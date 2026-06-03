Tongue Of World Cup Opening Ceremony Headliner Leads To Massive Backlash, As Doctors Issue Warnings

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The internet couldn’t look away from a viral clip of singer Alejandro Fernandez.

The 55-year-old Mexican singer has found himself at the center of a growing online debate after fans noticed an unusual detail during the show: the appearance of his tongue.

The video went viral weeks after FIFA announced that Fernandez would be part of the lineup for the World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico.

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Highlights Alejandro Fernandez found himself at the center of a growing online debate.

Fans noticed an unusual detail during the show: the appearance of his tongue.

Dental experts asserted that it’s impossible to diagnose an individual solely based on photographs or videos.

The internet couldn’t look away from a viral clip of singer Alejandro Fernandez

Image credits: alexoficial

Alejandro Fernández said it was a “great honor” to be performing at the World Cup’s opening ceremony in Mexico on June 11 and representing “Mexican music to the world.”

He is part of a lineup that includes J Balvin, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, and South African singer Tyla.

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Amid the pomp and fanfare, Fernández sparked concern among viewers for what appeared to be a white coating on his tongue in a recent viral video.

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Bizarre theories were spun online, including one that said, “I think it’s a leaf from some plant to help it sing.”

“Let’s normalize brushing our tongue before stepping onto the stage,” one commenter said.

Another wrote, “The dr*g gets your tongue all f****ed up like that.”

“Could it be due to excessive consumption of some substance?” said another.

“Let’s normalize brushing our tongue before stepping onto the stage,” one commenter said

Image credits: TuTiaSandra

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As social media users rushed to offer their own theories, dental experts asserted that it’s impossible to diagnose an individual solely based on photographs or videos.

They also pointed out that it’s a relatively common occurrence and completely harmless in most cases.

“I think the simplest explanation is to think that he didn’t brush his tongue,” dentist Margot López told Bored Panda. “Medically, it could be an autoimmune disease that causes him dry mouth, or that he may have had heavy substance use.”

Image credits: TuTiaSandra

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Another dentist, Denisse B. Pérez, said there could be multiple factors behind a tongue appearing white or coated, and “many of them [are] benign and transient.”

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“Among the most common causes are the accumulation of bacteria, food debris, and desquamated cells on the lingual surface, decreased salivary flow or dehydration, tobacco use, certain medications, insufficient oral hygiene habits, or certain medical conditions,” she told Bored Panda.

There could be multiple factors behind a tongue appearing white or coated, experts noted

⚠️ IMÁGENES SENSIBLES ➖ La lengua del potrillo ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ se hace viral 😳😳😳 ¿QUÉ LE PASÓ? 😱👅 Las imágenes fueron grabadas esta semana durante su gira “De rey a rey” en centroamérica. ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ está listo para encabezar la ceremonia de inauguración de… pic.twitter.com/XY18OviEgO — La Tía Sandra (@TuTiaSandra) May 31, 2026

Dr. Pérez asserted that drawing conclusions without a direct clinical evaluation would be purely speculative.

When dentist Arantxa Villegas analyzed the video, she listed similar causes behind a possible white coating on the tongue, including a recent illness or fever, dry mouth caused by medications, mouth breathing, or other factors, and “oral candidiasis (oral thrush), although this cannot be determined from images alone.”

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“In many cases, a white tongue coating is temporary and not necessarily a sign of a serious health condition,” she added.

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Image credits: alexoficial

While the internet made rapid-fire diagnoses online and came up with various theories, experts said these speculations could be completely misleading.

Experts emphasized that lighting, camera angles, and video quality can significantly alter how oral features appear on screen. Bright stage lighting or overexposure, for instance, can make the tongue look far whiter than it actually is.

“Making assumptions about an individual’s oral hygiene, overall health, or medical status based solely on images can therefore be misleading and may contribute to unnecessary misinformation,” Dr. Villegas said.

She noted how online speculation is “often unreliable,” especially when dealing with health-related matters.

Lighting, camera angles, and video quality can significantly alter how oral features appear on screen

Lengua de ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ desde todos los ángulos 👅😳😳🫠 pic.twitter.com/2i52EhGRey — La Tía Sandra (@TuTiaSandra) May 31, 2026

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Dr. Pérez agreed that speculations based on images alone can be “unreliable and potentially misleading.”

She further noted that the appearance of one’s tongue, by itself, rarely helps in identifying specific health problems in a patient.

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To make a diagnosis, doctors and healthcare professionals take into account multiple factors, including medical history, symptoms, clinical examination, and, when necessary, complementary studies.

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“Therefore, attributing a specific cause or disease to a person based solely on a photograph or video would not be appropriate from a professional standpoint,” she added.

Nevertheless, the viral moment opened up a broader conversation about oral health, particularly when it comes to tongue hygiene, which is often overlooked.

Dr. López said not taking care of tongue hygiene can “cause bacterial buildup and cause bad odors and contaminate the teeth with those bacteria.”

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To maintain good oral health, Dr. Villegas suggested gently brushing the tongue daily or using a tongue scraper, brushing teeth 3 times a day with fluoride toothpaste, and flossing or using interdental cleaning devices daily.

Moreover, tongue scraping should be part of one’s normal routine and treated as a complementary habit to brushing and flossing rather than a replacement for either.

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She said these habits together “help maintain a healthier oral environment.”

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Experts said tongue scraping should be part of one’s normal dental routine

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“A healthy tongue is typically pink, moist, and free of persistent coatings, ulcers, or unusual growths,” she said, stressing the need for a checkup “if persistent changes in tongue color, texture, pain, or lesions are noticed.”

For overall oral health, Pérez also recommended staying well‑hydrated “since saliva naturally helps cleanse the mouth.”

“Likewise, avoiding tobacco, moderating alcohol, keeping a balanced diet, and attending regular dental check‑ups all contribute to a healthy oral environment,” she said.

The dentist said it’s worth paying attention to any changes in the tongue, such as ulcers, changes in color, inflammation, pain, or coatings that don’t go away. It would be best to visit a dentist in such cases.

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Image credits: alexoficial

When asked why it’s important to scrape the tongue just like one brushes their teeth, Dr. Villegas explained that the tongue’s surface contains numerous small papillae that can trap bacteria, food debris, dead cells, and other microorganisms.

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This accumulation can be reduced through regular tongue cleaning, which contributes to better oral hygiene.

The failure to clean the tongue will not necessarily lead to diseases in people, Pérez said. But excessive accumulation of these residents “can contribute to problems such as bad breath (halitosis), a whitish or coated appearance of the tongue, alterations in taste perception, and an increase in the bacterial load within the oral cavity.”

Image credits: TuTiaSandra

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Alejandro Fernández, one of the most recognizable voices in regional Mexican music, has a career spanning more than three decades.

He is the son of legendary ranchera Vicente Fernández, and his recent De Rey A Rey Tour was a personal tribute to his father.

Alejandro’s daughter, Camila Fernández, joined him on tour as the opening act during his shows last month. He will be taking the tour to Las Vegas this September, performing at Fiestas Patrias for the 23rd consecutive year.

“A stainless steel tongue scraper is probably my best recent investment,” one commenter wrote

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