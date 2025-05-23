ADVERTISEMENT

You can’t control everything life throws at you.

But what you can (sort of) control is how you react when things go off the rails. And when that something is an unfortunate mishap, you’ve got two options: let it ruin your day or, after the initial frustration, choose to laugh it off.

That’s the spirit behind the Facebook group fittingly called ‘Anything Gone Wrong,’ where people share all kinds of fails, mess-ups, and chaotic moments.

We’ve rounded up some of the best ones below. Enjoy them—and be glad they didn’t happen to you.

#1

And Now What Do I Do?

Bird’s nest built in a car side mirror, an unexpected fail showcasing anything gone wrong and unfortunate situations.

Abigail Perkins Report

cb_saturn5 avatar
Lunar Rat
Lunar Rat
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You have to use public transport or taxis for the next few weeks.

    #2

    Found In My Bathroom. Those Are Towels With Mold. Need Help Please!

    Moldy and decayed food inside a kitchen cabinet, an unexpected fail showing anything gone wrong in home storage.

    Camille Kells Report

    #3

    If You Take The Ice Bin Out You’ll Get Endless Ice!

    Refrigerator ice dispenser overflowing with ice cubes, showing an unexpected fail of appliance malfunction.

    Abigail Perkins Report

    #4

    What Does It Mean When This Light Comes In?

    Car engine on fire showing an unexpected fail in the anything gone wrong group with flames inside the hood.

    Artemis Nid Report

    #5

    She Refused To Walk Around

    Person walking away leaving footprints in wet concrete, an unexpected fail showing anything gone wrong in construction.

    Ministry of Industry 30886341 Report

    #6

    Smashedocaster

    Damaged guitar in torn case after being gate checked, illustrating unexpected fails and unfortunate accidents.

    Idiots In Cars Report

    #7

    This Person Dropped His Phone Into A Bike Chain While Riding

    Smartphone stuck in bike chain and gears showing an unexpected fail in the anything gone wrong group.

    Idiots In Cars Report

    #8

    This Is The First Roach I Have Ever Seen In My House. It Is Stuck Under The Glass Panel Of My New $3,000 Induction Oven And Comes Into View Any Time We Turn The Oven On

    Cockroach on oven display showing 425 degrees during baking, an unexpected fail in the anything gone wrong group.

    North Report

    #9

    Dad Found This Growing In His Hat In The Garage...

    Black cap filled with wasp nests inside, showing an unexpected fail captured in an unfortunate moment.

    Mildly Interesting Report

    #10

    Combination bike lock glued shut with visible residue on numbers, illustrating an unexpected fail in the anything gone wrong category.

    Angela Nid Report

    #11

    My Walmart Delivery Order Sent My Nicotine Gum Inside The Locked Container

    Hand holding a large container of nicotine gum with a black lid, illustrating unexpected fails and unfortunate fails.

    Braden Kassulke Report

    #12

    I Just Spilled 25th Of Rye Berries Down My Stairs

    Worn carpet on wooden stairs showing unexpected fails with flooring in a home setting and a person’s red shoe.

    Braden Kassulke Report

    #13

    I Poked My Knuckle With Some Hardware Cloth (Brand New, On My Brooder) On June 28th. I Cleaned It Really Well Afterwards And Everything Was Fine, Until Sunday The 2nd, I Woke Up In Extreme Pain And Couldn’t Bend My Knuckle

    Swollen hand resting on denim jeans, showing an unexpected fail injury that looks painful and unfortunate.

    Camille Kells Report

    #14

    Very Touching

    Hand holding an apology note and money for scratching a car, showcasing an unexpected fail in the anything gone wrong group.

    Anything Wrecked Report

    #15

    Roommate On My Moved Out And Left This. Got N95 Masks, Gloves, Body Suits And It Filled Up My Apartment's Dumpster Fully

    Pile of trash with empty cans, food wrappers, and bags creating an unfortunate unexpected fail in a cluttered room.

    North Report

    #16

    Frogs Coming Through Toilet, Does This Happen To Any Of You Guys?

    Toilet bowl filled with multiple frogs, an unexpected fail showing an unfortunate situation gone wrong indoors.

    Idiots In Cars Report

    #17

    Getting A Speeding Ticket While Your Car Is Being Towed..

    Speeding ticket issued for a car caught towing, highlighting an unfortunate and unexpected fail in traffic enforcement.

    Car Accidents New Report

    #18

    My Car Is Holding The Mileage For Ransom, What Should I Do? How Do I Pay It The 4 Dollars... And Why Does It Want 4 Dollars? Help Pleaseee

    Car dashboard showing speedometer and fuel gauge with only 4 dollars left, an unexpected fail in fuel management.

    Joseph Walters Report

    #19

    My Aunt Paid $20,000 For This Deck And This Is How They Left It!

    Deck construction fail showing unevenly spaced boards missing alignment in an unfortunate unexpected fail from the anything gone wrong group.

    Abigail Perkins Report

    #20

    Wtf Is This? It's Massive!

