Who Is Bear Grylls? Edward Michael Grylls is a British adventurer and television presenter, celebrated for his relentless pursuit of survival in extreme environments. He blends raw outdoor skill with captivating storytelling for global audiences. He first captured widespread attention with his breakout series Man vs. Wild, demonstrating audacious survival techniques to an estimated two billion viewers. Grylls is also known for his role as the UK Chief Scout.

Full Name Edward Michael Grylls Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 ½ inches (182 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality British, Irish Ethnicity English, Irish Education Eaton House, Ludgrove School, Eton College, University of the West of England, Birkbeck College Father Sir Michael Grylls Mother Lady Sarah Grylls Siblings Lara Fawcett Kids Jesse Grylls, Marmaduke Grylls, Huckleberry Grylls

Early Life and Education Edward Michael Grylls was born in Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, before his family moved to Bembridge on the Isle of Wight. His father, Sir Michael Grylls, taught him to climb and sail from a young age, fostering an early love for the outdoors. Grylls attended Ludgrove School and Eton College, where he helped establish its first mountaineering club. He later studied Spanish and German at the University of the West of England, Bristol, and Birkbeck College.

Notable Relationships Bear Grylls married Shara Cannings Knight in 2000, after meeting her in 1998, a few months before his Everest expedition. Their relationship is often cited as a cornerstone of his life and career, with both publicly emphasizing commitment and patience. The couple shares three sons: Jesse, Marmaduke, and Huckleberry. They lead a family life centered on faith and outdoor activities, often spending time on a secluded island hideaway in Wales.

Career Highlights Bear Grylls gained global recognition for his television series Man vs. Wild, which aired from 2006 to 2011, showcasing his extreme survival skills. He continued his television success with shows like Running Wild with Bear Grylls, where he took celebrities into the wilderness. Beyond television, Grylls holds several world records, including being one of the youngest Britons to summit Mount Everest at age 23 in 1998. He also embarked on a record-setting paramotor journey over the Himalayas. To date, Grylls has authored over 100 books, with his autobiography Mud, Sweat and Tears: The Autobiography becoming a number one bestseller. He also served as the youngest-ever UK Chief Scout, inspiring millions worldwide.