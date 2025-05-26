ADVERTISEMENT

Some days, you can be browsing the internet, perhaps looking at cute videos of kittens meeting a big dog for the first time, and then you stumble across something so truly dumb it really just ruins the mood. As Albert Einstein allegedly said, “Two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I am not yet completely sure about the universe.”

We’ve gathered some of the worst, most facepalm-worthy posts from around the internet. So get as comfortable as you can given the circumstances, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#1

Kids Solve All Problems

Tweet highlighting a questionable Florida abortion bill decision, a facepalm moment showing lack of common sense.

pietradolce Report

    #2

    Wow

    Mugshot and photo of Cuban MAGA activist holding a Trump 2024 flag, highlighting a facepalm moment of common sense failure.

    SR-71dude Report

    #3

    We're Sc**wed, Yes?

    Tweet about the fall of Rome highlighting facepalm moments that show common sense isn’t that common.

    Stxtus3 Report

    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My friends and I were just discussing the similarities between the falls of various empires in history and the current state of America. All while the MAGAt cult is attacking education.

    #4

    The State Of The World

    Screenshot of a tweet highlighting a facepalm moment about vaccine misinformation and common sense.

    esberat Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Believing a YouTube video? How ignorant, everyone knows all the true medical advice is found on TikTok.

    #5

    School WiFi

    Teens committed a hate crime while wearing masks, but were identified by phones auto-connecting to school WiFi usernames.

    Bad-Umpire10 Report

    #6

    And People Will Still Support Him

    Tweet about a presidential statement linking a helicopter crash to workplace diversity, highlighting common sense facepalm moments.

    __BigO__ Report

    debrasmith_3 avatar
    Debra Smith
    Debra Smith
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *D*onny Jr, *E*rik, and *I*vanka are diabolical DEI hires.

    #7

    Who Ever Runs That Station Is Dumb

    Subway benches removed to prevent homeless sleeping, sparking facepalm moments of common sense not being common.

    reddit.com Report

    #8

    Murican Reasoning

    Tweet highlighting a facepalm moment about the irony of education and struggling with student debt in America.

    baddestmamajama Report

    #9

    Racial Profiling Indeed!

    Tweet about Native Americans stopped by ICE, highlighting a facepalm moment proving common sense isn’t common in America.

    monaleeparis Report

    #10

    Four Years Of Poo

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting a facepalm moment about water safety and political decisions.

    9lobaldude Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You forgot the bit about where he blames Biden for it (regardless of what 'it' actually is)

    #11

    America Is The Facepalm Again… Aren’t We Always These Days?

    Social media post highlighting a facepalm moment about insulin, groceries, and sports restrictions amid common sense debates.

    NeneHilarious Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yay! Priorities! Or is it victimisation of minority groups for no good reason other than to distract people from the real issues?

    #12

    Idk, A Normal One?

    Fox News segment criticizing grocery shopping with Kamala Harris, highlighting facepalm moments and lack of common sense.

    GodButcherAura Report

    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A caring, thoughtful, helpful, husband goes grocery shopping with his wife.

    #13

    Murica

    Screenshot of a tweet highlighting facepalm moments that show how common sense isn’t that common.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Propaganda is a powerful weapon to control the uneducated masses.

    #14

    Expect Nothing More Than This

    Tweet highlighting facepalm moments about rising costs, political actions, and public health issues in America.

    JoJoFromJerz Report

    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jo is awesome, give her a follow if you aren’t already.

    #15

    Only In America

    Man in a suit speaking during a hearing, illustrating America facepalm moment about common sense and vaccine schedule.

    Zestyclose_Can9486 Report

    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I cannot think of anyone less suited to be the US secretary of Health and Human Services.

    #16

    Socialism For The Rich, Rugged Individualism For The Poor

    Tweet highlighting facepalm moments with government agencies closed or under attack, while SpaceX gets new contract.

    TristanSnell Report

    #17

    An 8 Year Old Shouldn’t Have To Do This

    Screenshot of tweets about an 8-year-old raising money to erase student lunch debt, highlighting facepalm moments.

