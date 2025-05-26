“America Is The Facepalm Again”: 77 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)
Some days, you can be browsing the internet, perhaps looking at cute videos of kittens meeting a big dog for the first time, and then you stumble across something so truly dumb it really just ruins the mood. As Albert Einstein allegedly said, “Two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I am not yet completely sure about the universe.”
We’ve gathered some of the worst, most facepalm-worthy posts from around the internet. So get as comfortable as you can given the circumstances, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Kids Solve All Problems
Wow
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes...MAGAt edition.
We're Sc**wed, Yes?
My friends and I were just discussing the similarities between the falls of various empires in history and the current state of America. All while the MAGAt cult is attacking education.
The State Of The World
Believing a YouTube video? How ignorant, everyone knows all the true medical advice is found on TikTok.
School WiFi
And People Will Still Support Him
*D*onny Jr, *E*rik, and *I*vanka are diabolical DEI hires.
Who Ever Runs That Station Is Dumb
Murican Reasoning
Racial Profiling Indeed!
Four Years Of Poo
You forgot the bit about where he blames Biden for it (regardless of what 'it' actually is)
America Is The Facepalm Again… Aren’t We Always These Days?
Yay! Priorities! Or is it victimisation of minority groups for no good reason other than to distract people from the real issues?
Idk, A Normal One?
A caring, thoughtful, helpful, husband goes grocery shopping with his wife.
Murica
Propaganda is a powerful weapon to control the uneducated masses.
Expect Nothing More Than This
Only In America
I cannot think of anyone less suited to be the US secretary of Health and Human Services.
Socialism For The Rich, Rugged Individualism For The Poor
An 8 Year Old Shouldn’t Have To Do This
What A Shock /S
Self diagnosed autism? That definitely excuses the N**i salute....
I Can’t Believe This S**t Is In My US History Class
That's America:- thinking big but acting small. Why not rename the Atlantic and Pacific oceans to American Ocean East and American Ocean West?
D-E-Why?
A New Record For Egg
Getting Out Of Control!
That Escalated Quickly
Collateral Damage😵
Facepalm At What Lead To This Decision!!
Who Could Have Seen This Coming? Oh Right, Anyone Who Actually Thought About It
Rather Accurate
How The Tables Have Turned
A Story In 2 Pictures
Did She Just Say...?
At least she is being truthful here. Who is she btw?
Beyond Parady
It Confuses Me Too
Stop The Testing!
And yet the CDC (as of May 23, 2025) is still reporting on Bird 'flu according to their website. Maybe Donald's Golden Dome will keep it out - k**l all the migratory birds perhaps.
This Is A Disaster For Millions Of People
I Have No Words Here
"Work something out with Donald Trump...". As if Donald Trump gives a s**t
Oh Dear
You Don't Say
30 US states now report measles outbreaks, over 1000 cases, 3 deaths...all could have been prevented.
We Get To Choose Where We Spend Our Money To Make A Statement
8 Million Dollars For 30 Seconds?!
All Of The Other Countries Are Laughing At Us Now
What Do You Know?
Going Back To Jesus Time
He Must Be Stopped
288 million USD to his orange bestie's campaign buys a lot of corruption.
Why Is She Taking Pictures Of People In A Restaurant Tho
But Eggs Are Going To Be 99 Cents…..right?
Tax the stupidly, ridiculously rich. When will we have any candidates, in any election, putting forward reasonable tax on the super rich? They can afford it.
Putin’s Birthday
Every day is Putin's birthday as long as the orange idiot crybaby is in charge of the US.
Good Point
We're Screwed, Aren't We?
No One Voted For Musk
History Repeats
There Is No Explanation
Daily Wire Contributor Who Called Drag Queens "Groomers" Arrested For Child Molestation
Odds are, if someone accuses someone else of doing something out of the blue, without proof, they’re projecting.
Defund
Confusion Of People
Musk Not Like Us
Land Of The Murican Oligarchs
A Bitter Truth
Only in the USA - in the civilized world, cancer treatment is affordable. Cubans have it better than US citizens when it comes to cancer treatment.
Bravo Maga Morons
A Society In Denial
Letting Your 12 Year Old Die To Own The Libs
Give Back The Money, Now!
She Just Loves Being A Bully
Spoiler alert: it’s definitely going to happen again.
Not Being American And Reading This Is Genuinely Insane Man
I Might Get In Trouble Guys
So That’s What They Voted For
But… DJT IS a traitor, thief, p3do, like literally everything Zed just said, and he voted to put him in charge of the country. What’s the thought process here?
Giving Political Angle To A Space Mission Failure Is Disgusting
Regulations Written In Blood
President Evil
Dire Consequences From Pardon 😕
This Is America
What Do You Think?
Here Goes Our Tax Money!
Wtf????? That's Literally R**e
Does that mean it is not an offence if the wife forces unnatural s*x on the husband? Up the bottomhole? With a dead hedgehog on a stick?
And Maga God Said “Let There Be Water…”
Time To Get A Costco Membership. Reverse Boycott
Google Life Expectancy 100 Years Ago
Louis Pasteur is rolling over in his grave. Or laughing at the collective stupidity gripping the US. Or both. I'm thinking both.
Hint Hint
Only one third of the total population voted for Trump. Another third did not vote at all. The final third has to suffer the consequences of these first two thirds being idiots.
Only one third of the total population voted for Trump. Another third did not vote at all. The final third has to suffer the consequences of these first two thirds being idiots.