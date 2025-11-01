Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best of the worst ways women have managed to give men the creeps. So buckle up and keep scrolling. But be warned: you might look at the girl next door in a whole new light after reading these deeply disturbing tales.

Every now and again, the tables turn. And women prove that they too have a scary side that might be fit for a horror movie. Someone asked , " Guys, what’s the creepiest thing a girl said or done to you? " and men did not hold back. Many of the answers read like a script for Baby Reindeer Part 2.

We've seen our fair share of stories about men behaving badly. And sending women running for the hills, completely freaked out by their creepy behavior. But that's not what this is about.

Imagine going on a first date and being asked whether you have life insurance. Or having your phone hacked by a partner. What about being filmed without consent? Unsettling much...

#1 A girl I dated drunkenly admitted at a party years later that she used to stalk me. She would follow me around everywhere I went and would climb the backyard fence and watch me watch tv at night.

Creepy doesn't have a gender. It can come packaged as a man or woman. And it sometimes arrives very much disguised. When people say someone is "creepy," they're often talking about how that person made them feel. Sometimes it's because their personal space was violated, their boundaries were pushed, they were left feeling unsafe, anxious or simply uncomfortable. "The term ‘creepy’ doesn’t simply describe social awkwardness, nor is it solely about a person’s appearance or behavior," says psychotherapist and author Duygu Balan. The expert adds that when someone undermines trust, safety, or autonomy, they can come across as threatening. And leave those around them feeling uneasy and intimidated. ADVERTISEMENT

#2 Told me that she wished she could die like my fiance did so that I would love her...we had never been a couple.

#3 First date, asked if I had life insurance.

Sometimes a person's creepiness is obvious from the start. Other times, it remains well-hidden, creeping out of the woodworks when you least expect it. But Balan says there are some red flags that signal you're dealing with a creep - whether they're male or female... ADVERTISEMENT The first is when they don’t respect your personal space. "They invade your space by failing to maintain an appropriate distance and moving closer even when you step away," the expert explains. "They touch you without permission, ignoring clear cues of discomfort, such as pulling your hand away."

#4 A week after I broke up with her, and blocking her everywhere I could, she got a burn phone app and pretended to be a women’s health care company to text me to let me know that she was “pregnant”.

#5 Filmed me without my consent the first time we fooled around.

#6 After doing stuff she told me I looked and reminded her of her dad.

Another warning sign is when someone struggles to maintain appropriate eye contact. When dating coach Blaine Anderson conducted a survey of 2,000 women, 51% of all women and 55% of single women said they'd experienced creepy staring in the past 12 months. So what is "creepy staring" anyway? Balan says creepy people will either gaze into your eyes intensely, or look away when you look at them. They might stare at you when you are looking away, leaving you with an unsettling feeling in the pit of your stomach. In short, their gaze makes you uneasy, anxious, uncomfortable or on edge. It might even scare you. Which brings us to another red flag: they don't seem to care how they make you feel. More on that further down.

#7 Literally hacked into my phone and spied on me .

#8 “I’m going to have my IUD removed without telling you.”.

#9 Went through my phone and contacted some of my past girlfriends. Then was interrogating me about them catching me in differences from what I was saying and what she was told. Not trying to hide anything it was more of the fact of her actually sinking in my phone and then actually contacting these people she's never met and asking questions about me and them. First off I find that to be embarrassing. Second, who the heck does that especially the people they don't know and someone they're in a relationship with and still trying to impress.

"They don’t respond to your cues of discomfort and disregard your attempts to change the topic, insisting on steering the conversation back to their own agenda," says Balan. "They give overly exaggerated compliments, putting you on the spot and disregarding or simply not caring how their comments land on you." Creepy people exploit basic social niceties, Balan adds. They love taking advantage of politeness or courtesy... but it often feels manipulative or insincere.

#10 Me, when she was in her 50s, when I was 14.

#11 “Discreetly” recorded me at the gym while I was working out.

#12 Begged me to go to her house which was 350 miles away while she was on her period because she couldn't take the pain. Note, we'd only been talking for 2 days at that point, and I ended things on day 6 because she was an absolute train wreck.

