"Tone Deaf" Influencer Sparks Fury After "Disgusting" Comment About Deadly California Wildfires

ADVERTISEMENT

An internet star sparked massive outrage after an “insensitive” comment about the wildfires wreaking havoc in Southern California.

Canadian influencer Meg DeAngelis faced swift backlash for a message she shared on her Instagram Stories in the midst of the devastating tragedy.

Her post came as multiple fires were ravaging through the LA area, burning down thousands of structures and homes in their way. The death toll has risen to 10 so far.

RELATED:

Canadian influencer Meg DeAngelis faced a wave of criticism after an “insensitive” remark about the California wildfires

Share icon

Image credits: ONSCENE TV

The influencer shared a photo of herself, accompanied with a message about how she moved from New York City to escape the cold but is now in a city that is “burning down.”

The internet refused to make room for DeAngelis’ remark as firefighters continue to battle the relentless flames.

“When I escaped NYC because it was too cold, but now this one is literally burning down,” she wrote.

The remark sparked a flurry of comments, with netizens calling her “privileged” for her “tone deaf” comment.

The internet was furious about the remark she made about moving from New York City to Los Angeles

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: megandeangelis

“Omg [what the h**l] … NYC was too cold and this one is too ‘hot’ because thousands of homes have BURNED DOWN, and people have DIED?” one exclaimed.

“OMG girl read the room,” read a second comment while a third wrote, “The privilege is crazy.”

“And that’s not to even mention how insensitive this is to say about the fires,” another chimed in.

“‘Escaped NYC because it was too cold …’ coming from someone who doesn’t commute to work and doesn’t ever have to leave the house if they don’t want to is crazy,’” read a fifth comment.

“When I escaped NYC because it was too cold, but now this one is literally burning down,” wrote the content creator

Share icon

Image credits: megandeangelis

“Omg that’s horrible and so stupid. My friend’s house literally just burned down! People have died! Not to mention all the pets and wildlife. I wanna punch her,” one harshly said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Disgusting, but what else should we expect from an out-of-touch influencer. People have lost everything,” commented another.

DeAngelis’ Instagram boasts a fan-following of 1.4 million people, and her TikTok account comes with another 1.2 million followers. One netizen questioned why she couldn’t post “helpful information” when she has a big platform.

“Omg that’s horrible and so stupid. My friend’s house literally just burned down!” read a comment on DeAngelis’ remark

Share icon

Image credits: megandeangelis

“If you don’t have helpful information for people in this ongoing crisis why are you posting?? People are so disgustingly narcissistic they just HAVE to post on Instagram and somehow make this catastrophic situation about themselves,” one person said.

After her backlash-sparking post, the 29-year-old influencer shared another post that included a picture of a bright, orange sky with a message of a completely different tone.

“In all seriousness, this is heartbreaking. I’m thinking about all the wildlife and everyone who is affected,” she wrote.

“I’m so sorry you have to go through this. Love you and make sure you check on your friends!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fires like the Palisades, Kenneth, and Eaton blazes have scorched tens of thousands of acres and destroyed thousands of structures

Share icon

Image credits: ONSCENE TV

The content creator also shared a clip of herself packing for her evacuation but warned viewers that it wasn’t an “advice video.”

“Please pack more diligently if you have time, I was just panicked at the time bc I learned a new fire had started near me,” she wrote in the caption. “if you are evacuating, don’t forget a phone charger! also if possible try not to drink tap water within 2 miles of the fire as it’s contaminated. I’m thinking about all of you I love you and I’m so heartbroken for the wildlife, and my friends who have lost their homes and livelihoods.”

As the hard-to-control flames engulfed the city, reporter David Muir was also subjected to online hate after he was seen with a clip pinned to the back of his firefighter jacket.

The Canadian influencer also shared a video of herself packing for her evacuation

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: megsdeangelis

The top ABC News anchor was dubbed a “pathetic narcissist,” with many speculating that his pin was meant to make him look “buff.”

However, it is not uncommon for reporters to take such measures to keep their jackets in place. A flapping jacket could affect the sound quality of their coverage and can be a distraction overall.

Multiple fierce wildfires have been burning out of control this week, with the Palisades Fire scorching more than 19,900 acres and destroying an estimated 5,000 structures.

“I’m thinking about all of you I love you and I’m so heartbroken for the wildlife, and my friends who have lost their homes and livelihoods,” DeAngelis said



@megsdeangelis this is not an advice video!! please pack more diligently if you have time, I was just panicked at the time bc I learned a new fire had started near me. if you are evacuating, don’t forget a phone charger! also if possible try not to drink tap water within 2 miles of the fire as it’s contaminated. I’m thinking about all of you I love you and I’m so heartbroken for the wildlife, and my friends who have lost their homes and livelihoods. ♬ original sound – MEGS

Kenneth Fire, another brush fire, ripped through the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles, burning around 1,000 acres while the Eaton fire spanned nearly 14,000 acres in Altadena and Pasadena.

A number of celebrities shared posts and videos of their destroyed homes, including Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, and Eugene Levy.

“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy,” Crystal said in a statement after the home he and his wife lived in for 46 years was destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis made an appearance on The Tonight Show and spoke about the “awful situation.”

A number of celebrities shared photos and videos of their homes burned down in the relentless blaze

Share icon

Image credits: ONSCENE TV

ADVERTISEMENT

“As you know, where I live is on fire right now. Literally, the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning. I flew here last night. I was on the plane and started getting texts. It’s f–king gnarly, you guys,” she said on the show during her January 8 appearance.

“It’s a catastrophe in Southern California. Obviously there has been horrific fires in many places. This is literally where I live. Everything,” she added.

Some celebrities were shown no sympathy for sharing their experiences and heartbreak.

Paris Hilton, who said she watched her Malibu home being burned to a crisp on television, was criticized along with other stars for still being “alive” and “rich” while others “can’t afford to rebuild” or “buy a new home” like them.

“I have zero sad feelings for her or the other elite affected,” one said about Hilton while another wrote, “I like her but really she’s going to be just fine. What about all the poor, homeless, and animals this has affected.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Would like influencers to learn that we do not need to know everything they are thinking,” one social media user said

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT