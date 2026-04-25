Who Is Hank Azaria? Henry Albert Azaria is an American actor and voice artist, widely recognized for his incredible vocal versatility and comedic timing. His extensive range brings a distinctive energy to every project he undertakes. He rose to prominence on The Simpsons, voicing numerous iconic characters that quickly became cultural touchstones. His performances earned widespread acclaim, cementing his status as a beloved performer.

Full Name Henry Albert Azaria Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $90 million Nationality American Ethnicity American-Jewish Education The Kew-Forest School, Tufts University, American Academy of Dramatic Arts Father Albert Azaria Mother Ruth Altcheck Azaria Siblings Stephanie Azaria, Elise Azaria Kids Hal Azaria

Early Life and Education Henry Albert Azaria was born in New York City to Sephardic Jewish parents, Albert and Ruth Azaria, whose love for show business encouraged his early mimicking. His childhood was spent in Queens, where Ladino was spoken at home. He attended The Kew-Forest School, where performing in a play at sixteen sparked his acting obsession. Later, he studied drama at Tufts University and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Hank Azaria’s personal life, including a marriage to actress Helen Hunt from 1999 to 2000. Their relationship began in 1994, with their divorce finalized in December 2000. He married former actress Katie Wright, and they share a son, Hal Azaria, born in 2009. The couple has been together since 2007.

Career Highlights Hank Azaria’s career is defined by his extensive voice work on The Simpsons, bringing to life beloved characters such as Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, and Comic Book Guy. These roles have earned him four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance. Beyond animation, Azaria garnered critical praise for his live-action performances, notably winning an Emmy for his role as Mitch Albom in the TV film Tuesdays with Morrie. He also earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for his portrayal of Agador Spartacus in The Birdcage. He further expanded his acclaim with an Emmy for his role in the drama series Ray Donovan and a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway debut as Sir Lancelot in Monty Python’s Spamalot.