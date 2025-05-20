ADVERTISEMENT

The world around us is as scary and mysterious as it is beautiful and intricate. Many people would rather look away from the dark side of life, which is understandable. Because once you start opening that can of worms, there is no going back. 

You’re about to read some of the scariest facts shared by some people on TikTok. You probably know many of these already, but you’re also likely reading some for the first time. 

For those that flew under your radar, you will likely be tempted to do some Googling. But if you must, prepare yourself as you go down that rabbit hole.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man with glasses and striped shirt looking into a mirror with lights in a dimly lit room, related to serotonin syndrome. psych major: if you stare into a mirror in the dark for a while, your reflection will grow disfigured and turn monstrous/something that’s not your face. it’s called the caputo effect.

VANNY! (¬ ´ཀ` )¬ , Lucas Pezeta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Young woman drinking water from a shaker bottle outdoors, promoting health and awareness of serotonin syndrome symptoms. I've always struggled drinking water, but then I learned that the headache you get when you're dehydrated is - and I'mma scream when I say this - YOUR BRAIN SHRIVELING AND PULLING AWAY FROM YOUR SKULL

    Liz , Miriam Alonso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Microscopic image showing cells with red markers highlighting serotonin syndrome effects on cellular structures. Prions exist. Knowing that is pretty awful. I should have specified prion diseases exist. CWD in deer, Mad Cow, incurable in humans. Can’t even autopsy without a hazmat room, then burn all equipment it touched. Scary stuff

    SavoyTruffle1 , National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Prions are the scariest thing I've ever learned about medically.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Chimpanzee sitting on a mossy rock, holding a leafy stem, illustrating behavior linked to serotonin syndrome research. Bonobos are literally one wildfire away from becoming extinct and there’s not much we can do about it because they live in the DRC

    Lindsay , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Man in black hoodie sitting on park bench deep in thought, illustrating serotonin syndrome mental health effects. Mortician here. You could be living your last moments right now and have no idea.

    Leif , Chinmay Singh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Spiral galaxy in space with bright stars and glowing core illustrating serotonin syndrome concept visually. the universe is expanding, which is scary but I think the scariest part is that nobody knows what it’s expanding into

    rubaespams , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The universe is so unimaginatively huge, we just can't comprehend how big it is. It goes beyond the observable limits. It will be many millennias before our galaxy reaches anything we should be concerned with. Even then, it's not like we can stop it from happening. I don't find it scary. Just interesting.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Man wearing glasses and a light blue shirt looking stressed while leaning against a wall, related to serotonin syndrome. Men have frontal lobes not as developed as women and we live in a world dictated by their thoughts.

    usensne4111399 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Young person in denim clothes sitting on worn doorstep covering face, symbolizing distress linked to serotonin syndrome effects. Severe childhood trauma can make people into psychopaths and take away their ability to feel empathy

    - guitarist - , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Woman teaching a young boy while pointing at a book, illustrating learning about serotonin syndrome symptoms and effects. I’m a teacher and it’s actually frightening the percentage of children that cannot read… We are trying to teach them in schools, but a lot of the learning happens from practicing reading at home

    Mijita , Mikhail Nilov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am eternally grateful that both my parents were Literature People. They were both comfortable in many languages. We had wall-to-wall books in the apartment. I loved reading from an early age.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Young man in black clothing stands in crowded city street at night with bright billboards, illustrating serotonin syndrome awareness. the bystander effect. no one is coming to save you

    weesnaw , Vlad Alexandru Popa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alex_g_elliott87 avatar
    StPaul9
    StPaul9
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is very important to not say 'Call an ambulance' but to command someone like 'You! Call an ambulance!' Point to another and say 'You! Support help me get this guy into recovery position' (epileptic here).

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Aerial view of an industrial area with smoke rising from factory chimneys and roads winding through the site. The climate crisis is FAR worse than they tell you.

