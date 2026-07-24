I just started a new job and I feel like I hit the work culture lottery.



Since the moment I stepped foot in the office on my first day, everyone has been super kind, supportive, approachable etc., and they all have great personalities that mesh together perfectly with mine. I get along with everyone so well, it’s insane. I can really see a future at that place.



Just one, tiny issue: this one coworker will not stop leaving these miniature, plastic ducks everywhere. They buy a huge pack with like 500 and litter the office with them. They’re all over the place, in every nook and cranny, and my coworker constantly gives me more to put on and around my desk. Not only are they completely and utterly useless, but they’re incredibly annoying as they constantly fall over all the time and do nothing but get in my way when I have to move my monitor, or my desk is packed with files. I’ve tried to arrange them on the deserted corner of my desk but no dice, they still infuriate me, and they’re just adding up little by little . My coworker is very kind and I like their personality a lot, so I don’t want to come off as a jerk, especially so early, because I recognize that this is their way of kind of “bonding” with me, and I appreciate that, I really do. But I don’t know, I guess I need to figure out a polite/subtle way to say “hey, quit giving me this wasteful, useless stuff”

