As people, we are often wrong. Take cigarettes, for example: up until 1964 we didn't know there was a link between smoking and cancer. We'd do it everywhere: in restaurants, next to pregnant women, babies, and even in hospitals. Now that we know how dangerous it was, thinking of these scenarios makes us cringe.

But there are a lot of other things we used to do or think that aged pretty poorly. We here at Bored Panda have compiled you a list of the most cringe-worthy screenshots from the past that are almost disturbing given what we know now. Celebrity scandals, outdated science, and generally questionable fails await you below!

#1

My Mom Is Cleaning Out The Library At The Preschool Where She Works And Sent Me This

Back cover of a Little Bill book by Bill Cosby showing a description of a story about a growing lie, highlighting aged things that went sour.

toodles90 Report

TerathNinir
Thing is, he actually bragged about it in certain circles. And look at an old puddin pop commercial on YouTube. Pretty obvious he's a creep when you look at them now.

    #2

    I Think You Guys Already Know

    Netflix tweet apologizing for unfinished story in Sense, reflecting on lessons learned and future improvement efforts.

    netflix , netflix Report

    WalterWhiteSavannah
    Not gonna lie this one stings. Gimme more dark crystal you absolute d***s.

    #3

    Helping The Less Fortunate, Huh?

    Elon Musk wearing an apron in a kitchen setting, talking about helping the less fortunate with aged things going sour.

    Nalincah Report

    Elvis McPelvis
    He has done nothing wrong. The lefties thought he was the saviour of the world not too long ago.

    #4

    This T Shirt

    Black shirt with bold white text reading Kanye attitude with Drake feelings, an example of things that aged so bad.

    sussyimposter1776 Report

    #5

    Classic Daily Mail

    Old newspaper clipping claiming internet may be a passing fad, illustrating things that aged so bad they went sour.

    RopesAreForPussies Report

    #6

    An Old Memory Of Mine. Don't Ask Me For Any Future Advice

    Screenshot of a social media post from 2010 doubting FaceTime video calling, an example of things that aged so bad.

    wrpg Report

    #7

    Oh God

    Chuck E. Cheese birthday tweet showing vintage mascot wishing P. Diddy happy b-day, an example of things aged so bad they went sour.

    WaffleswithSourCream Report

    #8

    1970s Cigarettes Can’t Harm Your Throat!

    Vintage Camel cigarette ad claiming no throat irritation, showing old tobacco marketing that aged so bad it went sour.

    TheMidwestMarvel Report

    #9

    Quote From Ellen In A Book My Daughter Is Reading

    Page with an Ellen DeGeneres quote promoting kindness, related to things that aged so bad they went sour.

    pestario Report

    #10

    Sugar As Diet Aid 1971

    Black and white vintage diet device ad claiming sugar’s quick energy helps willpower to eat less, showing man holding candy bar.

    bycrackybygum Report

    #11

    Old Visitor Brochures From World Trade Center

    Vintage World Trade Center brochures on a wooden surface, showing signs of wear and aging over time.

    Nathan_Ehrmentraut Report

    #12

    This Lyric

    Woman with curly blonde hair lounging by plants with text about feeling like P. Diddy, illustrating things that aged so bad.

    RCA Report

    #13

    From Clickbait To Monster Criminal

    Woman lying face down on pavement with toddlers behind her in a humorous scene showing things that aged so bad.

    HungryCat0554 , @eightpassengers1180 Report

    turk
    Amazing there are still so many Mormon cult members, given the entire mythology was debunked with DNA.

    #14

    Oof

    Screenshot of a social media post doubting future fame, illustrating things that aged so bad and went sour.

    SweetCarcinogens , facebook.com Report

    nuberiffic
    Can you imagine just how much of an insufferable c**t you must be to have people create a page like this?

    #15

    Guy Regrets A Financial Decision

    Tweet showing regret about Bitcoin price drop, illustrating things that aged so bad they went sour with a Bitcoin investment.

    Supernova008 , NickAllen Report

    #16

    Might Be A Bit Late But Damn

    Character from Game of Thrones with white eyes in a scene symbolizing things that aged so bad they went sour.

    Jaf1999 Report

    TerathNinir
    I think he let them ruin it so fewer people would care if he finished the series.

