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Man Reveals Dramatic 80-Day Transformation After Daily Jaw Exercises
Young man with tousled hair showing jaw muscle definition after daily jaw exercises in a home setting.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Man Reveals Dramatic 80-Day Transformation After Daily Jaw Exercises

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The internet, no doubt, loves a good glow-up, especially when it involves a sharper jawline without going under the knife.

Millions were intrigued when a man claimed to have dramatically reshaped his jawline, giving himself a sharper and more chiseled look.

After his 80-day challenge, he flaunted the results, leaving viewers shocked and amazed. But experts issued warnings about the viral exercises.

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    Highlights
    • A man flaunted a sharper, more chiseled jawline after an intense 80-day challenge.
    • Millions were intrigued upon seeing his jawline looking dramatically sharper over the course of nearly 3 months.
    • Experts, however, gave a reality check about the exercises shown in the video.

    Millions were intrigued when a man claimed to have dramatically reshaped his jawline with an 80-day challenge

    Man shows early results of jaw exercises on day 2 indoors

    Image credits: TurkPulse/X

    The quest for the perfect jawline led a man to undertake an 80-day challenge, during which he performed daily jaw exercises in hopes of reshaping his face. Or so he claimed.

    The man filmed every minute of his exercises, along with the changes that were apparently taking over his face.

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    His jawline was seen growing visibly sharper over the span of 80 days.

    Man performing daily jaw exercises with pen between lips for transformation

    Image credits: TurkPulse/X

    “The astonishing transformation (glow up) that a man underwent through jaw exercises he applied for 80 days garnered great interest on social media,” read the text shared alongside the video, posted by the X account @TurkPulse.

    Shared earlier this month, the video racked up 10.3M views and triggered a flood of responses.

    “He rebranded his entire existence,” one commented online, while another said, “Very interesting. I’d never heard of that technique before. It would surely make more than a thousand people happy.”

    “80 days of jaw training?? That’s dedication. But is it just angles/lighting or real change?” one netizen commented online

    Man practicing fitness on day 40 of jaw exercise transformation

    Image credits: TurkPulse/X

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    Social media comment questioning jaw training results after 80 days

    Image credits: LaraJuliix

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    One wrote, “Achieving that level of glow up with jaw training in 80 days is some serious discipline. Props to the guy.”

    “80 days of jaw workouts and I’m still here eating chips like it’s my job,” another said.

    While the transformation looked convincing to many viewers, not everyone was sold on the idea that a few weeks of jaw exercises can dramatically reshape a person’s face.

    “The guy had swelling on his face, so he went and combed his hair like that or something,” wrote one.

    Another said, “Wiggling your face around won’t change bone structure lolololol.”

    Experts gave a reality check on such viral before-and-after videos 

    Man demonstrating jaw exercises with facial movements for transformation

    Image credits: TurkPulse/X

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    Experts set the record straight, saying the reality behind such before-and-after videos could be far from what viewers see.

    “In general, the jaw muscles can adapt to repeated exercise, just as other muscles do,” Dr. Michael Ormsbee, a professor of nutrition and integrative physiology and the director of the Institute of Sports Sciences and Medicine at Florida State University, told Bored Panda.

    “But that does not mean someone can dramatically reshape their jawline in 80 days. A more defined jawline is usually a mix of genetics, bone structure, body fat, hydration, skin tightness, posture, lighting, and camera angle,” continued the expert in exercise, physiology, supplementation, and sports nutrition.

    Physical therapist Lori Rubenstein Fazzio echoed similar concerns, saying that jaw exercises could result in changes in jaw alignment and tracking, and possibly even show some cosmetic effects.

    But “it is unlikely to actually change the shape of the jawbone in 80 days,” she told Bored Panda.

