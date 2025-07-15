This reality becomes even clearer as girls on Reddit answered the question: “What’s the creepiest thing a man has ever said to you in public?” From grocery aisles to restaurants, these stories range from awkward to outright chilling. These true stories highlight how uncomfortable and unsafe everyday spaces can feel, just for existing. It’s real, raw, and deeply eye-opening.

Being a woman can still be incredibly difficult , even in 2025. There are still men out there who feel entitled to say the most vile, inappropriate things to women in public spaces. And the worst part? It happens far too often.

#1 I was once stalked by a man who worked in the store that was next to mine and he had told me that he made his Skyrim character to look like me.

#2 “When you’re 18 I’m going to take you to Europe,” said my Grade 8 teacher.

#3 Had an older man ask me to stir his mixed drink with my finger to make it sweeter. This was at a fancy-ish dinner party my family attended. I was 13, this guy was around 50. He went on to make a joke about me eating a sucker later on, something about "blowing pop". Still makes me nauseous after 20 years.

Women continue to face harassment in various environments, including public spaces. In developing countries like India, there has been a noticeable increase in sexual harassment cases occurring in public spaces. This rise correlates with greater female participation in activities outside the home, such as education and employment. As women claim their space in society, they are unfortunately met with resistance in the form of harassment. In many parts of South Asia, this public harassment is referred to as "eve teasing." It often occurs in crowded settings, such as buses, marketplaces, or busy streets, where women become easy targets for inappropriate comments, gestures, or physical contact. Despite being disturbingly common, it remains a normalized part of everyday life for many women.

#4 Not so much what was said at first, but the _insistence_ (and continuing to walk with me on my route for like 20 minutes) that I _must_ save his email address. Words alone are creepy on occasion, but it's the absolute worst when there's an element of being trapped.

#5 "You have all your teeth. I like that."



I was waiting for the bus

#6 Man in club came up to me and said, "just thought I should let you know that you have great birthing hips.".

Legal action against eve-teasing exists, but it is often weak, inconsistent, or poorly enforced. Victims may be discouraged from reporting due to fear of retaliation, societal shame, or lack of trust in the system. As a result, perpetrators go unpunished, and the cycle of public harassment continues unchecked. And it's not just an issue limited to developing countries. Across the world, women continue to face lewd comments, unsolicited remarks, and uncomfortable advances, even in well-known, tourist-friendly areas. Public spaces that should feel safe and welcoming often become zones of unease. Whether it's a busy street in a major city or a crowded beach abroad, many women report feeling constantly on guard. The global nature of this issue reflects a deep-rooted problem that goes beyond borders, cultures, or economic status. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 “You don’t get a view like that every day!”



I was ten, and bending down to get something off a lower shelf at the grocery store. I was wearing a new lower cut shirt but forgot to wear my training bra that day.



The guy was mid 40s probably. His wife was with him, she looked like she was about to cry. I never wore that shirt again.



I did tell my dad after we left the store. He told me what they guy did was sick and wrong, and that next time something like that happened, tell him immediately.

#8 I was in Paris at a Christmas market and a guy came up to me and told me I was very beautiful. Before I could say anything back, he said, "You know, I've been following you for awhile and saw your friends walk away from you. I could kidnap you so quick, they would never see you again." Then he laughs, and my friend, who was only like eight feet away and heard this exchange, pulls my arm and we start fast-walking away. We cut down so many alleys, popped in and out of shops, and got on different trains since it was nearly impossible to know if he was still following us.



ETA: there were three of us and while we really have no idea if he had actually been following us for awhile, we assume he had been around long enough to know we spoke English, since he didn't approach me speaking French.

#9 “Merry Christmas, baby” while grabbing my a*s in Times Square. It was the summer.