    #17

    A Book I Found In My Grandpa’s Childhood Collection From 1917 About A “Photo Telephone”

    Old book page from Tom Swift and His Photo Telephone, showing early ideas that aged so bad over time.

    doghairglitter Report

    TerathNinir
    Tom Swift was actually pretty clever. The small town I lived in for a while still had those in its library and the writers were predicting quite a few things.

    #18

    Message On Climate Change From Katy Perry, Who Was Recently Criticized For Her Needless Trip To Space With Jeff Bezos' Company

    Katy Perry presenting global man-made climate change over a world map highlighting effects that aged so bad and went sour.

    holymoly67 , UNICEF South Africa Report

    Marnie
    The truth is, very, very few people honestly truly get climate change. In the US, Democratic politicians mostly don't get it. Teachers don't, financial advisors don't, real estate agents don't, sci fi authors don't, most people don't. Perhaps insurance companies and city planners do. When it's discussed directly, then they are all gung-ho about wanting to address it, but they don't honestly believe it. They talk about things 50 years in the future as if there is no climate change, they don't include it in their consideration of ANYTHING unless they are SPECIFICALLY talking about climate change, but it should be considered for any forecasting of any sort. This is why, even though supposedly most liberals and a good chunk of conservatives in the US SAY they know about climate change, but I believe the statistics the last 4 yrs was that only ~2% of the population said it was our number one issue. It IS OUR #1 ISSUE, perhaps closely followed by other pollution and the extinction crisis.

    #19

    This Aged Well

    Man in suit pointing at camera in article questioning Breaking Bad spinoff, illustrating things that aged so bad they went sour.

    Elks_Point_9_ Report

    #20

    From An Interview In 2000

    Close-up of printed text discussing a question about changing the world, illustrating things that aged so bad they went sour.

    Francis_J_Eva Report

    Marnie
    I don't agree with her approach and many things she says. However, women's rights, which many women fought hard to restore in the last century ARE being eroded. When one group's fight for "rights" ends up coming at the expense of a reduction in another group's "rights", then things aren't so black and white. When non-heterosexual people demanded rights, granting those rights never came at the expense of anyone else's rights. That's not true of trans people's rights. There is discussion to be had, but some brain-dead people think it's all black and white. Rowling goes to far the other way, but so do some "tolerant" people who in the end are masking and downplaying legitimate concerns, all in the name of "caring".

    #21

    The Back Of My High School Year Book (2007)

    Inspirational quote on a blue background with focus on aging and things that aged so bad they went sour.

    btch_stewie Report

    #22

    Oh Boy

    Screenshot of a tweet showing how quickly things aged badly with sour results in less than 48 hours in 2020.

    ItsWoodenshoe Report

    Elvis McPelvis
    They didn't. The powers that be installed moron and blew the momentum we had going on.

    #23

    From A 1999 Review Of Star Wars Episode I

    Actress in elaborate Star Wars costume sitting in a large chair, representing things that aged so bad and went sour.

    SuperAceSteph Report

    #24

    LOL Nope

    Black and white image of large artillery shells in a vintage war setting illustrating aged military technology.

    ZombieClub1000 Report

    David
    In 1909 it was used as scout during the Ottoman-Austro Hungarian Crisis, and in 1911, the year of this article, Italo-Turkish War saw it used as a weapon of war

    #25

    I’m Thankful For The Internet

    Demi Lovato holding a turkey on grass contrasted with a spoiled turkey that aged badly and went sour.

    lion_OBrian Report

    #26

    Nobel Prize Winning Economist Paul Krugman

    Nobel Prize economist Paul Krugman in 1998 predicting internet impact, a notable example of things that aged so bad.

    lilbasedgsus Report

    David
    To be fair, his Nobel Prize work was for stuff he did in the 80s and early 90s, and has only 3 peer reviewed papers since 1998 when he made those comments, and was already being regarded as a has been in academia

    #27

    He’s Gonna Miss It

    Tweet by Jon Prosser predicting Apple will never include USB-C in iPhones, an example of things that aged badly and went sour.

    jon_prosser Report

    #28

    Google Is A Pure Search Engine

    Old printed page showcasing Google search engine interface from 1999, reflecting things that aged so bad online.

    mitthrawnuruodo86 Report

    #29

    Rewatching Suits, Noticed This Line

    Woman speaking on a TV screen showing subtitles, representing things that aged so bad they went sour in a dramatic scene.

