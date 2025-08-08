ADVERTISEMENT

Many would argue that consumerism makes the world go round. Economies can boom through the money we spend on goods and services. Likewise, the rise in demand and desire for newer products can incentivize innovation and advancements. 

However, we can’t ignore the ugly side and negative consequences. That’s where the Anticonsumption subreddit comes in. This online group of 1.5 million members is here to remind us that too much of anything is never healthy. 

We’ve collected some photos from the group that feature facts about the current state of consumerism in society. This could be an eye-opening read for you.

I Don’t Want To Connect My Coffee Machine To WiFi

Screenshot of a tweet expressing frustration with modern consumerism and digital subscription overload.

But they can't make any money that way. Won't you please think about the poor CEO's?

    Well Isn’t This Ironic…

    Hand holding a plastic-wrapped brochure about 33 billion pounds of plastic pollution harming oceans and marine life.

    Pointless Fad Consumerism Two-For-One

    Chocolate Labubu figure on top of a drink held by a gloved hand, highlighting consumerism trends and product novelty.

    We often refer to previous decades as “simpler times,” and there is no exaggeration here. People were more content with living within their means, not worrying about purchasing anything other than their basic necessities. This was especially true before the 20th century, according to historian Dr. Kerryn Higgins

    “Frugality and thrift were more appropriate to situations where survival rations were not guaranteed,” Dr. Higgins wrote in an article for the BBC.

    Just Ran Across This, Thought I’d Share

    Illustration of buyerarchy of needs pyramid promoting sustainable choices amid rising consumerism issues.

    It Just Seems Like The Wrong Way To Enjoy Nature, Period

    Climber in yellow gear walking through trash-covered mountain base camp, showing harsh effects of consumerism on environment.

    Mount Everest covered in waste, including 12,000 kilos (26,500 lbs) of human excrement

    I Heard We Were Doing Library Receipts

    Library checkout receipt showing significant savings, illustrating consumerism impact and financial benefits of using free resources.

    According to Dr. Higgins, it all changed in the 1920s when industry leaders realized that “mass production is only profitable if its rhythm can be maintained.” She quoted a passage from a 1928 book written by public relations pioneer Edward Bernays, which stated that businesses “cannot afford to wait until the public asks for its product.” 

    By “maintaining constant touch” through advertising, propaganda, and other means of mass communication, industries at the time believed that having a continuous demand could be profitable.
    LOL Yes!

    Sticker on a truck with a bold message addressing consumerism and encouraging reduced truck purchases to solve problems.

    Artwork By Joan Chan

    Cartoon showing ocean pollution caused by plastic straws and fishing nets entangling a seal, highlighting consumerism impact.

    Interesting Analogy

    Garbage truck at a landfill surrounded by piles of trash illustrating the impact of consumerism on the environment.

    Not true. Every organism attempts to grow infinitely, but whenit butts up against the finite system, it has to stop. The same is true of cancer. This is just Malthuss. Read a book.

    Pretty soon, the powers that be exploited the wants and desires of consumers, describing them as “almost insatiable.” It motivated them to create an endless cycle of “newer wants” as fast as the buying public was satisfied. 

    As Dr. Higgins further explains, people’s desire for material things only grew, even if they didn’t have the same resources as those living in affluence did. It was the beginning of consumerism as we know it today.
    Are These "Assets" Or Just Expensive Waste?

    Text image highlighting consumerism with a quote comparing excessive toys for girls to billionaires' possessions.

    The Amount Of Remaining Contents Before Bottles Stop Pumping And They Are Disposed Of

    Hand holding a large Aveeno Daily Moisturizing body lotion bottle in a bathroom with bright vanity lights.

    I don’t know how many people simply throw out their lotion bottles once lotion stops pumping from certain containers. We ourselves take the time remove the pump and scoop out as much as we can. I can only imagine the number of other bottles simply tossed out. Someone please engineer a way to get the most out of these bottles

    Because Buying $32 Shorts On TikTok Shop Is So Anti Capitalist

    Black shorts with white slogan print highlighting capitalism and consumerism issues on a pink background.

    It may no longer be relevant to ask how we got to the current state of consumerism. Perhaps, the better question to ask would be, “What can we do to break the cycle?” According to finance writer and minimalism advocate Joshua Becker, having less desire to upgrade our lives constantly is one approach. 

