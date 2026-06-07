Who Is Liam Neeson? William John Neeson is a Northern Irish actor celebrated for his commanding presence and versatile performances across various genres. He has cultivated a career defined by both dramatic depth and intense action roles, earning global recognition. His breakthrough arrived with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 epic, Schindler’s List, where his portrayal of Oskar Schindler garnered critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination. The film cemented his status as a leading dramatic actor.

Full Name William John Neeson Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $145 million Nationality Northern Irish, American Education St Patrick’s College, Queen’s University Belfast, St Mary’s Teaching College Father Bernard Neeson Mother Katherine Neeson Siblings Elizabeth Neeson, Bernadette Neeson, Rosaleen Neeson Kids Micheál Richardson, Daniel Neeson

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Ballymena, County Antrim, William John Neeson was one of four children in a devout Catholic family, with his father working as a school caretaker. He initially developed a love for acting through school plays. Neeson attended St Patrick’s College and later Queen’s University Belfast to study physics before joining the Lyric Players’ Theatre in 1976. He also spent time at St Mary’s Teaching College.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Liam Neeson’s early career, including relationships with actresses Helen Mirren and Barbra Streisand. He later met Natasha Richardson during a Broadway production. Neeson married Richardson in 1994, with whom he shared two sons, Micheál and Daniel. She tragically passed away in 2009; Neeson has since expressed being “past all that” regarding dating, despite a brief, recent romance with Pamela Anderson.

Career Highlights Liam Neeson’s pivotal role as Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List garnered him an Academy Award nomination and immense critical acclaim. The 1993 Holocaust drama showcased his powerful dramatic range. Neeson successfully reinvented himself as a formidable action star with the Taken film series, beginning in 2008, which became a global box office sensation. He also famously portrayed Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.