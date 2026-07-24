ADVERTISEMENT

Consumerism in itself isn’t inherently bad. It promotes economic growth, creates jobs, and fosters innovation. But given how out of hand it has become in recent years, many would argue that it is a double-edged sword. 

Among those who have grown fed up are members of the Anticonsumption subreddit. Day in and day out, they call out the worsening state of materialism in today’s society. And if you scroll through the page, you may see how depressing it has become. 

Here are some of the posts from the community that perfectly capture how problematic consumerism has become.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tired Of It

Text post detailing various consumerism frustrations like ads, subscriptions, and data breaches, illustrating 400% price difference.

throwaway8373469238 , lady-griffin.tumblr.com Report

6points
POST
sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Choose life. Choose a career. Choose a job. Choose a family....

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    I Was So Disgusted By This Ad

    An A-frame sign advertising Botox, highlighting the 400% price difference in consumerism.

    MidnightOrdinary896 Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    They're Editing Digital Books To Contain Ads Now

    A tweet shows an ad for Hallmark Channel inside a book, highlighting insulting consumerism.

    happy_bluebird , x.com Report

    5points
    POST

    The Anticonsumption subreddit’s one-liner bio concisely and ambiguously expressed the drawbacks of consumerism. However, experts have explicitly discussed them over the years, including how it affects a child’s well-being. 

    A study from the University of Macau found that youth materialism has been linked with a dip in self-esteem, along with mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and decreased motivation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Be So Real With Me Rn

    An article title, Someone Has to Be Happy. Why Not Lauren Sánchez Bezos?, discussing wealth disparity and consumerism.

    ckptolt Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    The Pollinator Crisis

    A quiet suburban street with houses and a car, illustrating the impact on pollinators and consumerism's environmental cost.

    Melinda_Kelly Report

    5points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mum had her garden completely redone and filled with native flowering plants and now it's teeming with life including a species of native bee I'd never even heard of.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #6

    Is This The Capitalism Breeding Innovation They’re Talking About?

    A pink lychee scented charging cable on a store shelf, illustrating an aspect of consumerism and a 400% price difference.

    thebidredcouch Report

    5points
    POST

    What’s worse is that it turns into a toxic, seemingly inescapable cycle. According to a study by the University of Chicago, the depleted self-esteem among children and adolescents increases their materialism tendencies. 

    Researchers have found that material possessions have become a primary coping mechanism for their feelings of self-worth.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Have You Stopped Flying Yet?

    A split image showing a woman in Bali and a man in Uganda, highlighting the carbon footprint and consumerism.

    mushroomsarefriends Report

    5points
    POST
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And offsetting is proven to be corporate greenwash horsesh it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    God Is Rewarding Me For Buying Secondhand

    A black Jansport backpack and a hand holding cash, illustrating the 400% price difference and insulting consumerism.

    Bought a jansport from a secondhand store and found 100$ in one of the pockets.

    r0adt0ad Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    11 Kilometers/6.8 Miles Down

    A beer bottle at the bottom of the ocean, emphasizing the impact of consumerism.

    TheCABK Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Lan Nguyen Chaplin, a marketing professor at the University of Chicago, one of the many roots of the problem is when parents use material things as a form of punishment or reward. 

    “In the long run, there's this focus on material things, and kids grow up to place a greater emphasis on material things as a sign of success and achievement,” Chaplin told National Geographic

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    When Did Billing For Holidays Become Normal

    A restaurant bill showing a 400% price difference for various menu items, illustrating consumerism.

    Ericnrmrf Report

    4points
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would be $350 after a 20% tip for 2 dishes (i know there is wine)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Same Cycle Over & Over Again

    A comic strip about accumulating 'stuff,' reflecting consumerism and the 400% price difference.

    Kpyto Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    I Hate How Normalised This Is :(

    A screenshot of text messages discussing dishwashing, highlighting aspects of consumerism and price difference.

    bitch_is_cray_cray Report

    4points
    POST

    Then there is the advertising that kids are exposed to, whether on TV, on the social platforms they navigate, or on YouTube ads they see at the start of every video. 

     “Kids don't even realize what an advertisement is when they're young—they just see something, and they think it's great,” University of Missouri marketing professor Marsha Richins points out.