Many creeps are also unable to follow the basic rules of having a conversation with another person. They might interrupt frequently, not care about anyone else’s opinions, or dominate conversations. Their tone of voice is also "off," says Balan. They're either speaking too loudly or too softly. And they love making inappropriate jokes, or bizarre, passive-aggressive comments. They're basically a not very nice to talk to. The psychotherapist believes this is because many creepy people lack social skills. "They appear unusually isolated, with no significant social circle or family. They appear socially awkward and lack basic personal skills such as being overly friendly or rude to service staff or others in the community," she explains.

#13 A girlfriend once told me how much you have to trust someone to sleep next to them, because it would be so easy to suffocate someone in that position.

#14 Probably not as exciting as most here, but still super weird.



I was staying at my friend's house, sleeping in his guest room. Friend is at work, his girlfriend is at home. One thing about this room is that it has a very heavy door that has to be held open by something super heavy or else it slams shut.



Well I sleep with the door closed.



I wake up in the morning and as I do every morning, I laid there for a bit longer before actually getting out of bed. Well this time all of a sudden I see the door open. The light is still off but the hallway light being on means I can see if someone's standing in the doorway. I have my eyes kind of open and I can see that she's just standing there in the doorway, staring at me. I didn't move. I wanted to see what would happen because this was thoroughly freaking me out.



She just stood there. For at least 10 minutes. Didn't look away, didn't walk around the room. I was laying at a weird angle where I could see her perfectly, she could see me, but she couldn't see that my eyes were half open. I thought she may have been in there to grab something because there's a bunch of stuff in the closet, clothes and such. Nope.



10 minutes I waited for her to do something or to walk out. Finally I flinched and feigned waking up and I heard her run out and the door SLAM.



I got up, went into the kitchen and she was as bubbly as could be, acting like nothing happened. Acting like she didn't just spend 10 minutes watching me sleep.

#15 Met a girl at a bar and we ended up back at her place. We fell asleep. She seemed normal all night, and I saw no red flags at all. I definitely would have dated her again, until she went crazy.



I woke up around 5am and started getting dressed to leave. I had to get home and get ready for work.



She woke up while I was dressing and totally freaked out. She was screaming, angrily "YOU CAN'T LEAVE!!" I explained I needed to go to work, and that I'd call her later. She was having none of that.



Then she attacked. I literally had to physically fight my way out of her apartment, with a few scratches on my arm for souvenirs.



I have no idea what her deal was, and I never went back to the bar I met her in.

According to Balan, people who can't respect boundaries tend to bring up taboo subjects and/or use provocative language. "Their behavior may seem as though they take pleasure in making you uncomfortable," writes the expert. "At times they give the impression that if they can’t get positive attention, they’ll settle for negative attention – even rejection – by deliberately pushing your boundaries." ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I’ve told this before.



Little after I turned 21 I was at the bar with some friends. Shooting pool enjoying a beer. This group of rough looking 45+yr women come in. They slowly make their way over to the same side of the bar. We keep minding our business having fun. I’m standing at the end of the table. When I feel a hand slide down the back of my pants and boxers and grab my bum. Then she screeched out loud. Boy your momma raised you right. Then walks back to her friends all proud. The bartender kicked them out shortly after. My buddies were cool. They don’t give me tease about it. We were all just like what. I’ve never groped some random person like that. I’m sorry to all the women who get groped like that. It completely catches you off guard. It’s meant to be a compliment. But just makes you feel used and revolting.

#17 Cut off all of her pubes. Put them in between layers of scotch tape. Crammed them in an envelope with a pair of her used panties and put the envelope under my windshield wiper.



There was a note. Read something like, "I know we can't be together, but now you'll always remember me."



She was right.

#18 "What a coincidence we both ended up on this training course"



When my ex showed up at a training course completely unrelated to her employment in another state which I was attending.

#19 "You're really expensive to stalk" -- As I delivered pizza to their apartment :/.

#20 My local vet is a middle aged woman. She always seemed really caring and lovely. Never had a problem with her but then she started texting me late at night asking me to get coffee with her. She said I reminded her of her sons who lived far away. I blocked her number when she offered me money. I got a super creepy vibe from the wording she used.



The night I blocked her my power went out unexpectedly at about midnight. For a moment I was absolutely terrified that she had cut my power and was about to come in but it turned out the whole neighbourhood had gone dark.

#21 "Sometimes I fart thinking about you"

What.

#22 Took advantage of me when I was blacked out.

#23 An ex I never really wanted to be with told me that she went to a witch doctor or something and casted a spell to get me to date her.

#24 Went on a date with this chick we had dinner and chatted. we were taking separate cars to our next activity and She pulled over on the way to whatever it was into a cemetery. I hopped out and walked up to her car to find out what was up. She said, “I LOVE cemeteries!!! Can we go look around?”



I was a little weirded out, but she was smokin hot, and I had me LCP in my pocket, so I said sure.



We started walking around and she got really close. She asked if I was familiar with this cemetery and I told her my father was buried there. She responded “Oh my , let’s go see him!”



I was way weirded out, but at this point I was super curious where this was going to go.



We walked up to his tombstone and stood there for what felt like a really long time. She held me tightly and started running her hands down my back.



She then pivoted sideways and took some selfies of us and the gravestone.



It felt like someone was about to knock me out and harvest my organs or something so I started saying “look at the time. Sheesh. It’s been fun but I gotta work in the am.”



I walked back to my car and quickly drove home and just sat in the driveway just processing the weirdness of the evening.



She was a sweet, but quirky woman that had a curly haired Morticia Adam’s vibe going on.



She sent me an acapella song of her singing about me being painted into her dreams.



The next day I saw that she posted the pictures that she took of the grave on social media saying we went to visit someone special last night.



I cannot explain how that made me feel, it was a combination of nauseous and violated. I called her and asked her to take them down. She meant it as a sweet gesture but it tooooootallly weirded me out. She said she didn’t think that I minded her taking my picture. I didn’t until I saw it and got super weirded out.



That was such a weird night on so many levels.



Edit: PS I was recently divorced and this was one of my first dates in my 40s after being married for almost 20 years.

#25 I met this girl when I was out one night. She was nice, seemed normal. Went to her house and there was pictures of me around her mirror.

#26 My ex was bisexual and at a party she tried making moves on my younger sister (who was only 15 at the time, ex was 17) and touching her without permission. I got angry and told her to stop, and so the party ended soon after that.



A week later not only did she not apologise, she tried to organise a meetup involving both me and my sister along with a few friends, so I told her I don't want her near me or my sister again. This made her so angry she called me on the phone and told me she had a knife and if I keep acting this way she'll use it, she also said she was on the way to my house right now. I was freaking out at this point, but I was hoping she was just bluffing, however sure enough 20 minutes later she arrived right outside my door. I texted her saying I wasn't going to let her in, but she kept ringing the doorbell constantly, I texted her again and again to go away before eventually saying after a few minutes that I would call the cops if she didn't leave right now, this finally got her to leave.



Luckily, I haven't seen her since.

#27 Had a gf that used to say this about twice a month... "oooh i love your eyes so much, sometimes i just want to scoop them out with a spoon and put them in a jar".

#28 My ex wanted to lick my eye, like literally my eye ball. I let her, and it was very weird. Did not repeat.

#29 Saw a chick for about 4-5 months. Seemed cool at the beginning. I called it off as I was moving interstate for work. She told me a week later she was pregnant and needed money for appointments and dragged this on for like 3 months. I was freaking out.



She worked with my best mate who called the nonsense. He kicked the door of the female toilet in while she was in there and made her take a test there and then. It was all a lie.



I love that man. Absolute balls of steel.

Backstory: years ago when me and that mate lived together, he was poor on Austudy and I used to pay for his smokes and booze to enjoy his early years. Best investment ever.

#30 She had only worked at the pub for a month. We barely knew each other. I worked in the dish pit and on the line, she worked as a server. She frequently commented on how I looked, how hard I worked, and how healthy I was.



One day, she came up to me and said: "Hey, I bought two tickets to cancun for a week, but my friend said that they are suddenly unable to make it! Do you want to take a break from this place and go on a vacation?"



I told her I'd think about it. The other cooks on the line said she was either into me OR (more likely) she was going to harvest my organs on the vacation.



I didn't go on the vacation with her, and she disappeared from the pub soon afterwards.

#31 Girl i had seen for 2 dates had her best friend SMS me anonymously claiming we met in a bar the night before & offering to come over to my place. I rarely went to bars as I worked night shift at the time so I knew i hadn't met anyone at a bar.



Eventually after probing and pushing, I got the girl to confess.



She said she was just 'testing' to make sure i was trustworthy. Didn't see her again.

#32 I was probably nine. It was after church service and there's this new lady there who took a liking to me. She was the new wife of the minister. We were outside waiting for the grown-ups to come out (I think they were having a meeting inside) and this new lady took me to a bench nearby. We sat, asked me lots of questions, then she put my head on her lap, stroke my hair while humming a lullaby like I'm a baby.



It felt really uncomfortable and I really wanted to "escape" but I was a shy little boy and didn't want to offend her or something. Saw my sister from afar snickering at us. It went on for like 30 minutes but felt like hours, I was dying with cringe inside.

#33 In rage, in the middle of the argument she took my fish out of the aquarium and threatened to step on it.







I saved the little guy. It was a beta if you want to know.

#34 Just started dating, showed her a pic of my son, she then asked what I was going to do with him once we Had kids. Ghosted.

#35 "You have one year to decide if you're going to marry me."



First date - Dinner had just been ordered.



My response:



"I'm still trying to decide on a second date...".

#36 "we're gonna get married aren't we?"



second date, no alcohol involved.

#37 "Maybe there's a picture of you naked on your Drive"



My former boss (f), who is pretty attractive and married said so to me(m), who was an intern at the time.

#38 On a first date with a coworker-at-the-time:



"By the way, you can't break up with me without my permission. I have power of attorney.".

#39 I met a woman through a dating site (this was just before dating apps). After talking/texting for a few days she added me on facebook. The next day I see she has also added my mother and siblings as well. Not only that she messaged them and introduced herself as my girlfriend. We all blocked her on everything. Then for a time I would get friend requests from extremely hot women with no friends, until I modified my privacy settings so randoms couldn't friend request me.

#40 "I could ruin your life" after I said I didn't think we would work as a couple.



I had only known her for like 3 weeks...

#41 I used to sell cherries at the market with my foster mother at the time, which of course led to a lot of cherry popping jokes from other kids my age. I was about 13. A woman came up and started asking about what kind of tools to use when cooking and I told her what we use for making jams and pies, and then she did the typical "so can I pop your cherry sometime?"



I know it was a joke, but she would have been late 20s to early 30s, and I was very obviously a kid. It's not as bad as some of the other stuff I've seen in the comments (and my sympathy for all the men in this thread who have been assaulted or harassed, hope you guys are doing okay), but it's the creepiest thing I've ever gotten from a woman. Most of the time I get creepy stuff from other guys to be honest.

#42 When i was about 16 my sister had friends over for sleepovers often. One day one of her regular sleepover friends went into my room while i was playing video games and said i was cuter when i was asleep then left the room. I was so confused then I thought about it and realized something. I sleep with my door closed but I didn’t feel the need to lock it, i did ever since.

#43 Chronologically:

I was breaking up with this girl and she brought up my ex and started comparing the way I had broken up with both. I had never told her any of it, so I was shocked/scared. When I expressed my surprise, she told me she had researched me before we even had our first kiss (we had flirted for a couple of days, before we first kissed).



Slapping me inside the bus, in front of our classmates, when I said "hi" to her (we were both first year students in college, same major).



Tailing the bus I was in, to find out where I lived at the time.



Calling me around 3am to tell in me in detail the things she had been doing with her recently-back-together boyfriend.



Calling me around 3am to tell me that if we had stayed together we could have raised oystriches in the future, because she had just learned that was a good business, and not explored in our country.



Btw, it is the same girl in all these episodes.

