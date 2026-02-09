ADVERTISEMENT

We only have one home, and it’s Planet Earth. So, it would make sense to structure society in such a way that you maximize environmental protection, resource efficiency, frugality, and long-term sustainability. And yet, it’s consumerism, greed, and profitability that get prioritized.

The ‘Anticonsumption’ online community criticizes consumer culture, materialism, planned obsolescence, exploitation, and all the other things that make the world a worse place. We’re featuring some of the group’s most accurate posts to inspire you to think about how your daily actions impact not just you, but society and the planet as a whole.

#1

Each Cherry Individually Packaged. No Words, Sprouts

Sampled sauces in disposable plastic cups at a grocery store, highlighting consumerism and waste issues.

1L0veTurtles Report

One day the producers of plastics will be made to clean up their own sh-it. It's not good enough to just make it a problem for consumers to feel bad and helpless about

    #2

    Keep The Peasant Class Distracted And Fighting Amongst Themselves So They Will Never Revolt Against Their True Enemy

    Jeff Bezos laughing with text criticizing corporate tax breaks and job cuts amid consumerism and social inequality issues.

    [deleted] Report

    The billionaires like us to punch down: immigrants, welfare recipients, asylum seekers, the homeless, the mentally ill. Anything to make sure we don't look to closely at what they're doing

    #3

    This Is The Tweet From A Guy Back In 2022. 3 Years Later, There Is Still Greed

    Tweet about minimum wage and burger price highlighting harsh consumerism effects and economic disparity in modern society.

    [deleted] Report

    You might think that your individual actions don’t have much of an impact, but they do. Companies and organizations react to trends and shifts in consumer behavior, like prioritizing ethical practices, sustainability, and environmental protection.

    So, when you, your family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors start voting with your wallets, eventually, businesses have to take note… or they risk being left behind. And no company wants to become obsolete.

    #4

    Billionaires Pay So High To Make You Buy Stuff You Don’t Need, Like X Blue Tick

    Man wearing sunglasses and a cap with raised fists, surrounded by floating money icons representing consumerism income disparity.

    [deleted] Report

    #5

    “I’m So Exhausted With Wanting Things”

    Social media post showing exhaustion with consumerism and the desire for things, highlighting how bad consumerism has gotten.

    MoonmoonMamman Report

    #6

    Unchecked Capitalism And Consumption Leads To Whatever This Is

    Shelves packed with multiple themed Monopoly board games illustrating consumerism in popular culture.

    oceanmor Report

    Of course, many companies won’t change their business strategies merely from the goodness of their hearts.

    They adjust their strategies because the shifts in consumer demand make it profitable for them to do so.

    And the more vocal and visible these consumers are, the quicker those changes occur to align with these new values in society.
    #7

    Let's Start Calling Ecological Disasters This Way

    Image showing logos of major corporations and brands with a background of wildfire smoke, highlighting consumerism impact.

    BaseballSeveral1107 Report

    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this!!! And yet these bas-tards have persuaded so many people to "not believe in" climate change, to dismiss science as nonsensical

    #8

    Landlords Love To Blame Everything Except Rent-Seeking

    Man with dark hair explaining issues related to housing crisis and consumerism impact on younger generations

    @HousingCrisisW Report

    #9

    Student Move In

    Overflowing trash bins with piles of cardboard boxes and consumer waste on a city sidewalk at night showing effects of consumerism.

    Outside just a single dorm, and this is just the first day of a multiple day move in.

    croissantcat79 Report

    Profitability aside, companies that listen to their eco-conscious consumer base can strengthen their customer loyalty, improve the reputation of their brands, and stand out from their competitors.

    What’s more, they can improve the resilience of their businesses by future-proofing themselves against resource scarcity or regulatory shifts.

    On top of that, sustainability can lead to innovation, lower costs, and new revenue streams.
    #10

    Labubu Consumption Leads Us To Ask Question Of Human Fulfillment

    Social media post discussing consumerism obsession with brands and the constant need for stuff affecting societal wellbeing.

    HunchoToes Report

    #11

    This Is What Happens When Every Aspect Of Our Lives Is Commercialized For Profit

    Tweet from KTVU about young Americans skipping social events due to high costs, highlighting consumerism's financial strain.

    @KTVU Report

    #12

    I Thought You All Might Like This Tweet

    Social media post discussing consumerism’s impact on community, suburban isolation, and loss of public space in the USA.

    Interaction-Main Report

    During a previous interview, Bored Panda spoke with u/NihiloZerowe, one of the moderators running the ‘Anticonsumption’ community. They were kind enough to tell us all about the group.