According to ResearchGate, incidents of verbal and physical harassment in public areas have not received the level of attention they warrant, especially when it comes to women. This oversight highlights the urgent need for more awareness and intervention on street-level harassment. But it’s not just strangers women have to be wary of, data reveals that harassment often comes from people they know. Whether it’s colleagues, acquaintances, family members, or intimate partners, many women report experiencing inappropriate behavior or abuse within familiar circles. This makes the situation even more complex and painful, as trust is breached in environments that are supposed to feel safe.

#10 This was a guy who had found my Facebook in about half a second (I have no idea how, people I want to give it to can't find it without my help): "so uh how does s*x work for you? Does it hurt you? How do you do it?"





He'd found out I was disabled and decided this was an excellent and appropriate conversation piece.

#11 "Hey girl, you need a sugar daddy?" The man was old enough to be my father, if not my grandfather. And was by no means appealing in any way, so I of course, gave him a very polite "No, thank you!" as I exit the gas station we were in.

#12 Strange dude walks up to me and asks me if I use ugly cream. I said no but you obviously do.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 736 million women, nearly one in three, have experienced physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner, non-partner, or both at least once in their lifetime. This staggering figure, which represents 30% of women aged 15 and older, does not include instances of sexual harassment. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I was on a tram once, a man (who looked like he was either high or drunk) came over to me and looked at my feet (I was wearing sandals) he then said "can I please hold your foot" and after I said no he quickly grabbed hold of my foot. It was horrifying.

#14 I was 14, out shopping at an Aeropostale when these two dudes approached me. They had to be in their mid to late twenties. They followed me around the store and kept asking me to try on the mini skirt I had picked out, asked me where I lived, my name, and just generally kept following and harassing me. I was super freaked out, hoping that my mom and brother would come back to the store soon to get me out of there.

#15 "You don't look 13, I want your number.".

The majority of violence against women is perpetrated by someone they know, most often a current or former husband or intimate partner. More than 640 million women aged 15 and older, or 26%, have suffered abuse at the hands of a partner. Adolescent girls are particularly vulnerable. By the age of 19, nearly one in four (24%) girls who have been in a relationship report experiencing physical, sexual, or psychological abuse by a partner, highlighting the early and lasting impact of intimate partner violence.

#16 “You’re gonna get spanking” in a sing song tone. I was working at a mom and pop burger joint and made a silly mistake. I was 19 at the time, the dude in question was 60/70. When I got embarrassed he acted proud of himself and stated “look how red she’s turning!”.

#17 A guy asked me what cup size "they" were.



I've also been asked "How much" by random assortments of men driving while I was walking to work, in work clothes- which was a t-shirt and blue jeans because it was a retail store.



I also got told by a very boisterous gentleman in a Land Rover "Baby that a*s is black man approved!" and when I looked around thinking someone else HAD to be on the street I heard "No baby! I'm talkin' about you!" I actually laughed at that one though so I don't know if it counts.

#18 Had a strange old man ask my 3 year old if she wanted to go home with him.

Women with disabilities face even greater risk. They report higher rates of all forms of intimate partner violence compared to women without disabilities. A recent review confirmed a strong connection between disability and increased exposure to abuse. In the European Union, studies show that women with disabilities, especially those with limited income, are at significantly higher risk of experiencing violence.

#19 I was in 6th grade and had three boys discuss my breasts in front of me like I wasn’t there. The first boy said I stuffed my bra, the second one came up and explained to him how he could know that I didn’t. The third joined in in the explanation of real vs fake like they were looking at a painting on a wall while I sat there flabbergasted at being noticed in that way.





I was 17 and cleaning a window at work(on one knee). Guy, in front of his ~8 yo son- “you like being on your knees?”





It happens a lot more the younger women are, creepy guys know that the older we are the less likely we are to stand for that s**t. So if you’re young- who gives a s**t about being polite? Give them a curled lip, raised eyebrow and a well placed “ew” and watch their faces fall.

