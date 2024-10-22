Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding
News

Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

Makeup artist Keziah Jones, owner of The Key Look, went viral on TikTok after being kicked out of a wedding for overstaying her welcome and filming content without permission. Keziah has since admitted she misjudged the situation. The incident sparked widespread debate about professionalism and boundaries for wedding vendors.

After being kicked out of a client’s wedding, makeup artist Keziah reportedly wanted to clear the air with anyone who thought her viral moment was distasteful.

Highlights
  • Makeup artist Keziah Jones was kicked out of a wedding for filming without permission.
  • The incident sparked a debate on professionalism and boundaries for wedding vendors.
  • Keziah admitted misjudging the situation, leading to a viral, negative reaction.
  • She claimed the wedding party encouraged her to stay and film content.

Keziah, who had been filming her client’s wedding for TikTok, revealed that the groom wasn’t a fan of the video-sharing platform.

She told Dexerto on Monday (October 21): “I thought maybe the groom was just having a difficult moment, and unfortunately I was on the receiving end of it.”

    Makeup artist Keziah Jones, owner of The Key Look, went viral on TikTok after being kicked out of a wedding

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Image credits: Thekeylook

    Keziah further recalled: “I wasn’t embarrassed by the wedding guests, but I was embarrassed by other vendors knowing what was going on.

    “I was under the impression the bride and I had built a rapport for her to feel comfortable enough to talk to me.

    “Past brides I’ve worked with have always been open and straightforward, so I am working on better communication, so a situation like this never arises again.”

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Image credits: Thekeylook

    Upon sharing a story on TikTok on the day of the wedding, Keziah reportedly faced scrutiny for appearing in the bride’s dress-reveal photos. 

    She later said that she felt “absolutely devastated” when she saw the final photos, telling Dexerto: “I had no idea and really wished someone would have told me to move out of the way… I can see how they could be upset.”

    The makeup artist admitted: “Going viral for something negative is just not cool and I never imagined this would happen to me, especially for a business that I worked so hard to build.”

    She was accused of overstaying her welcome and filming content without permission

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Image credits: demonxshinigami

    “As great as the internet can be, I’ve learned through this experience that the internet can also be very hurtful.”

    Despite the widespread negative feedback, Keziah reportedly said that her bookings were “steadily coming in.” 

    She concluded: “On average, my team works approximately five weddings a month – and that has remained consistent.”

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Image credits: demonxshinigami

    She continued: “My emotions led me to making a wrong decision, which in this case, was sharing the experience on social media.”

    The Key Look business owner worked at a wedding in New York, USA, in early September, where she and her team did hair and makeup for the bride and her bridesmaids.

    However, the wedding ended in tears after Keziah was asked to leave by the wedding planner, with the newlyweds telling her they felt the makeup artist had overstayed her welcome—only for her to return moments later to continue filming, The Daily Mail reported on September 13.

    Keziah has since admitted she misjudged the situation

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Image credits: demonxshinigami

    In a series of since-deleted TikToks, which have been shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Keziah tearfully described the event as being “so f**ked up.”

    At the time, the makeup artist shared: “I was so excited for the content we would get for her so I kept filming. I also wanted some BTS to share with our social media.”

    Keziah added that the bride said she was going to hire a content creator for her wedding, so she “made the decision” to stay there the entire day and film, as per The Mail.

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Image credits: demonxshinigami

    She said: “I was going full makeup and full-on content y’all. I had everyone laughing all morning. There was literally not a [dull] moment all day.”

    Keziah claimed she was encouraged by the wedding party to stay and film content, but when she tried to capture footage of the bride and groom, the groom snapped at her, asking her to stop filming. 

    An assistant planner then reportedly informed Keziah that the couple wanted her to leave, which left the makeup artist confused and emotional. Despite the bride’s apology, she described the situation as “crazy” and “disrespectful.”

    The incident sparked widespread debate about professionalism and boundaries for wedding vendors

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Image credits: demonxshinigami

    According to reposts of the original TikTok, Keziah sobbed in her car after the wedding, saying she had “never” been kicked out of an event before, as per The Mail.

    A slew of people slammed Keziah, with one comment—reportedly from a bridesmaid—on the original video reading: “So, again, this is INSANE. 

    “To have this content up, plus your disrespectful story about my best friend’s wedding. AND to be deleting comments is WILD!”

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Image credits: demonxshinigami

    A TikTok user noted: “The bride is actually my sister. Shame on you for even posting this. If you need to cope don’t use someone else’s wedding to do so.”

    A person wrote: “Oh god, those were so hard to watch like SHE CRIED TO THE BRIDE!!!! She’s a stranger to them.”

    Someone else penned: “As a makeup artist/hairstylist, I’ll stay for some getting ready photos for the bride and then I’m out. 

    “I might stay to help put in a veil after she is in her dress but again I leave right after.”

    After being kicked out of a client’s wedding, makeup artist Keziah reportedly wanted to clear the air

    @demonxshinigami part 1 – 3 of makeup artist getting kicked out of wedding mau #mau #makeupartist #fyp #trend #thekeylook ♬ original sound – demonshinigami | 👾 Twitch

    “She’s not good at reading social cues,” a netizen argued. “I doubt anyone explicitly told her ‘stay.’ Instead, they were nice about her presence and she interpreted it as everyone having a great time with her.”

    In a Subreddit, a separate individual chimed in: “This is the most jaw-dropping story I’ve heard in a while.”

    On October 18, Keziah took to her business’s official Facebook page to share an update, stating: “Regardless of anything that has been said on the internet about my team and I, REAL brides have had REAL amazing experiences with our team.”

    “As the owner, me, Keziah, I’ve poured my heart and soul into this team and if you’ve ever experienced me on a personal or professional level, you know that.

    “Our team is looking forward to continuing to service bridal parties the rest of this year, 2025, and so on. Thank you to everyone who supports and love our team. We love y’all too.”

    “She also comes off really entitled,” a reader commented

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Makeup Artist “Deeply Regrets” Overstepping Bride’s Boundaries After Being Kicked Out Of Wedding

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a journalist who works as Bored Panda's News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light". You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Ugnė Lazauskaitė

    Ugnė Lazauskaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

    Ugnė Lazauskaitė

    Ugnė Lazauskaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

    Victoria
    Victoria
    Victoria
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    No more tiktok stuff please. They're not that interesting.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Another plea to stop posting tik toks. These are all just awful.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Nemo
    Nemo
    Nemo
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago (edited)

    "The whole room was vibing off of my energy." Is all you need to know. You don't have to be invisible to do your work but if people are getting married, it's not about the MUA. Edit. I just watched her Tiktok explanation and the second hand embarrassment is even worse when you hear her talk. She is complaining about being on her feet for 12 hours and that somebody comes up to her and tells her that the couple wants her to leave. The couple, who's expensive intimate wedding is now public and everything but intimate because her MUA doesn't know when to leave

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
