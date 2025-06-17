ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone is cut out for book-learning and that’s ok. Realistically, being able to name, say, every capital city in the world isn’t actually that useful. However, knowing the difference between a city, a continent and a country is possibly the bare minimum someone should still be aware of.

We’ve gathered some of the most wild examples of the Americans saying things that are simply an indictment of their education system. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to be deeply confused and disturbed, be sure to upvote your favorites, and share your thoughts in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"It's Color Not Colour"

Screenshot of a colour blind test comment thread with a debate over American spelling differences.

myoldaccgothackedahh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    “Pretty Sure Scale Wise The Entireity Of Europe Would Fit Between NY And Chicago.”

    Map showing the difference between passenger train lines density in the US and Europe with a user comment below.

    BeastMode149 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is something thats a bit denser in this post and it is not the railway network.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    “Our American Language”

    Social media post questioning why the Pope didn't conduct his first public Mass in the American language.

    JadranDan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    “NYC Has Better Asian Food Than Asia Does.”

    Reddit comment stating NYC has better Asian food than Asia, claiming best Chinese food is in Flushing, not Shenzhen.

    Scr1mmyBingus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also best Italian, best Irish, best German, best English, best at all World foods I bet.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    In Europe You Can't Buy Utility Knifes

    Hand using utility knife to cut a wall with text about America and Europe, highlighting Americans making the world facepalm.

    Positive-Living-6715 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annk4444 avatar
    Ann Kapoxeet
    Ann Kapoxeet
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    America (US)...where people walk around carrying a*****t rifles like they're lunch boxes 😱

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    French, Spanish, Latin Are Dead Languages

    Screenshot of a social media discussion highlighting Americans that made the rest of the world facepalm.

    pannenkoek0923 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    "England Doesn't Speak English They Speak British. America Speaks English"

    Young man reacting to Americans correcting English spellings in a humorous internet comment thread about language.

    Alternative_Bag_6559 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    America Is The Reason You Have Cars

    Social media comments debating America's contribution to cars, reflecting American hero and facepalm moments.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Solar Panels Run Off Power Plants Which Are Powered By Fossil Fuels

    Social media post discussing solar energy and electric cars with skepticism about fossil fuels powering plants.

    Hazy-Bolognese Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    No One Goes To Europe For The Food

    Screenshot of social media comments where users debate American food quality and international food preferences.

    Griffy14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You do know deep frying is not a cuisine right? Even if it is, the Scots have got the US beat. Deep fried Mars bar anyone?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Modern Europe, Japan And China Is Less Than 75 Years Old

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the age of U.S. cities compared to the modern world and American hero context.

    chebghobbi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Americans With Water vs. Europeans With Water

    Comparison of American and European water drinking habits showing a large Stanley bottle versus a small glass of water.

    heimdal90 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You mean they don't carry around 10 pound Stanley bottles like a status symbol?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    I Figured Out How European Time Works And It Was Like A Lightbulb Went Off In My Brain

    Reddit post explaining how European time works compared to American clocks, shared as a lightbulb moment and realization.

    Sereaning , Haunting-Molasses766 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    On A Post With A Recipe That Measures With Grams

    Social media comments debating use of grams vs ounces with humorous replies about American measurement standards.

    CatsArePlasma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    klaverack avatar
    Doozle bug
    Doozle bug
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought they meant instagram, now I’m thinking instaounce

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    “No One That Speaks English Writes In Celsius.”

    Screenshot of a social media comment debate about English speakers using Celsius versus Fahrenheit temperature scales.

    ferrycrossthemersey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be honest, the dote who posted this probably thinks Canada is the 51st state.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Steve Irwin Is An American Hero From Australia

    Steve Irwin speaking about wilderness areas, with a woman smiling in an outdoor setting, highlighting American hero keyword.

    SkyySeekerr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    "France Has Like 100 People In It"

    Screenshot of a discussion commenting on welfare differences between France and the US, highlighting American perspectives.

    On a video talking about US insurance and healthcare

    NotAMasochist73 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I come from a city of 1 080 000 habitants and in my current town we are 7 000 and it's a very small town, what is that person talking about ??

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    "They May Have Created The Language But We Perfected It"

    Screenshot of a social media exchange about the origin and perfection of the English language with US flag emoji.

    Scottishnorwegian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    "Euro-Poors Do Not Believe In Refrigeration"

    Screenshot of online comments debating European living conditions, reflecting opinions that make the rest of the world facepalm.