#20 I got followed through Walmart and the guy kept passing by me and every time he would whisper “god you’re* so beautiful. I love you”



Edit 2: he followed me to check out, and circled the parking lot to see what car I got in. I flashed my gun while loading my groceries and then he left. I went a different way home and was so paranoid of being followed, but I wasn’t. I was also 20weeks pregnant. Scariest moment of my life.

#21 I worked at a truck stop and needed a driver to sign something, but didn’t have a pen. He was a super gross old fat guy, missing quite a bit of teeth. He said that I could borrow his pen, but then I’d have to get in his truck with him. He was going to lock the doors and I wasn’t allowed to get out. I recoiled in horror as he gave me the most disturbing smile. The thought of raping me and telling me about the fantasy truly made his day.

Even in workplaces, women often face harassment, discrimination, or inappropriate expectations. In some cases, to receive a promotion or even just to be noticed, they may be pressured to "compromise" their comfort or boundaries. These unspoken demands are a disturbing reality in many professional environments. Movements like #MeToo brought global attention to such abuses of power, giving survivors a platform to speak out.

#22 I'm Chinese. This old guy next to me at a wine bar started a conversation and told me how he used to be stationed in Korea and how much "they" loved him there. Then proceeded to ask if I "liked to kiss." I tried to play it cool by saying, "You mean the band? I guess they're okay." I was giving him an out but he barrelled ahead and clarified+repeated himself. Asked for the check and paid so fast I knocked the bar stool over.

It really sucked because I was a regular there and saw him a few more times after that. I wasn't alone, thankfully. I just pretended not to notice or remember him.

#23 I was 16 and a waitress at Waffle House. A man, easily mid 50s, asked me if I wanted to experience a “real man”.

#24 Once I was threatened with physical violence because I didn’t smile when a guy told me to and didn’t go out of my way to be nice to him when he sat down next to me.



I was also called jailbait by a few customers when I was 15 working at a local sub shop, which my manager and coworkers thought was hilarious. :(



So many more anecdotes could come to mind if I sat longer and thought about it but those stick out.

In recent years, many countries have taken significant steps to tighten laws against workplace harassment and domestic violence. Governments and institutions are slowly recognizing the urgency of protecting women’s rights and safety in both public and private spaces. Stricter policies, mandatory reporting systems, and awareness campaigns are gaining ground. While enforcement still varies, these shifts mark a move in the right direction. The silence around these issues is breaking. Change is coming and it’s long overdue.

#25 "Your skin is like velvet....really, like porcelain" - a man I was in a meeting with.

"You're the most beautiful woman here, even more so than my wife" - an old man I helped at Walmart.

#26 "God, I just want to cut your skin off and wear it like a jacket.".

#27 “I could hurt you if I wanted.”.

#28 I had rainbow colored hair as a teenager. One time at work a 60+ year old customer said to me, "Does the carpet match the drapes? Never mind, you probably don't have any down there." I've never been so uncomfortable.

But let’s be clear—this issue isn’t only gender-specific. People across the globe, regardless of gender, encounter inappropriate comments, uncomfortable situations, and unsolicited attention. It’s important that we stand up against such behavior, speak out, and support those who do the same. ADVERTISEMENT Open conversations help us reflect on boundaries and truly understand what is and isn’t okay to say to others, especially across genders. These posts serve as powerful reminders of the words and behaviors we should all leave behind. Respect shouldn’t be optional; it should be the standard.

#29 Oh no, when I was 13, a guy grabbed me by by the wrist and he said "Hey s**y, wanna come with me so I can show you something? I love bad girls like you." I was so stupid that I was still worried about being rude and apologized to him for saying no but when he tried to fully grab my arm I just ran.

#30 I was waiting for an uber home from a theater in Boston after rehearsal one night. It was after 11pm. This black car that matches the make and model on the app rolls up, stops by the curb and rolls down the window. Guy inside asks if I'm waiting for uber, I say yes and ask his name to see if it matches.



He says, "I'm uber, get in." At this point I'm creeped out, alone on a street corner close to midnight. I refuse and he says, "I'll give you $300 if you get in this car right now, we're going to a party."