    Man showing jaw exercise effect on jawline in 80-day transformation

    Image credits: TurkPulse/X

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    Tweet praising dramatic jawline transformation after daily jaw exercises

    Image credits: TheIronCipher

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    Tweet explaining jaw exercises with jaw movement and pen biting

    Image credits: gerryrich999

    The certified yoga therapist said even an orthodontic device, such as a maxillary expander (also known as a palate expander), could take time to show results.

    The device is used to widen the upper jaw by gently applying pressure to guide one’s teeth and jaws to the desired position.

    “A palate expander has been shown to actually change the bony alignment of the jaw, and that takes 6-12 months of constant pressure and is typically only successful in developing jaws,” she explained.

    “It is unlikely to actually change the shape of the jawbone in 80 days,” physical therapist Lori Rubenstein Fazzio said 

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    Before and after images showing jawline change after 80 days of jaw exercises

    Image credits: TurkPulse/X

    Upon watching the aforementioned viral video and similar trends, Fazzio said she does not believe the “mandible bone grew that much from such exercises.”

    “The jaw muscles are small muscles that simply can’t exert such force to cause bony adaptation that quickly in an adult,” she continued. “That said, if he truly did make such changes, a research study with a large number of subjects would be warranted to make such claims. A single case study N=1 never gives us causation.”

    Man showing sharp jawline on day 83 after daily jaw exercises

    Image credits: TurkPulse/X

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    Tweet arguing daily jaw exercises won't change bone structure

    Image credits: Renygaide

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    Tweet stating losing weight is key to looksmaxing

    Image credits: BenjaminBu59630

    Although there isn’t much research on jaw workouts changing facial contour, one particular case study analyzed the use of jaw exercisers, which are small devices or tools designed to work out the muscles of the jaw.

    These could include resistance devices placed between one’s teeth or silicone balls to chew on repeatedly.

    The case study analyzed results from two individuals who used a commercially available jaw exerciser for approximately three months.

    By the end of the study, researchers concluded that the jaw-exercising items had limited efficacy for double-chin reduction, jawline enhancement, and face and neck tightening.

    “I would not recommend these routines as a main strategy for changing facial shape,” Dr. Michael Ormsbee said 

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    Before-and-after videos, like the unidentified man’s 80-day jaw workout, seem to work on a simple premise: work the jaw, get a sharper face. But a closer look at what’s happening under the surface shows that it’s not such an easy fix.

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    “The main muscle people are trying to train is the masseter, which is one of the chewing muscles,” Dr. Ormsbee said.

    “With repeated use, it may get stronger or more active, but these muscles are already used every day when we chew, talk, and clench,” he continued. “More is not always better, either. Too much jaw training could lead to soreness, headaches, tooth stress, or TMJ-type issues.”

    TMJ stands for the temporomandibular joint, which is the sliding hinge that connects the jawbone to the skull.

    TMJ disorders, which could be triggered by habits like teeth clenching, gum chewing, and stress, could lead to symptoms like pain or tenderness in the jaw, aching facial pain, neck pain, and so on.

    Man in pain holding jaw indicative of jaw transformation

    Image credits: Damir Khabirov/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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    Both experts cautioned viewers against performing the jaw exercises shown in the video daily.

    “In most cases, I imagine overuse and potential TMD (temporomandibular dysfunction) would be the more likely outcome” if these exercises are performed every day, said Fazzio.

    The Yoga and Science in Pain Care author asserted that she wouldn’t recommend the routines in the video to the average person.

    “That said, I do think jaw exercises can be very useful when done appropriately and not in excess,” she added.

    Dr. Ormsbee agreed that he wouldn’t recommend the routines shown in the video as a “main strategy for changing facial shape.”

    “Gentle jaw work may be fine for some people,” added the human performance nutrition researcher, “but if there is pain, clicking, locking, or headaches, I’d stop and talk to a dentist, physician, or physical therapist.”