    Jackyo1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We don't have ACs because we actually care about the planet.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    La Has A Bigger Economy Than The Whole Of Europe

    Screenshot of online replies discussing the USA's market size and economy larger than Europe in a business context.

    Reasonable_Guava2394 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Europe - No Ice Cubes

    Social media post comparing Europe and America, highlighting differences that made the rest of the world facepalm.

    fkredditAPIchanges Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not only does this person sound like they have never been to Europe, but also they have never been to the USA.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    “Does Anyone Know Where Portugal Is Actually Located?”

    Cartoon of a man looking at a globe with a caption about Portugal on Portuguese national TV, highlighting a humorous misunderstanding.

    Big_Natural9644 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one knows where Portugal is. It is a mythical land that changes location every day.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    “Alaska And Puerto Rico”

    Screenshot of social media comments arguing about the USA with mentions of Alaska and Puerto Rico, highlighting American opinions.

    DirtInternational424 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    live in NC and would be happy to have my area become a part of Canada. Can we secede?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    The Holy Trinity Of Trying To Teach Someone What Prefixes Are

    Twitter conversation debating the meaning of trinity and the prefix tri, highlighting misunderstandings and sarcasm.

    thegovtknows Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    "Europe Is The Size Of An American Parking Lot". It Was A Video Of Cities In Europe vs. The Us

    Comment sarcastically comparing Europe’s size to an American parking lot, sparking online discussion about American perspectives.

    Sudden_Ad1108 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    There Is Not, And Never Has Been Fascism In America

    Reddit comments discussing US scientists fearing fascism under Trump, linked to European migration and ideology debates.

    Under a post about American scientist who wants to move to Europe.

    Hopeful_Meeting_7248 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    "Europe Doesn't Even Have Gasoline And Electricity Rn"

    Screenshot of online replies discussing America and Europe in a post-apocalyptic Fallout headcanon conversation.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    "I Learned That In Europe, When Locals Asked Where I Was From And I Said “Minnesota, USA”…turns Out They Don’t Know Where That Is"

    Screenshot of a social media thread discussing Americans being misunderstood internationally, related to the keyword Steve Irwin American hero.

    SeamedAphid91 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    neurodivergentlyblog avatar
    Depressed Lesbian(she/they/he)
    Depressed Lesbian(she/they/he)
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah and if a Canadian said they were from Alberta, you wouldn’t know where that was.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    "State Owned Grocery Store"

    Screenshot of a social media post comparing American and European income taxes with humorous emojis.

    No_Yam_6105 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Being An American In Any European Country Feels Like Being The Only Playable Character Around A Bunch Of Npcs

    Text post about Americans in Europe highlighting behavior differences, reflecting on American hero Steve Irwin and cultural facepalm moments.

    plavun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    This Is Self Explanatory

    Social media exchange showing confusion about Memorial Day with a South African student explaining their school schedule.

    baileydabest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    American forgetting that other countries exist part : 12659506586127654289725244

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Fahrenheit Is The Only Measurement

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread showing a debate about America and Bangladesh with sarcastic remarks.

    Car_Nomad17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Europeans Eat Melted Cheese Over Boiled Potatoes And Call It Luxury. In A Discussion Over Whether A Volvo Is Considered A Luxury Vehicle

    Influencer upset over Uber Black cars and heated debate on European luxury fuels American hero facepalm moments.

    MrJBeer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Rugby Players Are Just Big Guys That Didn't Make It To The NFL

    Screenshot of a social media debate about NFL and rugby players, illustrating Americans that made the world facepalm.

    rarrowing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rugby players do not need all that protective gear, like to see an NFL guy play without the cute armour.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    The USA Invented... Peace On Earth

    Image showing a social media post questioning USA inventions with a comment listing democracy and freedom.

    chebghobbi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    "Is This Military Time? What Country U In?"

    Reddit poll about sleep times using military time with user comments asking for explanation and country details.

    -UltraFerret- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    “It Is Spelt ‘Payed’ Outside Of America As In Australia, Brittain, And Other English Speaking Non American Countries”

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread showing a debate about spelling differences involving Americans.

    Believe_Land Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    “50 Of Whatever Weird Currency The Aussies Use Is Is Probably Like A Dollar American”

    Person stocking shelves at night shift in a grocery store with comments about American wages and currency confusion.

    loverofcreativityy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    The Cherry On Top

    Meme showing a colorblind husband mistakenly dresses their 25-week-old son, sparking humorous online comments.

    fragasaurus_rex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Calls People Out For Bad Grammar. Also, Has Bad Grammar

    Facebook post criticizing grammar with highlighted errors, illustrating language misuse that makes the world facepalm.

    b00fart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    "USA Allows France To Exist"

    Screenshot of social media comments showing nationalistic and controversial statements involving USA and France.

    Under a post on the french politician Glucksmann demanding back the statue of liberty..

    zybey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    If You Remove USA, The World Would Have No Culture

    Screenshot of an online discussion debating American culture’s global influence and its role in world culture conversation.

    Wabom59 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    “Literally All The Medicine Those Countries Use Is Developed Here.”

    Healthcare spending per capita comparison with Americans uninsured and global coverage statistics shown.

    ThomasStan_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The medicine Big Pharma charges you for was researched at tax payer funded universities and labs.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    You Can’t Arrest Somebody Without Their Consent In Europe

    Twitter conversation about JD Vance's potential visit to Greenland and reactions from Denmark and Greenland officials.

    LatenightCoomer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They didn't arrest Vance because then they'd have to keep him.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    “Niche Dialects Like British English”

    Reddit conversation discussing American English, native speakers, and dialects like British English in different regions.

    themurderbadgers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    "No One Counts Eastern Europe. We're Not Visiting That"

    Two young men sitting by a train window looking at a scenic European landscape, with text about Europe size debate.

    TopFly0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    'Im Proud To Be Irish'

    Screenshot of comments discussing Irish-American heritage and nationality in an American hero context.

    IrishViking22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #48

    American Freedom And Liberty

    Tweet by Randy Bryce addressing American history and slavery, relevant to Steve Irwin as an American hero SEO keywords.

    cthart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Remember Who Won The War Champ

    Remember Who Won The War Champ

    SkeliBoneLandSaw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    "Your Little Countries Are Not Big Enough To Be Recognised Separately."

    View from inside a car driving in Europe with a GPS screen, illustrating American misconceptions about Europe.

    possible993 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Correcting Someone’s Spelling

    Reddit comments showing a grammar correction debate illustrating Americans that made the rest of the world facepalm.

    FearTheBeast Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Idiotic Commenter Doesn’t Know That Opposite-Sex Fraternal Twins Exist

    Comments debating if twins can be a boy and girl, relating to Americans that made the rest of the world facepalm.

    parrotsaregoated Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Love Her Confidence

    Comments on a video about dropping 10,000 pennies showing humorous math misunderstandings by Americans.

    IndependentNext8230 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    My Brain Hurts

    Screenshot of a social media debate about the phrase "I couldn’t care less," showing misunderstandings in American English usage.

    Educational-Saucy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Teacher: "A double negative makes a positive. but a double positive never makes a negative." Student "Yeah, sure."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Only The USA Is A Full Democracy, Rest Of The Democratic Nations Are Behind

    Comment claiming the USA is a full democracy with rights guaranteed by a republican federal constitution.

    Pzcommand Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #56

    "Completely Dominant In 5 Years"

    Rugby players sprinting on a field with a social media comment about American dominance in rugby sports.

    Cheese_enjoyer69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Ya’ll Are Poor, How Do You Even Have A Phone?

    Screenshot of online comments with users discussing opinions, highlighting reactions related to Steve Irwin and American heroes.

    Ok_Prior2199 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    "This Is Going To Sound Really Stupid, But Outlet Plugs"

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing outlet plugs and highlighting American convenience compared to other countries.

    ButterscotchNed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    American Math

    Comparison of Super Bowl and World Cup viewership showing American sports statistics humor in a social media post.

    popThatBalloon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Ah Yes, The Ever Trusty No-Internet WiFi Technology

    Screenshot of a funny internet comment thread showing confusion about using WiFi to watch TV and internet usage.

    romeovf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I neither use the internet or wifi, I submit my posts to BP using the postal service.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #61

    On A Post About Not Microwaving Metal

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously critiquing fake silverware and real fork quality discussions.

    BrockObammer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    healonesaves avatar
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't read this anymore, but TIL people show off wealth with cutlery.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Do Titles Really Matter?

    Screenshot of a social media exchange giving incorrect advice about drowning with humorous replies.

    SmoothieRedditor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Absence Of Humour Detected

    Alt text: Humorous social media post questioning a zero candle, with comments revealing ages, related to Steve Irwin and American hero topics.