    “There is a broad range of subject matter that gets discussed in the subreddit. You often see posts from people who are sick of litter, who are discontent with the dominant economic order, and who dislike excess packaging. There are a fair number of vegans in the sub and many subscribers are concerned about global warming and ecological degradation,” they said.

    “Occasionally, someone will promote some sort of boycott or protest. I'd say the sub definitely leans left, but I don't ban people who want to argue about some sort of idealistic capitalist ecotopia. One thing that makes the sub stand out from other similar subs is that we don't have much tolerance for green consumerism,” they added that this community is not a place to market your “eco-groovy” products.
    #13

    Fame Funded By The Public

    Tweet discussing agricultural billionaires controlling California’s water, highlighting consumerism and wealth concentration issues.

    @jzux , @MorePerfectUS Report

    #14

    What's Yours?

    Social media posts highlighting frustrations with modern consumerism and digital product limitations.

    5hundred2 Report

    #15

    Fashion Becomes Waste, Overconsumption Left Ghana Drowning In Secondhand Clothes

    Woman searching through a large pile of discarded shoes, highlighting brutal reminders of how bad consumerism has gotten.

    luvlanguage Report

    The moderator previously explained to us that they encourage people to post the type of content that they would prefer to see discussed.

    In u/NihiloZero’s personal opinion, society might start consuming less in the near future. The caveat is that this likely won’t be caused by positive cultural shifts. Rather, it will be led by necessity.

    “I believe that resource scarcity, environmental degradation, and political instability around the world will break down the modern system of consumerism as we know it,” they said. They added that the supply chain issues we’ve been seeing in recent years might be nothing compared to what’s to come.

    #16

    Your Intent Is Worth $120 - And Bigtech Sells It Instantly

    Man holding pizza boxes labeled me just looking for a product while surrounded by fire labeled Google ads, Meta ads, TikTok ads, and Amazon ads.

    kaushal96 Report

    #17

    They Would (Satire)

    Tweet from Nestlé questioning if private landowners should be compensated for air, highlighting brutal consumerism issues.

    SOYBOYPILLED Report

    #18

    Rent A "Tablet Strollers" So You Can Let Your iPad Kid Watch Even More While You Shop!

    Tablet strollers in a shopping mall, illustrating consumerism trends affecting the peasant class distractions.

    Best_Gynecologist Report

    “It would be nice if we could make a smooth transition to smaller self-sufficient and sustainable communities, and I won't try to stop you if that's what you're trying for, but I really don't expect such a transition to be smooth, if it ever happens at all," u/NihiloZero told Bored Panda.

    The mod admitted that the community can be a bit holier-than-thou at times. “You see a fair bit of gatekeeping and fingers pointed at those who are deemed to be conspicuous consumers. The anti-capitalists don't like the capitalists. The vegans don't like animal eaters. The pedestrians don't like the filthy motorists. We probably get a relatively high number of luddites commenting in the sub.”

    What unites most people who post, however, is that they are “sick of the violence, destruction, and waste in the modern world. Sometimes we can laugh about it, sometimes we can't. Sometimes we're serious, and sometimes we're not.”
    #19

    That Time Of Year Again

    Meme showing consistent high prices with a Black Friday discount, reflecting brutal reminders of bad consumerism.

    deffonotmypassword Report

    #20

    The Onion, Spot On As Always

    Hand holding a colorful consumerism ad promoting buying new software every month, illustrating bad consumerism effects.

    Awesomeautism Report

    #21

    And Here, We Are Buying Stuff We Don’t Need Thanks To Big Corp

    Billboard criticizing economic inequality and consumerism, urging to tax billionaires amid rising costs and struggles.

    [deleted] Report

    The long-running ‘Anticonsumption’ online community is utterly massive. It was created in late September of 2009 and continues to be incredibly active to this very day.

    Case in point, at the time of writing, the community boasts a jaw-dropping 750k weekly visitors who share 8k contributions in the group every single week. This is proof of just how many people around the world are environmentally and socially conscious. And this is just one online group!
    #22

    Oh Boy...at Least We Have Plastic Eating Fungi Now?

    Tweet discussing the irreversible environmental damage caused by consumerism and waste management challenges.

    @LightningSlim1 , @mykola Report

    #23

    I Think About This Comic A Lot

    Older man with walker and younger man looking at cluttered garage filled with consumer goods highlighting excess consumerism issue.

    One_Association7588 Report

    #24

    Human Greed, Apathy Need To Be Addressed To Deal With Climate Change, Says Gus Speth. Agree?