    Fidel Caplan , Marcin Jozwiak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Based on what evidence if we are not being told? Climate change is real but let's not use conjecture as ballast.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Sunlight creating colorful rays through trees in a forest, illustrating a serene yet eerie atmosphere related to serotonin syndrome. I am an art teacher and I share all the time that humans can only see 0.0035% of the light spectrum! What else is out there?!

    Smashley , Vlad ION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a very, very interesting topic for me. We have just 3 colour cones, 4 in rarer cases. Shrimp have 12. Seeing other colours part of the light spectrum, the likes we have never seen before, unfortunately it's near impossible for us to even imagine. We do come across them, but these are considered "impossible colours" and they appear muddy or bouncing between the mixed colours. Try mixing green and orange. Or purple and teal. If we had more colour cones those colours could possible make another vibrant colour we cannot imagine.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Hands pressed against a foggy, cracked window in a dark, eerie room depicting a haunting feeling linked to serotonin syndrome. The fact that there are people imprisoned in basements, secret rooms, and homes all over the world. Some are rescued, most are not.

    Stephanie Tackley , Gül Işık Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually do think about this more than is healthy. I just imagine riding along a street and wondering what dark secrets people are hiding in their homes. It pains me to think there could be someone in need of help right now, within meters from me, and I just go along my way without a clue.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Pathway covered with plastic waste and trash under green trees, symbolizing pollution effects on serotonin syndrome awareness. We aren't going to be able to fix what we did to the earth

    Socks(She/They) , Stijn Dijkstra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Two surgeons in protective gear performing surgery in a sterile operating room with medical instruments nearby, related to serotonin syndrome. when they have to remove your digestive tract during surgery, they don't meticulously put it back in the order it's supposed to be, not only because it would take AGES, they don't even have to. They kinda shove it all back into the general area and just make sure nothing is twisted up, and our digestive tract moves back into place on it's own!

    greenxeclectic , Jonathan Borba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    A lone diver illuminated by beams of light in a deep underwater cave, evoking mystery related to serotonin syndrome. It’s a very well known fact but knowing that NASA gave up on doing research on our oceans and we know more about space than our own waters. 5% of the ocean’s creatures have been discovered. That’s it.

    taz , Elianne Dipp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Pregnant woman sitting cross-legged on rug, holding belly with both hands, illustrating serotonin syndrome risks. everything pregnancy related is straight up body horror

    czika_bongo , Yan Krukau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Healthcare worker checking blood pressure of a woman showing possible serotonin syndrome symptoms in bed. serotonin syndrome. I'm absolutely terrified of it.

    Mariah , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why this specifically? Too much or too little of alot of things can cause severe seizures and k**l you, this is just one and amongst the least likely compared to say insulin sufficiency.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Young woman holding her head in pain, showing symptoms related to serotonin syndrome and severe headache distress Most people have vitamin deficiencies, not mental health issues. This does not include people with true trauma.

    TriggerMamaASMR , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Person in protective gear walking through a devastated urban area with collapsed buildings illustrating serotonin syndrome effects. History major here, we are already in WWIII. We just don’t know it yet.

    natalie 💌 , Alex Shuper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel it. I'm noticing. There's at least 2 or 4 countries that are instigating and one is located in North America.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Humanoid robot with exposed mechanical parts and lifelike face symbolizing serotonin syndrome effects on the brain. A good chance Uncanny valley exists is because there was something else that hunted us and looked like us

    carl_9999 , Possessed Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Veterinarian examining a small fluffy dog with a stethoscope, highlighting serotonin syndrome awareness in animals. not too crazy but i work in vet med, and when i started i found out how rabies tests were done... The animal’s head is cut off because doctors find evidence of rabies in the spinal cord

    gaby :3 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Two young children kneeling by a window looking outside, illustrating a calm moment unrelated to serotonin syndrome facts. the fact that 2 people can grow up in the exact same in environment same set of parents experience the exact same traumas, yet can describe entirely different memories and have exact opposite trauma

    I have a username for a reason , Jessica West Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Studying wildlife biology. Everything is dying. Species are going extinct at rates that are getting harder and harder to stop. This will eventually affect human food resources.

    kris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    "a cured patient is a lost customer"

    Charlene Meserve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    The U.S military is the biggest buyer of glitter. It’s insane the amount they buy. But what for?? No one knows.

    Nena V Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rlillemets avatar
    Renno Lillemets
    Renno Lillemets
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Baby gender reveals, bd parties, all parties in general,big sports shows, award shows aso glitter bombs all the time.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Person in mustard sweater holding a crying baby indoors, relating to serotonin syndrome awareness and symptoms. They didn’t use any numbness or anesthesia on babies and infants until 1985-1990s. Back then they believed that babies didn’t feel pain so they would perform their work without anesthesia

    Emily , Antoni Shkraba Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To this day, there's medical professionals that still believe "babies just cry for no reason." But that is just a front. They knew all along babies do feel pain. They just said babies don't to put worried parents mind's at ease, and so the staff could tuck their empathy aside so they could do their jobs. It was considered dangerous to use anesthesia on babies.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Close-up of a blue eye and eyebrow, showing skin texture and details related to serotonin syndrome effects. The human immune system doesn’t recognize the eyes as an organ so if you get an eye infection, your immune system could attack them and you can go blind

    froggiebaybee , Almada Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    studying aviation, "all the rules made in aviation are written in blood" bcs they are only made after a tragedy

    Alexandre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    We are in the silent depression… the income to cost of living ratio is worse than it was during the Great Depression, but it’s not being talked about

    Kelli R Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    i probably wont be able to buy a house in my lifetime

    deja j Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Person covering face with hands looking distressed, illustrating symptoms related to serotonin syndrome effects. Harlequin syndrome babies. My sister would show me those pictures when i was a child to make me literally terrified when i disobeyed

    ☾⋆₊arte⋆⁺₊ , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How does disobeying give you a rare genetic mutation exactly?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Old abandoned building with leafless trees in foggy weather, evoking a creepy atmosphere related to serotonin syndrome. unit 731, and how we know the human body is 70% water.

    Rachel , 松岡明芳 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously all the water was separated out from every various organ, cell Nd tissue and compared to pre and post dehydration weights...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Young woman in a white shirt closing her eyes and gently holding her wrist, showing signs related to serotonin syndrome. When someone dies, you can smell it on them days before.

    Morgan , Mikhail Nilov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Person sitting on a couch clutching their stomach, illustrating discomfort related to serotonin syndrome symptoms. Most humans can only tolerate an unstable food source for one week before they start to consider cannibalism. Just one week with unstable food sources and people go on the menu

    JackJack , Sora Shimazaki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Young man with curly hair sitting thoughtfully, reflecting on serotonin syndrome and its effects in a dimly lit room. the fact that u can just die or the world could end at really any time without any warning

    * ☾ ‧₊˚. sophi !! ꩜ 💥 , Kazi Mizan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    A dense cluster of green leaves and plants covering a shaded area in a natural outdoor setting related to serotonin syndrome. Poison Ivy grows in areas where soil has been disturbed and is only poisonous to humans. It acts like the Earth’s immune system to repel humans from the wounded areas.

    baddies.get.sad , Jaknouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Young woman with tears on her face, appearing distressed, illustrating emotional impact of serotonin syndrome symptoms Trauma is so common now that behaviors we think are normal are actually severe trauma responses to abuse that we didn’t register as such

    blackmercury , Liza Summer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Every time you recall a memory it's not a perfect recall, some information will be slightly altered each time you recall the moment, your happiest memory may be true to you, but it really been distort

    _04852 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    That a majority of human history is not recorded and therefore the narrative of humans was created by those in charge at the time

    Kristen Nicole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Anyone could have a stalker they don’t know about.

    Kristan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    basically 80% of languages are probably going extinct in the next 20-50 years

    hoagiefesttheorist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    The stress a woman’s mother goes through affects her DNA and her eggs. Meaning we are the product of the trauma our mother’s, grand mother’s, great grandmother’s and so on endured.