    “Only an intentional rejection of excessive consumerism can silence the call to constantly upscale lifestyle norms,” Becker wrote in an article for Forbes.

    No One Bought These At $10.49 Per Dozen, So Now The Dumpster Gets To Eat Them

    Stack of multiple egg cartons on a store counter highlighting excessive packaging and consumerism waste.

    Every week I throw away so much food: eggs, sandwiches, milk. Hundreds of dollars worth. It's depressing. God forbid an employee take any of it, though.

    A Farmer’s Market Selling… Labubu’s?

    Signs advertising cut flowers and metal lawn signs reflect consumerism in a cluttered outdoor shop setting.

    Capitalism: Convincing You To Buy Things To ‘Save’ Money

    Drake meme rejecting small discount and approving no purchase, highlighting consumerism critique in bright yellow and red colors.

    A generous act always goes a long way. Not only does it help the individual in a significant way, but it also brings a sense of gratification for the person who does the good deed. But as Becker also points out, it’s also an effective way to reject consumerism. 

    “When we begin rejecting the temptation to spend our limited resources on ourselves, our hearts are opened to the joy and fulfillment found in giving our personal resources to others,” he stated.
    This Sh** Drives Me Crazy

    Hand holding a plastic container of pre-packaged green apple slices highlighting consumerism and excess packaging.

    Real

    Man in blue denim sitting in grass with hands in prayer pose, symbolizing consumerism's environmental impact and corporate hypocrisy.

    Unsold Balloons At The Dollar Store After Valentine’s Day. Several More Aisles Of This Not Shown

    Red heart-shaped balloons in a store ceiling overflowing with seasonal decorations, highlighting consumerism excess.

    Had to push through a forest of strings as you walked through the store.

    How Many Of These Useless Cup Things Are Thrown Out Every Sunday?

    Hand holding a crushed single-use coffee pod inside a car, highlighting waste from consumerism habits.

    This is how communion is done at your typical Mega-Church

    Are Tariffs Actually A Good Thing?

    Person making skeptical faces in a meme highlighting tariffs raising costs and consumerism impact on junk products

    Are tariffs are actually a good thing?

    So yeah, economies will spiral out of control and people on the low end of the earning spectrum will suffer disproportionately, but won’t all this turmoil equate to less buying/consumption across the board?

    Like, alcohol tariffs will reduce alcohol consumption, steel and aluminum tariffs will promote renovating existing buildings and reduce the purchase of new cars, electronics and oil refining are both expected to raise in costs. What about this is a bad thing if the overall goal is to reduce consumption and its impact on the environment?

    Also, it’s worth noting that I am NOT right wing at all and have several fundamental problems with America’s current administration, but I feel like this is an issue they stumbled on where it won’t have their desired effects (localization of our complex manufacturing and information industries) but whose side effects might be a good thing for the environment (obviously this ignores all the other environmental roll backs this admin is overseeing)

    This Makes Me Sick

    Entrance of U.S. Agency for International Development building with text about destroying expired foreign food aid showing consumerism impact

    Can’t Even Get Away From Ads At The Beach

    Boat with large advertisement floating near beach waves, illustrating impact of consumerism on natural environments.

    For Those Whos "Still" Live With Their Family

    Tweet criticizing consumerism and corporate America, highlighting financial burdens on young adults leaving home early.

    I’m A Barbie Girl In A Plastic World

    Two contrasting images showing consumerism impact, one hopeful about recycling and one disillusioned by plastic corporations.

    They’ve Got To Be Joking. In Car Advertising

    Screenshot of an article discussing Jeep’s new pop-up ads showing the impact of consumerism on digital advertising systems.

    Netflix Raised Their Prices Again After Profiting Billions Last Year

    Email notification from Netflix showing a price increase and membership cancellation highlighting consumerism impact.

    Tsla Is Down Almost 28% Since Elon Did The Salute. He Has Already Lost $100billion Since December

    Tesla Inc stock price chart showing a significant year-to-date decline, highlighting impacts linked to consumerism trends.

    This Has Never Been More Relevant, To A Dying Planet Where Division And War Is The Norm

    Sepia-toned image of a Cree Indian with a headdress next to a proverb warning about environmental destruction from consumerism.

