Close-up portrait of Liam Neeson at an event highlighting his acting career

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Liam Neeson

Born

June 7, 1952

Died
Birthplace

Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

Age

74 Years Old

Horoscope

Gemini

Who Is Liam Neeson?

William John Neeson is a Northern Irish actor celebrated for his commanding presence and versatile performances across various genres. He has cultivated a career defined by both dramatic depth and intense action roles, earning global recognition.

His breakthrough arrived with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 epic, Schindler’s List, where his portrayal of Oskar Schindler garnered critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination. The film cemented his status as a leading dramatic actor.

Full NameWilliam John Neeson
GenderMale
Height6 feet 4 inches (193 cm)
Relationship StatusWidowed
Net Worth$145 million
NationalityNorthern Irish, American
EducationSt Patrick’s College, Queen’s University Belfast, St Mary’s Teaching College
FatherBernard Neeson
MotherKatherine Neeson
SiblingsElizabeth Neeson, Bernadette Neeson, Rosaleen Neeson
KidsMicheál Richardson, Daniel Neeson

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Ballymena, County Antrim, William John Neeson was one of four children in a devout Catholic family, with his father working as a school caretaker. He initially developed a love for acting through school plays.

Neeson attended St Patrick’s College and later Queen’s University Belfast to study physics before joining the Lyric Players’ Theatre in 1976. He also spent time at St Mary’s Teaching College.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances marked Liam Neeson’s early career, including relationships with actresses Helen Mirren and Barbra Streisand. He later met Natasha Richardson during a Broadway production.

Neeson married Richardson in 1994, with whom he shared two sons, Micheál and Daniel. She tragically passed away in 2009; Neeson has since expressed being “past all that” regarding dating, despite a brief, recent romance with Pamela Anderson.

Career Highlights

Liam Neeson’s pivotal role as Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List garnered him an Academy Award nomination and immense critical acclaim. The 1993 Holocaust drama showcased his powerful dramatic range.

Neeson successfully reinvented himself as a formidable action star with the Taken film series, beginning in 2008, which became a global box office sensation. He also famously portrayed Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Signature Quote

“I have a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long career.”

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