    Large bug stuck awkwardly on the corner of a white window frame illustrating an unexpected fail in the anything gone wrong group.

    North Report

    #21

    Found A Bunch Of Dead Ants Near The Port Of My Charger

    A group of ants gathered near the end of a charging cable on a light wooden floor showing an unexpected fail.

    Camille Kells Report

    #22

    This Is How Much It Costs To Replace A Battery On A Ev Chevrolet Volt

    Repair estimate for hybrid battery replacement showing an expensive unexpected fail with a $26,853.99 battery price.

    Isabella Victoria Report

    #23

    What Is This?! Growing In My Shower

    Tile corner showing cracked grout filled with white sealant and black root-like growths causing unexpected fails in home maintenance.

    Car Accidents New Report

    #24

    I’m Not Trusting Any Lumber From Home Depot!

    Worker on an unstable plank outside a house, illustrating unexpected fails and unfortunate anything gone wrong moments.

    Ministry Of Industry 30886341 Report

    #25

    Found My Missing 10mm

    Close-up of a tire with a broken wrench stuck in the tread, an unexpected fail showing anything gone wrong.

    Braden Kassulke Report

    #26

    Question Ask How To Remove This

    Truck tires showing an unexpected fail with a large rock stuck between the dual wheels causing damage and misalignment.

    Angela Nid Report

    #27

    Speaker In The Back Seat Caught Fire Randomly While I Was Driving

    Burned car door panel with melted speaker and trash in the compartment showing an unexpected fail inside a vehicle.

    That's Interesting Report

    #28

    And Yall Ask Me Why I Still Go To Walmart!! Huh?

    Sanitary pad stuck on a car window with a handwritten message, an unexpected fail caught outdoors.

    Angela Nid Report

    #29

    Saw This In A Car Window On My Way To Class

    Note with a theft complaint taped to a car window, showcasing an unfortunate unexpected fail related to a stolen bag.

    Joseph Walters Report

    #30

    Headed To A Potluck, I Lost Control Of The Car And My Pot Of Chili Flew And I'll Leave It At That

    Pot of spilled food mess inside car on floor mat showing an unexpected fail in cooking gone wrong scene.

    Angela Nid Report

    #31

    Got My First Car, Drunk Driver Totaled It Out Less Than 3 Weeks Later

    Person holding a car key in front of a blue vehicle with a damaged front end showing an unexpected fail.

    I spent years working towards getting my first car, finally got it on January 3rd of this year. On January 20th, it was parked outside my house when a drunk driver slammed into it head-on, going excessively over the speed limit and totaling it out.
    Still trying to work on getting a new car while also unfortunately making payments on this one.

    Anything Gone Wrong Report

    #32

    As If My Day Wasn't Long Enough Already I Spent The Whole Day Working On A Playhouse For Our Children. When I Was Putting My Tools Away, I Didn't Notice That The Sorting Box Was Still Open...

    Unexpected fails with scattered yellow containers and hardware pieces spilled on the grass in an unfortunate outdoor setting.

    Braden Kassulke Report

    #33

    Hired A Man To Do My Backsplash And When He Left For Break He Left The Caulk Looking Like This! 😮 I’m In A Complete Panic, Will This Dry On And Never Come Off. I’m No Professional But I Know This Is Wrong!!!

    Kitchen backsplash tiles installed with visible messy grout and unfinished electrical outlets showing unexpected fails in home renovation.

    Abigail Perkins Report

    #34

    Found This On My Bathroom Floor, It Was Using A Hook Like Thing To Crawl Around On The Rug, What Is It

    A small worm on a paper towel, an unexpected fail captured for the anything gone wrong group.

    Mildly Interesting Report

    #35

    My Brand New House Has Shingles Peeling Off After Living Here For Only 2 Weeks- Hasn’t Even Been Windy. Now I Can Assume Everything Is Of Bottom-Tier Quality.

    Damaged roof with missing and torn shingles showing unexpected fails in a residential home repair scene.

    Braden Kassulke Report

    #36

    My Friend Has A Car Buried On The Land They Just Bought

    Partially buried washing machine in dirt and leaves, an unexpected fail showing something gone wrong outdoors.

    anon Report

    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Contact the Police BEFORE you try unburying it. It may well contain a body.

    #37

    This Is One Of My Reasons

    Close-up of a severely rusted and clogged pipe showing an unexpected fail from anything gone wrong plumbing issues.

    Camille Kells Report

    #38

    Woke Up To See This In My Kitchen, I Live In The Middle Of The Mountains Like 500 Km From The Nearest Beach.

    Crab trapped in a corner indoors, showing an unexpected fail and an unfortunate situation gone wrong.

    Anything Wrecked Report

    #39

    This Was Growing In My Planter, What Is This. It's Stringy And Stretchy, I Took It Out And Placed It In A Bag, It Was Glued To The Clay Pot And Starched For Over A Meter Before Ripping. It Didn't Apear To Be Growning From The Ground And ID Didn't Move. The Chunk Is About 10cm By 6cm

    Terracotta pot tipped over spilling soil and a tangled mess of earthworms next to a torn green plastic bag, showing unexpected fails.