At that point I turned around and booked it back into the theater. Absolutely not getting kidnapped today folks. Check your plates before you take ya uvahs.

#31 Told me to smile more coz it makes him and his "little buddy" happy.

#32 I was working, doing the whole “how are you” bit to a customer. He said



“If I was any better I’d be twins.”



Normal so far.



“And they’d be female. And hot like you.”



Sir, do you mean to tell me you’d want to bang your twin sister?

#33 I was young, probably like 19. I went into a gas station to pay, and the clerk said to me “ look at you dressed like a little s**t.”



I was in a skirt & shirt. I was really shocked, and the only one I the store. when I didn’t say anything back he said “you get off turning men on don’t you?”



I got so scared. I also lacked the confidence back then to shut it down. Thank god someone else walked in and the clerk gave me back my change and I went on my way.







OH - and once when I was a teen I was waiting for my mom at a store. I decided to swing my bare feet out the window and lay back and nap. All of a sudden I felt someone tickling my feet!!! It was a old man. So so creepy.

#34 While I was cutting a man's hair at beauty school he told me to keep talking because it excites him a lot and proceeded to show me his mini-me.

#35 I was wearing a Marshall Lee the Vampire King shirt. One old dude told me that he liked my shirt, I said thanks. He then says he likes it because it makes him think about ME biting him. I was shocked. I said nothing. Luckily my friend clapped back and was like "f**k off bro, your wife doesn't even wanna bite you" lol.



Glad I had someone there with me.

#36 Was walking with my friend and a random dude said to her, “hey cutie, I like the way you walk”. When we ignored him he said, “I see how it is.”

We’re high school kids, barely 5ft tall. He followed us for two blocks before we made it to a crowded crosswalk.

#37 I was in Walmart and some creepy guy came up to me and my sister and pointed at his junk in sweatpants (clearly not wearing underwear) and asked if we wanted to touch it.



Now I refuse to go to Walmart.

#38 “If I was in my twenties, you’d be in trouble!” Said a creepy elderly man to me at a gas station after asking my age.



I was very, very, VERY uncomfortable.



ETA: I just want to say I’m so sorry for all of you who commented experiencing something similar or worse (from a family member and at a young age). It’s disgusting the things some grown men say/do to children and women. I’m glad all of you have the courage to open up about these experiences. ❤️.

#39 At work, was taking off my sweater cause it was too hot in the office. By the time I'd hung my sweater over the back of my chair, a colleague (middle aged, I'm 26) whom I'd only seen a few times and had only said 'good morning' to so far, was standing next to my desk and said, "I'll just wait here to see if she continues." (He was talking to my mentor but looking at me.)



When I, shocked, said, "Excuse me?"



Him: "You're not going to continue?"



Me, incredulous at this point: "No."



Him, smiling: "That's too bad."



After watching him exchange smiles with my mentor, I politely told him that he was very inappropriate and I'd appreciate him not saying things like that again. He said he wouldn't, but that small smile was still on his face like he didn't take it seriously...



The creepiest thing about it was how unfazed both him and my mentor seemed by the whole interaction.

#40 Man forty years older than me who was always kinda normal once mumbled and made a weird noise and then said to me “the flesh is weak.”

So creepy. The creepiest.

#41 Not a girl, but I’m often perceived as one.



I had a guy pull up to the bus stop I was waiting a, and start talking to me. He was trying super hard to get me into his car. I put some bushes between me and his car and repeatedly declined. He started yelling profanities at me with increasing speed and volume that by the end of it I had no idea what he was saying. Then he burned rubber out of the parking lot. After he went around the block twice, I decided to hide in the nearby 7-11 and catch another bus slightly later.

#42 If you keep losing weight, men are going to be jumping over the counter to get to you. And the counter was at a library. Lol.