#44 I got roofied by a girl while in the army. She lived in the same barracks and asked me over to watch a movie with her bc she was lonely. I agreed, and when I got there she already had a drink prepared for me sitting by her sink. I thought that was weird especially since she wasn't drinking, but I was under drinking age at the time so I grabbed it anyways. It was a screwdriver and didn't taste particularly strong. She put on The Jerk with Steve Martin and I took maybe 2 sips and set it down. That's all I remember and I woke up the next morning on her bed with my pants and belt undone with her meticulously cleaning her room in a t-shirt and panties. Managed to stumble back to my room and passed out hard until 6pm that evening. It took me like 3 days to feel physically fine again.

#45 Was in a bar. I was about 20 at the time with my girlfriend. I was ordering us drinks and a drunk woman in 40s came up to me, started calling me Juan, didn’t believe me when I told her that wasn’t my name. She then stuck her finger up my nose.

#46 My ex kept making new phone numbers to try talking to me after I blocked her on everything then proceeded to try ruining my new relationship even though she was the one that cheated.

#47 My ex said she saw dead people. At a party she said there was a dead man in the house wanting us to get out. She sat on the bathroom floor for 20 minutes staring into nothing. Then she let out a big breath, lowered her head and started crying.. then we left. She was a really nice girl but that particular side of her was creepy.

#48 I had an ex who lied about being pregnant and after we broke up used to text me like almost every day with paragraphs of insults. She was nice.

#49 Well I was at a party when this girl that I went to university with (and I only treated as a classmate) tried to choke me into telling her the name of the girl that I was seeing so that she could in her words "help" me, and only let go when she threw up on herself. That was pretty traumatic and creepy, 0/10 would not do again.

#50 A girl I knew from class got my phone number somehow (I didn't give it to her) and started texting me incessantly. Constantly asked to hang out, no matter the time or day.



Now, though I wasn't particularly fond of her, I didn't want to be rude, so I would make excuses. I once told her that I had lots of family over, so I was too busy to hang out with her.



Ten minutes later I get a text. It was a picture. Of my empty driveway. At my house. She found out where I lived, *drove to my house*, and took a picture to prove that I was lying.



I came outside to tell her that I didn't have time, and that she should go home. She refused to accept that, going so far as to sit in front of my door, not allowing me to go back inside my own home.



I walked around the house, went in a back door, and texted her that I never wanted her to contact me again.



She sat there for about 20 minutes before she left.

#51 My one and only Tinder date.



Turned out she had signed her divorce papers that day.

On the date she layed out her 1-year plan for us to date and get married.



Let her know I wasn't interested in a second date.

She thanked me for my opinion and declined not having a second date.



Very luckily I hadn't been able to meet her at my house at the start of the date like she'd suggested and we had to meet someplace neutral. I don't like to think what would have happened if she'd known where I lived.



Considering that I'm not attractive or rich or otherwise someone women are usually interested in this was a very wierd situation. It was just a "Hi, I don't know anything about you, but we're going to be married by the end of the year. No, your opinion isn't relevant.".

#52 I dumped my ex about 9 years ago and she pulled up outside my back door and held the horn down blocking the road for literally 30 minutes straight.



I got in the shower and left via the front door and went to a friends party. She could have been there for hours because she was still going when I left.

#53 I have a female coworker who kept following me around and not respecting my boundaries. She once came into the men's washroom while I was on the toilet and didn't leave even after I asked her to. I went to HR to have her held accountable for harassment but they said she apologized, so it was ok. I still have to work with her.



Side note I asked HR what would happen if the roles were reversed, and they said I would be fired, and most likely, the police would be involved. Love the double standards.

#54 My first gf outside of highschool...we were kissing and suddenly with no context she says something along the lines of "breathe out before you kiss me", I'm like sure why not. I do the thing, she pretends to suck in all my breath and then tells me that she "stole my soul" :(

Still haven't gotten it back to this day.

#55 One time this is the lady I met on the interstate told me that I smelled fast like a rocket ship.

#56 "If I was 30 years younger, you were going to bed with me, sugar". I was 17.

#57 In high school a girl hid in the bed of my truck when I left a football game thinking I was going home. I went out to a friends house way out in the country and after an hour she came in and asked for a ride home. I had talked to this girl only a handful of times but apparently she had told people we were dating. We never talked again and then years later when Facebook blew up she sent me a friend request about 2 hours after I created an account and it freaked me out.