    Snake_Plissken224 Report

    #30

    Taylor Swift's Career Is Over, Declares Australian Mural In 2016

    Mural of a woman with flowers beside graffiti street art symbolizing things that aged so bad they went sour.

    ChildhoodWild4848 Report

    David Jeffery
    I know the picture is her but that signature looks like Taylor Smith.

    #31

    Greatest US Gymnast Shouldn’t Compete

    Reddit post showing a controversial opinion that aged so bad, sparking sour reactions and debate online.

    reddit.com/ , Labelle151 Report

    #32

    Well Then

    Yellow book cover with bold black text discussing Brexit and things that aged so bad they went sour.

    ccauzzie Report

    #33

    My “Would You Rather” Book From 2001

    Be marked with a tracking device or microphone, a choice reflecting things that aged so bad and went sour.

    cris0613 Report

    #34

    An Ad From The 1950's Gives Tips On How To Dispose Of Batteries

    Hand dropping old flashlight batteries into a fireplace with flames and smoke, illustrating things that aged so bad.

    beerbellybegone Report

    #35

    Time Magazine, May 15, 2017. An Article About The Next Pandemic And "How To Keep The World Safe"

    Time magazine cover with warning about pandemic readiness, illustrating things that aged so bad they went sour.

    sinh4x Report

    #36

    Found This Gem On Letterboxd

    User review of The Perks of Being a Wallflower showing regret, illustrating things that aged so bad they went sour.

    wormsonthemoon Report

    #37

    So, How's Everyone Feeling?

    Screenshot of a 1998 article titled Global Warming, representing things that aged so bad and went sour.

    reddit.com , reddit.com/ Report

    David
    Read the article (https://www.cato.org/commentary/global-warming-try-it-you-might-it) It is tongue-in-cheek, that while listing all the bad stuff like rising sea levels, and the environmental issues, he makes jokes like spending less on Parka's and winter clothing, saving 40,000 people who die in winter accidents, etc. He does point out that experts at the time were saying warming would lead to longer crop seasons, better plant growth (which would eliminate world hunger), and that the negative affects from rising sea levels could be conquered by technology, and he says we need to do more research into overall Pro V Cons before drafting policies and that we should take a more cautious approach

    #38

    This Line Just Aged Even Worse

    Scene from a movie showing two men in a tense moment, illustrating things that aged so bad they went sour.

    Sp_Gamer_Live Report

    #39

    If You Can't Even Clean Up Your Own Room, Who The Hell Are You To Give Advice To The World?

    Man in two video call frames discussing advice and personal responsibility, illustrating things that aged so bad they went sour.

    Fertility18 Report

    David
    He was very public about his mental health crisis and how people helped him get out of it, and when he got out of it, he cleaned his room. He never hid it from the public, he was very open during his whole mental health issues about how it was affecting his life, which helped normalize mental health issues and actually is credited with thousands of people getting help themselves.

    #40

    This Scene From Heroes In 2006 About Youtube

    Young man wearing striped shirt in a vintage car with subtitles about YouTube and making money, showing aged humor.

    motosurfingUSA Report

    #41

    Aunt Becky Staying True To Form

    Two women having a conversation indoors with a focus on aging and things that aged so bad they went sour.

    kita080 Report

    #42

    This Sign Advertising How Nobody Should Spend Four Bucks On Their Morning Latte Didn't Age Well

    McDonald's 2009 billboard saying four bucks is dumb vs 2019 receipt showing latte price aged so bad humor

    Axxalon Report

    TerathNinir
    I remember saying I'd never pay 10$ for a hamburger, yet here we are.

    #43

    This Oil-Disposal Tip

    Hand pouring used engine oil into a gravel-filled hole to dispose, illustrating aged things that went sour.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    I'm Really Curious About The Secrets Behind The Success. What Could It Be?

