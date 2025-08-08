We’ve collected some photos from the group that feature facts about the current state of consumerism in society. This could be an eye-opening read for you.

However, we can’t ignore the ugly side and negative consequences . That’s where the Anticonsumption subreddit comes in. This online group of 1.5 million members is here to remind us that too much of anything is never healthy.

Many would argue that consumerism makes the world go round. Economies can boom through the money we spend on goods and services. Likewise, the rise in demand and desire for newer products can incentivize innovation and advancements.

#1 I Don’t Want To Connect My Coffee Machine To WiFi Share icon

#2 Well Isn’t This Ironic… Share icon

#3 Pointless Fad Consumerism Two-For-One Share icon

We often refer to previous decades as “simpler times,” and there is no exaggeration here. People were more content with living within their means, not worrying about purchasing anything other than their basic necessities. This was especially true before the 20th century, according to historian Dr. Kerryn Higgins. “Frugality and thrift were more appropriate to situations where survival rations were not guaranteed,” Dr. Higgins wrote in an article for the BBC. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Just Ran Across This, Thought I’d Share Share icon

#5 It Just Seems Like The Wrong Way To Enjoy Nature, Period Share icon Mount Everest covered in waste, including 12,000 kilos (26,500 lbs) of human excrement



#6 I Heard We Were Doing Library Receipts Share icon

According to Dr. Higgins, it all changed in the 1920s when industry leaders realized that “mass production is only profitable if its rhythm can be maintained.” She quoted a passage from a 1928 book written by public relations pioneer Edward Bernays, which stated that businesses “cannot afford to wait until the public asks for its product.” ADVERTISEMENT By “maintaining constant touch” through advertising, propaganda, and other means of mass communication, industries at the time believed that having a continuous demand could be profitable.

#7 LOL Yes! Share icon

#8 Artwork By Joan Chan Share icon

#9 Interesting Analogy Share icon

Pretty soon, the powers that be exploited the wants and desires of consumers, describing them as “almost insatiable.” It motivated them to create an endless cycle of “newer wants” as fast as the buying public was satisfied. As Dr. Higgins further explains, people’s desire for material things only grew, even if they didn’t have the same resources as those living in affluence did. It was the beginning of consumerism as we know it today.

#10 Are These "Assets" Or Just Expensive Waste? Share icon

#11 The Amount Of Remaining Contents Before Bottles Stop Pumping And They Are Disposed Of Share icon I don’t know how many people simply throw out their lotion bottles once lotion stops pumping from certain containers. We ourselves take the time remove the pump and scoop out as much as we can. I can only imagine the number of other bottles simply tossed out. Someone please engineer a way to get the most out of these bottles



#12 Because Buying $32 Shorts On TikTok Shop Is So Anti Capitalist Share icon

It may no longer be relevant to ask how we got to the current state of consumerism. Perhaps, the better question to ask would be, “What can we do to break the cycle?” According to finance writer and minimalism advocate Joshua Becker, having less desire to upgrade our lives constantly is one approach. “Only an intentional rejection of excessive consumerism can silence the call to constantly upscale lifestyle norms,” Becker wrote in an article for Forbes. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 No One Bought These At $10.49 Per Dozen, So Now The Dumpster Gets To Eat Them Share icon Every week I throw away so much food: eggs, sandwiches, milk. Hundreds of dollars worth. It's depressing. God forbid an employee take any of it, though.



#14 A Farmer’s Market Selling… Labubu’s? Share icon

#15 Capitalism: Convincing You To Buy Things To ‘Save’ Money Share icon

A generous act always goes a long way. Not only does it help the individual in a significant way, but it also brings a sense of gratification for the person who does the good deed. But as Becker also points out, it’s also an effective way to reject consumerism. “When we begin rejecting the temptation to spend our limited resources on ourselves, our hearts are opened to the joy and fulfillment found in giving our personal resources to others,” he stated.

#16 This Sh** Drives Me Crazy Share icon

#17 Real Share icon

#18 Unsold Balloons At The Dollar Store After Valentine’s Day. Several More Aisles Of This Not Shown Share icon Had to push through a forest of strings as you walked through the store.



#19 How Many Of These Useless Cup Things Are Thrown Out Every Sunday? Share icon This is how communion is done at your typical Mega-Church



#20 Are Tariffs Actually A Good Thing? Share icon Are tariffs are actually a good thing?