    Embarrassed-Profit74:

    The quote is actually from an Abenaki filmmaker, Alanis Obomsawin. She's still alive at the age of 92, and has made documentaries about indigenous people since the '70s. Canadians can find her work through the National Film Board of Canada and Knowledge Network. People outside Canada can probably find her films by asking for them at their local libraries, especially if they have Kanopy or Hoopla. I especially recommend: Richard Cardinal: Cry from the diary of a Metis Child, Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance, and Hi-Ho Mistahey!

    Unavoidable Bedding Plastic Makes Great Travel Shoe Storage

    Hand holding a clear plastic bag containing three pairs of worn shoes, highlighting consumerism impact on product waste.

    After 18 Years Of Service, I Finally De-Branded My Reusable Shopping Bag

    Two worn canvas tote bags with faded logos, illustrating the impact of consumerism on product longevity and reuse.

    I Was Told This Art I Made Would Fit Here

    Colorful artwork of a surreal creature in a furry costume, highlighting dark themes of consumerism in art.

    Sigh

    Pink Bink water bottles trending in 2025, highlighting changing consumerism and product obsession.

    Stay Informed Ignore Bulls**t

    Person watching TV asking how to stop living in fear, then turning off the TV, illustrating consumerism impact on fear.

    Deathbed Confession

    Black and white drawing of a person in bed with another saying I should have bought more, illustrating consumerism effects.

    A Small Win

    Small torn cardboard piece with a fruit clip hole, highlighting consumerism waste on a dark marble surface.

    For The Boycotts

    Social media posts discussing consumer behavior and strategies highlighting the impact of bad consumerism today.

    I'm afraid op's intelligence is lost on the world.

    My Library Knew Exactly What They Were Doing By Posting This On Economic Blackout Day

    Comparison of paid digital subscription fees versus free library alternatives, highlighting consumerism impact.

    I Still Cancelled My Membership, But Their Ties Run Deep

    Scene from The Simpsons edited with Amazon and AWS logos, portraying a critique of consumerism and corporate dominance.

    How To Have Fun And Save Money

    Man smiling while holding a phone, caption highlights the relief of canceling subscriptions tied to consumerism issues.

    I Made A Poster To Put Up Around My Town

    Mend don't spend message with needle and thread, encouraging fixing items to reduce consumerism and waste.

    Down With Logos

    Black backpack with a front zipper pocket, embroidered logo, placed on a wooden surface highlighting consumerism products.

    More Money In Our Pockets!

    Survey screenshot showing reasons for canceling Amazon Prime, highlighting consumerism and dissatisfaction with subscription costs.

    Nine-Ton Replica Of An Olmec Head Crushing A Model 3 (Url In Comments)

    Man standing in front of a crushed blue car and large stone sculpture, highlighting brutal reminders of consumerism impact.

    Sculptor Chavis Mármol has never owned a car, but that’s never inhibited his drive. Earlier this month, the 42-year-old Mexico City-based artist (who travels largely by bicycle) dropped a nine-ton replica of an Olmec head onto the roof of a blue Tesla Model 3 in a crushing display posted to Instagram on March 11. Mármol told Hyperallergic that his intention was “to satirize the Tesla brand and its creator."

    Disney Apparently Sells Blind Boxes Of Trash Can Pins

    Disney Parks 2025 character trash bin pins for sale on eBay reflecting consumerism collectibles and resale culture.

    Imagine The Place You Died Being Used To Promote A Movie

    Tunnel where Diana died marked with arrows near a large advertisement, highlighting consumerism impact in urban settings.

    Prime Day Is A Massive Scam

    Prime Day deal showing discounted consumerism with a headset priced at $299 and free delivery options available.

    I was looking at this speaker online at BestBuy, Amazon and other retailers two weeks ago. Everywhere had this item listed for $350 exactly with no special sale or anything. Now for “Prime Day” today, they are claiming this item is usually $400 base retail - which is a lie. They are raising the price and dropping it down near normal levels and calling it a sale. Ridiculous.

    My Bookshelf Of 27 Books After Selling/Donating About 2000 Books

    Stack of colorful books with decorative items on top, illustrating the impact of consumerism through book collection.

