Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job
27points
News, Social Issues

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

After undergoing extreme body modifications, Anthony Loffredo has amassed 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

But the man, who is also known as the Black Alien, has said that people “judge” him and it makes his everyday life quite difficult.

Speaking on an episode of the Club 113 podcast, Loffredo said: “I can’t find a job, there’s lots of negative stuff. It could be positive because you feel better, but you have to know there’s also a dark side.”

34-year-old Anthony Loffredo has been transforming himself into a ‘black alien’

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

He covered most of his body in dark tattoos, including his eyeballs

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

Loffredo also had implants installed under the skin on his head and arms

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

Loffredo added that, “This type of change, it’s not just a tattoo, it’s something bigger.”

“It’s a fight every day, because every day you find new people who don’t understand, who want to judge.”

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

He even had two fingers, parts of his nose and both ears amputated

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

After getting his tongue modified so it is split down the middle to create a forked effect, Loffredo wanted to continue

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

“It’s life, not everyone understands everything. Like me, I don’t understand lots of things about lots of people,” he continued.

“You can’t judge someone, no one knows what’s inside someone’s head, why they’re doing that, you need to talk with this person.”

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

So he is now planning to have his penis split in half too

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

Loffredo explained that people often have an “interesting” reaction to how he looks.

“I’m human,” the man who calls himself the Black Alien said. “There’s people who think I’m just crazy. There’s people, who when they see me, shout and run and many things.”

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

Loffredo documents his transformation on Instagram and has amassed 1.3 million followers

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

But he insisted that he doesn’t “like playing with people” and goes out of his way to try and make others feel comfortable around him.

“I think it’s dangerous to not try to do that,” Loffredo added.

“At night when I go past people in the street, I move to the other side.”

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

However, everything has consequences

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

The man admitted there’s a lot of negative reaction to his unique style

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

And the judgement comes not only from people in the street, but also prospective employers

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

Loffredo finds it very difficult to land a job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Image credits: the_black_alien_project

“When I cross with people, like old people, I change sides in the street. Also with kids I’m careful. I know it can be a shock,” he added.

Loffredo highlighted that he just wants to be seen as a “normal” person, just like anyone else.

“I like being looked at like a normal guy with a job, with a family, who has a friend, girlfriend, all of that. That’s what makes me normal.”

But people aren’t surprised

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ And Reveals He Can’t Find A Job

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Homepage
Next in Social Issues
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
Sedona
Sedona
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This man has obviously some mental health problems and instead of addressing them, they surface like this. Shame on all the tattoo artists and doctors who are not turning him away and making a quick buck of this situation.

10
10points
reply
Monday
Monday
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This man should also have body autonomy though. It's his body, if he wants to change it that's none of our business.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, his actions do not match his words. A person that chooses to look like this does not want to be normal. Normal is basically the most common of society and our common society (of the human race) does not look like this. To him, maybe he is finding his real self but it is not normal until more then half of his society looks similar.

5
5points
reply
RP
RP
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tats sure, personal style choice? Maybe, depending on job position and image of the company. But severing your fingers will drastically impact the kind of work you are physically able to do and the extent of these modifications has definitely put his life at risk from infection at the very least. He is clearly willing to trade-off function (hearing, fingers) and maybe even health for this look. That would set-off alarm bells about his mental health to me as an employer. I'm normally against pathologizing people's aethetic choices (there are enough stupid example of this from the 90s!) but once it's affecting function? That's crossed a line

3
3points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Sedona
Sedona
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This man has obviously some mental health problems and instead of addressing them, they surface like this. Shame on all the tattoo artists and doctors who are not turning him away and making a quick buck of this situation.

10
10points
reply
Monday
Monday
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This man should also have body autonomy though. It's his body, if he wants to change it that's none of our business.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, his actions do not match his words. A person that chooses to look like this does not want to be normal. Normal is basically the most common of society and our common society (of the human race) does not look like this. To him, maybe he is finding his real self but it is not normal until more then half of his society looks similar.

5
5points
reply
RP
RP
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tats sure, personal style choice? Maybe, depending on job position and image of the company. But severing your fingers will drastically impact the kind of work you are physically able to do and the extent of these modifications has definitely put his life at risk from infection at the very least. He is clearly willing to trade-off function (hearing, fingers) and maybe even health for this look. That would set-off alarm bells about his mental health to me as an employer. I'm normally against pathologizing people's aethetic choices (there are enough stupid example of this from the 90s!) but once it's affecting function? That's crossed a line

3
3points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda