Who Is Emily Ratajkowski? Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski is an American model and actress known for her striking confidence and bold public persona. Her work frequently challenges conventional perceptions of femininity. She rose to global prominence after appearing in the controversial 2013 “Blurred Lines” music video. The video’s viral success immediately launched her into the international spotlight.

Full Name Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Polish, Irish, German, Polish Jewish Education UCLA Father John David Ratajkowski Mother Kathleen Anne Balgley Kids Sylvester Apollo Bear

Early Life and Education Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski was born in Westminster, London, to American parents Kathleen Balgley and John David Ratajkowski. Her artist father and professor mother encouraged creative expression. The family settled in Encinitas, California, when Ratajkowski was five, where she later attended San Dieguito Academy. She briefly studied art at UCLA before pursuing a full-time career in modeling.

Notable Relationships Emily Ratajkowski was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, an actor and producer, whom she wed in February 2018 after a brief courtship. Ratajkowski shares a son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, with Bear-McClard, with whom she co-parents following their 2022 divorce. She has been publicly linked to other individuals since.

Career Highlights Emily Ratajkowski gained widespread recognition from the 2013 “Blurred Lines” music video, which became a global chart-topper. She made her feature film debut in David Fincher’s 2014 psychological thriller Gone Girl. Beyond acting, Ratajkowski established her successful swimwear and apparel brand, Inamorata, in 2017. She has also walked runways for major designers like Marc Jacobs and Versace, securing her status as a high-fashion model. Ratajkowski became a New York Times bestselling author with her 2021 essay collection My Body, cementing her voice as a prominent feminist writer and cultural commentator.