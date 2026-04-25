Sara Paxton: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Sara Paxton
April 25, 1988
Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, California, US
37 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Sara Paxton?
Sara Paxton is an American actress known for her versatility across teen-oriented films and dramatic roles. Her expressive performances bring depth to diverse characters.
She gained widespread notice for her starring role as the titular mermaid in the 2006 film Aquamarine. This breakout performance resonated with a broad audience.
|Full Name
|Sara Paxton
|Gender
|Female
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|El Camino Real High School
|Father
|Steve Paxton
|Mother
|Lucia Menchaca
Early Life and Education
Family deeply influenced Sara Paxton’s early years in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. Her parents, both dentists, fostered her performing aspirations from a young age.
She attended El Camino Real High School, graduating in June 2006. Paxton chose to pursue acting professionally instead of immediately attending college, despite acceptances.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to actor, writer, and director Zach Cregger, Sara Paxton publicly confirmed their engagement in 2018. Their wedding took place in 2019.
The couple has no public children. Paxton’s relationship with Cregger marks her most prominent and long-term public partnership to date.
Career Highlights
Sara Paxton’s breakthrough piece arrived with her starring turn in the 2006 fantasy film Aquamarine. She also garnered an Emmy nomination for her lead role in the series Darcy’s Wild Life.
Her work in the horror genre, particularly the 2009 film The Last House on the Left, showcased a darker side to her acting range. More recently, she co-starred in the political drama The Front Runner.
See Also
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