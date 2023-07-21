Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job
After undergoing extreme body modifications, Anthony Loffredo has amassed 1.3 million followers on Instagram.
But the man, who is also known as the Black Alien, has said that people “judge” him and it makes his everyday life quite difficult.
Speaking on an episode of the Club 113 podcast, Loffredo said: “I can’t find a job, there’s lots of negative stuff. It could be positive because you feel better, but you have to know there’s also a dark side.”
34-year-old Anthony Loffredo has been transforming himself into a ‘black alien’
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
He covered most of his body in dark tattoos, including his eyeballs
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
Loffredo also had implants installed under the skin on his head and arms
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
Loffredo added that, “This type of change, it’s not just a tattoo, it’s something bigger.”
“It’s a fight every day, because every day you find new people who don’t understand, who want to judge.”
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
He even had two fingers, parts of his nose and both ears amputated
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
After getting his tongue modified so it is split down the middle to create a forked effect, Loffredo wanted to continue
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
“It’s life, not everyone understands everything. Like me, I don’t understand lots of things about lots of people,” he continued.
“You can’t judge someone, no one knows what’s inside someone’s head, why they’re doing that, you need to talk with this person.”
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
So he is now planning to have his penis split in half too
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
Loffredo explained that people often have an “interesting” reaction to how he looks.
“I’m human,” the man who calls himself the Black Alien said. “There’s people who think I’m just crazy. There’s people, who when they see me, shout and run and many things.”
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
Loffredo documents his transformation on Instagram and has amassed 1.3 million followers
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
But he insisted that he doesn’t “like playing with people” and goes out of his way to try and make others feel comfortable around him.
“I think it’s dangerous to not try to do that,” Loffredo added.
“At night when I go past people in the street, I move to the other side.”
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
However, everything has consequences
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
The man admitted there’s a lot of negative reaction to his unique style
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
And the judgement comes not only from people in the street, but also prospective employers
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
Loffredo finds it very difficult to land a job
Image credits: the_black_alien_project
“When I cross with people, like old people, I change sides in the street. Also with kids I’m careful. I know it can be a shock,” he added.
Loffredo highlighted that he just wants to be seen as a “normal” person, just like anyone else.
“I like being looked at like a normal guy with a job, with a family, who has a friend, girlfriend, all of that. That’s what makes me normal.”
This man has obviously some mental health problems and instead of addressing them, they surface like this. Shame on all the tattoo artists and doctors who are not turning him away and making a quick buck of this situation.
This man should also have body autonomy though. It's his body, if he wants to change it that's none of our business.
Yes I agree. I thoght the same. He has some severe mental health issue. He had gone way too far with this "creative and unique" look.
Exactly.
Yeah, his actions do not match his words. A person that chooses to look like this does not want to be normal. Normal is basically the most common of society and our common society (of the human race) does not look like this. To him, maybe he is finding his real self but it is not normal until more then half of his society looks similar.
Tats sure, personal style choice? Maybe, depending on job position and image of the company. But severing your fingers will drastically impact the kind of work you are physically able to do and the extent of these modifications has definitely put his life at risk from infection at the very least. He is clearly willing to trade-off function (hearing, fingers) and maybe even health for this look. That would set-off alarm bells about his mental health to me as an employer. I'm normally against pathologizing people's aethetic choices (there are enough stupid example of this from the 90s!) but once it's affecting function? That's crossed a line
This man has obviously some mental health problems and instead of addressing them, they surface like this. Shame on all the tattoo artists and doctors who are not turning him away and making a quick buck of this situation.
This man should also have body autonomy though. It's his body, if he wants to change it that's none of our business.
Yes I agree. I thoght the same. He has some severe mental health issue. He had gone way too far with this "creative and unique" look.
Exactly.
Yeah, his actions do not match his words. A person that chooses to look like this does not want to be normal. Normal is basically the most common of society and our common society (of the human race) does not look like this. To him, maybe he is finding his real self but it is not normal until more then half of his society looks similar.
Tats sure, personal style choice? Maybe, depending on job position and image of the company. But severing your fingers will drastically impact the kind of work you are physically able to do and the extent of these modifications has definitely put his life at risk from infection at the very least. He is clearly willing to trade-off function (hearing, fingers) and maybe even health for this look. That would set-off alarm bells about his mental health to me as an employer. I'm normally against pathologizing people's aethetic choices (there are enough stupid example of this from the 90s!) but once it's affecting function? That's crossed a line