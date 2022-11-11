When people tell me they don’t know their zodiac sign, frankly, I find it hard to believe. You may think everything related to astrology is a big hoax, but surely you have checked yours out at least once, even if out of curiosity. 

It is a common opinion that all people are divided into two categories: those who check their stars every day, and those who think that astrology is a waste of time. The truth is, there is one other group of people – those who make horoscope memes.

Interestingly, zodiac sign memes do capture the essence of each sign, at least the way they are presented in classic astrology. Some astrology memes even poke fun at those who blame every single thing in their life, including their own rude attitude, on the stars. Some astrologers followed the trend and started creating funny horoscopes where they present the usual forecast in a humorous manner. Even if you don’t believe in astrology, it can be a good way to fight boredom. Next time you need something to entertain you while waiting in line, find some funny zodiac sign facts online and try comparing them to your friends’ behavior. By the way, what do you think? Are there more and less funny zodiac signs?

In this article, we collected a lot of astrology jokes and zodiac memes. Whatever you believe in, enjoy them with your friends, and if you find any of it to be especially true, let us know in the comments!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pisces

#2

Virgo Season

#3

Don't Blame The Zodiac Signs, Susan

#4

It’s Not Their Fault They Have A Really Good Memory

#5

It’s Cause We’re Never Wrong Tho

#6

Earth Sign For Sure

#7

Something To Lean On To

#8

Look At The Time. Gotta Go

#9

Advice

#10

Literally, Lighting Fires Left And Right

#11

Capricorn And Aries

#12

Cancer

#13

Taurus

#14

Virgo

#15

Aries

michelle
michelle
Community Member
1 hour ago

why can i hear Tina saying that

#16

Dudes Who Angrily Tell Women Astrology Isn't Real

#17

The 1500s Got The Mona Lisa. But We Get This Work Of Art

#18

Aries

#19

Shocked And Disgruntled

#20

Capricorn’s Be Like

#21

A Clairvoyant Wrote It

#22

Libra

#23

Scorpio Meme

#24

Dear Zodiacs, Stop Looking Like This!

#25

Scorpio

#26

Geminis

#27

How Did It Know!

#28

Hey Guys!

#29

None Of Them Do

#30

Incredible Coincidence

#31

Virgo

#32

For The Indulgent Taurus

#33

For The Know-It-All Sagittarius

#34

Hey, People Who Know Astrology...

#35

Legit Not Even Kidding

#36

Scorpios

#37

Aquarius

#38

Will Absolutely Never Get Old

#39

For The Zodiacs You Don't Want To Mess With

#40

Skinner Scorpio Meme

#41

Not A Good Match

#42

Gemini/Libra/Leo

#43

Always In A Hurry

#44

Libra

#45

Scorpio

#46

Scorpio

#47

Accurate Horoscopes

#48

Gemini

#49

I’m Gonna Cry About It First Idc Idc

#50

No Caption Needed

#51

Lol My Current Situation

#52

Cancer Season

#53

Gemini

#54

And What’s Air Doing?

#55

En Route!

#56

It’s Basically Like Moving In Together

#57

Cancer Giving Us More Plot Twists Than A Dan Brown Novel

#58

Explained

#59

Bye!

#60

Cancers

#61

For The Loving Pisces

#62

Astronomy vs. Astrology

#63

Libra

#64

Dating Gemini Is Fun

#65

The Worst Part About Liking Someone

#66

People Who

#67

What Placements Are The Friends You Do This With. For Me It’s Anything Sagittarius, Earth Moons, And Water Risings

#68

Taurus

#69

Virgo

#70

Zodiac Triggers

#71

Virgo Breathes A Sigh Of Relief

#72

*pulls Up Receipt From Three Weeks Ago.”

#73

There Goes Pisces… Again

#74

We Can’t Talk About What Happens Behind Closed Doors

#75

Sagittarius

#76

Cancer/Aries Interaction Be Like:

#77

Taurus

#78

Cancer

#79

Virgo

#80

It All Makes Sense Right

#81

Libras

#82

Water Signs

#83

I Hear Some People Need A Reminder?

#84

Libra

#85

About Dating

#86

The Signs As Jim Carrey Impressions

#87

For When It's Time To Get Honest About Your Zodiac Sign

#88

So Embarrassing When This Happens

#89

Grumpy Cat