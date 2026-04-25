Who Is Jason Lee? Jason Michael Lee is an American actor and accomplished photographer. He is also a former professional skateboarder with an influential legacy. His breakthrough arrived as Brodie Bruce in Kevin Smith’s 1995 film Mallrats. This role immediately launched Lee into the public eye for his distinct comedic style.

Full Name Jason Michael Lee Gender Male Height 6 feet 1.5 inches (187 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Education Ocean View High School Father Greg Lee Mother Carol Lee Siblings James Lee Kids Pilot Inspektor Lee, Casper Lee, Sonny Lee, Alberta ‘Birdy’ Lee

Early Life and Education His childhood in Huntington Beach, California, offered an energetic backdrop for Jason Michael Lee. His parents, Greg and Carol Lee, supported his early interests, with his mother even buying his first skateboard to channel his hyperactivity. Lee attended Ocean View High School, where he developed impressive skateboarding skills. This early passion profoundly shaped his path, leading to a professional career before his acting breakthrough.

Notable Relationships Over the years, Jason Michael Lee has had several public relationships. He was married to Carmen Llywelyn from 1995 to 2001, followed by a partnership with Beth Riesgraf. With Riesgraf, Lee shares a son, Pilot Inspektor Lee. More recently, he married Ceren Alkaç in 2008, with whom he shares Casper, Sonny, and Alberta ‘Birdy’ Lee.

Career Highlights Jason Michael Lee’s career is marked by his memorable acting roles in film and television. He notably starred in Kevin Smith’s popular films like Mallrats and Chasing Amy, earning critical acclaim and an Independent Spirit Award. Beyond acting, Lee co-founded Stereo Skateboards in 1992 with Chris Pastras. The company produces skateboard decks, equipment, and apparel, successfully reviving in 2003 after a brief hiatus.