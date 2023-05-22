Confidence and ignorance are a dangerous mix, and it can be especially potent when it comes to men who feel that they have the right to tell women what to do. On the /r/NotHowGirlsWork subreddit, moderators and contributors catalog the craziest cases of men (and, in odd cases, even women) sharing their most head-scratching takes on women’s minds, bodies and rights.

In the very best-case scenario, some of these might be ignorant but well-wishing ignorant men who are open to learning from their mistakes. In many cases, however, these may be representatives of darker online communities whose members can be affected by mental health issues and a downward spiral of hate against women.

We’ll break down what some of these communities are and the real-world dangers they may present to women below.

Finally Found One In The Wild

chasing_waterfalls86 Report

Mary Lou
Mary Lou
So much idiocy in just one sentence

Attractive Girlfriends Have Literally Thousands Of Other Options And Therefore Won't Stay Faithful Apparently

littlegraveyardbat Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
How to put "I am insecure" in writing.

Sir That Is Not How This Works

Welcome2_TheInternet Report

Follo00
Follo00
Wow what a concept. Thinking about it, boys shouldn't release sperm till they are 18. Just hold it in.

What A Piece Of S***t!

amungus45 Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Sweetie, guess he doesn't understand how human beings work, he's a psycho

Yes, Stick It Into My Urethra 😩

Ok_Bobcat_5060 Report

Wow, And I Had No Idea

plain_conflagration Report

Sonja
Sonja
or maybe.....she just prefers backpacks

Womens Bodies Aren’t Actually Theirs

flaminghotdex Report

eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Well, then they should be taking better care of it. What's all this fat and wrinkles? Huh?

Is It Even More Painful To See Women Spreading This Type Of Nonsense?

aethericallum Report

Fenchurch
Fenchurch
My uterus is sat there with a pen making notes and judging me 🤣

What The F**k Does That Mean 😭

GinoPaolinoooooo Report

Fenchurch
Fenchurch
I just can't. Total facepalm

I Need .. I Need... A Mother

Unfair_Assumption_23 Report

I Just Don’t Think There’s Any Research Backing That Up

aethericallum Report

This Is Why We Need Sex Ed

FalconLynx13 Report

Fenchurch
Fenchurch
That's right. Remember everyone, hold it in till you are 18 and stop menstruating at 25. I'm learning so much today! 🤣

Another Guy Trying To Downplay Childbirth And Lying Horribly About It

Tailz713 Report

Mary Lou
Mary Lou
Also women never got toothache so they got no way of comparison...

I Don’t Think Any Of These People Ever Go Outside

nipplequeefs Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
I guess this proves the point that it's not about the clothes

Women In Their 20’s-30’s = Old Chunky Milk

taipoor Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Idiot wants a girl instead of a woman, he's a pedo. This ensures she can't compare him with other men. Probably the type that will groom her into submission and thinks he has the right to abuse her. Men like this need to be locked up.

Apparently We’re Bonded To Everyone

candycorn901 Report

Fenchurch
Fenchurch
How to say you've never given a woman sexual satisfaction, without etc

Bro What 😐

Fijian_Souljah Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
In that case we should give it to the real real gamers, who spend no time streaming anything because they have better things to do

“Instagram Wisdom”

vicious_veeva Report

Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Xavier strikes again! Someone call the burn unit...

Why Is This Their First Thought ?!!

Squishybat101 Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Ffs I kinda want this to be a joke but even if it is I wanna burn this tweet down

"5min Of Continuons Sex"

PickyPouic Report

Fenchurch
Fenchurch
Hahahaha hahahaha this one just writes itself. Way to own it

Somehow I Just *know* This Boy Needs All Women To Get 2 Or 3 Stitches 😬😆

Lana_Eve Report

Pants Are Evil

Unfair_Assumption_23 Report

The Doom Song
The Doom Song
No pants huh? Guess I'll just walk around in my undies then since I don't wear skirts or dresses

Found This On Reddit

Kinaepixy Report

Follo00
Follo00
Well in that case, men should celebrate feminism. Now they can stay home and do nothing else than cleaning and beeing pretty.

Found In The Wild

trotski83 Report

“Men Providing Basic Survival In Exchange For Sexual Favors Is So Interwoven Into The Fabric Of Our Society That It Would Collapse Without It.” Ffs 🤦‍♀️

Lana_Eve Report

I Love Being A Woman

cherishyour_solitude Report

Follo00
Follo00
Well then I have an interesting thought experiment for you. Let's say that all woman die shortly after 30. I bet men are thrilled to rise their kinds alone. And of course, children need a father figure, but a mother figure? For what?

