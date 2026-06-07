Who Is Dave Navarro? Guitarist David Michael Navarro is an American musician and television personality, celebrated for his eclectic playing style that merges hard rock with psychedelic influences. His versatile contributions have shaped the sound of significant alternative rock bands. He first burst into the public eye as the lead guitarist for Jane’s Addiction, rising to fame with their influential albums in the late 1980s. Navarro’s distinctive guitar work became a hallmark of the band’s groundbreaking sound and live performances.

Full Name David Michael Navarro Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Vanessa Dubasso Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican American Education High School in Sherman Oaks Father James Raul Navarro Mother Constance Colleen Hopkins

Early Life and Education His early life in Santa Monica, California, was marked by significant family events, as David Michael Navarro was the only child of James Raul Navarro and Constance Colleen Hopkins. He began playing guitar at the age of seven, inspired by Jimi Hendrix. Navarro attended high school in Sherman Oaks, where he honed his musical skills alongside future Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins. This early connection foreshadowed his pivotal role in the alternative rock scene.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Dave Navarro’s personal life, including marriages to celebrity makeup artist Tania Goddard-Saylor and model Carmen Electra. He was most recently married to actress Vanessa Dubasso on March 29, 2025. Navarro has no children. He is frequently seen publicly with his current wife, Vanessa Dubasso, with whom he shares aspects of his life.

Career Highlights David Michael Navarro’s career is defined by his influential guitar work with Jane’s Addiction, contributing to all four studio albums and solidifying their status as alternative rock pioneers. He also recorded the album One Hot Minute with Red Hot Chili Peppers. Beyond music, Navarro expanded his reach as a television personality, notably serving as host and judge on the popular tattoo competition series Ink Master from 2012 to 2022. He also co-hosted Rock Star: INXS and Rock Star: Supernova.