    Quote about environmental problems highlighting selfishness, greed, and apathy as main issues in consumerism culture with scientist portrait.

    thirty-something-456 Report

    The community itself is primarily a place to criticize and discuss consumer culture. This includes things like the environment, material consumption, media consumption, corporate influence, etc.

    According to the moderators of the subreddit, everyone is encouraged to have polite discussions. That being said, you shouldn’t criticize any other internet users’ lifestyles, unless they specifically ask you to.

    #25

    Pay Your Employees

    Close-up of pizza box warning that delivery fee is not a tip, highlighting issues related to consumerism and service industry.

    MtNowhere Report

    #26

    Price Inflation Is A Tax On The 99%

    Tweet showing corporations claiming inflation causes price hikes while profits surge to an all-time high, highlighting consumerism issues.

    Burlingtonfilms Report

    #27

    An Extra $20 To Remove Ads From A Kindle You’d Own To Read Books You Pay For

    Price comparison between ad-supported and ad-free options, highlighting consumerism and marketing tactics.

    MrPointy1630 Report

    What’s more, the mods ask internet users not to make fun of the habits of regular people. However, you are allowed to post photos from the news, like stories about shopping trends or celebrities’ consumer habits.

    Furthermore, there’s no room for anyone recommending any brands, products, apps, subscriptions, or software. And you shouldn’t be relying on generative AI to write your posts. (This makes sense considering how environmentally unfriendly the technology is, among other things.)
    #28

    Pound Sand United- You Pay To Fight Climate Change

    Credit card checkout screen showing a sustainability donation slider highlighting consumerism issues and climate change efforts.

    QanAhole Report

    #29

    Still So True

    Comic strip showing a character buying a new object online, receiving it, and realizing consumerism’s empty promise of happiness.

    Forsaken-Cap-6481 Report

    #30

    We Aren’t Asking For Anything Difficult 😞

    Bowl of ramen and fried snacks on tray with text about financial stability and consumerism effects.

    Upstairs-War4144 Report

    Which of these posts resonated with you the most, dear Pandas? What are some small ways that you help protect the environment? What environmentally-conscious habits do you hope to pick up this year? Are you trying to curb shopping and food waste?

    Share your thoughts and insights in the comments at the bottom of this post.
    #31

    Some Drugstores In The Czech Republic Introduced Shampoo And Shower Gel Filling Machines

    Supermarket aisle with mostly empty shelves, illustrating the impact of consumerism and product shortages.

    suitonaman Report

    #32

    Chin Up

    Mural on turquoise wall with bold black text about injustice, suffering, ecological destruction, and consumerism propaganda.

    Infinite-Storage-638 Report

    #33

    Offended Gymbros Around?

    Meme showing a man calling an animal dumb while the animal critiques consumerism and gym habits.

    ALQU1MISTA Report

    #34

    Anyone Else Love Jomoing?

    Comparison of FOMO and JOMO illustrating consumerism impact and social media distraction effects on personal well-being.

    Chris-the-Big-Bug Report

    #35

    Corporations Have No Business Buying Residential Property

    A dog wearing glasses sitting in front of a whiteboard with a message about consumerism and property purchase.

    Responsible_Year_934 Report

    #36

    The Sheer Amount Of Fake Plastic Credit Cards I Get In The Mail

    Hand holding a large stack of credit cards, illustrating the impact of consumerism and excessive spending habits.

    My mom has been in the hospital for a few weeks and we have no insurance so my family has been trying to figure out how to pay for the care she needs in and after she gets out ,and it seems every possible bank and credit card company smells blood in the water and is trying to get us to sign up with them. This pile is only part of it. I have thrown out probably a dozen more.

    Throwaway17699396 Report

    #37

    I Taught Myself To Sew With A Handcrank Machine To Make This Quilt. 90% Thrifted Fabric

    Cozy bedroom with wooden furniture and sunlight, illustrating subtle effects of consumerism in daily life.

    whatisthisohno111 Report

    #38

    Ffs Why?

    Starbucks limited edition Bearista cup causing consumerism frenzy with fights, long lines, and high resale prices.

    ZanzerFineSuits Report

    #39

    Cnbc Wants You To Think Keeping Your Smartphone Longer Than A 2-Year Contract Is “Device Hoarding”

    Screenshot of CNBC article headline about device hoarding by Americans and its economic impact related to consumerism issues.

    pat_laFleur Report

    #40

    What Looking At A Recipe In 2025 Looks Like

    Mobile screen showing consumerism with fashion ads and text about baking, highlighting distractions from real issues.

    mossyzombie2021 Report

    #41

    5,000 Sq Ft Mansion Versus A 50,000 Sq Ft Mansion

    Aerial view of a large luxury estate with expansive lawns and recreational areas symbolizing consumerism excess.

