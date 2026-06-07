Who Is George Ezra? George Ezra is a British singer-songwriter with a distinctive deep, bluesy vocal style that belies his youth. His soulful sound easily crosses folk, pop, and blues genres. He first rose to public attention with his globally popular hit single “Budapest” in 2014, a catchy track that reached number one in several countries and became a fixture on radio playlists worldwide.

Full Name George Ezra Barnett Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $20 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Simon Balle School, Hertford Regional College, British and Irish Modern Music Institute Father Paul Barnett Siblings Jessica Ezra, Ethan Barnett

Early Life and Education Family life in Hertford, England, saw George Ezra Barnett raised by two teacher parents who fostered an environment where music thrived. His father had a vast collection of songbooks, encouraging early musical exploration. Ezra attended Simon Balle School and Hertford Regional College before moving to Bristol in 2011 to study songwriting at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute, a pivotal step in developing his unique artistic voice.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, George Ezra has maintained a private approach to his romantic life, though he was publicly in a relationship with British singer Florrie Arnold. Their romance lasted approximately three years, beginning around 2017. The couple reportedly ended their relationship amicably around early 2020. Ezra has no children and is currently understood to be single.

Career Highlights George Ezra’s career launched with the success of his debut album Wanted on Voyage, released in 2014, which included the hit single “Budapest” and reached number one in the UK. His subsequent albums, Staying at Tamara’s and Gold Rush Kid, also achieved consecutive UK number one positions. Beyond music releases, Ezra expanded his presence with the podcast George Ezra & Friends, where he interviews fellow artists, and starred in the 2022 documentary End to End, chronicling a journey across the UK. He also collected the Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist in 2019.