Another Alpha Male

Unfair_Assumption_23 Report

A Groundbreaking Discovery Of Gspot By This Bozo

No_Profession_1098 Report

The Ever-Confusing Hymen

ramdamble Report

Eh What??

buibui_ Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
and everyone clapped....

Because Of Oxytocin Bonding Duh

SnooOwls4023 Report

Fenchurch
Fenchurch
I'm tempted to say do the world a favour.... But this one is just sad that he's so ignorant and unhappy.

Don't Miss Out Your Biology Classes!

amungus45 Report

Kay Woodpecker
Kay Woodpecker
Go New Zealand 🥰😘😘🥰

I Have No Words

Keylesser Report

Ember
Ember
Tell me you’re insecure about your sexuality without telling me….

Women And Their Ungrateful Expectations For Enjoying Sex

Jarppakarppa Report

Ember
Ember
Imagine being jealous of a sex toy because it pleases your woman more than you do…..lol

Vito Barbieri Thinks The Vagina Can Be Accessed By The Mouth? An Old But Good One

Plenty_Lengthiness96 Report

Oh Yeah Women Are Only Here To Be The Beautiful Wifes Of Men

EnthusiasmLate8764 Report

Fenchurch
Fenchurch
Phew lucky escape there! Quick marry each other! Lovely couple. Makes me smile everytime this comes up

Saw This Gem On Fb Today

colmcmittens Report

If Men Biologically Hate Hair, Why Bald Women Aren't The Pinnacle Of Beauty For Them?

aoi4eg Report

Fenchurch
Fenchurch
There's a name for men who like women without hair .... Paedophiles.

🤮🤮🤮

_lesbihonest_ Report

MellonCollie
MellonCollie
The first comment under this Reddit post says it all: "What kind of pedo playground was this posted on?".

Women Don't Use Computers

ramdamble Report

Fenchurch
Fenchurch
Hahaha it's a f*****g Lenovo! I've had sewing machines that are more complicated.

Women Can’t Be Software Engineers, Apparently

aethericallum Report

Fenchurch
Fenchurch
I wonder why men are such arrogant little twats?

How Lesbians Are Made

aspen_travels Report

Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Oops, smart you figured it out! Eating food will make you gay, you should better stop doing it 🙄

Who Needs An Education When We Can Have This

Lippy30 Report

Follo00
Follo00
But honey, we don't study to attract you, we study to be free of you

The Incel Forum Describing Joan Of Arc’s Execution

selfawarefeline Report

Apparently Men Can't Control Themselves Around Women In College

DigLarge643 Report

Follo00
Follo00
Here is an 100% effective solution. If there are no men at the University there will be no rape. Simple

Has Any Woman Ever Lactated Cause A Friend Was Pregnant?

DoctorInternal9871 Report

Follo00
Follo00
Why would you let a person that is emotional, irratinal und unfit to make major decisions, raise your chld, are you crazy? Man schould take over that important task!

Found On Facebook. I... Have No Words

vecsta02 Report

Ellinor
Ellinor
That's why I want to work in sex education...

"Women Will F*ck Anything" 🤦‍♀️

cheaphumanbeing Report

MonsterMum
MonsterMum
Over 80% of hospital admissions due to objects stuck in the patients a**s are male.

Ah, Short Skirt... You Must Be Satan's Daughter!

Lynserio Report

Fenchurch
Fenchurch
AHH the closed brethren... Because they are completely sane /s

Why Aren't Women More Superficial?

g1rlchild Report

Nope Nope Nope

AlekHek Report

Oh God

DigLarge643 Report

Fenchurch
Fenchurch
Tell me the woman bottom left doesn't look depressed?

Sure You Did And The Roast Xd

Mr_Jackcity Report

An Oldie But Goodie

Adventurous-Bid-7914 Report

Real Women Make Ice Cream From Their Breast Milk

Morenae1 Report

Why Are Men

Soggy-Boysenberry157 Report

MellonCollie
MellonCollie
I just can't with these people.

Sir, They Are Lesbians

vamp_valmet Report

The Wall Is Creeping Up On You!

LilWongWang Report

Found In The Wild

trotski83 Report

At Least Morbo Gets It

NobleOodfellow Report