So yeah, economies will spiral out of control and people on the low end of the earning spectrum will suffer disproportionately, but won’t all this turmoil equate to less buying/consumption across the board?



Like, alcohol tariffs will reduce alcohol consumption, steel and aluminum tariffs will promote renovating existing buildings and reduce the purchase of new cars, electronics and oil refining are both expected to raise in costs. What about this is a bad thing if the overall goal is to reduce consumption and its impact on the environment?



Also, it’s worth noting that I am NOT right wing at all and have several fundamental problems with America’s current administration, but I feel like this is an issue they stumbled on where it won’t have their desired effects (localization of our complex manufacturing and information industries) but whose side effects might be a good thing for the environment (obviously this ignores all the other environmental roll backs this admin is overseeing)



#21 This Makes Me Sick Share icon

#22 Can’t Even Get Away From Ads At The Beach Share icon

#23 For Those Whos "Still" Live With Their Family Share icon

#24 I’m A Barbie Girl In A Plastic World Share icon

#25 They’ve Got To Be Joking. In Car Advertising Share icon

#26 Netflix Raised Their Prices Again After Profiting Billions Last Year Share icon

#27 Tsla Is Down Almost 28% Since Elon Did The Salute. He Has Already Lost $100billion Since December Share icon

#28 This Has Never Been More Relevant, To A Dying Planet Where Division And War Is The Norm Share icon Embarrassed-Profit74:



The quote is actually from an Abenaki filmmaker, Alanis Obomsawin. She's still alive at the age of 92, and has made documentaries about indigenous people since the '70s. Canadians can find her work through the National Film Board of Canada and Knowledge Network. People outside Canada can probably find her films by asking for them at their local libraries, especially if they have Kanopy or Hoopla. I especially recommend: Richard Cardinal: Cry from the diary of a Metis Child, Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance, and Hi-Ho Mistahey!



#29 Unavoidable Bedding Plastic Makes Great Travel Shoe Storage Share icon

#30 After 18 Years Of Service, I Finally De-Branded My Reusable Shopping Bag Share icon

#31 I Was Told This Art I Made Would Fit Here Share icon

#32 Sigh Share icon

#33 Stay Informed Ignore Bulls**t Share icon

#34 Deathbed Confession Share icon

#35 A Small Win Share icon

#36 For The Boycotts Share icon

#37 My Library Knew Exactly What They Were Doing By Posting This On Economic Blackout Day Share icon

#38 I Still Cancelled My Membership, But Their Ties Run Deep Share icon

#39 How To Have Fun And Save Money Share icon

#40 I Made A Poster To Put Up Around My Town Share icon

#41 Down With Logos Share icon

#42 More Money In Our Pockets! Share icon

#43 Nine-Ton Replica Of An Olmec Head Crushing A Model 3 (Url In Comments) Share icon Sculptor Chavis Mármol has never owned a car, but that’s never inhibited his drive. Earlier this month, the 42-year-old Mexico City-based artist (who travels largely by bicycle) dropped a nine-ton replica of an Olmec head onto the roof of a blue Tesla Model 3 in a crushing display posted to Instagram on March 11. Mármol told Hyperallergic that his intention was “to satirize the Tesla brand and its creator."



#44 Disney Apparently Sells Blind Boxes Of Trash Can Pins Share icon

#45 Imagine The Place You Died Being Used To Promote A Movie Share icon

#46 Prime Day Is A Massive Scam Share icon I was looking at this speaker online at BestBuy, Amazon and other retailers two weeks ago. Everywhere had this item listed for $350 exactly with no special sale or anything. Now for “Prime Day” today, they are claiming this item is usually $400 base retail - which is a lie. They are raising the price and dropping it down near normal levels and calling it a sale. Ridiculous.



#47 My Bookshelf Of 27 Books After Selling/Donating About 2000 Books Share icon I realised it’s READING that makes me happy, not OWNING an unnecessary amount of books. 📚



I’m not going to stop owning physical books completely (I love the feeling of paper books), but for every new book I get, an old one will have to go.



