Who Is Sam Fender? Samuel Thomas Fender is a British singer-songwriter from North Shields, known for his raw, anthemic rock sound. His powerful storytelling often explores working-class life and social issues. He first broke into the public eye after his debut album Hypersonic Missiles topped the UK Albums Chart. The album cemented his reputation for honest lyrics and high-energy live performances.

Full Name Samuel Thomas Fender Gender Male Height 6 feet 0.5 inches (184 cm) Relationship Status Dating Rosa Collier Net Worth $14 million Nationality British Education John Spence Community High School, Whitley Bay High School Sixth Form College Father Alan Fender Mother Shirley Fender Siblings Liam Fender

Early Life and Education Born on April 25, 1994, Samuel Thomas Fender grew up in North Shields, England, in a musically inclined family with his father Alan and older brother Liam playing instruments locally. He attended John Spence Community High School and Whitley Bay High School Sixth Form College, where he developed his songwriting and began performing at local open mic nights.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to actress Rosa Collier, Samuel Thomas Fender has reportedly been dating her for over two years. Their relationship became more serious in 2023, with Collier accompanying him on tour. Fender has no public children and maintains a private approach to his personal life outside of confirmed partnerships.

Career Highlights Samuel Thomas Fender’s debut album Hypersonic Missiles debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, solidifying his position as a prominent voice in British rock. His follow-up, Seventeen Going Under, also topped the charts and earned critical acclaim. Beyond his chart success, Fender has collected numerous accolades, including multiple Brit Awards for British Rock/Alternative Act. He also launched a clothing line in partnership with Barbour International in 2021.