    Mildly Interesting Report

    elysechildress_1 avatar
    pOtAtO kNiShEs
    pOtAtO kNiShEs
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think its a bunch of worms. I once saw a bunch of worms grouped together in a ball like this.

    #40

    Found This On My Couch In The Morning

    Close-up of fabric with a gap in stitching filled with small black beads showing an unexpected fail in sewing.

    Camille Kells Report

    #41

    Ladybug Moulded Into The Roof Trim On My Jeep

    Close-up of an unexpected fail showing a melted black plastic ladybug on a car surface in bright daylight.

    Anything Wrecked Report

    bridy324 avatar
    bridy324
    bridy324
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This isn't unfortunate. The ladybug molded into jeep trim is common with certain models.

    #42

    Weird Orange Thing Coming Out Of Pipes In Parking Garage Ceiling

    Unusual clogged sprinkler with orange foam buildup showing an unexpected fail in anything gone wrong collection.

    Mildly Interesting Report

    #43

    How Paint Only Comes Off Where The Nail Heads Are

    Ceiling with extensive paint peeling and damage, an unexpected fail in home repair and maintenance gone wrong.

    North Report

    #44

    Ok Seriously Guys… I Just Got Spray Foamed In My Pipe. Obviously It’s Filled Up Now, But How Do I Get It Out? It’s Gonna Smell If It Gets Warm, And Could Blow My Head Gasket On Me If The Pressure From The Load In The Pipe Is Too Much. Any Fix? Maybe Someone Could Somehow S.u.c.k It Out? Yes, I Made A Police Report

    Car exhaust pipe clogged with expanding foam, an unexpected fail showing an unfortunate mistake in the anything gone wrong group.

    Avague Lionel Report

    #45

    A Window Cracked At 38,000 Feet

    Airplane window with a large crack at 38,000 feet illustrating an unexpected fail in the anything gone wrong group.

    Avague Lionel Report

    #46

    This Guy Moved The Cones To Park. Cones Were There For A Delivery That Was Coming

    Car trapped in a fenced construction area demonstrating unexpected fails and anything gone wrong in a parking lot.

    Update: I took this picture and told my delivery driver to do it. It was at an apartment building. The owner of the car does not live there. He refused to move. This was faster than calling a tow truck. It was like this for a week.

    Avague Lionel Report

    #47

    Guess My Destination

    Airplane wing with multiple patches of duct tape visible through the window, showing unexpected fails and anything gone wrong.

    Car Accidents New Report

    #48

    What Is This?. I Found It On My Wall This Morning. Looks Pinkish, A Bit Like Foam And It’s Around 8cm Long

    Raw chicken pieces stuck awkwardly on a white wall, showing an unexpected fail in food handling or preparation.

    Mildly Interesting Report

    #49

    I Went Inside The Gas Station And Asked My Boy To Use My Card And Fill My Truck Up….this Dude Put 93 In My Duramax Instead Of Diesel. 5 Gallons Got In Am I Cooked Or What Chat

    Fuel nozzle left inside the truck’s open door creating an unexpected fail at a gas station pump.

    Avague Lionel Report

    #50

    Hey! You Can’t Park There

    Red Mini Cooper with open driver door stuck next to a New York City bus, an unexpected fail causing a traffic disruption.

    Joseph Walters Report

    #51

    Hired A Guy To Do Some Digging, Got Too Close To The Stream

    Excavator stuck in deep mud, showing one of the unexpected fails in an unfortunate construction site mishap.

    North Report

    #52

    Was About To Leave For Work This Morning… Came Out To This

    Car window covered in spray paint on a rainy day, an unexpected fail fitting the anything gone wrong category.

    Joseph Walters Report

    #53

    Thought My Stud Finder Was Broken

    Wooden blocks awkwardly stuffed into a wall cavity with electrical wiring, an unexpected fail in home construction.

    Abigail Perkins Report

    #54

    My Friend’s Mom Proudly Showing Off Her New ‘iPhone 16 Pro Max’ To Me And Her Daughter

    Small smartphone with a cracked screen displaying app icons, an example of unexpected fails and anything gone wrong.

    North Report

    #55

    Never Trust A Guy Who Wears Crocs To Work…

    Blue and red pipes poorly installed through wooden beams, causing damage and illustrating unexpected fails in construction work.

    Abigail Perkins Report

    #56

    Forgot To Bring Toothpaste On Trip To Japan. Concierge Gave Me This! For A Family Of Five

    Hand holding an unexpected fail of broken white AirPods case cap, highlighting unfortunate anything gone wrong moment.

    Braden Kassulke Report

    So My Friend Paid A Handyman To "Add A Plug" Right Behind His TV To Hide The Cord. Walking Into The Adjacent Room Revealed The Handyman's Solution. At Least He Only Charge $150

    Electrical outlet fail showing a plug connected to an empty wall socket hole with an exposed cable.

    Abigail Perkins Report

