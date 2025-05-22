64 Things That Aged So Bad, They Went Sour
As people, we are often wrong. Take cigarettes, for example: up until 1964 we didn't know there was a link between smoking and cancer. We'd do it everywhere: in restaurants, next to pregnant women, babies, and even in hospitals. Now that we know how dangerous it was, thinking of these scenarios makes us cringe.
But there are a lot of other things we used to do or think that aged pretty poorly. We here at Bored Panda have compiled you a list of the most cringe-worthy screenshots from the past that are almost disturbing given what we know now. Celebrity scandals, outdated science, and generally questionable fails await you below!
This post may include affiliate links.
My Mom Is Cleaning Out The Library At The Preschool Where She Works And Sent Me This
Thing is, he actually bragged about it in certain circles. And look at an old puddin pop commercial on YouTube. Pretty obvious he's a creep when you look at them now.
I Think You Guys Already Know
Not gonna lie this one stings. Gimme more dark crystal you absolute d***s.
Helping The Less Fortunate, Huh?
He has done nothing wrong. The lefties thought he was the saviour of the world not too long ago.
This T Shirt
Classic Daily Mail
An Old Memory Of Mine. Don't Ask Me For Any Future Advice
Oh God
1970s Cigarettes Can’t Harm Your Throat!
Quote From Ellen In A Book My Daughter Is Reading
Sugar As Diet Aid 1971
Old Visitor Brochures From World Trade Center
This Lyric
From Clickbait To Monster Criminal
Oof
Can you imagine just how much of an insufferable c**t you must be to have people create a page like this?
Guy Regrets A Financial Decision
Might Be A Bit Late But Damn
I think he let them ruin it so fewer people would care if he finished the series.
A Book I Found In My Grandpa’s Childhood Collection From 1917 About A “Photo Telephone”
Tom Swift was actually pretty clever. The small town I lived in for a while still had those in its library and the writers were predicting quite a few things.
Message On Climate Change From Katy Perry, Who Was Recently Criticized For Her Needless Trip To Space With Jeff Bezos' Company
The truth is, very, very few people honestly truly get climate change. In the US, Democratic politicians mostly don't get it. Teachers don't, financial advisors don't, real estate agents don't, sci fi authors don't, most people don't. Perhaps insurance companies and city planners do. When it's discussed directly, then they are all gung-ho about wanting to address it, but they don't honestly believe it. They talk about things 50 years in the future as if there is no climate change, they don't include it in their consideration of ANYTHING unless they are SPECIFICALLY talking about climate change, but it should be considered for any forecasting of any sort. This is why, even though supposedly most liberals and a good chunk of conservatives in the US SAY they know about climate change, but I believe the statistics the last 4 yrs was that only ~2% of the population said it was our number one issue. It IS OUR #1 ISSUE, perhaps closely followed by other pollution and the extinction crisis.
This Aged Well
From An Interview In 2000
I don't agree with her approach and many things she says. However, women's rights, which many women fought hard to restore in the last century ARE being eroded. When one group's fight for "rights" ends up coming at the expense of a reduction in another group's "rights", then things aren't so black and white. When non-heterosexual people demanded rights, granting those rights never came at the expense of anyone else's rights. That's not true of trans people's rights. There is discussion to be had, but some brain-dead people think it's all black and white. Rowling goes to far the other way, but so do some "tolerant" people who in the end are masking and downplaying legitimate concerns, all in the name of "caring".
The Back Of My High School Year Book (2007)
Oh Boy
They didn't. The powers that be installed moron and blew the momentum we had going on.
From A 1999 Review Of Star Wars Episode I
LOL Nope
I’m Thankful For The Internet
Nobel Prize Winning Economist Paul Krugman
He’s Gonna Miss It
Google Is A Pure Search Engine
Rewatching Suits, Noticed This Line
Taylor Swift's Career Is Over, Declares Australian Mural In 2016
I know the picture is her but that signature looks like Taylor Smith.
Greatest US Gymnast Shouldn’t Compete
Well Then
My “Would You Rather” Book From 2001
An Ad From The 1950's Gives Tips On How To Dispose Of Batteries
Time Magazine, May 15, 2017. An Article About The Next Pandemic And "How To Keep The World Safe"
Found This Gem On Letterboxd
So, How's Everyone Feeling?
Read the article (https://www.cato.org/commentary/global-warming-try-it-you-might-it) It is tongue-in-cheek, that while listing all the bad stuff like rising sea levels, and the environmental issues, he makes jokes like spending less on Parka's and winter clothing, saving 40,000 people who die in winter accidents, etc. He does point out that experts at the time were saying warming would lead to longer crop seasons, better plant growth (which would eliminate world hunger), and that the negative affects from rising sea levels could be conquered by technology, and he says we need to do more research into overall Pro V Cons before drafting policies and that we should take a more cautious approach
This Line Just Aged Even Worse
If You Can't Even Clean Up Your Own Room, Who The Hell Are You To Give Advice To The World?
He was very public about his mental health crisis and how people helped him get out of it, and when he got out of it, he cleaned his room. He never hid it from the public, he was very open during his whole mental health issues about how it was affecting his life, which helped normalize mental health issues and actually is credited with thousands of people getting help themselves.
This Scene From Heroes In 2006 About Youtube
Aunt Becky Staying True To Form
This Sign Advertising How Nobody Should Spend Four Bucks On Their Morning Latte Didn't Age Well
I remember saying I'd never pay 10$ for a hamburger, yet here we are.
This Oil-Disposal Tip
I'm Really Curious About The Secrets Behind The Success. What Could It Be?
Tweet From Neil Gaiman And Reply From His (Now-Ex) Wife, Amanda Palmer
He’s 37
He's Been Almost Done For Half A Decade
Unfortunate
This Book From 1975
No Way
Nailed It. Oh, Wait
Yep, we've been promised more leisure time since I was in Primary school, in the '70's. Our teachers told us the same thing - what are you going to do with all your free time? WHERE THE HELL IS IT THEN???
Drake
From Politico Magazine March 19, 2020
Y2k Survival Guide, Be Ready For When It All Comes Crashing Down
But it's because of all the preparation that people did that "nothing" happened
1st Edition USSR Guide Book Published Less Than 26 Days Before The USSR Collapsed
If Only That Was Still The Case
Video Games In 1977 = Just A Fad
Redditor Questions Whether A Parking Garage Is Stable And Is Assured That It Is, One Year Before It’s Collapse
This Motivational Quote From My Work
Rowling Would Totally Endorse This
“The Average Retirement Age Is Now 61.5… And It’s Getting Even Lower.” -How To Study In College, Walter Pauk, 1993
Drake And Josh Are All Good, Don’t Worry
I have no idea who these two are and I can't be bothered googling. Are they worth caring about?