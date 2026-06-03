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Tongue Of World Cup Opening Ceremony Headliner Leads To Massive Backlash, As Doctors Issue Warnings
World Cup opening ceremony headliner singing with tongue visible, sparking backlash and doctors issuing warnings.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Tongue Of World Cup Opening Ceremony Headliner Leads To Massive Backlash, As Doctors Issue Warnings

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The internet couldn’t look away from a viral clip of singer Alejandro Fernandez.

The 55-year-old Mexican singer has found himself at the center of a growing online debate after fans noticed an unusual detail during the show: the appearance of his tongue.

The video went viral weeks after FIFA announced that Fernandez would be part of the lineup for the World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Alejandro Fernandez found himself at the center of a growing online debate.
    • Fans noticed an unusual detail during the show: the appearance of his tongue.
    • Dental experts asserted that it’s impossible to diagnose an individual solely based on photographs or videos.

    The internet couldn’t look away from a viral clip of singer Alejandro Fernandez

    Image credits: alexoficial

    Alejandro Fernández said it was a “great honor” to be performing at the World Cup’s opening ceremony in Mexico on June 11 and representing “Mexican music to the world.”

    He is part of a lineup that includes J Balvin, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, and South African singer Tyla.

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    Amid the pomp and fanfare, Fernández sparked concern among viewers for what appeared to be a white coating on his tongue in a recent viral video.

    Image credits: MegaBuildsYT

    Bizarre theories were spun online, including one that said, “I think it’s a leaf from some plant to help it sing.”

    “Let’s normalize brushing our tongue before stepping onto the stage,” one commenter said.

    Another wrote, “The dr*g gets your tongue all f****ed up like that.”

    “Could it be due to excessive consumption of some substance?” said another.

    “Let’s normalize brushing our tongue before stepping onto the stage,” one commenter said

    Close-up of World Cup opening ceremony headliner singing with mouth open

    Image credits: TuTiaSandra

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    As social media users rushed to offer their own theories, dental experts asserted that it’s impossible to diagnose an individual solely based on photographs or videos.

    They also pointed out that it’s a relatively common occurrence and completely harmless in most cases.

    “I think the simplest explanation is to think that he didn’t brush his tongue,” dentist Margot López told Bored Panda. “Medically, it could be an autoimmune disease that causes him dry mouth, or that he may have had heavy substance use.”

    World Cup opening ceremony headline singer performing with hat and microphone

    Image credits: TuTiaSandra

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    Tweet about normalizing tongue brushing before stage performances

    Another dentist, Denisse B. Pérez, said there could be multiple factors behind a tongue appearing white or coated, and “many of them [are] benign and transient.”

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    “Among the most common causes are the accumulation of bacteria, food debris, and desquamated cells on the lingual surface, decreased salivary flow or dehydration, tobacco use, certain medications, insufficient oral hygiene habits, or certain medical conditions,” she told Bored Panda.

    There could be multiple factors behind a tongue appearing white or coated, experts noted

    Tweet discussing white tongue after taking a pill related to World Cup opening ceremony backlash

    Dr. Pérez asserted that drawing conclusions without a direct clinical evaluation would be purely speculative.

    When dentist Arantxa Villegas analyzed the video, she listed similar causes behind a possible white coating on the tongue, including a recent illness or fever, dry mouth caused by medications, mouth breathing, or other factors, and “oral candidiasis (oral thrush), although this cannot be determined from images alone.”

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    “In many cases, a white tongue coating is temporary and not necessarily a sign of a serious health condition,” she added.

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    Man drinking from a glass bottle reflecting World Cup opening ceremony headline

    Image credits: alexoficial

    While the internet made rapid-fire diagnoses online and came up with various theories, experts said these speculations could be completely misleading.

    Experts emphasized that lighting, camera angles, and video quality can significantly alter how oral features appear on screen. Bright stage lighting or overexposure, for instance, can make the tongue look far whiter than it actually is.

    “Making assumptions about an individual’s oral hygiene, overall health, or medical status based solely on images can therefore be misleading and may contribute to unnecessary misinformation,” Dr. Villegas said.

    She noted how online speculation is “often unreliable,” especially when dealing with health-related matters.

    Lighting, camera angles, and video quality can significantly alter how oral features appear on screen

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    Tweet explaining tongue condition linked to injections before big tours at World Cup

    Dr. Pérez agreed that speculations based on images alone can be “unreliable and potentially misleading.”

    She further noted that the appearance of one’s tongue, by itself, rarely helps in identifying specific health problems in a patient.

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    To make a diagnosis, doctors and healthcare professionals take into account multiple factors, including medical history, symptoms, clinical examination, and, when necessary, complementary studies.

    Man in cowboy hat brushing tongue symbolizing World Cup ceremony controversy

    Image credits: alexoficial

    Tweet mentioning coffee causing tongue discoloration amid World Cup backlash

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    “Therefore, attributing a specific cause or disease to a person based solely on a photograph or video would not be appropriate from a professional standpoint,” she added.

    Nevertheless, the viral moment opened up a broader conversation about oral health, particularly when it comes to tongue hygiene, which is often overlooked.

    Dr. López said not taking care of tongue hygiene can “cause bacterial buildup and cause bad odors and contaminate the teeth with those bacteria.”

    Man holding two tongue scrapers in hands demonstrating oral hygiene tool

    Image credits: katranjinemethdds

    To maintain good oral health, Dr. Villegas suggested gently brushing the tongue daily or using a tongue scraper, brushing teeth 3 times a day with fluoride toothpaste, and flossing or using interdental cleaning devices daily.

    Moreover, tongue scraping should be part of one’s normal routine and treated as a complementary habit to brushing and flossing rather than a replacement for either.

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    She said these habits together “help maintain a healthier oral environment.”

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    Experts said tongue scraping should be part of one’s normal dental routine

    Woman brushing tongue in bathroom for better oral health

    Image credits: Helena Lopes/pexels

    Text about tongue scrapers improving breath and cleaning tongue

    “A healthy tongue is typically pink, moist, and free of persistent coatings, ulcers, or unusual growths,” she said, stressing the need for a checkup “if persistent changes in tongue color, texture, pain, or lesions are noticed.”

    For overall oral health, Pérez also recommended staying well‑hydrated “since saliva naturally helps cleanse the mouth.”

    “Likewise, avoiding tobacco, moderating alcohol, keeping a balanced diet, and attending regular dental check‑ups all contribute to a healthy oral environment,” she said.

    The dentist said it’s worth paying attention to any changes in the tongue, such as ulcers, changes in color, inflammation, pain, or coatings that don’t go away. It would be best to visit a dentist in such cases.

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    Man wearing sunglasses in a vehicle, possibly related to World Cup headliner

    Image credits: alexoficial

    When asked why it’s important to scrape the tongue just like one brushes their teeth, Dr. Villegas explained that the tongue’s surface contains numerous small papillae that can trap bacteria, food debris, dead cells, and other microorganisms.

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    This accumulation can be reduced through regular tongue cleaning, which contributes to better oral hygiene.

    The failure to clean the tongue will not necessarily lead to diseases in people, Pérez said. But excessive accumulation of these residents “can contribute to problems such as bad breath (halitosis), a whitish or coated appearance of the tongue, alterations in taste perception, and an increase in the bacterial load within the oral cavity.”

    Singer passionately performing on stage with microphone and ear monitors

    Image credits: TuTiaSandra

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    Alejandro Fernández, one of the most recognizable voices in regional Mexican music, has a career spanning more than three decades.

    He is the son of legendary ranchera Vicente Fernández, and his recent De Rey A Rey Tour was a personal tribute to his father.

    Alejandro’s daughter, Camila Fernández, joined him on tour as the opening act during his shows last month. He will be taking the tour to Las Vegas this September, performing at Fiestas Patrias for the 23rd consecutive year.

    “A stainless steel tongue scraper is probably my best recent investment,” one commenter wrote

    Tongue scraping benefits praised as life changing for oral hygiene routine

    Dentist highlights flossing as key alongside brushing for healthy teeth

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    Mouthwash risks and tongue scraper effectiveness explained for better breath

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    Stainless steel tongue scraper recommended as a valuable oral care tool

    Tongue scraper and hydrogen peroxide discussed for safe bad breath solutions

    Back of toothbrushes often has tongue scrapers for cleaning.

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    Tongue scrapers remove gunk from your tongue effectively.

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    Flossing and brushing teeth usually suffice without tongue scraping.

    Mouthwash linked to increased risk of diabetes.

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    Tongue scraper can damage taste buds for some users.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Tongue Of World Cup Opening Ceremony Headliner Leads To Massive Backlash" Backlash? BP's headline writer needs some new words.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slightly better than "Doctor finally breaks his silence after Opening Ceremony Headliner's tongue raises concerns"... 🙄

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Tongue Of World Cup Opening Ceremony Headliner Leads To Massive Backlash" Backlash? BP's headline writer needs some new words.

    2
    2points
    reply
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slightly better than "Doctor finally breaks his silence after Opening Ceremony Headliner's tongue raises concerns"... 🙄

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