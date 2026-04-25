Who Is Jonathan Bailey? Jonathan Bailey is a British actor known for his versatile performances across stage and screen, blending dramatic depth with comedic timing and musical talent. His captivating presence has earned him a dedicated global following. Bailey gained widespread recognition through his role as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton, in the acclaimed Netflix series Bridgerton. The show’s second season, centering on his character, became a global streaming phenomenon.

Full Name Jonathan Stuart Bailey Gender Male Height 5 feet 10.5 inches (179 cm) Relationship Status Private Relationship Nationality British Ethnicity English Education Magdalen College School, Oxford Father Stuart Bailey Mother Carole Bailey

Early Life and Education Growing up in Wallingford, England, Jonathan Bailey was influenced by a household rich with encouragement from his parents, Carole and Stuart Bailey, and three older sisters. He attended Benson Primary School and The Oratory School before receiving a music scholarship to Magdalen College School, Oxford, where he honed his skills in piano and clarinet.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile roles has kept Jonathan Bailey’s private life largely out of the spotlight, though he has confirmed he is dating a lovely man. Bailey prioritizes keeping his romantic life private and has not publicly shared details or names of his current partner.

Career Highlights Jonathan Bailey anchored the highly popular Bridgerton series, receiving widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton. His performance contributed to the show becoming Netflix’s most-watched English-language series at its peak. Beyond streaming success, Bailey earned a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for his work in the West End revival of Company. He also garnered a Critics’ Choice Television Award for the political miniseries Fellow Travelers.