    #13

    Single Use Children Novelty Waste Is The Worse

    Rows of Good2Grow drinks with character tops in a store aisle, a prime example of consumerism and 400% price difference.

    MemoryTM Report

    4points
    POST
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Says the generation who grew up on plastic toys with a Happy Meal, plastic toys in every box of cereal, plastic animals floating in shampoo and bubble bath bottles, etc. etc. etc.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Single Use Phone Chargers

    A display box of disposable phone chargers, emphasizing wasteful consumerism and single-use products.

    Such_Illustrator_226 Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    This "On Sale" Marketing Should Be Illegal

    A smoothie blender with a price difference shown, illustrating insulting consumerism and price discrepancies.

    I researched this exact model of blender online and checked the price at many stores. Just as I expected, it has NEVER been priced at 85.99 at a single vendor. This type of behavior is predatory and manipulative.

    Africannibal Report

    4points
    POST

    So, how do we stop this cycle? Chaplin urges practicing gratitude and giving, for one. But more importantly, she calls on parents to foster a loving and harmonious relationship with their children. 

    “The secret here lies in spending time with your kids, communicating with them, and fostering a positive sense of self,” she said.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Radicalized At 30

    A split lotion bottle revealing a large amount of unused product inside, highlighting insulting consumerism.

    I so wish this wasn’t the one brand that helps my perpetually dry, painful skin. Thanks to this sub, I’ve been cutting open the containers to get every last bit that the pump “conveniently” can’t reach. I wish this was illegal.

    amyleewannabe Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Offline Is The New Luxury In An Age Of Constant Digital Consumption

    A split image shows people escaping reality vs. reality to escape the Internet, illustrating consumerism shifts.

    Subtle_Seekerr Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    $30 (400%) Price Difference For An Identical Product

    Claritin and Kroger brand allergy relief on a store shelf, showing the significant price difference in consumerism.

    RespawningUncle Report

    4points
    POST
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's even worse than that in the UK. Cetirizine hydrochloride is 89p for 30 generic. £11.99 for Piriteze brand.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    Ridiculous Packaging

    Display of facial moisturizing cream in anti-theft packaging, highlighting the insulting consumerism of securing low-value items.

    RHD99 Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Netflix "Thanks" Me For 22 Years Of Membership

    Email showing a price increase, reflecting the impact of consumerism and price difference.

    spiff-o-matic Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Jumbo Plastic Tic Tac Box Filled With Mini Plastic Tic Tac Boxes

    Tic Tac candy boxes with airport exclusive pricing, demonstrating a 400% price difference in consumerism.

    Cluejuices Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    College Move Out Day!

    An alley filled with excessive trash and discarded items, highlighting the impact of insulting consumerism and price difference.

    NickMatocho Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Sick Of The Overwhelming Amount Of Mail I Receive Daily Decided To Make Art Out Of It

    Collage art showing a person's face covered in consumerism messages, illustrating insulting consumerism and price difference.

    Mindful_Exercise Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Our Management Decided That We're Not Allowed To Adjust Our Baking Volumes On Our Own

    Two large bins overflowing with various types of bread and pastries, demonstrating excessive consumerism and food waste.

    Fit_Lecture_9274 Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    I Hate It Here

    An Amazon Prime bag with the text Without you, Im empty inside, reflecting on consumerism.

    Useamelonballer Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    The 4.4 Trillion Dollar Company Needs Another Revenue Source

    An Apple Ads screen showing how maps may display local ads, highlighting consumerism.

    Outrageous-Bass-3226 Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    You Know The Craze Is Over When

    A fluffy, teal Labubu plush doll with big green eyes listed for $0, revealing an insulting consumerism price difference.

    daliagon Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Unethical Companies Stopping 'Undesirables' From Using Their Clothes

    A stark infographic exposing consumerism: a burning pile of clothes, highlighting the 400% price difference and waste.

    21Kuranashi Report

    4points
    POST
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what governments are for. If your government is not doìng this, then ask why?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    I Made This Timeline About A Year Ago And I Think It Will Forever Be Relevant

    An illustration of viral luxury trends timeline, highlighting the insulting consumerism and price difference.

    Sturgeon_Swimulator Report

    4points
    POST
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, says the generations who had Cabbage Patch dolls, Tamagotchis, Furbys, and those awful blasted Funko Pops. Let's not pretend that this is a new ìssue, or that our older generations weren't involved with the same nonsense.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    The Type Of Thing You Would See Evil Corporations Do In Cartoons

    A tweet about California banning increased audio levels during commercials on streaming services, reflecting consumerism issues.

    Conscious-Quarter423 Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Finally, An Ad I Can Agree With

    A billboard with the phrase The joy of not being sold anything, commenting on consumerism and price difference.

    heavyweight123 Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Heb Raised The Price By Covering The Old, Lower Price With A "Low Price" Tag

    Two price tags for the same product showing a 400% price difference, highlighting consumerism issues.

    tezacer Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    We’re Expected To Ditch Plastic Straws But This Is Somehow Okay?

    A container of Starbucks premium soluble coffee mini cups, showcasing consumerism in coffee products.

    PublicTranslator5902 Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Kohls Makes You Walk Through Two Aisles Of Impulse Buying Junk Before You Get To The Cash Registers

    An aisle in a department store filled with various consumer goods, illustrating the vastness of consumerism.

    G-Unit11111 Report

    4points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's exactly the same at the Targets here.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Thrifted Find From The Target Of Old

    A colorful sweater, representing consumerism and price differences in fashion.

    I thrifted this Target branded sweater today and the quality difference between this piece and(100% Shetland wool) and their clothing today is absolutely wild. I mean, I’m amazed. I had no idea their clothing was ever a solid quality.
    It’s sad that one day the thrift stores will be entirely SHEIN items…

    Entire_Kangaroo_9761 Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Not That Long Ago, Textiles Lasted Us (Almost) A Lifetime

    A single bed with floral sheets, highlighting the longevity of old products versus modern consumerism.

    _CaptainAmerica__ Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    I Sewed The Broke Handle Of My Backpack Instead Of Buying A New One

    Close-up of a poorly stitched grey fabric item, showing the decline in quality and insulting consumerism.

    bdoru Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Mr Beast Chocolates Not Selling At 90% Off Will Expire Soon And End Up In A Landfill Hypes Over

    A shopping cart full of Feastables chocolate bars, showing bulk purchasing in modern consumerism.

    Stroov Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Quite A Good Sentiment About Gratitude. Our Society Always Pushes Us To Want More

    An illustration of a woman holding a frame with text, a visual commentary on insulting consumerism and perspective.

    Bellybutton_fluffjar Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Botox Is Nbd And Fun

    Framed definition of botox as a magical potion, humorously reflecting consumerism and perceived value.

    PaulHolywoodsShame Report

    3points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe I don't give a d/amn about looking perpetually youthful. In fact I like that I started going grey at an early age.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #41

    No You Don’t Understand, Consumerism Used To Be Wholesome Chungus!

    A Twitter post detailing past consumerism offerings, like all-day McDonald's breakfast, highlighting changes.

    k--Gonzo Report

    3points
    POST
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no idea what 'Sierra Mist' was. Aquariums in a Walmart sound like a horrible idea if you care about the lives of the fish. And I think we all learned a thing or two about buffets in the last 6 years.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #42

    If It Ain't Food Or A Candle Dont Slap Food Scents

    A packet of DUDE WIPES XL, a consumerism product for men infused with coffee.

    AlwaysBlaze_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Ever Wonder What Happened To Folks Who Panic Hoarded Tp During Covid? They're Still Stuck With It

    A hoarder Costco trunk sale advertisement for paper products and cleaning supplies, revealing the impact of consumerism.

    jtho78 Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    What Shein Sent My Roommate

    Small thank you notes and keychains demonstrating consumerism and price difference in new pics.

    My roommate orders from SHEIN a couple times a year and I can’t stop her but recently she’s been getting weird stuff before her packages come like this.
    Just more plastic before she receives her plastic clothes wrapped in plastic!
    Update: She got her items a few days later

    Conscious_Trade8128 Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Reused Crayons

    A child's hand near colorful, oddly shaped crayons on a marble table, reflecting consumerism in children's products.

    We collect old, used, and broken crayons from my kids’ schools and make these new ones! The silicone candy molds were given to me from a friend. They are easily cleaned and used again and again. Can curate a cute little gifts for folks between color selection and the mold choice. Kiddos love making them too.

    CassowaryMagic Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    No Amount Of Recycling On An Individuals Part Will Undo The Waste Made By A Single Walmart

    A dumpster filled with packaged food items, including bread and snacks, showing the extent of consumerism and waste.