    Netizens had plenty to say about the man’s before-and-after video of his 80-day jaw challenge 

    Tweet commenting the man just lost weight

    Image credits: Another00864708

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    Tweet praising man's complete rebranding after transformation

    Image credits: IamAlexisMucci

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    Social media post discussing jawline exercises and plastic surgery for jawline definition

    Image credits: BeLovesAZ

    Tweet about weight loss impact making face glow after jawline transformation

    Image credits: BetoBautista

    Comment on fat loss making neck leaner and jawline more visible

    Image credits: LucaFury

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    Message about correct tongue posture changing face shape and using mewing

    Image credits: purrfect_pixels

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    User stating weight loss as the key factor in jawline change

    Image credits: _Adam_Holland

    Comment explaining facial leanness follows overall body fat reduction, linked to jaw exercises results

    Image credits: arturbikbaev

    User comment stating losing weight improves jaw line and enhances facial appearance

    Image credits: m61864169

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    Comment mentioning weight loss, hair growth, and exercise contributing to transformation

    Image credits: aaa_marco666

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    Reply discussing glow up due to weight loss and reduced facial puffiness

    Image credits: AkaneAkichi

    User comment noting weight loss and haircut as reasons for improved appearance

    Image credits: captolonches

    Comment disputing effectiveness of jaw exercises for facial changes and weight loss

    Image credits: danny286s

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    User commenting man looks younger after jaw exercises transformation

    Image credits: Heloohi84

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    User noting significant weight loss visible in man's body after jaw exercises

    Image credits: YXYXnobody

    User praising consistency and effectiveness of jaw exercises transformation

    Image credits: bobo12758711

    User joking about jaw lock and respecting 80-day jaw exercise commitment

    Image credits: LaraJuliix

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    Comment asking about duration of daily jaw exercises in transformation

    Image credits: Maazi_Manny

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    Comment mentioning importance of diet in jaw exercise results

    Image credits: dearlymaiden

    Comment suggesting weight loss and fasting cause facial changes

    Image credits: podlesok86

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Purposefully wiggling your jaw from side to side like that for an extended period of time can actually damage your TMJ (temporomandibular joint) and will absolutely wear down the cartilage discs between your jaws. I have a history of jaw clenching, bruxism, and chewing/biting down on pens, and my TMJs are wrecked. Both of my articular discs are severely worn down from this. My jaw locks sometimes, clicks, and my mandibular range of motion is permanently affected. "Exercising" your jaw like this is not going to get you a ripped, sculpted, chiseled jaw. You're just going to wreck your ligaments, discs, and TMJs. My jaw doesn't look sculpted or muscular at all from doing this kind of stuff for years XD Bro clearly lost weight over those 80 days and that's what made his jaw look chiseled.

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    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude changed his hairdo to be less rubbish and lost a bit of weight, that's about it.

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not really sure what we're supposed to be looking at here. Apart from the different hairstyle and the stupid scrunched-up face he's pulling in the first pic I can't see any difference. A stupid idea to address a stupid non-existent issue.

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Purposefully wiggling your jaw from side to side like that for an extended period of time can actually damage your TMJ (temporomandibular joint) and will absolutely wear down the cartilage discs between your jaws. I have a history of jaw clenching, bruxism, and chewing/biting down on pens, and my TMJs are wrecked. Both of my articular discs are severely worn down from this. My jaw locks sometimes, clicks, and my mandibular range of motion is permanently affected. "Exercising" your jaw like this is not going to get you a ripped, sculpted, chiseled jaw. You're just going to wreck your ligaments, discs, and TMJs. My jaw doesn't look sculpted or muscular at all from doing this kind of stuff for years XD Bro clearly lost weight over those 80 days and that's what made his jaw look chiseled.

    3
    3points
    reply
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude changed his hairdo to be less rubbish and lost a bit of weight, that's about it.

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    0points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not really sure what we're supposed to be looking at here. Apart from the different hairstyle and the stupid scrunched-up face he's pulling in the first pic I can't see any difference. A stupid idea to address a stupid non-existent issue.

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