    Fishsticks011 Report

    #18

    What A Shock /S

    Elon Musk discussing Asperger's syndrome diagnosis and self-diagnosis, highlighting facepalm moments about common sense.

    Cicada_5 Report

    #19

    I Can’t Believe This S**t Is In My US History Class

    Map of the United States with a black circle around a misspelled label showing a facepalm moment of common sense.

    Sizzthyme Report

    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's America:- thinking big but acting small. Why not rename the Atlantic and Pacific oceans to American Ocean East and American Ocean West?

    #20

    D-E-Why?

    Screenshot of tweets discussing a halftime show with a facepalm moment about diversity and common sense.

    darylandme Report

    #21

    A New Record For Egg

    Tweet about record-high egg prices due to avian flu and a facepalm moment involving public health communication cutoff.

    emily-is-happy Report

    #22

    Getting Out Of Control!

    Screenshot of a deleted tweet threatening citizens, illustrating a facepalm moment that proves common sense isn’t common.

    monaleeparis Report

    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s “toe the line” Eric, you nong.

    #23

    That Escalated Quickly

    Map showing the Gulf of Mexico renamed as Gulf of Denmark, highlighting facepalm moments of common sense in America.

    Artistic-South-7319 Report

    #24

    Collateral Damage😵

    Tweet explaining the impact of a 25% tariff on Canadian lumber raising costs and hurting American builders.

    javelin3000 Report

    #25

    Facepalm At What Lead To This Decision!!

    Screenshot of a tweet from Doug Ford about Ontario banning American companies over U.S. tariffs, a notable facepalm moment.

    Silent-Resort-3076 Report

    #26

    Who Could Have Seen This Coming? Oh Right, Anyone Who Actually Thought About It

    Tweet by Samuel Sinyangwe about school police officers failing to stop shootings and arresting students instead, highlighting facepalm moments.

    OrganicBreadfruit4 Report

    #27

    Rather Accurate

    Historic photo of a child laborer in America contrasted with modern facepalm moments showing lack of common sense.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    #28

    How The Tables Have Turned

    Twitter exchange showing a political facepalm moment with comments on America’s social and economic issues.

    Present-Party4402 Report

    #29

    A Story In 2 Pictures

    Two women expressing frustration in TikTok videos highlighting facepalm moments about declined EBT cards and social issues.

    GreatYamOfHope Report

    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There’s a lot of leopards eating faces now.

    #30

    Did She Just Say...?

    Two women on a news show having a facepalm moment discussing trust in the government, highlighting common sense irony.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #31

    Beyond Parady

    Former president sitting at the desk making a facepalm moment about the cost of plane tickets in America.

    uDoucheChill Report

    #32

    It Confuses Me Too

    Tweet by Mike questioning the common sense of election opponents in a facepalm moment about Kamala Harris’s role.

    ParadoxicalMike Report

    #33

    Stop The Testing!

    Tweet highlighting a facepalm moment involving a controversial order to stop bird flu reporting by the CDC.

    tokitaeII Report

    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And yet the CDC (as of May 23, 2025) is still reporting on Bird 'flu according to their website. Maybe Donald's Golden Dome will keep it out - k**l all the migratory birds perhaps.

    #34

    This Is A Disaster For Millions Of People

    Tweet discussing the Trump administration freezing federal aid, causing facepalm moments about common sense in America.

    Present-Party4402 Report

    #35

    I Have No Words Here

    Tweet from Raphousetv describing a Florida man’s plea to Donald Trump after ICE deported his wife to Venezuela, highlighting facepalm moments.

    CustomPets101 Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Work something out with Donald Trump...". As if Donald Trump gives a s**t

    #36

    Oh Dear

    Tweet discussing dam openings ordered by Trump causing facepalm moments related to incompetence and common sense failures.

    johnnypin Report

    #37

    You Don't Say

    Measles outbreak in Texas child with rash, illustrating facepalm moments showing common sense is not common.

    Right-Worker6267 Report

    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    30 US states now report measles outbreaks, over 1000 cases, 3 deaths...all could have been prevented.

    #38

    We Get To Choose Where We Spend Our Money To Make A Statement

    Tweet comparing Costco and Target DEI programs and wages with stock performance, highlighting facepalm moments and common sense issues.

    Ancient_Ad3037 Report

    #39

    8 Million Dollars For 30 Seconds?!

    Tweet about companies spending millions on Super Bowl ads but not paying workers a living wage, highlighting facepalm moments and common sense issues.

    snowpie92 Report

    #40

    All Of The Other Countries Are Laughing At Us Now

    Tweet about FAFSA pause causing facepalm moment for high school seniors with the White House in the background.

    Phil2k18 Report

    #41

    What Do You Know?

    Elon Musk and Mehdi Hasan tweet exchange about lawbreaking, arrests, and oligarchy, showing facepalm moments in America.

    John_1992_funny Report

    #42

    Going Back To Jesus Time

    Woman at podium discussing tariffs, mentioning Jesus in a statement, illustrating a common sense facepalm moment in America.

    monaleeparis Report

    #43

    He Must Be Stopped

    Tweet from Rep. Melanie Stansbury questioning Elon Musk's federal access, highlighting a facepalm moment in American common sense.

    John_1992_funny Report

    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    288 million USD to his orange bestie's campaign buys a lot of corruption.

    Why Is She Taking Pictures Of People In A Restaurant Tho

    Couple in a restaurant showing a facepalm moment where a woman misinterprets her boyfriend’s intent to watch a sermon video.

    Northern_Gamer2 Report

    #45

    But Eggs Are Going To Be 99 Cents…..right?

    Chart showing Trump tax plan raising taxes for most income groups except the richest 5 percent, highlighting facepalm moments.

    h20poIo Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tax the stupidly, ridiculously rich. When will we have any candidates, in any election, putting forward reasonable tax on the super rich? They can afford it.

    Putin’s Birthday

    Tweet criticizing recent military decisions, highlighting facepalm moments that question common sense in America.

    9lobaldude Report

    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every day is Putin's birthday as long as the orange idiot crybaby is in charge of the US.

    Good Point

    Social media post questioning the logic behind ICE raiding workplaces of illegal immigrants, highlighting facepalm moments.

    Cicada_5 Report

    #48

    We're Screwed, Aren't We?

    Tweet criticizing government update as Google plans to rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, showing a map of the area.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #49

    No One Voted For Musk

    Tweet questioning Elon Musk’s government power with news headline about Musk aides locking out US government workers from systems.

    carittabaig Report

    History Repeats

    Tweet about the Smoot-Hawley tariff triggering the 1929 stock market crash, a facepalm moment in common sense.

    Miserable-Lizard Report

    There Is No Explanation

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a facepalm moment involving federal payment system takeover and lack of transparency.

    BarronGreen89 Report

    #52

    Daily Wire Contributor Who Called Drag Queens "Groomers" Arrested For Child Molestation

    Mugshot of a man arrested in a facepalm moment involving false accusations against drag queens and child molestation.

    guitarguy12341 Report

    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Odds are, if someone accuses someone else of doing something out of the blue, without proof, they’re projecting.

    #53

    Defund

    Tweet comparing SpaceX and NPR federal funding with Elon Musk’s controversial facepalm comment on NPR funding.

    PositiveFun8654 Report

    Confusion Of People

    Tweet discussing facepalm moment about workers paid less than living wage relying on taxpayer-funded social safety nets.

    BarronGreen89 Report

    Musk Not Like Us

    Tweet showing Elon Musk celebrating the end of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, highlighting facepalm moments.

    uDoucheChill Report

    #56

    Land Of The Murican Oligarchs

    Text about Meta illegally downloading terabytes of books versus Aaron Swartz's smaller download and legal consequences, highlighting facepalm moments.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    #57

    A Bitter Truth

    Tweet text highlighting expensive cancer drug costs and financial struggles faced by patients, reflecting facepalm moments about common sense.

    snowpie92 Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only in the USA - in the civilized world, cancer treatment is affordable. Cubans have it better than US citizens when it comes to cancer treatment.

    Bravo Maga Morons

    Tweet about egg shortage and public health agency shutdown with mostly empty store shelves showing limited egg supply facepalm moment.

    uDoucheChill Report

    A Society In Denial

    Tweet about society's facepalm moment trying to solve homelessness without providing homes, highlighting common sense issues.

    Junior_guy87 Report

    #60

    Letting Your 12 Year Old Die To Own The Libs

    Man in a suit speaking at a podium, illustrating facepalm moments that show common sense isn’t that common.

    StuartGT Report

    #61

    Give Back The Money, Now!

    Tweet discussing Trump demanding Reuters return government funds, highlighting irony and facepalm moments about common sense in America.

    Positive_Owl_2024 Report

    She Just Loves Being A Bully

    Lauren Boebert apologizing after a facepalm moment involving a mistaken identity at the Capitol women's bathroom.

    T3knikal95 Report

    Not Being American And Reading This Is Genuinely Insane Man

    Screenshot of a controversial Twitter exchange highlighting facepalm moments that prove common sense isn’t that common.

    Own-Ad711 Report

    #64

    I Might Get In Trouble Guys

    Screenshot of a social media post warning police reports for screenshotting, illustrating America facepalm moments.

    Zestyclose_Can9486 Report

    #65

    So That’s What They Voted For

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange highlighting facepalm moments that prove common sense isn’t common in America.

    CustomPets101 Report

    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But… DJT IS a traitor, thief, p3do, like literally everything Zed just said, and he voted to put him in charge of the country. What’s the thought process here?

    Giving Political Angle To A Space Mission Failure Is Disgusting

    Elon Musk tweet criticizing Biden administration for delay in returning astronauts, showing a facepalm moment of common sense lacking.

    blaze_uchiha999 Report

    Regulations Written In Blood

    Tweet listing January aviation failures and first mid-air collision, highlighting America facepalm moments and lack of common sense.

    lifeandtimes89 Report

    #68

    President Evil

    Tweet screenshot showing a facepalm moment involving a misunderstanding of a crash site location in America.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #69

    Dire Consequences From Pardon 😕

    Tweet about a North Carolina man pardoned for Jan 6 now facing child sex crime charges, highlighting facepalm moments in America.

    javelin3000 Report

    This Is America

    Tweet by Qasim Rashid about FBI executives firing and DOJ actions, highlighting a facepalm moment in America’s common sense.

    Particular_Log_3594 Report

    What Do You Think?

    Text-based facepalm moment highlighting a controversial opinion, illustrating common sense isn't that common.

    Present-Party4402 Report

    #72

    Here Goes Our Tax Money!

    Tweet criticizing spending on Super Bowl tickets instead of saving starving children highlights America facepalm moments.

    monaleeparis Report

    #73

    Wtf????? That's Literally R**e

    Wooden judge gavel casting a shadow, symbolizing legal decisions tied to facepalm moments of common sense.

    _crazyboyhere_ Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does that mean it is not an offence if the wife forces unnatural s*x on the husband? Up the bottomhole? With a dead hedgehog on a stick?

    And Maga God Said “Let There Be Water…”

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a controversial water supply message amid facepalm moments in America.

    Positive_Owl_2024 Report

    Time To Get A Costco Membership. Reverse Boycott

    Reddit post showing debate over Costco and DEI, highlighting facepalm moments and common sense challenges in America.

    ImagineDave Report

    #76

    Google Life Expectancy 100 Years Ago

    Raw milk storage tank inside a farm facility illustrating facepalm moments in common sense America.

    WhyAmIHere0025 Report

    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Louis Pasteur is rolling over in his grave. Or laughing at the collective stupidity gripping the US. Or both. I'm thinking both.

    #77

    Hint Hint

    Collage of beautiful England landscapes with commentary, highlighting common sense facepalm moments about country opinions.

    __Dawn__Amber__ Report