    I realised it’s READING that makes me happy, not OWNING an unnecessary amount of books. 📚

    I’m not going to stop owning physical books completely (I love the feeling of paper books), but for every new book I get, an old one will have to go.

    You Know What Will Solve The Existential Dread Of Life Under Capitalism? A Bunch Of Gadgets

    Cat inside a modern pet bed and a Nespresso coffee machine with capsules, illustrating consumerism and product variety.

    Creating Just To Keep Up? No Wonder It Feels Empty

    Tweet discussing how overconsumption harms creativity, highlighting negative effects of consumerism on art and expression.

    Reminder To Not Let "No Ethical Consumption Under Capitalism" Absolve Our Collective Guilt

    Tweet discussing ethical consumption and exploitation highlighting issues related to consumerism and its impact on society.

    All Those Prime Day Boxes Come At A Cost

    Text on a black background about Amazon warehouse workers struggling with food and housing costs highlighting issues of consumerism.

    Is This What The End Times Actually Look Like?

    Four consumer products labeled famine, war, death, and pestilence, highlighting the impact of consumerism.

    Big Tech Doesn’t Sell Products, It Sells Lifelong Dependencies, And Your Kids Are The Target

    Cartoon showing a man labeled Facebook pushing Instagram for Kids to two hesitant children, highlighting consumerism concerns.

    What Radicalized You?

    Bike noisemaker packaged for retail hanging on a store display, highlighting excessive consumerism in product design.

    Saw this at Target today. NINE DOLLARS for a clothespin? Stuff like this ramps up my anti-capitalist/anti-consumption feelings so much.

    It DID inspire me to put a few things back on the shelf that I can probably find at yard sales or second hand stores instead, so I guess, thanks Target for the obscene cash grab attempt.

    What's a moment you recall when corporate greed or rampant consumerism smacked you in the face?

    My Favorite Way To Not Spend

    Receipt showing savings of $14.40 using library services, highlighting impact of consumerism through cost-saving measures.

    A Perfect Illustration Of Why Gdp Is A Bad Indication Of The Quality Of Life Of A Population

    Text conversation about two economists paying each other to eat piles of waste, illustrating consumerism impact on GDP growth.

    Capitalism Hates This One Simple Trick. Economists Are Furious!

    Person on city street holding sign with message protesting consumerism and encouraging to buy less.

    New Jar Is Not Only 50ml Smaller, They Made It Useless For Canning With New Lid

    Two jars of Classico pasta sauce on a kitchen counter, illustrating consumerism through packaged food products.

    I Made These Bags Out Of A Punctured Air Bed

    Three blue shoulder bags with different patterns laid out on a grey surface highlighting consumerism impact.

    It’s Happening

    Headline about new lunch habits negatively affecting the economy highlighting consumerism trends in dining choices.

    To Communicate With Doge You Now Need An X Account…i See A Slight Conflict Of Interest

    Tweet from Department of Gov asking public for ideas to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse highlighting consumerism issues online.

    Wall Street Journal: Richest 10% Of Americans Account For Nearly 50% Of Consumer Spending

    Graph showing cumulative excess savings disparity between top 10% earners and other 90% amid rising consumerism concerns.

    Stop Buying Future Garbage

    Animated characters Pinky and Brain discuss buying nothing as a reminder of harmful consumerism trends.

    Democracy vs. Capitalism

    Black and white photo showing street art with the phrase the joy of not being sold anything, highlighting consumerism issues.

    Bring Their Stocks Down Further!

    Amazon stock price chart showing a sharp decline, illustrating the impact of consumerism and market fluctuations.

    Born To Consume, Trained To Comply

    Child wearing a helmet with mouse ears against red background, illustrating powerful critique of consumerism and compliance culture.

    Paid Off My Last Credit Card!

    Cut up credit cards on a table highlighting issues of consumerism and financial waste in modern society.

    Keep It Up. It’s Working. Boycott It All

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing consumer support for Tesla amid political controversy.

    Drone Photos From Elon Musk Protest At Tesla In Tucson, Az This Morning

    Long lines of people outside busy stores and car dealerships highlighting consumerism impacts in urban settings.

    Quote From Raphael Cuomo's New Book On Addictive Behaviors And Health

    Quote about addiction being profitable and embedded in many industries, highlighting the impact of consumerism.

