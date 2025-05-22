ADVERTISEMENT

As people, we are often wrong. Take cigarettes, for example: up until 1964 we didn't know there was a link between smoking and cancer. We'd do it everywhere: in restaurants, next to pregnant women, babies, and even in hospitals. Now that we know how dangerous it was, thinking of these scenarios makes us cringe.

But there are a lot of other things we used to do or think that aged pretty poorly. We here at Bored Panda have compiled you a list of the most cringe-worthy screenshots from the past that are almost disturbing given what we know now. Celebrity scandals, outdated science, and generally questionable fails await you below!