Michael Cera: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Michael Cera
June 7, 1988
Brampton, Ontario, Canada
38 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Michael Cera?
Michael Austin Cera is a Canadian actor and musician, recognized for his nuanced portrayals of awkward and endearing characters. His distinctive comedic timing often anchors his roles in film and television.
He first gained widespread public attention as George Michael Bluth in the acclaimed sitcom Arrested Development, a role that solidified his reputation. This breakout success quickly led to prominent parts in hit comedies, establishing his unique on-screen persona.
|Full Name
|Michael Austin Cera
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$20 million
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Conestoga Public School, Robert H. Lagerquist Senior Public School, Heart Lake Secondary School, The Second City, Toronto
|Father
|Luigi Cera
|Mother
|Linda Cera
|Siblings
|Jordan Cera, Molly Cera
|Kids
|2 children
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Brampton, Ontario, Michael Cera developed an early fascination with acting after repeatedly watching Ghostbusters at age three. His parents, Linda and Luigi Cera, both worked for Xerox and supported his burgeoning interest.
He attended Conestoga Public School, Robert H. Lagerquist Senior Public School, and Heart Lake Secondary School before completing his education through online correspondence. Cera further honed his craft by taking improvisation classes at The Second City, Toronto.
Notable Relationships
Michael Cera is married to Nadine, and the couple shares two children. Their relationship is kept relatively private, with Cera rarely discussing his personal life publicly.
Earlier in his career, Cera was linked to actresses Charlyne Yi and Aubrey Plaza. He has maintained a low public profile regarding his romantic life, focusing on his work.
Career Highlights
Michael Cera rose to prominence with his role as George Michael Bluth in the critically acclaimed television series Arrested Development, which garnered him significant recognition. He then secured leading roles in a string of successful comedic films, including Superbad and Juno, both of which were major box office hits and critical darlings.
Beyond his acting, Cera has explored his musical talents, releasing the album True That in 2014. He also plays guitar and bass, and has been a part of indie rock bands Mister Heavenly and The Long Goodbye, demonstrating his diverse artistic range.
His nominations for prestigious accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and a Tony Award, underscore his versatile contributions across various mediums. Cera’s recent appearance in the blockbuster film Barbie further showcased his continued relevance in mainstream cinema.
Signature Quote
“Acting is such a weird job.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 6, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 5, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 4, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0