When people tell me they don’t know their zodiac sign, frankly, I find it hard to believe. You may think everything related to astrology is a big hoax, but surely you have checked yours out at least once, even if out of curiosity.

It is a common opinion that all people are divided into two categories: those who check their stars every day, and those who think that astrology is a waste of time. The truth is, there is one other group of people – those who make horoscope memes.

Interestingly, zodiac sign memes do capture the essence of each sign, at least the way they are presented in classic astrology. Some astrology memes even poke fun at those who blame every single thing in their life, including their own rude attitude, on the stars. Some astrologers followed the trend and started creating funny horoscopes where they present the usual forecast in a humorous manner. Even if you don’t believe in astrology, it can be a good way to fight boredom. Next time you need something to entertain you while waiting in line, find some funny zodiac sign facts online and try comparing them to your friends’ behavior. By the way, what do you think? Are there more and less funny zodiac signs?

In this article, we collected a lot of astrology jokes and zodiac memes. Whatever you believe in, enjoy them with your friends, and if you find any of it to be especially true, let us know in the comments!