62 Things That Aged So Poorly, People Just Cringe At Them Now, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)
If you've ever heard the expression "don't sell the skin before you've caught the bear", you know that we, humans, like to celebrate a little too early before the deed is done. What we also like to do is tell things or 'facts' that sometimes turn out to be so far from reality that you can't but laugh about it. "The internet being just a 'passing fad'"? "'Global cooling' is here"? Oh, dear...
Keeping track of all the notable things that aged like fine milk is a difficult task. And that's why we're thankful that Twitter pages such as Poorly Aged Things exist and unearth some of the most cringey publicly available memorabilia that remind us to think twice before saying stupid things online.
I mean, partly true. A lot of work got easier with electricity
Oh, I just love global warming! The sweltering heat, melting icebergs, increasing natural disasters, increased air pollution, what's not to love?
But young people can easily afford it! All they need to do is sell their kidney!
Freedom of speech is a privilege to be enjoyed by people who don't run out of money before the end of the month. ( $8/month or $84/year, in-app on iOS for $11/month or $114.99/year, or in-app on Android for $11/monthor $114.99/year (or your local pricing). - twitter help.
And I'm going to spread my love to all my neighbors, friends, relatives and anyone who asks
This aged like a bowl of boiled vegetables hidden under the sofa for three days: terribly with a lot of fungus (mom was not happy when she found out)
(Don’t judge me cause I barley look at the news) Is he the guy that Greta got into prison because his big man ego was damaged?
Ah yes, we had an accidental article swap between earth and our planet that day. We got a weird article about some Eye-fones
To be honest, it all started because she wrote that it's ok to use the word "Women" instead of "people that menstruate" and then got swarmed for it on Twitter
I thought it was well known that Forbes is pure b******t on everything. Only morons find value in these useless lists.
But the idiots they hired as writers made it impossible for him and the audience to keep on
I only recently found this one out and I was so sad, I loved this show growing up