    I’d personally be ashamed of living something like that, knowing others are unhoused.

    TheCABK Report

    #42

    Just Sayin

    Man in futuristic glasses making hand gestures paired with text about ethical consumption and consumerism under capitalism.

    Delicious-Salad6443 Report

    #43

    The Consumerist System Isn't Working For The Majority Of People

    Screenshot of a tweet highlighting brutal consumerism reminders about American debt, savings, and financial struggles.

    Comfortablejack Report

    #44

    Need A Reusable Mug? Try The Thrift Store

    Shelves overflowing with reusable bottles and cups in a store, illustrating excess consumerism and clutter.

    didyoubutterthepan Report

    #45

    Monopoly

    Infographic shows 12 companies owning 550+ consumer brands, highlighting the scale of consumerism and brand control.

    Practical_Chef_7897 Report

    #46

    Make The Valentine’s Day Junk Go Away! We Are Tired

    Plastic snack boxes spelling love stacked under a low price sign highlighting the impact of consumerism products.

    StrawberryLocal3881 Report

    #47

    My Work Got New Chairs…

    Large green dumpster filled with discarded chair parts representing harsh realities of consumerism waste.

    Jazzlike-Lunch5390 Report

    #48

    The Current Housing Crisis Summed Up In One Image

    Screenshot of tweets discussing property taxes, housing issues, and consumerism impact on American homeowners and infrastructure.

    dum214 Report

    #49

    No Offense, It Just A Meme

    A baby crying about taxes labeled as theft, then happily accepting rent as passive income, highlighting consumerism critique.

    dude43ds Report

    #50

    Boycott Manipulation

    Text explaining how consumerism harms people by manipulating markets, urging to boycott oligopolies and support local shops and gardens.

    ModernLifelsRubbish Report

    #51

    First There Are Bridesmaid Proposal Boxes, Then There Are Bachorlette Gift Bags

    Person organizing multiple gift items and cosmetics on a bed, illustrating excess consumerism and product overload.

    Nearby_You6924 Report

    #52

    #1 Enemy For This Sub

    Young man using a wooden bald man's brush and comb, highlighting absurdity of consumerism products and distractions.

    cyarm025 Report

    #53

    We Need To Normalize Bringing Reusable Cups To Coffee/Boba Shops

    Overflowing trash bin with discarded consumer cups and packaging, illustrating the impact of excessive consumerism in public spaces.

    trap_queen_aya13 Report

    #54

    In 2024 The U.S. Spent $43,000 Per Working-Age Person ($9 Trillion) On Cars

    Group of businessmen laughing with overlay text revealing $43,000 consumerism spending per person on cars in the U.S. in 2024.

    SugaryBits Report

    #55

    Washing Broke, I Took It Apart And Fixed It Yesterday

    Partially disassembled washing machine placed on tiled floor, illustrating the impact of consumerism on product durability.

    TrippinSwitches Report

    #56

    Consumption Will Not Make You Happy

    Social media comment expressing frustration about consumerism and spending money on unnecessary clothes.

    redwilldraw Report

    #57

    My Coffee Maker Broke Over A Year Ago And This Is How I've Been Making My Morning Coffee Since

    Kitchen stovetop with coffee brewing in a homemade filter setup next to a blue mug, illustrating consumerism and simplicity.

    Johnzor8 Report

    #58

    Subscription Socks And Bedsheets That You're Supposed To Throw Away After Use?! 🤮

    Laundry service ad highlighting convenience of recycling socks and bed linens, reflecting issues in consumerism culture.

    Lvl100Magikarp Report

    #59

    Landfillcore

    Social media post reflecting on how the term landfillcore changed personal consumption habits amid consumerism issues.

    Spirit-Spout Report

    #60

    Inspiring Words From Someone Who “Gathered” $16b Dollars Before She [passed]

    Display of Fiber Well gummies below a consumerism quote highlighting scattered life’s impact on gathering value.

    stewajt Report

    #61

    Another One Down

    Disney+ subscription canceled message on a dark background, highlighting consumerism and subscription culture issues.

    Educational_Bag_6406 Report

    #62

    Stop Buying Phones

    Stop buying phones warning highlighting the brutal reality of consumerism and tech company exploitation of resources.

    Sine_Fine_Belli Report

    #63

    Single Use Hell

    Close-up of a plastic Garnier bottle with a purple cap, highlighting the impact of consumerism and waste.