    Door dash and spark make it worse bc whatever doesn't get picked that day get tossed in the morning.
    Nothing less then town wide, city wide, county wide efforts will make a difference. Its really sad. I want to be proven wrong.

    TeaInASkullMug Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    We Throw Away 200+ Lbs Of Clean Rubber Every Week

    A hand holding a bunch of leather scraps, representing waste in consumerism.

    MagnusonCustomStamps Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    I Have Literally Been Using The Same Laundry Basket Since I Was In High School

    A bright green plastic laundry basket on a white washing machine, reflecting the tangible objects of consumerism.

    Thesquarescreen Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    If It Helps I Guess

    People taking photos, a news headline about youths getting dopamine hits from fake delivery sites in S Korea, showcasing insulting consumerism.

    FreddieFredd Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Removing Branding With 70% Isopropyl Alcohol

    Two small, round, black and green zippered cases, exemplifying insulting consumerism and price difference.

    WithLove07 Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Who Designs Lotion Containers??

    A half-used lotion bottle next to a candle, hinting at the impacts of consumerism and potential price differences.

    senoritagordita22 Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Trash Has Gotten So Bad In Congo, Artists Started Making Clothes & Sculptures From It

    A robot figure made from plastic waste, symbolizing a movement against consumerism with a 400% price difference.

    In the Democratic Republic of Congo, artists are redefining waste by transforming discarded plastic, scrap metal, and tangled wires into extraordinary wearable art. Materials once abandoned in rivers and streets are reimagined as bold, sculptural creations showcased in parades, performances, and public gatherings, where fashion becomes a powerful form of expression.
    What started as a creative response to limited resources has grown into a symbol of resilience and imagination. Every piece reflects the ability to create beauty from what others throw away, while questioning overconsumption and celebrating local ingenuity. More than fashion, Congo’s trash couture is a powerful blend of art, innovation, and environmental awareness, proving that creativity can thrive in even the most challenging circumstances.
    work of stephangladieu

    McDowdy Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    A Reminder During Vacation Season To Please Eat Before You Go To The Airport…

    A restaurant menu displaying high prices for breakfast items, reflecting the insulting consumerism.

    TacticalPeanutButtr Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Repurposed Microwave

    A microwave oven converted into a mailbox, illustrating the price difference and consumerism.

    Bettlejuic3 Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    The Prices Go Up, And The Cereal Boxes Get Thinner. Duds For Scale

    Breakfast cereals and Milk Duds showcase a 400% price difference and insulting consumerism in product packaging.

    JohnnyRelentless Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    There’s Nothing He Could Do To Make Me Buy A $9 Coffee

    A promotional image for Starbucks about making a $9 coffee visit worth your while, showing the price difference in consumerism.

    DriedUpSquid Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Instead Of "Customers", The Chipotle CEO Calls Them "Users"

    A mobile phone screen showing a Chipotle CEO discussing user income, illustrating consumerism and potential price increases.

    esporx Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Walked Into Kroger Was Hit With Just Such Despair

    A supermarket floral section adorned with a large display of balloons and flowers, highlighting consumerism and price differences.

    happy_bluebird Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Sruff Given To My Kids For Valentine's Day

    A collection of small toys and trinkets highlighting consumerism and price differences.

    InebriousBarman Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    I’m Taking All The Tiny Plastic Stuff Around The House And Turning It Into Snow Globes

    A collection of varied snow globes, showcasing consumerism and price difference.

    spacebeige Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Toilet Paper Rolls For $8 At Michael’s

    A package of paper rolls, illustrating consumerism and its 400% price difference.

    hannah_joline Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    My Painting Called “Everything Is Disposable”

    Painting of a plastic bag with text highlighting consumerism and environmental impact from 400% price difference.

    a-tribe-called-chris Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Your Goodwill Donation Before It Comes To A Store

    An overhead view of a massive warehouse filled with countless bins of clothes, showing extensive consumerism.

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Gold Chains

    A cartoon of two men, one bound by iron chains, the other by gold, depicting insulting consumerism.

    overaveragenumberten Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    8645 Candles Lit Yesterday. I Can't Get Over The Candle Waste

    A grand building staircase adorned with hundreds of lit candles, illustrating a large-scale event related to consumerism.

