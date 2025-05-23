57 Unexpected Fails So Unfortunate They Deserved A Spot In The ‘Anything Gone Wrong’ Group
You can’t control everything life throws at you.
But what you can (sort of) control is how you react when things go off the rails. And when that something is an unfortunate mishap, you’ve got two options: let it ruin your day or, after the initial frustration, choose to laugh it off.
That’s the spirit behind the Facebook group fittingly called ‘Anything Gone Wrong,’ where people share all kinds of fails, mess-ups, and chaotic moments.
We’ve rounded up some of the best ones below. Enjoy them—and be glad they didn’t happen to you.
And Now What Do I Do?
Found In My Bathroom. Those Are Towels With Mold. Need Help Please!
If You Take The Ice Bin Out You’ll Get Endless Ice!
What Does It Mean When This Light Comes In?
She Refused To Walk Around
Smashedocaster
This Person Dropped His Phone Into A Bike Chain While Riding
This Is The First Roach I Have Ever Seen In My House. It Is Stuck Under The Glass Panel Of My New $3,000 Induction Oven And Comes Into View Any Time We Turn The Oven On
Dad Found This Growing In His Hat In The Garage...
What insect will that be? Answers on a postcard addressed to the studio.
My Walmart Delivery Order Sent My Nicotine Gum Inside The Locked Container
I Just Spilled 25th Of Rye Berries Down My Stairs
I Poked My Knuckle With Some Hardware Cloth (Brand New, On My Brooder) On June 28th. I Cleaned It Really Well Afterwards And Everything Was Fine, Until Sunday The 2nd, I Woke Up In Extreme Pain And Couldn’t Bend My Knuckle
Very Touching
Roommate On My Moved Out And Left This. Got N95 Masks, Gloves, Body Suits And It Filled Up My Apartment's Dumpster Fully
Frogs Coming Through Toilet, Does This Happen To Any Of You Guys?
Getting A Speeding Ticket While Your Car Is Being Towed..
My Car Is Holding The Mileage For Ransom, What Should I Do? How Do I Pay It The 4 Dollars... And Why Does It Want 4 Dollars? Help Pleaseee
My Aunt Paid $20,000 For This Deck And This Is How They Left It!
Wtf Is This? It's Massive!
Found A Bunch Of Dead Ants Near The Port Of My Charger
This Is How Much It Costs To Replace A Battery On A Ev Chevrolet Volt
What Is This?! Growing In My Shower
I’m Not Trusting Any Lumber From Home Depot!
Found My Missing 10mm
Question Ask How To Remove This
Speaker In The Back Seat Caught Fire Randomly While I Was Driving
And Yall Ask Me Why I Still Go To Walmart!! Huh?
Saw This In A Car Window On My Way To Class
Headed To A Potluck, I Lost Control Of The Car And My Pot Of Chili Flew And I'll Leave It At That
Got My First Car, Drunk Driver Totaled It Out Less Than 3 Weeks Later
I spent years working towards getting my first car, finally got it on January 3rd of this year. On January 20th, it was parked outside my house when a drunk driver slammed into it head-on, going excessively over the speed limit and totaling it out.
Still trying to work on getting a new car while also unfortunately making payments on this one.
As If My Day Wasn't Long Enough Already I Spent The Whole Day Working On A Playhouse For Our Children. When I Was Putting My Tools Away, I Didn't Notice That The Sorting Box Was Still Open...
Hired A Man To Do My Backsplash And When He Left For Break He Left The Caulk Looking Like This! 😮 I’m In A Complete Panic, Will This Dry On And Never Come Off. I’m No Professional But I Know This Is Wrong!!!
Found This On My Bathroom Floor, It Was Using A Hook Like Thing To Crawl Around On The Rug, What Is It
My Brand New House Has Shingles Peeling Off After Living Here For Only 2 Weeks- Hasn’t Even Been Windy. Now I Can Assume Everything Is Of Bottom-Tier Quality.
My Friend Has A Car Buried On The Land They Just Bought
Contact the Police BEFORE you try unburying it. It may well contain a body.
This Is One Of My Reasons
Woke Up To See This In My Kitchen, I Live In The Middle Of The Mountains Like 500 Km From The Nearest Beach.
This Was Growing In My Planter, What Is This. It's Stringy And Stretchy, I Took It Out And Placed It In A Bag, It Was Glued To The Clay Pot And Starched For Over A Meter Before Ripping. It Didn't Apear To Be Growning From The Ground And ID Didn't Move. The Chunk Is About 10cm By 6cm
I think its a bunch of worms. I once saw a bunch of worms grouped together in a ball like this.
Found This On My Couch In The Morning
Ladybug Moulded Into The Roof Trim On My Jeep
Weird Orange Thing Coming Out Of Pipes In Parking Garage Ceiling
How Paint Only Comes Off Where The Nail Heads Are
Ok Seriously Guys… I Just Got Spray Foamed In My Pipe. Obviously It’s Filled Up Now, But How Do I Get It Out? It’s Gonna Smell If It Gets Warm, And Could Blow My Head Gasket On Me If The Pressure From The Load In The Pipe Is Too Much. Any Fix? Maybe Someone Could Somehow S.u.c.k It Out? Yes, I Made A Police Report
A Window Cracked At 38,000 Feet
This Guy Moved The Cones To Park. Cones Were There For A Delivery That Was Coming
Update: I took this picture and told my delivery driver to do it. It was at an apartment building. The owner of the car does not live there. He refused to move. This was faster than calling a tow truck. It was like this for a week.