#48 You Know What Will Solve The Existential Dread Of Life Under Capitalism? A Bunch Of Gadgets Share icon

#49 Creating Just To Keep Up? No Wonder It Feels Empty Share icon

#50 Reminder To Not Let "No Ethical Consumption Under Capitalism" Absolve Our Collective Guilt Share icon

#51 All Those Prime Day Boxes Come At A Cost Share icon

#52 Is This What The End Times Actually Look Like? Share icon

#53 Big Tech Doesn’t Sell Products, It Sells Lifelong Dependencies, And Your Kids Are The Target Share icon

#54 What Radicalized You? Share icon Saw this at Target today. NINE DOLLARS for a clothespin? Stuff like this ramps up my anti-capitalist/anti-consumption feelings so much.



It DID inspire me to put a few things back on the shelf that I can probably find at yard sales or second hand stores instead, so I guess, thanks Target for the obscene cash grab attempt.



What's a moment you recall when corporate greed or rampant consumerism smacked you in the face?



#55 My Favorite Way To Not Spend Share icon

#56 A Perfect Illustration Of Why Gdp Is A Bad Indication Of The Quality Of Life Of A Population Share icon

#57 Capitalism Hates This One Simple Trick. Economists Are Furious! Share icon

#58 New Jar Is Not Only 50ml Smaller, They Made It Useless For Canning With New Lid Share icon

#59 I Made These Bags Out Of A Punctured Air Bed Share icon

#60 It’s Happening Share icon

#61 To Communicate With Doge You Now Need An X Account…i See A Slight Conflict Of Interest Share icon

#62 Wall Street Journal: Richest 10% Of Americans Account For Nearly 50% Of Consumer Spending Share icon

#63 Stop Buying Future Garbage Share icon

#64 Democracy vs. Capitalism Share icon

#65 Bring Their Stocks Down Further! Share icon

#66 Born To Consume, Trained To Comply Share icon

#67 Paid Off My Last Credit Card! Share icon

#68 Keep It Up. It’s Working. Boycott It All Share icon

#69 Drone Photos From Elon Musk Protest At Tesla In Tucson, Az This Morning Share icon

#70 Quote From Raphael Cuomo's New Book On Addictive Behaviors And Health Share icon

#71 Buying Is The Little-Dopamine That Brings Total Bankruptcy! Share icon

#72 The Strike Left Philadelphia Buried In Garbage Share icon

#73 Decided I Didn’t Need A $550 Espresso Machine Share icon

#74 Can We Criticize Social Media's Impact On Kids While Still Using It Ourselves? Share icon

#75 Found “Impulse Merchandising” Guide Share icon

#76 Go Without Share icon

#77 What Else? Share icon

#78 Icon Of The Seas = Icon Of Gluttony Share icon

#79 What Happened Between Now And Then? Share icon

#80 Love Seeing Restaurants Encouraging Their Patrons To Go Zero Waste! Share icon

#81 Hello Mapquest, My Old Friend Share icon

#82 I Messed Up And Spent $200 During Today’s Blackout 🇺🇦 Share icon

#83 What The Actual… Share icon

#84 Corporations Are Not Your Friends [oc] Share icon

#85 7.4% Drop! Wow Share icon I’m delighted to have been proven wrong about the outcome. I explained the concept of the Economic Blackout to my children, emphasizing its purpose and significance. Although I was initially skeptical about its potential impact, we decided to participate regardless. Seeking clarity on February’s consumer spending, I turned to ChatGPT, preferring it over Google due to its concise and relevant responses and was pleasantly surprised by the results.



#86 List Of Companies To Boycott Share icon

#87 Ride A Bike. Take A Train Or Bus. Turn Down The Heat. F**k The Maga-Enabling Fossil Fuel Industry Share icon

#88 Amazon Echo Now Has To Send Recordings Share icon

#89 Could A Universal Remote Control Turn Off Those Damned Screens? Share icon Government in France asked people to lower the heaters in their home to reduce power consumption. But in the meantime, we've replaced everything with giant LCD screens, putting video ads absolutely everywhere in malls and subway corridors.

Could a universal remote control turn those off?



#90 Be Nice To Customer Service Reps, The Only People Getting Screwed Worse Than Us Is Them Share icon

#91 "Subtle Indicators Of Affluence" Makes Me Feel Sick Share icon

#92 At Least We Are Trying… Right? Share icon