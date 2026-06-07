Who Is Iggy Azalea? Iggy Azalea is an Australian rapper and songwriter known for her confident delivery and distinctive Southern drawl. Her music often blends hip-hop with pop influences, carving a unique space in the industry. She broke into the public eye with her chart-topping 2014 single “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX, which became a global phenomenon. The track dominated airwaves and solidified her status as a mainstream music force.

Full Name Iggy Azalea Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $25 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity Aboriginal Australian Father Brendan Kelly Mother Tanya Kelly Siblings Mathias Kelly, Emerald Kelly Kids Onyx

Early Life and Education A creative household shaped Amethyst Amelia Kelly’s early years in Mullumbimby, New South Wales, where her father was a comic artist and her mother a cleaner. She discovered a passion for hip-hop around age 12, feeling a strong connection to American rap music. At 16, Azalea moved to the US, initially to Miami and then Houston, to pursue her musical ambitions, eventually dropping out of high school to focus on her career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Iggy Azalea’s public life, including relationships with NBA player Nick Young and rapper Playboi Carti. Her engagement to Young ended in 2016, and her relationship with Carti concluded in 2020. Azalea shares a son, Onyx, with Playboi Carti, with whom she has since confirmed she is co-parenting as a single mother.

Career Highlights Iggy Azalea’s career exploded with the release of her debut studio album, The New Classic, in 2014, featuring the smash hit “Fancy.” The album topped the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, making her the first non-American female rapper to achieve this. She expanded her ventures by creating her own label, Bad Dreams, and has released subsequent albums like In My Defense and The End of an Era under this imprint. Azalea also became the top-earning celebrity on OnlyFans in 2024. To date, Azalea has collected two American Music Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, and four Teen Choice Awards, in addition to receiving four Grammy Award nominations.