Man Reveals Dramatic 80-Day Transformation After Daily Jaw Exercises

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet, no doubt, loves a good glow-up, especially when it involves a sharper jawline without going under the knife.

Millions were intrigued when a man claimed to have dramatically reshaped his jawline, giving himself a sharper and more chiseled look.

After his 80-day challenge, he flaunted the results, leaving viewers shocked and amazed. But experts issued warnings about the viral exercises.

RELATED:

Highlights A man flaunted a sharper, more chiseled jawline after an intense 80-day challenge.

Millions were intrigued upon seeing his jawline looking dramatically sharper over the course of nearly 3 months.

Experts, however, gave a reality check about the exercises shown in the video.

Millions were intrigued when a man claimed to have dramatically reshaped his jawline with an 80-day challenge

Image credits: TurkPulse/X

The quest for the perfect jawline led a man to undertake an 80-day challenge, during which he performed daily jaw exercises in hopes of reshaping his face. Or so he claimed.

The man filmed every minute of his exercises, along with the changes that were apparently taking over his face.

ADVERTISEMENT

His jawline was seen growing visibly sharper over the span of 80 days.

Image credits: TurkPulse/X

“The astonishing transformation (glow up) that a man underwent through jaw exercises he applied for 80 days garnered great interest on social media,” read the text shared alongside the video, posted by the X account @TurkPulse.

Shared earlier this month, the video racked up 10.3M views and triggered a flood of responses.

“He rebranded his entire existence,” one commented online, while another said, “Very interesting. I’d never heard of that technique before. It would surely make more than a thousand people happy.”

“80 days of jaw training?? That’s dedication. But is it just angles/lighting or real change?” one netizen commented online

Image credits: TurkPulse/X

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LaraJuliix

ADVERTISEMENT

One wrote, “Achieving that level of glow up with jaw training in 80 days is some serious discipline. Props to the guy.”

“80 days of jaw workouts and I’m still here eating chips like it’s my job,” another said.

While the transformation looked convincing to many viewers, not everyone was sold on the idea that a few weeks of jaw exercises can dramatically reshape a person’s face.

“The guy had swelling on his face, so he went and combed his hair like that or something,” wrote one.

Another said, “Wiggling your face around won’t change bone structure lolololol.”

Experts gave a reality check on such viral before-and-after videos

Image credits: TurkPulse/X

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts set the record straight, saying the reality behind such before-and-after videos could be far from what viewers see.

“In general, the jaw muscles can adapt to repeated exercise, just as other muscles do,” Dr. Michael Ormsbee, a professor of nutrition and integrative physiology and the director of the Institute of Sports Sciences and Medicine at Florida State University, told Bored Panda.

“But that does not mean someone can dramatically reshape their jawline in 80 days. A more defined jawline is usually a mix of genetics, bone structure, body fat, hydration, skin tightness, posture, lighting, and camera angle,” continued the expert in exercise, physiology, supplementation, and sports nutrition.

Physical therapist Lori Rubenstein Fazzio echoed similar concerns, saying that jaw exercises could result in changes in jaw alignment and tracking, and possibly even show some cosmetic effects.

But “it is unlikely to actually change the shape of the jawbone in 80 days,” she told Bored Panda.

Image credits: TurkPulse/X

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TheIronCipher

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: gerryrich999

The certified yoga therapist said even an orthodontic device, such as a maxillary expander (also known as a palate expander), could take time to show results.

The device is used to widen the upper jaw by gently applying pressure to guide one’s teeth and jaws to the desired position.

“A palate expander has been shown to actually change the bony alignment of the jaw, and that takes 6-12 months of constant pressure and is typically only successful in developing jaws,” she explained.

“It is unlikely to actually change the shape of the jawbone in 80 days,” physical therapist Lori Rubenstein Fazzio said

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TurkPulse/X

Upon watching the aforementioned viral video and similar trends, Fazzio said she does not believe the “mandible bone grew that much from such exercises.”

“The jaw muscles are small muscles that simply can’t exert such force to cause bony adaptation that quickly in an adult,” she continued. “That said, if he truly did make such changes, a research study with a large number of subjects would be warranted to make such claims. A single case study N=1 never gives us causation.”

Image credits: TurkPulse/X

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Renygaide

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BenjaminBu59630

Although there isn’t much research on jaw workouts changing facial contour, one particular case study analyzed the use of jaw exercisers, which are small devices or tools designed to work out the muscles of the jaw.

These could include resistance devices placed between one’s teeth or silicone balls to chew on repeatedly.

The case study analyzed results from two individuals who used a commercially available jaw exerciser for approximately three months.

By the end of the study, researchers concluded that the jaw-exercising items had limited efficacy for double-chin reduction, jawline enhancement, and face and neck tightening.

“I would not recommend these routines as a main strategy for changing facial shape,” Dr. Michael Ormsbee said

📍 Bir adamın 80 gün boyunca uyguladığı çene antrenmanıyla geçirdiği o şaşırtıcı değişim (glow up) sosyal medyada büyük ilgi gördü. pic.twitter.com/9NbONBhMjf — Türk Pulse (@TurkPulse) June 2, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Before-and-after videos, like the unidentified man’s 80-day jaw workout, seem to work on a simple premise: work the jaw, get a sharper face. But a closer look at what’s happening under the surface shows that it’s not such an easy fix.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The main muscle people are trying to train is the masseter, which is one of the chewing muscles,” Dr. Ormsbee said.

“With repeated use, it may get stronger or more active, but these muscles are already used every day when we chew, talk, and clench,” he continued. “More is not always better, either. Too much jaw training could lead to soreness, headaches, tooth stress, or TMJ-type issues.”

TMJ stands for the temporomandibular joint, which is the sliding hinge that connects the jawbone to the skull.

TMJ disorders, which could be triggered by habits like teeth clenching, gum chewing, and stress, could lead to symptoms like pain or tenderness in the jaw, aching facial pain, neck pain, and so on.

Image credits: Damir Khabirov/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Both experts cautioned viewers against performing the jaw exercises shown in the video daily.

“In most cases, I imagine overuse and potential TMD (temporomandibular dysfunction) would be the more likely outcome” if these exercises are performed every day, said Fazzio.

The Yoga and Science in Pain Care author asserted that she wouldn’t recommend the routines in the video to the average person.

“That said, I do think jaw exercises can be very useful when done appropriately and not in excess,” she added.

Dr. Ormsbee agreed that he wouldn’t recommend the routines shown in the video as a “main strategy for changing facial shape.”

“Gentle jaw work may be fine for some people,” added the human performance nutrition researcher, “but if there is pain, clicking, locking, or headaches, I’d stop and talk to a dentist, physician, or physical therapist.”

Netizens had plenty to say about the man’s before-and-after video of his 80-day jaw challenge

Image credits: Another00864708

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: IamAlexisMucci

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BeLovesAZ

Image credits: BetoBautista

Image credits: LucaFury

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: purrfect_pixels

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: _Adam_Holland

Image credits: arturbikbaev

Image credits: m61864169

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: aaa_marco666

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AkaneAkichi

Image credits: captolonches

Image credits: danny286s

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Heloohi84

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: YXYXnobody

Image credits: bobo12758711

Image credits: LaraJuliix

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Maazi_Manny

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: dearlymaiden

Image credits: podlesok86