    Hequo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Raw Milk Is The Newest Body “Cleanse”

    Text on image about raw milk safety with a person in background under a blue sky, related to Steve Irwin American hero topic.

    lunardownpour Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Mario Is Not Italian

    Alt text: Online discussion about Mario's origin with Americans debating cultural and historical facts and misunderstandings.

    kero12547 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    "23 Stands For The Month"

    Screenshot of a funny online comment thread showing confusion over months and days with a “go school” reply.

    Huge-Mortgage-2202 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    A Classic Celcius, Fahrenheit Thing

    Comments discussing the use of Celsius versus Fahrenheit in America, highlighting cultural differences and confusion online.

    Ilovetravelandmail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Apparently Only People In America Watch Stranger Things

    ALT text: Social media conversation discussing years 2016-2026, highlighting 2026 and a comment about America, referencing American hero topic.

    baileydabest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    "Being Born In America Doesn’t Make You American"

    Tweet discussing American citizenship and identity, reflecting opinions related to Steve Irwin as an American hero.

    Intelligent_Law3359 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Main Character Of The World

    Text message discussing America's dominance in major sports leagues and influence on global sports culture.

    Little_Gene_69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    “No World War Nothing”

    Screenshot of a social media comment claiming the United States military could single-handedly win a world war.

    Any_Photograph_8963 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Our Poop Is Solid

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Americans and bidets, reflecting cultural differences and humor.

    Lord_Twigo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    All European Countries Are Poorer Than The Poorest Us State

    Comment on social media stating all 44 European countries are poorer than the poorest U.S. state of Mississippi.

    martianunlimited Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    “Everyone Wants To Come To America”

    Tweet criticizing global views on America, discussing American Dream, opportunity, freedom, and patriotism in controversial tone.

    CabElias Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's called the American Dream because you have to have your eyes closed to see it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Keep That Commie Frenchness Away From Us

    Screenshot of a social media exchange about the US rejecting the metric system, referencing Americans who made others facepalm.

    TillTamura Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    America Has Objectively Done More Good For The World Than Any Other Nation

    Twitter post discussing American history opinions with a simple cartoon character surrounded by knives and weapons.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    ‘6.5mm Of Gas’

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the superiority of the United States measurement system over metric units.

    Specific-Shop-3328 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    When Irish People Speak English, They Refer To It As Irish

    Comment discussing language differences between Irish and American English under a post about Steve Irwin and American heroes.

    Decent-Boot7284 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    "Pizza Is An American Invention, Not Invented In Italy"

    Screenshot of a social media debate about whether pizza is an American invention or originated in Italy, illustrating a cultural clash.

    AssociatedLlama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    It's Like Only One Country Exists

    Facebook comment thread discussing American and British spelling debates with humor and sarcasm about realization and realize.

    Blabberm0uth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    “Just Because We Been Around For 200 Years And Are Better Than Everyone Else”

    Text comment about American culture and its diversity, highlighting the mixing of multiple cultures and large cultural influence.

    VolkosisUK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    "More Complex Games Such As Football"

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing soccer and discussing American sports preferences and skills.

    jebahhhh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    "If Not For United States, Canadians Would Be Drinking German Alcohol And Stiff Arm Saluting!"

    Screenshot of online comments debating American and Canadian history and culture, highlighting American hero discussions.

    TroopersSon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    “Why Nobody Wear Socks But Americans?”

    Screenshot of a social media post questioning why only Americans wear socks, related to Steve Irwin as an American hero.

    Sniper_96_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    "Isolate Us Statistics To White Wealthy Neighborhoods And We Match Anywhere In The World"

    Comment about US statistics and diversity, highlighting views on education, hard work, and rules in American society.

    On a thread about the Finnish education system.

    oldandinvisible Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Well That's The Correct Format So

    Reddit users discussing the confusing date format and cultural differences causing a global facepalm moment.

    AppropriateTie5127 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    "Most History Is Us History That's Why"

    Screenshot of a heated online comment thread discussing American history and ethnocentrism with several replies.

    Asteroyd10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    "My Family Has Been In America For Nearly 400 Years, But My DNA Results Are Still 100% English"

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing American heritage and family connections, related to Americans that made the world facepalm.

    tennis_court1250 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    "It's Mine Boggling That People Don't Understand That Canada Would Cease To Exist Without The United States."

    Social media comments debating American trade policies and viewpoints on Trump’s statements on international relations.

    AlertResolution Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!