#58 She told me she loved me after meeting me once. My 17 year old self was scared.

#59 Walking in a street, a girl I knew from school screeched out my name and then went on to attack me and try to scratch my face. No idea why at all.

#60 I (guy) was invited to a girls place after school. She was alone at home and she went to take a shower. She came out the shower with only a towel and sat in the living room couch across me. I noped out there like a bat out of hell. We were only 11 then....

#61 Woman I was engaged to was doing all the prep for the wedding, this was in her country and I didn't understand the language all that well so I was a bit limited on how much I could help her out other than helping to cut the invite cards out etc...



She was a very hot tempered person as she was but as much as I asked her what tasks I could help out with she just refused to involve me in anything at all, and then complain that I wasn't helping enough. She argued and argued with me about how I 'didn't care' despite my efforts to be involved in all the prep. It was all very manipulative.



Eventually she actually pulled a knife out at me. I slapped it off her wrist and she stormed off.



When she left for work the next day I packed my bags, took a taxi to the airport and noped out of there.

#62 Wearing my university sport jacket when I went to grab a fast food order. Some woman I've never seen before shouted hi and waved at me like we were best friends. Gave an awkward confused wave back and left with my food. A couple hours later I get a friend request on Facebook from someone I recognized as her. Best guess is she saw my jacket and stalked the sport roster to find my name and added me from that. Got blocked real quick.

#63 I don't know if this is creepy per se, sometimes it is, but I've had women get really into the fact that I'm gay and get very visibly just ecstatic at the idea that I'm going to occupy some sort of gay best friend role in their life, these are very often not even women I know well AT ALL. This has fortunately become less common over the years. I really don't care for it.

#64 When I was 17. Eating a slice of pizza in a pizzeria in New York. I was sitting facing the glass looking out to the street. Time was around 7pm. It was getting dark. I'll never forget this 50 something year old lady who was walking on the sidewalk. Saw me eating. Slowed down. Stared straight at me with the most seductive grin and then winked. Then continued on walking. Until that point in my life I had never felt so many emotions at once. I was turned on. Weirded out. Intrigued. Scared. This was is a day I will never forget. She had black hair and was pretty hot.

#65 I was at a party and this Puerto Rican girl was getting progressively flirty throughout the night. At one point she leaned over and told me she wanted to bend me over. English was definitely not her first language so I asked if she meant she wanted me to bend HER over.



"I know what I said."

#66 At a party, out of nowhere she declared her undying love for me, leaped on me and ate my face (not literally), I pushed her off of me and she smashes her phone into the wall destroying it and goes outside and lays in the middle of the road to get run over by a car.

#67 This happened to me fairly recently.



There was this girl, we'll call her Cherry, I was in a dance class with. Very attractive, lots of tattoos, incredibly flirty, but she had a boyfriend so I brushed it off.



Well the story starts when I broke her boyfriend's ribs (by accident). She starts texting me later saying she thought it was super hot (should've been the first clue). We start texting back and forth, it's getting more aggressive. Then I find out they're in an open relationship and she has permission from her boyfriend to do whatever with me. Weird, but being a 20-something guy I'm okay with it.



So we're fooling around for a few weeks and it starts becoming clear that something weird is going on. I came home a few times to find Cherry and her boyfriend drunk on my porch writing me weird love notes.



Then one night she's trying to get me to go to her boyfriend's birthday party. I had other plans so I just said no but she was being very persistent. I go do my thing, ignore her texts, go home and pass out around 1am.



I wake up around 5am and there's someone standing at the foot of my bed. I can see the outline of fairy wings. At first I think I'm hallucinating but then the figure moves a little. Obviously it's Cherry. She had decided to come see why I had stopped responding and climbed up into my second story bathroom window. w*f possesses someone to do that?!?



I escorted her out of the house, double and triple checked that every door and window was locked, and never talked to her again. Luckily I also moved halfway across the country later that week.



TL;DR: crazy fairy girl with boyfriend climbs into my second story bathroom window at 5am to find out why I stopped responding to texts.