    This was from an anti-abortion protest, but let's not get into cause. What do you think about waste from protests, can you excuse it? Of course it's easy to condemn if the cause isn't something one agrees on, but I feel like the most impactful ones are those where it's the people that show up in mass to show their support. Not the ones where organizers pay big bucks for single-use junk with just a few supporters hanging around.

    bathya Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Really Good Article About Why Ppl Feel Poor

    Text on a phone screen discussing how consumerism and wealth disparity impact society and price difference.

    PeanutOnly Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    3 Tons Of Flooring Offcuts Headed To Landfill

    A pile of wooden planks, some bound with blue tape, representing the surprising price difference in consumerism.

    Surely in this modern world of Robots, 'aware' computers & self-driving cars, we can think of better use for 3 tons of wood offcuts, than burying it?
    This is from a flooring company, who do this every couple of weeks (or more); which equates to a minimum of 78 tons a year, from a single small business, with only a handful of staff.
    Imagine the scale of waste worldwide!

    Dollbeau Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    When Did April Fools Turn Into Actual Product Launches?

    An OLIPOP Goodwipes display in a store aisle, illustrating product marketing and consumerism.

    Z0nana Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” Bag Charm

    A black handbag with a miniature book charm showcasing the consumerism of Maya Angelou's I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings.

    LoudParsnip Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    Whole Foods Selling Jam Jars With No Jam For The Same Price As Jam Jars That…include Jam

    A Le Parfait metal twist lid jam jar with a price tag of $4.69, showing consumerism and price differences.

    ittollsforthee1231 Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Apparently Plastic Trinkets Are The New Way To Bond…

    Colorful tiny rubber ducks scattered on a surface, highlighting how insulting consumerism has gotten with varied prices.

    I just started a new job and I feel like I hit the work culture lottery.

    Since the moment I stepped foot in the office on my first day, everyone has been super kind, supportive, approachable etc., and they all have great personalities that mesh together perfectly with mine. I get along with everyone so well, it’s insane. I can really see a future at that place.

    Just one, tiny issue: this one coworker will not stop leaving these miniature, plastic ducks everywhere. They buy a huge pack with like 500 and litter the office with them. They’re all over the place, in every nook and cranny, and my coworker constantly gives me more to put on and around my desk. Not only are they completely and utterly useless, but they’re incredibly annoying as they constantly fall over all the time and do nothing but get in my way when I have to move my monitor, or my desk is packed with files. I’ve tried to arrange them on the deserted corner of my desk but no dice, they still infuriate me, and they’re just adding up little by little . My coworker is very kind and I like their personality a lot, so I don’t want to come off as a jerk, especially so early, because I recognize that this is their way of kind of “bonding” with me, and I appreciate that, I really do. But I don’t know, I guess I need to figure out a polite/subtle way to say “hey, quit giving me this wasteful, useless stuff”

    BothAd9086 Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    What Do You Americans Think About Big Pickups?

    A small car next to a large truck, illustrating consumerism and a significant price difference.

    Specialist-Gur5029 Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    Local Youtuber Thinks That Criticizing Overconsumption Is Sexist

    Man surrounded by various products, highlighting consumerism and price differences in new pics.

    Dazzle-M4M Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    Ah Yes Because I Want Children’s Blood On My Hand

    Hand with a large diamond ring, illustrating the price difference and consumerism.

    The notion that a natural diamond is in any way superior to a lab grown one is absolute malarkey! Their chemical composition is exactly the same! Sure they might have microscopic differences but the overall composition is not! I’m not really a diamond person anyway but what are your thoughts?

    gayfantrash Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Two Sad Things

    A used Owala water bottle with a Goodwill price tag, indicating consumerism trends and price difference.

    Number one: trends end up at the thrift.
    Number two: the thrift charges extra $$ for beat up, trendy items.

    Hot-Solution7787 Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Netflix Gives This "Error" Message Everytime I Try To Cancel My Membership

    Netflix error screen with a cake background, showing a bug in a service related to consumerism and price difference.

    mleonhaedd Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    My Parents Always Send A Toy Version When They Can’t Get The Actual Item In Time For My Birthday…

    A boxed toy tool set with a toy trimmer, saw, and safety goggles, highlighting the price difference and consumerism.

    I have no kids nor children in my life. I have no use for the plastic versions. It’s “cute” symbolism, I guess, but it’s damn wasteful and gives me something else to have to deal with…

    JDMiller95 Report

    2points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe donate it to a daycare centre.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #78

    After 1 Single Day Of Wear

    A hand holding up a shoe with a heavily worn and damaged sole, illustrating insulting consumerism and poor quality.

    Bultokki Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    Bought From Etsy To Avoid Amazon, And It’s Still Coming Through Amazon

    A screenshot of a conversation with a seller discussing Amazon's logistics network and consumerism.

    ChristunaSandwich Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Please See Image

    A text graphic about ChatGPT's age and usability, showcasing aspects of insulting consumerism.

    BombshellGinger Report

    2points
    POST
    #81

    28k Original, 8K On Sale

    A white sectional sofa with a price tag showing a 400% price difference, illustrating insulting consumerism.

    thesky_watchesyou Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    I Reused A Vanilla Bean Container For Ibuprofen For My Bag

    A hand holding a test tube filled with orange pills, showing the consumerism and price difference.

    GettingOnMinervas Report

    2points
    POST
    #83

    Home Cooking Because Fast Food Prices Are Straight Up Out Of Control

    A hand holding a burrito cut in half, representing the consumerism culture and food prices.

    Alextricity Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    Psa: Kindle Deletes Side Loaded Content When Connected To WiFi

    A Kindle e-reader displaying books, reflecting on insulting consumerism with a 400% price difference in digital vs. physical media.

    Wife bought kindle for me as a present from the thrift for like $5. I Side loaded a bunch of books onto the device via my laptop. I Never connect to wifi on the device , I’m currently on a trip and mistakenly connected to wifi, 90% off my books were suddenly gone. I looked it up and apparently it’s built into the software that the kindle store/software recognizes non purchased content and removes/deletes it from the device(went wifi is enabled) It’s Bullshit because I’m on holiday and didn’t bring my laptop. I’ve got all the content backed so nbd. I should have been more careful. But it’s a prime example of how the internet trap can be used to manipulate our digital ownership. Lesson learned. Hope this helps someone else’s out.

    ArtAccurate9552 Report

    2points
    POST
    #85

    We Don’t Have To Destroy The Earth While Destroying Each Other

    Raytheon tweet about RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missile environmental friendliness, highlighting insulting consumerism with a 400% price difference.

    ElusiveRodent Report

    2points
    POST
    #86

    Saw This On The Seattle Sub

    A comic strip about the 'life of a meme' showing how brands capitalize on trends, reflecting consumerism.

    _Lividus Report

    2points
    POST
    #87

    This Nut Broke The Nutcracker After 48 Years Of Service

    A nutcracker and a hazelnut, symbolizing a 400% price difference in consumer goods.

    Defiant-Stomach-4605 Report

    1point
    POST
    #88

    What Do Stores Like Walmart Do With Seasonal Clothes After The Season Ends?

    A store display with various St. Patricks Day shirts, an example of insulting consumerism.

    oatmilksavesall Report

    1point
    POST
    #89

    Roommate Still Has His First (And Only) USB-C Cord

    A makeshift phone charger and a GINTAS cup on a table, illustrating the reality of consumerism and price differences.

    FishesOfExcellence Report

    1point
    POST
    #90

    “I’ll Just Donate It”

    A dumpster overflowing with various discarded items, symbolizing excessive consumerism.

    Today as I was dumpster diving at a thrift store to recycle metal, I witnessed staff dump hundreds of champagne flutes and drinking glasses into the trash and turn them to dust. I watched bin after bin of them get tipped in, smashing almost all of them. This picture was only after a few bins of glasses, there were far more. The reality is that clear glassware and basic porcelain is not desirable, and the vast majority, regardless of condition, ends up in landfill. I wish people would be more mindful of this when deciding to purchase glasses. Also, anything personalized immediately ends up in the trash so all wedding favors and the like are goners if donated.

    Thatgaycoincollector Report

    1point
    POST
    #91

    Remember When A Company Tried Making Single-Use Dvds?

    Flexplay DVD with Be Kind Rewind disk, an example of insulting consumerism and 400% price difference in media formats.

    NoNameStudios Report

    1point
    POST
    #92

    When I Saw This I Was Repulsed

    A billboard showing a baby chewing on an iPhone, highlighting consumerism and price difference.

    AssociatePresent3884 Report

    0points
    POST
    Follow