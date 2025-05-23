We’ve rounded up some of the best ones below. Enjoy them—and be glad they didn’t happen to you.

That’s the spirit behind the Facebook group fittingly called ‘Anything Gone Wrong,’ where people share all kinds of fails, mess-ups, and chaotic moments.

But what you can (sort of) control is how you react when things go off the rails. And when that something is an unfortunate mishap, you’ve got two options: let it ruin your day or, after the initial frustration, choose to laugh it off.

You can’t control everything life throws at you.

#1 And Now What Do I Do? Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Found In My Bathroom. Those Are Towels With Mold. Need Help Please! Share icon

#3 If You Take The Ice Bin Out You’ll Get Endless Ice! Share icon

#4 What Does It Mean When This Light Comes In? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 She Refused To Walk Around Share icon

#6 Smashedocaster Share icon

#7 This Person Dropped His Phone Into A Bike Chain While Riding Share icon

#8 This Is The First Roach I Have Ever Seen In My House. It Is Stuck Under The Glass Panel Of My New $3,000 Induction Oven And Comes Into View Any Time We Turn The Oven On Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Dad Found This Growing In His Hat In The Garage... Share icon

#11 My Walmart Delivery Order Sent My Nicotine Gum Inside The Locked Container Share icon

#12 I Just Spilled 25th Of Rye Berries Down My Stairs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I Poked My Knuckle With Some Hardware Cloth (Brand New, On My Brooder) On June 28th. I Cleaned It Really Well Afterwards And Everything Was Fine, Until Sunday The 2nd, I Woke Up In Extreme Pain And Couldn’t Bend My Knuckle Share icon

#14 Very Touching Share icon

#15 Roommate On My Moved Out And Left This. Got N95 Masks, Gloves, Body Suits And It Filled Up My Apartment's Dumpster Fully Share icon

#16 Frogs Coming Through Toilet, Does This Happen To Any Of You Guys? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Getting A Speeding Ticket While Your Car Is Being Towed.. Share icon

#18 My Car Is Holding The Mileage For Ransom, What Should I Do? How Do I Pay It The 4 Dollars... And Why Does It Want 4 Dollars? Help Pleaseee Share icon

#19 My Aunt Paid $20,000 For This Deck And This Is How They Left It! Share icon

#20 Wtf Is This? It's Massive! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Found A Bunch Of Dead Ants Near The Port Of My Charger Share icon

#22 This Is How Much It Costs To Replace A Battery On A Ev Chevrolet Volt Share icon

#23 What Is This?! Growing In My Shower Share icon

#24 I’m Not Trusting Any Lumber From Home Depot! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Found My Missing 10mm Share icon

#26 Question Ask How To Remove This Share icon

#27 Speaker In The Back Seat Caught Fire Randomly While I Was Driving Share icon

#28 And Yall Ask Me Why I Still Go To Walmart!! Huh? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Saw This In A Car Window On My Way To Class Share icon

#30 Headed To A Potluck, I Lost Control Of The Car And My Pot Of Chili Flew And I'll Leave It At That Share icon

#31 Got My First Car, Drunk Driver Totaled It Out Less Than 3 Weeks Later Share icon I spent years working towards getting my first car, finally got it on January 3rd of this year. On January 20th, it was parked outside my house when a drunk driver slammed into it head-on, going excessively over the speed limit and totaling it out.

Still trying to work on getting a new car while also unfortunately making payments on this one.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 As If My Day Wasn't Long Enough Already I Spent The Whole Day Working On A Playhouse For Our Children. When I Was Putting My Tools Away, I Didn't Notice That The Sorting Box Was Still Open... Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Hired A Man To Do My Backsplash And When He Left For Break He Left The Caulk Looking Like This! 😮 I’m In A Complete Panic, Will This Dry On And Never Come Off. I’m No Professional But I Know This Is Wrong!!! Share icon

#34 Found This On My Bathroom Floor, It Was Using A Hook Like Thing To Crawl Around On The Rug, What Is It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 My Brand New House Has Shingles Peeling Off After Living Here For Only 2 Weeks- Hasn’t Even Been Windy. Now I Can Assume Everything Is Of Bottom-Tier Quality. Share icon

#36 My Friend Has A Car Buried On The Land They Just Bought Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 This Is One Of My Reasons Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Woke Up To See This In My Kitchen, I Live In The Middle Of The Mountains Like 500 Km From The Nearest Beach. Share icon

#39 This Was Growing In My Planter, What Is This. It's Stringy And Stretchy, I Took It Out And Placed It In A Bag, It Was Glued To The Clay Pot And Starched For Over A Meter Before Ripping. It Didn't Apear To Be Growning From The Ground And ID Didn't Move. The Chunk Is About 10cm By 6cm Share icon

#40 Found This On My Couch In The Morning Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Ladybug Moulded Into The Roof Trim On My Jeep Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Weird Orange Thing Coming Out Of Pipes In Parking Garage Ceiling Share icon

#43 How Paint Only Comes Off Where The Nail Heads Are Share icon

#44 Ok Seriously Guys… I Just Got Spray Foamed In My Pipe. Obviously It’s Filled Up Now, But How Do I Get It Out? It’s Gonna Smell If It Gets Warm, And Could Blow My Head Gasket On Me If The Pressure From The Load In The Pipe Is Too Much. Any Fix? Maybe Someone Could Somehow S.u.c.k It Out? Yes, I Made A Police Report Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 A Window Cracked At 38,000 Feet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 This Guy Moved The Cones To Park. Cones Were There For A Delivery That Was Coming Share icon Update: I took this picture and told my delivery driver to do it. It was at an apartment building. The owner of the car does not live there. He refused to move. This was faster than calling a tow truck. It was like this for a week.



#47 Guess My Destination Share icon

#48 What Is This?. I Found It On My Wall This Morning. Looks Pinkish, A Bit Like Foam And It’s Around 8cm Long Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 I Went Inside The Gas Station And Asked My Boy To Use My Card And Fill My Truck Up….this Dude Put 93 In My Duramax Instead Of Diesel. 5 Gallons Got In Am I Cooked Or What Chat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Hey! You Can’t Park There Share icon

#51 Hired A Guy To Do Some Digging, Got Too Close To The Stream Share icon

#52 Was About To Leave For Work This Morning… Came Out To This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Thought My Stud Finder Was Broken Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 My Friend’s Mom Proudly Showing Off Her New ‘iPhone 16 Pro Max’ To Me And Her Daughter Share icon

#55 Never Trust A Guy Who Wears Crocs To Work… Share icon

#56 Forgot To Bring Toothpaste On Trip To Japan. Concierge Gave Me This! For A Family Of Five Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 So My Friend Paid A Handyman To "Add A Plug" Right Behind His TV To Hide The Cord. Walking Into The Adjacent Room Revealed The Handyman's Solution. At Least He Only Charge $150 Share icon