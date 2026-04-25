New York City, New York, US

Who Is Al Pacino? Alfredo James Pacino is an American actor known for his intense, explosive acting style and commanding presence. His method acting transforms ordinary stories into gripping drama. Pacino gained widespread acclaim as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 crime film The Godfather. This complex portrayal quickly established him as a major star.

Full Name Alfredo James Pacino Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $120 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education High School of Performing Arts, HB Studio, Actors Studio Father Salvatore Pacino Mother Rose Gerardi Kids Julie Marie Pacino, Anton James Pacino, Olivia Rose Pacino, Roman Pacino

Early Life and Education Born in East Harlem, New York City, Alfredo James Pacino was primarily raised by his mother and maternal grandparents in the South Bronx. His parents divorced when he was two years old. Pacino developed an early interest in acting and attended the High School of Performing Arts, despite a challenging youth. He further honed his craft at the renowned HB Studio and the Actors Studio.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Al Pacino’s personal life, including relationships with actresses Jill Clayburgh, Diane Keaton, and Beverly D’Angelo. He has never been married. Pacino shares daughter Julie Marie with Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton James and Olivia Rose with Beverly D’Angelo. He also welcomed son Roman with Noor Alfallah more recently.

Career Highlights Al Pacino’s career is defined by iconic performances in seminal films such as The Godfather trilogy and the explosive crime epic Scarface. These roles cemented his intense, commanding screen presence. Beyond the silver screen, Pacino boasts an extensive stage career, earning two Tony Awards for roles like The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel. He also directed and starred in the documentary Looking for Richard. To date, Pacino has collected an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards, achieving the prestigious Triple Crown of Acting. His impactful work solidifies his status as a living legend.