#43 I was wearing my horse back riding clothes. He held the door for me and said "You can ride me!" when I kept walking into the store ignoring him he screamed after me "Hey B***h! I SAID YOU COULD RIDE ME". This is why we can't have nice things people.

#44 I was in apart of a Christian theater group when I was a 11. My mom put me in it to make more friends.



My first day of rehearsal, one of the male instructors (probably about 25-30) came up to me and told me I needed to go home and change because my pants were distracting. Guess what pants I was wearing.



Regular, old black leggings that went down to my ankles. He only said it to me and not any other girl because I've always had a rather curvy figure. I ran out crying because I felt so embarrassed. My mom was furious and I never went back there again.

#45 I was 11 in a street market in Italy. A vendor came up and started trying to convince me to marry his son. My dad ran up and was like dude she’s 11. The guy said “ my sons only 26. It’s perfect!”.

#46 First date having lunch at a burger place. He asked, loudly, if I was a virgin, then said I 'need to practice for my future husband' when I said I was saving myself for marriage.



Everyone was looking and I just wanted to die on the spot. Needless to say, there was no second date.

#47 It was non-verbal but well. I often find myself riding the bus, I usually sit in adjacent of the door so I can quickly exit. This old guy was like a quarter of a mile from his stop and decided to wait in front of the door. Shamelessly, he would just stare at me, locking his eyes while my pulse was racing, he wanted me to catch his attention. I tried to ignore his sigh, but he wouldn’t not stop(longest minute of my existence). Once the door opened I lifted my sight and I found myself with the creepiest look I have ever witnessed, he proceeded to give me a crooked smile at me and compliment my eyes.



Pardon my english.

#48 I worked at a dog boarding place and brought up a dog with a prong collar up to the owner to go home. He looks at me and says, “ Here honey, let me take that. You don’t even want to know what I’d do with it.” And winked at me. I was 14.

#49 For background, I'm a dwarf.



I was 18 years old at the time and out in town clubbing. A group of middle-aged men, yelled out "you wouldn't even need to get on your knees!" It was disgusting, but even more so because they were all old enough to be my father, and all wearing wedding rings. They thought it was hilarious and followed me down the road while laughing for a few minutes. I stopped going out clubbing after that.

#50 "You have a nice a*s for a 12 year old".



My friends and I were having a sleepover at an apartment complex, and ran down to the pool at night to splash around like kids after pizza and DDR. Some older teenage boys showed up, there were three of us and three of them. They kept cornering us in the pool and asking weird questions, so we got out and had to leave after they tried to convince us not to.



It wasn't the first time any of us had heard of predators (we heard that s**t our entire lives leading up to this) but I think it was the first time we all realized how big of targets we were.



We all grew up a lot that day, learning that we're not that free in this world.

#51 There are a lot, but the one that sticks out was when I was about 15, working at McDonald's, and the 50ish customer informed me, "You have my complete attention."



I also had someone once ask, suggestively, "what have you got?" when I asked if there was anything else he needed.



It was a great job. /s I learned fast that a friendly customer service smile can easily be understood as something it isn't.

#52 I was on the light rail with my grandmother and a homeless dude across the way kept smiling at me. When I glanced at him, his smile broadened and he asked me to marry him, then laughed at my embarrassment. My grandma didn’t say anything - not sure if she heard him or just ignored him.



I was 13 years old.

#53 At the local bar, there’s a little old man (like 70) who goes and gets a bouquet of roses and gives them out too all the young girls. It seems really sweet, unless you happen to hear what he’s saying. One time he told me that ‘he wonders what my p***y smells like’. I don’t go to that bar anymore….

#54 I’m paraphrasing here, but:



Tell me about your a$$.



Are those real?



If we meet again I’m taking you.



Do you like getting eaten out and $hit?



I enjoyed getting my wife pregnant. You’re next.



Are you a s******r? Don’t you dance at clubname?



I’m a retired pimp. I like your hat.



You got some real pretty toes. You like them sucked on? Want some weed?