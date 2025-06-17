We’ve gathered some of the most wild examples of the Americans saying things that are simply an indictment of their education system. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to be deeply confused and disturbed, be sure to upvote your favorites, and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Not everyone is cut out for book-learning and that’s ok. Realistically, being able to name, say, every capital city in the world isn’t actually that useful. However, knowing the difference between a city, a continent and a country is possibly the bare minimum someone should still be aware of.

#1 "It's Color Not Colour"

#2 "Pretty Sure Scale Wise The Entireity Of Europe Would Fit Between NY And Chicago."

#3 "Our American Language"

#4 "NYC Has Better Asian Food Than Asia Does."

#5 In Europe You Can't Buy Utility Knifes

#6 French, Spanish, Latin Are Dead Languages

#7 "England Doesn't Speak English They Speak British. America Speaks English"

#8 America Is The Reason You Have Cars

#9 Solar Panels Run Off Power Plants Which Are Powered By Fossil Fuels

#10 No One Goes To Europe For The Food

#11 Modern Europe, Japan And China Is Less Than 75 Years Old

#12 Americans With Water vs. Europeans With Water

#13 I Figured Out How European Time Works And It Was Like A Lightbulb Went Off In My Brain

#14 On A Post With A Recipe That Measures With Grams

#15 "No One That Speaks English Writes In Celsius."

#16 Steve Irwin Is An American Hero From Australia

#17 "France Has Like 100 People In It" On a video talking about US insurance and healthcare



#18 "They May Have Created The Language But We Perfected It"

#19 "Euro-Poors Do Not Believe In Refrigeration"

#20 La Has A Bigger Economy Than The Whole Of Europe

#21 Europe - No Ice Cubes

#22 "Does Anyone Know Where Portugal Is Actually Located?"

#23 "Alaska And Puerto Rico"

#24 The Holy Trinity Of Trying To Teach Someone What Prefixes Are

#25 "Europe Is The Size Of An American Parking Lot". It Was A Video Of Cities In Europe vs. The Us

#26 There Is Not, And Never Has Been Fascism In America Under a post about American scientist who wants to move to Europe.



#27 "Europe Doesn't Even Have Gasoline And Electricity Rn"

#28 "I Learned That In Europe, When Locals Asked Where I Was From And I Said "Minnesota, USA"…turns Out They Don't Know Where That Is"

#29 "State Owned Grocery Store"

#30 Being An American In Any European Country Feels Like Being The Only Playable Character Around A Bunch Of Npcs

#31 This Is Self Explanatory

#32 Fahrenheit Is The Only Measurement

#33 Europeans Eat Melted Cheese Over Boiled Potatoes And Call It Luxury. In A Discussion Over Whether A Volvo Is Considered A Luxury Vehicle

#34 Rugby Players Are Just Big Guys That Didn't Make It To The NFL

#35 The USA Invented... Peace On Earth

#36 "Is This Military Time? What Country U In?"

#37 "It Is Spelt 'Payed' Outside Of America As In Australia, Brittain, And Other English Speaking Non American Countries"

#38 "50 Of Whatever Weird Currency The Aussies Use Is Is Probably Like A Dollar American"

#39 The Cherry On Top

#40 Calls People Out For Bad Grammar. Also, Has Bad Grammar

#41 "USA Allows France To Exist" Under a post on the french politician Glucksmann demanding back the statue of liberty..



#42 If You Remove USA, The World Would Have No Culture

#43 "Literally All The Medicine Those Countries Use Is Developed Here."

#44 You Can't Arrest Somebody Without Their Consent In Europe

#45 "Niche Dialects Like British English"

#46 "No One Counts Eastern Europe. We're Not Visiting That"

#47 'Im Proud To Be Irish'

#48 American Freedom And Liberty

#49 Remember Who Won The War Champ

#50 "Your Little Countries Are Not Big Enough To Be Recognised Separately."

#51 Correcting Someone's Spelling

#52 Idiotic Commenter Doesn't Know That Opposite-Sex Fraternal Twins Exist

#53 Love Her Confidence

#54 My Brain Hurts

#55 Only The USA Is A Full Democracy, Rest Of The Democratic Nations Are Behind

#56 "Completely Dominant In 5 Years"

#57 Ya'll Are Poor, How Do You Even Have A Phone?

#58 "This Is Going To Sound Really Stupid, But Outlet Plugs"

#59 American Math

#60 Ah Yes, The Ever Trusty No-Internet WiFi Technology

#61 On A Post About Not Microwaving Metal

#62 Do Titles Really Matter?

#63 Absence Of Humour Detected

#64 Raw Milk Is The Newest Body "Cleanse"

#65 Mario Is Not Italian

#66 "23 Stands For The Month"

#67 A Classic Celcius, Fahrenheit Thing

#68 Apparently Only People In America Watch Stranger Things

#69 "Being Born In America Doesn't Make You American"

#70 Main Character Of The World

#71 "No World War Nothing"

#72 Our Poop Is Solid

#73 All European Countries Are Poorer Than The Poorest Us State

#74 "Everyone Wants To Come To America"

#75 Keep That Commie Frenchness Away From Us

#76 America Has Objectively Done More Good For The World Than Any Other Nation

#77 '6.5mm Of Gas'

#78 When Irish People Speak English, They Refer To It As Irish

#79 "Pizza Is An American Invention, Not Invented In Italy"

#80 It's Like Only One Country Exists

#81 "Just Because We Been Around For 200 Years And Are Better Than Everyone Else"

#82 "More Complex Games Such As Football"

#83 "If Not For United States, Canadians Would Be Drinking German Alcohol And Stiff Arm Saluting!"

#84 "Why Nobody Wear Socks But Americans?"

#85 "Isolate Us Statistics To White Wealthy Neighborhoods And We Match Anywhere In The World" On a thread about the Finnish education system.



#86 Well That's The Correct Format So

#87 "Most History Is Us History That's Why"

#88 "My Family Has Been In America For Nearly 400 Years, But My DNA Results Are Still 100% English"

#89 "It's Mine Boggling That People Don't Understand That Canada Would Cease To Exist Without The United States."