    Buying Is The Little-Dopamine That Brings Total Bankruptcy!

    Social media post on consumerism urges resisting buying urges to avoid financial ruin and the harms of consumerism.

    The Strike Left Philadelphia Buried In Garbage

    Aerial view of large piles of consumer waste on a street with a loader clearing trash, illustrating consumerism impact.

    Decided I Didn’t Need A $550 Espresso Machine

    Espresso machine with high price tag displayed on online shopping site highlighting consumerism impact.

    Can We Criticize Social Media's Impact On Kids While Still Using It Ourselves?

    Cartoon of Zuckerberg handing out social media apps to elementary school kids, illustrating consumerism and early addiction.

    Found “Impulse Merchandising” Guide

    Impulse merchandising sign with sanitizer wipes and cleaning products left on a store shelf highlighting consumerism trends.

    Go Without

    Alt text: Inspiring quote about consumerism and going without, highlighting the impact of consumer culture on personal choices.

    What Else?

    A woman standing on a dimly lit street at night, symbolizing resistance to consumerism and excessive consumption.

    I don't know what the first two are, but I will always try a new chocolate. Judge me as you will, chocolate is important 😋

    Icon Of The Seas = Icon Of Gluttony

    Massive cruise ship with multiple decks, water slides, pools, and leisure areas highlighting excess consumerism impact.

    What Happened Between Now And Then?

    Comparison of minimal 2015 lip care products to excessive 2025 cosmetic items illustrating consumerism growth.

    Love Seeing Restaurants Encouraging Their Patrons To Go Zero Waste!

    Sign explaining limited availability of plastic straws and lids due to ocean pollution, highlighting consumerism impact.

    Hello Mapquest, My Old Friend

    Map of Gulf of Mexico region on a smartphone screen with navigation and consumerism-related app interface elements visible.

    I Messed Up And Spent $200 During Today’s Blackout 🇺🇦

    Email receipt for United24 donation with a TV screen showing a news interview, highlighting consumerism impact.

    What The Actual…

    Clear plastic milk and beverage cartons displayed on a store shelf illustrating consumerism packaging trends.

    Corporations Are Not Your Friends [oc]

    Illustration of a pink fox in green Robin Hood costume with bow under text about corporations, highlighting consumerism issues.

    7.4% Drop! Wow

    Screenshot showing a ChatGPT response about consumer spending decline and economic blackout in February 2025.

    I’m delighted to have been proven wrong about the outcome. I explained the concept of the Economic Blackout to my children, emphasizing its purpose and significance. Although I was initially skeptical about its potential impact, we decided to participate regardless. Seeking clarity on February’s consumer spending, I turned to ChatGPT, preferring it over Google due to its concise and relevant responses and was pleasantly surprised by the results.

    ChatGTP..... of course it was a response that you would want 🙄

    List Of Companies To Boycott

    List of companies, oligarchs, and brands contributing to the negative impact of consumerism in America.

    Ride A Bike. Take A Train Or Bus. Turn Down The Heat. F**k The Maga-Enabling Fossil Fuel Industry

    Cyclist riding in city street with boycott ExxonMobil symbol, illustrating a reminder of harmful consumerism effects.

    Amazon Echo Now Has To Send Recordings

    Amazon letter explaining the removal of Alexa voice recording privacy feature affecting Echo devices in 2025.

    Could A Universal Remote Control Turn Off Those Damned Screens?

    Advertisement for lipstick on a digital screen in a subway station highlighting consumerism impact in urban spaces.

    Government in France asked people to lower the heaters in their home to reduce power consumption. But in the meantime, we've replaced everything with giant LCD screens, putting video ads absolutely everywhere in malls and subway corridors.
    Could a universal remote control turn those off?

    Be Nice To Customer Service Reps, The Only People Getting Screwed Worse Than Us Is Them

    Customers and employees united against corporate enshitification highlighting harsh realities of consumerism impact.

    "Subtle Indicators Of Affluence" Makes Me Feel Sick

    Modern living room with minimalist furniture and decor, illustrating subtle signs of consumerism and affluence.

    At Least We Are Trying… Right?

    Sad SpongeBob and sleeping Patrick meme contrasting consumer guilt with oil executive indifference to pollution and consumerism.