    The Grey Lady Weeps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    A disproportionate number of CEOs fit the clinical definition of a psychopath.

    The Furies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    geologist here, Florida is almost entirely limestone which is rapidly dissolving due to sea level rise. the entire state will likely be underwater in the next 50 years

    Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Microplastics are in everything, we have no control group to test the effects or impact that it is making. We made plastics, We made microplastics, We cant take that back.

    Col Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    The fact the civilisation and society would immediately fracture in the event of a major disaster is frightening, take the toilet paper shortage in 2019. Imagine if that was food or water

    CloudyDazed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ricochet252 avatar
    Kyle Simonson
    Kyle Simonson
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What are you even talking about? The great toilet paper shortage of 2019? I think that's in your imagination.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #48

    The #1 cause of death for pregnant women in the USA is domestic homicide .

    Jennifer Jean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    That you can be in a relationship with someone and they can fool you for years, well into marriage. Can’t comprehend pathological liars, cheaters, abusers.

    urawizhar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Our future doctors are using ai to pass their classes/exams

    etherealsvvlem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    The more you discover about life the less you want to live it, it's better for mental health to experience than research

    layah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    if you start experiencing the symptoms of a dementia, you're 10-20 years too late

    Mighty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    If you want to, you can easily take a picture of someone’s keys and 3d print them. You can also reverse engineer locks to find which key should open it. I’m in cybersecurity.

    Thatsnotmyname007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    There’s a certain depth at sea where you wouldn't be able to swim back up… the water would just start to pull you down

    Anto :) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    1 in 200 miscarried fetuses have cyclopia, that's like over 1,000,000 a year. do not Google cyclopia unless you want to ruin your whole day. I'm still upset about reading the wiki page.

    corporate crime exorcist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    How many serial ki**ers could have been possibly stopped if their parents had noticed the signs.

    ellie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The number of humans with the level of expertise to know their child is showing signs of being a serial killer is minuscule at best. Hind sight is a grand thing but useless to the majority living out their 8 billion variations of life and all its cause and effect potentials.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #57

    Periodontal disease having a link to Alzheimer’s

    Emily | RDH Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    That your brain is lowkey your worst enemy if you fall asleep too fast your brain thinks you died so it jerks the body to make sure you still alive

    Kardia❤ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    Psychosis is terrifying having experienced lower levels of it. The fact that your reality doesn’t match up with everyone else’s version of it. Snapping out of it is worse you can’t remember the truth.

    jules9011 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    There are still hundreds of people missing from hurricane Katrina

    _mitzibitsyspider Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    no information is safe in the digital age. anything you think is secret is almost certainly not. coming from a digital crime detective.

    redinkpoet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Your brain physically deteriorates from emotional trauma

    Lux :} Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    history person here: there's actually a fairly large amount of items made from leather made fr human skin. books, shoes, coin purses, etc. we have a pair of shoes at our local museum. really sad story

    Kathryn Lewis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    That man has been interpreting the Bible as literal history, when it's psychological symbolism that reveals that the reader has the creative power. The harm that literal interpretation has caused

    The Way Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    The blue eye gene came from one common ancestor so everyone w blue eyes is distantly related.

    Green Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    The fact that, at this right time, people and animals are suffering, getting beaten, makes me ultimately sad. I feel not worthy for this world.

    Lili Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    People who really study consciousness and free will largely agree that "free will" is mostly us justifying our actions after the fact. we have some free will sure but not nearly as much as we like to pretend

    horrorhhhh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Morticians know if you were a hairstylist because you’ll have a bunch of hair behind your eyes

    superserious_skeleton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    we are 97.7% the same atoms as a combusted star, so when we die we just return to star dust and travel the universe for eternity.

    Momma B. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    one that sticks with me is that you can literally die from a broken heart…the heart strings and muscles deteriorate over time

    Lady_Reaper<3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    The scary fact that human flesh is similar to pigs. That's why when a body is being cremated, most people think they smell a BBQ

    Mooky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    I do know that the brain named itself and I think that's cool

    Fee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    The transatlantic slave trade caused shark migration patterns to change bc of the amount of dead bodies being thrown off those ships

    Cameron Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Reproductive adaptation like menopause. Humans, Elephants, Orcas all evolved to value experience over just reproduction, which is rare in the animal kingdom. Women should be valued more among our own.

    Spirit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    about half the water used in concrete is lost forever. chemically bonded with no efficient way to get it back. makes me think each time i see a skyscraper

    claudiahutinel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    we don't actually perceive the world as it actually is. it's technically upside down but our brain processes everything a fraction of a second. we experience everything at a delay we cannot detect

    Tobi Neptune Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    every financially successful man that I've interviewed fits the full definition of a malignant narcissist

    BeetleJude Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    You can form false memories—vivid, detailed memories of events that never happened. the brain can create entirely fictional experiences that feel 100% real.

    psychologyandforensics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    There are sharks that evolved to survive and thrive in underwater volcanoes.

    TN Williams RX Bottle Cap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    the more things i learn about slavery and the "aftermath" if you could even call it that revolts me. theres always something i didn't know and it always shakes me to my core

    transylvanian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    the more stuff we store digitally the more we risk losing it all if technology stops being accessible

    ricki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    when you die, you see all your memories flash before your inner eye. it's because the brain tries to rapidly find a solution, fast forwarding every situation in life in hopes of finding how to stay

    Insignia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    the brain doesn’t have pain receptors. If someone was literally poking your brain (surgery) your brain wouldn't feel it.

    nicolettedavidson3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    there is a correlation btw contracting a virus (flu, covid, etc) your second trimester of pregnancy and that child being diagnosed w schizophrenia later in life

    tay (: Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    When given a transfusion of blood that isn’t your type, one of the symptoms is “sense of impending doom”

    EVMIHO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Career paramedic. A ridiculous amount of people die on the toilet and then proceed to become wedged between the toilet and wall or bathtub.

    rebelyell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Hospice nurse here. Do not choose your husband or any of your daughters as your POA. 9/10 times they are the ones most who will allow you to suffer and die a painful death bc they cant let go.

    Bri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    From an abnormal psych perspective; you’ll brush paths with serial unalivers more than you will ever think.

    Jinja Kuma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Not scary but quantum physics and neuroscience. The trajectory of your life 1000% depends on your beliefs and mindset about yourself our mind is more powerful then we give credit

    .plantbasedbae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    The slippery slope between social groups, political groups, religious groups, communities and cults is VERY SLIPPERY. We crave belongingness more than we thought.

    supremespookiness Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    some triceratops ended up having to eat other animals because there was no plant life during the extinction event for them to eat. they ended up dying from meat poisoning

    mushroomperson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Trees can communicate. So during a forest fire the can hear the trees around them screaming but can’t run away…

    SJ29.ao3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    Humans as a species display signs of Zoochosis, we aren't meant to live like this

    shardandersrb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Horses cannot throw up, instead they colic and pretty much die

    Doodlebug the Mule Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    As a CJ major- most cops end up ki**ing people. It’s a lot of people who get ki**ed by cops and it goes “unsolved”

    serotoninmama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #96

    50% of all human that have ever been born have died before age 5.

    Sigh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    The fact that nothing actually touches each other because of the atoms

    Dilara Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Slavery is still happening after all these years, and there are places where it is legal. It breaks my heart that we can only save so few.

    aninhar0saa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    Humanity once came so close to extinction it's estimated that there were less than a hundred remaining. Every modern day human is descended from those survivors.

    Russel Robinson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Elementary school students reading level determines our prison system. Kids who can’t read have a higher odds of going to jail.

    Organic Daisy Girl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Human life could have literally come from extraterrestrial origins via asteroids, etc. we are the aliens

    len_4242 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    Male mummies are found to be way better preserved because female bodies were not sent immediately for embalming right after death due to fear of necrophila.

    DANIE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!