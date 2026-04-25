Who Is Sara Paxton? Sara Paxton is an American actress known for her versatility across teen-oriented films and dramatic roles. Her expressive performances bring depth to diverse characters. She gained widespread notice for her starring role as the titular mermaid in the 2006 film Aquamarine. This breakout performance resonated with a broad audience.

Full Name Sara Paxton Gender Female Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity White Education El Camino Real High School Father Steve Paxton Mother Lucia Menchaca

Early Life and Education Family deeply influenced Sara Paxton’s early years in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. Her parents, both dentists, fostered her performing aspirations from a young age. She attended El Camino Real High School, graduating in June 2006. Paxton chose to pursue acting professionally instead of immediately attending college, despite acceptances.

Notable Relationships Currently married to actor, writer, and director Zach Cregger, Sara Paxton publicly confirmed their engagement in 2018. Their wedding took place in 2019. The couple has no public children. Paxton’s relationship with Cregger marks her most prominent and long-term public partnership to date.