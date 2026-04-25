Who Is Björn Ulvaeus? Björn Kristian Ulvaeus is a Swedish musician and songwriter, globally recognized for his melodic pop instincts and lyrical storytelling. He significantly shaped the sound of one of the world’s most successful music groups. His breakout moment arrived in 1974 when ABBA’s glam-rock anthem “Waterloo” won the Eurovision Song Contest. The victory launched the band into international stardom, selling millions of records and topping charts worldwide.

Full Name Björn Kristian Ulvaeus Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (176 cm) Relationship Status Married Christina Sas Net Worth $300 million Nationality Swedish Ethnicity Swedish Education Lund University Father Erik Gunnar Ulvaeus Mother Aina Eliza Viktoria Bengtsson Siblings Eva Margareta Kids Linda Elin Ulvaeus, Peter Christian Ulvaeus, Emma Ulvaeus, Anna Ulvaeus

Early Life and Education Growing up in Västervik, Sweden, Björn Ulvaeus fostered an early love for music, encouraged by his family. His parents, Erik Gunnar and Aina Eliza Viktoria, supported his interest in skiffle and rock-and-roll from a young age. Before dedicating himself fully to music, Ulvaeus studied business and law at Lund University. During this time, he also honed his craft as a member of the popular Swedish folk group the Hootenanny Singers.

Notable Relationships Over the past decades, Björn Ulvaeus has experienced several public relationships. He was famously married to ABBA bandmate Agnetha Fältskog from 1971 to 1980 and later to Lena Källersjö from 1981 to 2022. Ulvaeus shares two children, Linda Elin Ulvaeus and Peter Christian Ulvaeus, with Fältskog. He also has two daughters, Emma Ulvaeus and Anna Ulvaeus, with Källersjö, and is currently married to Christina Sas since 2024.

Career Highlights Over 400 million albums worldwide and 17 number-one hits mark Björn Ulvaeus’s indelible impact with ABBA. Their songs like “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia” remain global anthems, generating millions of weekly streams. Beyond ABBA, Ulvaeus co-created the blockbuster musicals Chess and Mamma Mia!, which have grossed billions globally. He also serves as President of CISAC, the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers.