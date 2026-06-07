Who Is Michael Cera? Michael Austin Cera is a Canadian actor and musician, recognized for his nuanced portrayals of awkward and endearing characters. His distinctive comedic timing often anchors his roles in film and television. He first gained widespread public attention as George Michael Bluth in the acclaimed sitcom Arrested Development, a role that solidified his reputation. This breakout success quickly led to prominent parts in hit comedies, establishing his unique on-screen persona.

Full Name Michael Austin Cera Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education Conestoga Public School, Robert H. Lagerquist Senior Public School, Heart Lake Secondary School, The Second City, Toronto Father Luigi Cera Mother Linda Cera Siblings Jordan Cera, Molly Cera Kids 2 children

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Brampton, Ontario, Michael Cera developed an early fascination with acting after repeatedly watching Ghostbusters at age three. His parents, Linda and Luigi Cera, both worked for Xerox and supported his burgeoning interest. He attended Conestoga Public School, Robert H. Lagerquist Senior Public School, and Heart Lake Secondary School before completing his education through online correspondence. Cera further honed his craft by taking improvisation classes at The Second City, Toronto.

Notable Relationships Michael Cera is married to Nadine, and the couple shares two children. Their relationship is kept relatively private, with Cera rarely discussing his personal life publicly. Earlier in his career, Cera was linked to actresses Charlyne Yi and Aubrey Plaza. He has maintained a low public profile regarding his romantic life, focusing on his work.

Career Highlights Michael Cera rose to prominence with his role as George Michael Bluth in the critically acclaimed television series Arrested Development, which garnered him significant recognition. He then secured leading roles in a string of successful comedic films, including Superbad and Juno, both of which were major box office hits and critical darlings. Beyond his acting, Cera has explored his musical talents, releasing the album True That in 2014. He also plays guitar and bass, and has been a part of indie rock bands Mister Heavenly and The Long Goodbye, demonstrating his diverse artistic range. His nominations for prestigious accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and a Tony Award, underscore his versatile contributions across various mediums. Cera’s recent appearance in the blockbuster film Barbie further showcased his continued relevance in mainstream cinema.