NYC Has Better Asian Food Than Asia Does.”
Also best Italian, best Irish, best German, best English, best at all World foods I bet.
In Europe You Can't Buy Utility Knifes
America (US)...where people walk around carrying a*****t rifles like they're lunch boxes 😱
French, Spanish, Latin Are Dead Languages
"England Doesn't Speak English They Speak British. America Speaks English"
America Is The Reason You Have Cars
Solar Panels Run Off Power Plants Which Are Powered By Fossil Fuels
I hate having to fill my solar panels with petrol to generate electricity.
No One Goes To Europe For The Food
You do know deep frying is not a cuisine right? Even if it is, the Scots have got the US beat. Deep fried Mars bar anyone?
Modern Europe, Japan And China Is Less Than 75 Years Old
Americans With Water vs. Europeans With Water
You mean they don't carry around 10 pound Stanley bottles like a status symbol?
I Figured Out How European Time Works And It Was Like A Lightbulb Went Off In My Brain
On A Post With A Recipe That Measures With Grams
I thought they meant instagram, now I’m thinking instaounce
“No One That Speaks English Writes In Celsius.”
To be honest, the dote who posted this probably thinks Canada is the 51st state.
Steve Irwin Is An American Hero From Australia
"France Has Like 100 People In It"
On a video talking about US insurance and healthcare
"They May Have Created The Language But We Perfected It"
"Euro-Poors Do Not Believe In Refrigeration"
La Has A Bigger Economy Than The Whole Of Europe
Europe - No Ice Cubes
Not only does this person sound like they have never been to Europe, but also they have never been to the USA.
“Does Anyone Know Where Portugal Is Actually Located?”
No one knows where Portugal is. It is a mythical land that changes location every day.
“Alaska And Puerto Rico”
live in NC and would be happy to have my area become a part of Canada. Can we secede?
The Holy Trinity Of Trying To Teach Someone What Prefixes Are
"Europe Is The Size Of An American Parking Lot". It Was A Video Of Cities In Europe vs. The Us
There Is Not, And Never Has Been Fascism In America
Under a post about American scientist who wants to move to Europe.
"Europe Doesn't Even Have Gasoline And Electricity Rn"
"I Learned That In Europe, When Locals Asked Where I Was From And I Said “Minnesota, USA”…turns Out They Don’t Know Where That Is"
Yeah and if a Canadian said they were from Alberta, you wouldn’t know where that was.
"State Owned Grocery Store"
Being An American In Any European Country Feels Like Being The Only Playable Character Around A Bunch Of Npcs
lol in NYC no one followed the rules. Def a culture shock.
This Is Self Explanatory
Fahrenheit Is The Only Measurement
Europeans Eat Melted Cheese Over Boiled Potatoes And Call It Luxury. In A Discussion Over Whether A Volvo Is Considered A Luxury Vehicle
Rugby Players Are Just Big Guys That Didn't Make It To The NFL
Rugby players do not need all that protective gear, like to see an NFL guy play without the cute armour.
The USA Invented... Peace On Earth
"Is This Military Time? What Country U In?"
“It Is Spelt ‘Payed’ Outside Of America As In Australia, Brittain, And Other English Speaking Non American Countries”
“50 Of Whatever Weird Currency The Aussies Use Is Is Probably Like A Dollar American”
Calls People Out For Bad Grammar. Also, Has Bad Grammar
"USA Allows France To Exist"
Under a post on the french politician Glucksmann demanding back the statue of liberty..
If You Remove USA, The World Would Have No Culture
“Literally All The Medicine Those Countries Use Is Developed Here.”
You Can’t Arrest Somebody Without Their Consent In Europe
They didn't arrest Vance because then they'd have to keep him.
“Niche Dialects Like British English”
"No One Counts Eastern Europe. We're Not Visiting That"
'Im Proud To Be Irish'
American Freedom And Liberty
Remember Who Won The War Champ
"Your Little Countries Are Not Big Enough To Be Recognised Separately."
Correcting Someone’s Spelling
Idiotic Commenter Doesn’t Know That Opposite-Sex Fraternal Twins Exist
Love Her Confidence
My Brain Hurts
Teacher: "A double negative makes a positive. but a double positive never makes a negative." Student "Yeah, sure."
Only The USA Is A Full Democracy, Rest Of The Democratic Nations Are Behind
I beg these people to leave their red states.
"Completely Dominant In 5 Years"
Ya’ll Are Poor, How Do You Even Have A Phone?
"This Is Going To Sound Really Stupid, But Outlet Plugs"
American Math
Ah Yes, The Ever Trusty No-Internet WiFi Technology
I neither use the internet or wifi, I submit my posts to BP using the postal service.
On A Post About Not Microwaving Metal
Do Titles Really Matter?
Absence Of Humour Detected
Raw Milk Is The Newest Body “Cleanse”
Mario Is Not Italian
"23 Stands For The Month"
A Classic Celcius, Fahrenheit Thing
Apparently Only People In America Watch Stranger Things
"Being Born In America Doesn’t Make You American"
Main Character Of The World
“No World War Nothing”
Our Poop Is Solid
All European Countries Are Poorer Than The Poorest Us State
“Everyone Wants To Come To America”
It's called the American Dream because you have to have your eyes closed to see it.
Keep That Commie Frenchness Away From Us
America Has Objectively Done More Good For The World Than Any Other Nation
‘6.5mm Of Gas’
When Irish People Speak English, They Refer To It As Irish
"Pizza Is An American Invention, Not Invented In Italy"
It's Like Only One Country Exists
“Just Because We Been Around For 200 Years And Are Better Than Everyone Else”
"More Complex Games Such As Football"
"If Not For United States, Canadians Would Be Drinking German Alcohol And Stiff Arm Saluting!"
“Why Nobody Wear Socks But Americans?”
"Isolate Us Statistics To White Wealthy Neighborhoods And We Match Anywhere In The World"
On a thread about the Finnish education system.
Well That's The Correct Format So
"Most History Is Us History That's Why"
"My Family Has Been In America For Nearly 400 Years, But My DNA Results Are Still 100% English"
"It's Mine Boggling That People Don't Understand That Canada Would Cease To Exist Without The United States."
Because people from the rest of the world never say anything stupid, right BP?