    I like to reuse travel sized bottles and am usually careful not to dispose of them. I lost/threw away my makeup remover travel sized bottle on accident so had to buy another because I travel a lot for work.

    Color me surprised when I went to refill it and this new bottle you can’t!! Garnier designed the cap to be broken if opened. My old bottle was also from Garnier , same exact bottle and I could take the cap off, had it for years.

    Y’all I’m tired. I’m tired of every company being evil and greedy. I get the last laugh though because I have syringes to refill ink pens so I’m going to use a clean one to refill this bottle.

    tieplomet Report

    #64

    What Other Ways Have You Found To Benefit The Community But Not The Corporations?

    Screenshot of social media posts discussing piracy impacts on rich people and consumerism issues affecting authors and publishers.

    Chemical-Dream6390 Report

    #65

    Funny How Often This Happens…

    Two men in suits pretending to cry with text highlighting consumerism obsession and boredom after buying items.

    Uncreative_Name987 Report

    #66

    Pro-Billionaire Propaganda? What Next, Pro-Consumption Propaganda?

    CNN Business headline about billionaires paying for meals, highlighting brutal reminders of how bad consumerism has gotten.

    [deleted] Report

    #67

    Merry Trashmus

    Holiday consumerism display featuring animated Christmas decorations and festive merchandise in a large retail store aisle

    MemoryTM Report

    #68

    Oh No... My Bad 🙄😒

    Serving a bowl of mixed ingredients at a fast casual restaurant highlighting the impact of consumerism on dining chains.

    [deleted] Report

    #69

    Standing Against Workers? Socialist!

    Socialist Seattle Mayor-elect Katie Wilson joins workers in boycott protest against a hometown company.

    [deleted] Report

    #70

    The World Would Be A Better Place If We Adopt This Mindset - Let's Care For All Of Our Things!!!!

    Man grieving over broken $20 coffee maker in kitchen, reflecting on how bad consumerism has become.

    mysummerstorm Report

    #71

    The Grinch Setting Good Examples

    The Grinch wearing a Santa hat with text about growing up realizing he is a sustainable baddie on consumerism impact.

    COBESH1 Report

    #72

    This Is Funny, But Too Many People Genuinely Have This Attitude

    Courier delivering a package as a man explains ordering a new ball instead of fetching the old one, highlighting consumerism.

    haloarh Report

    #73

    Spoon Broke After Just 28 Years Of Service. Clearly Planned Obsolescence

    Broken kitchen spoon with a c*****d handle and damaged bowl, illustrating poor consumerism and product quality.

    Defiant-Stomach-4605 Report

    #74

    Remember When You Could Get Good Quality Second Hand Clothes...yeah

    Store window display showing new clothing arrivals and toys, illustrating consumerism and distractions for the peasant class.

    organicliwy Report

    #75

    They Found A Way To Monetize The 2 Minutes We Spend Pumping Fuel In The Netherlands

    Fuel pump nozzle displaying an advertisement at a gas station, illustrating consumerism distractions at the pump.

    gaius_julius_caegull Report

    #76

    Majority Of The Comments Don’t Find This Messed Up

    Man experiencing consumerism shock at Sephora, highlighting brutal reminders of how bad consumerism has gotten.

    PreviousDingo1778 Report

    #77

    Influencer Stays With Family While Husband Is Deployed, Comes Home To Eight Months Of Pr Packages

    Woman in casual clothes surrounded by numerous cardboard boxes and packages illustrating consumerism excess.

    rubywizard24 Report

    #78

    Just Some Motivation I Saw On Instagram

    Illustration of Earth with a quote about zero waste and consumerism encouraging imperfect action by many people.

    AutomaticMistake8229 Report

    #79

    This Image Says A Lot. “Free Play” By R. Kikuo Johnson For The New Yorker Magazine Cover

    Parents distracted by their child playing with consumer toys in a cluttered living room, illustrating bad consumerism impact.

    sprinkledonuts8220 Report

    #80

    The Mass Is Wisening!

    Tweet discussing overconsumption and buying habits as a reminder of how bad consumerism has gotten.

    mysummerstorm Report

    #81

    Sexual Assault Bad. Consumerism To The Rescue!

    Denim Day fashion statement promoting social awareness against s****l a*****t highlights consumerism’s impact.

    Bituulzman Report

    #82

    I Covered All The Branding On My Makeup

    Assortment of cosmetic products and tools on wooden surface illustrating excess consumerism impact.

    Proprioception27 Report

