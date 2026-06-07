Who Is Bill Hader? William Thomas Hader Jr. is an American actor, comedian, writer, and filmmaker, renowned for his versatile range and sharp comedic timing across various projects. His work often blends humor with unexpected dramatic depth. He gained widespread public attention during his eight-year tenure on Saturday Night Live. His memorable character, Stefon, the flamboyant New York City nightlife correspondent, quickly became a fan favorite and a true breakout success.

Full Name William Thomas Hader Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Patrick Henry Elementary School, Edison Junior High, Cascia Hall Preparatory School, The Art Institute of Phoenix, Scottsdale Community College Father William Thomas Hader Sr. Mother Sherri Renee Patton Siblings Katie Hader, Kara Hader Kids Hannah Kathryn Hader, Harper Hader, Hayley Hader

Early Life and Education Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, William Hader Jr. found early inspiration in films and British comedy. His father, William Thomas Hader Sr., was an occasional stand-up comedian and his mother, Sherri Renee Patton, a dance teacher. He attended Patrick Henry Elementary School, Edison Junior High, and Cascia Hall Preparatory School. Hader later pursued film studies at The Art Institute of Phoenix and Scottsdale Community College, nurturing his passion for storytelling.

Notable Relationships Bill Hader’s personal life has included relationships with several notable actresses. He was most recently linked to comedian Ali Wong in an on-again, off-again romance that concluded in January 2026. Prior to this, he was married to writer and director Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2018. Hader shares three daughters—Hannah Kathryn, Harper, and Hayley—with Carey.

Career Highlights Bill Hader’s career is marked by his acclaimed work as the co-creator, star, writer, and director of the HBO dark comedy series Barry. His compelling portrayal of a hitman turned aspiring actor earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Beyond Barry, Hader contributed significantly as a creative consultant and writer for the animated series South Park. He also co-created and starred in the IFC mockumentary comedy series Documentary Now!, showcasing his diverse talents behind and in front of the camera. Hader’s earlier breakout came from his eight-year tenure on Saturday Night Live, where he earned four Primetime Emmy nominations for his memorable characters and impressions. He has also received three Directors Guild of America Awards for his directing work.