    DVD cover of Lance Armstrong cycling with the Discovery Channel logo, representing things that aged so bad they went sour.

    punfound Report

    #45

    Tweet From Neil Gaiman And Reply From His (Now-Ex) Wife, Amanda Palmer

    Screenshot of Twitter conversation highlighting feminist support, relevant to things aged so bad they went sour discussions.

    selfloathinegomaniac Report

    #46

    He’s 37

    A social media post from 10 years ago about finishing a book, illustrating things that aged so bad they went sour.

    Nice_To_Be_Here Report

    #47

    He's Been Almost Done For Half A Decade

    Screenshot of a social media post with outdated news showing something that aged so bad and went sour.

    rodiabolkonsky , jp_taylor Report

    #48

    Unfortunate

    A vintage map with the phrase Oh the places you will go printed, illustrating things that aged so bad in 2020.

    I_kove_crackers Report

    #49

    This Book From 1975

    Vintage book cover promoting metric system conversion, an example of things that aged so bad they went sour.

    DiceDawson Report

    Toika Gao
    In the end, it went bananas, which is also a unit of measurement 😅

    #50

    No Way

    Online comments debating the Barbie movie’s financial success amid things that aged so bad and went sour.

    Sisiwakanamaru Report

    #51

    Nailed It. Oh, Wait

    Old predictions about work and wealth from the 1960s showing things that aged so bad they went sour.

    CinemaslaveJoe Report

    David Jeffery
    Yep, we've been promised more leisure time since I was in Primary school, in the '70's. Our teachers told us the same thing - what are you going to do with all your free time? WHERE THE HELL IS IT THEN???

    #52

    Drake

    Screenshot of an offensive tweet illustrating things that aged so bad and became sour over time.

    -Kyphul , Drake Report

    #53

    From Politico Magazine March 19, 2020

    Screenshot of an article discussing societal changes with a focus on things that aged so bad, they went sour.

    mkymouse73 Report

    #54

    Y2k Survival Guide, Be Ready For When It All Comes Crashing Down

    Three vintage Y2K survival guide books on a carpet, showcasing things that aged so bad they went sour.

    thejunkmanadv Report

    nuberiffic
    But it's because of all the preparation that people did that "nothing" happened

    #55

    1st Edition USSR Guide Book Published Less Than 26 Days Before The USSR Collapsed

    Worn USSR travel survival kit book with damaged cover showing historical Russian architecture in winter.

    lemonmouse45 Report

    #56

    If Only That Was Still The Case

    Cartoon character standing on a scale showing 260 pounds, highlighting things that aged so bad they went sour.

    IttHertzWhenIP Report

    #57

    Video Games In 1977 = Just A Fad

    Vintage newspaper clipping from 1977 shows video games called a passing fad, an example of things that aged badly.

    EMF911 Report

    #58

    Redditor Questions Whether A Parking Garage Is Stable And Is Assured That It Is, One Year Before It’s Collapse

    NYC parking garage collapse showing damaged cars and structural failure from aged construction flaws and poor maintenance.

    kayakhomeless Report

    #59

    This Motivational Quote From My Work

    Motivational quote on orange background about love and finding something you love, related to things that aged so bad.

    Wonderful-Variation Report

    #60

    Rowling Would Totally Endorse This

    Article screenshot from Vice showing an illustrated Severus Snape with an abstract deer in the background aged so bad concept.

    Reader5744 , Diana Tourjée Report

    #61

    “The Average Retirement Age Is Now 61.5… And It’s Getting Even Lower.” -How To Study In College, Walter Pauk, 1993

    A page from a book discussing how certain things aged so bad they went sour, featuring a retirement calculation example.

    Pleasure_to_Burn Report

    #62

    Drake And Josh Are All Good, Don’t Worry

    Two men smiling together in a casual setting illustrating things that aged so bad in culture and media.

    MarshyPrince125 Report

    David Jeffery
    I have no idea who these two are and I can't be bothered googling. Are they worth caring about?

    #63

    Never Obsolete

    Old beige desktop computer tower with vintage stickers showing specs and outdated technology details.

    hazbaz1984 Report

    Toika Gao
    I had a similar one, with Windows Me. It came with lots of CDs. How I miss it now.

    #64

    This Can Be Found By Reading 'The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos And The Age Of Amazon' By Brad Stone

    Close-up of a book page discussing Jeff Bezos and early doubts about Amazon’s survival during the rise of online retail.

    awealthofcs Report

