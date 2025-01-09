Henry Winkler's Arson Theory About LA Wildfires Sparks Viral Debate: “This Is So Evil”

ADVERTISEMENT

The sadness and anger caused by the Los Angeles wildfires have led its inhabitants to search for answers, as well as for the culprits to blame for the devastation.

Actor Henry Winkler, known for his role as “The Fonz” on the sitcom Happy Days, was eager to answer the question and sparked a viral conversation yesterday (January 8) when he shared his belief that the disaster was caused by an arsonist.

“There is an ARSONIST here in LA. May you be beaten unrecognizable!!! The pain you have caused!!!” the actor wrote on X, with the post going viral with more than 1.9 million views at the time of writing.

Winkler’s theory caused netizens to argue in the comment section, with one side supporting his idea and the other dismissing it as the “ramblings of an old man.” However, new video evidence shared earlier today could prove the actor right.

Actor Henry Winkler blamed the Los Angeles wildfires on arsonists, with later clips adding credence to his theory

Image credits: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

“People are lighting fires in otherwise non-burning urban areas of LA,” the viral clip read, which surpassed Winkler’s tweet with more than 6.5 million views combined.

In the video, a number of people are seen throwing flammable items into a massive fire in Santa Monica, California, with passersby looking in disbelief as the flames increase in size, threatening to light a couple of tall trees in the area.

“Stay safe and call in any activity ASAP. We don’t need more flames out here,” a retweet wrote.

Image credits: Kyle Grillot/Getty Images

The clips served as evidence of the complex nature of the fires happening all around Los Angeles, which seem to have more than one cause. Certain citizens took advantage of the chaos to spread further mayhem for unknown reasons.

“Disgusting. It feels like LA is under attack right now. Fires are everywhere. Stay safe!” a user wrote.

The unprecedented disaster has destroyed at least 1,100 homes and forced more than 100,000 people to evacuate

Image credits: Kyle Grillot/Getty Images

According to Los Angeles County, the wildfires that erupted last Tuesday (January 7) were caused by powerful winds and dry conditions, destroying at least 1,100 homes and killing about five people.

The intensity of the flames has been described as “devastating and terrifying,” according to officials.

Image credits: NBC News

The disaster has been divided into five main areas: Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Sunset, and Lidia. The first and second were the biggest, with 17,234 and 10,000 acres destroyed by each as of Thursday morning (January 9).

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection confirmed the unprecedented nature of the tragedy, labeling the Palisades fire the “most destructive” in Los Angeles history.

Image credits: LiveNOW from FOX

More than 100,000 people had to be evacuated, leaving their homes and precious possessions behind as the fires advanced mercilessly on their communities. According to official sources, the number of injuries has been “significant,” but no official number has been informed.

Authorities explained that the fires were the result of “weather whiplash,” combining the state’s dryness with fast winds

Image credits: JMRaasch

A preliminary report by J.P. Morgan’s insurance analysts estimates the losses from the fires could cost upward of $10 billion, putting it in line with the losses of California’s deadliest wildfire ever: 2018’s Camp Fire.

The 2018 disaster ended with more than 13,000 acres being destroyed and 85 people losing their lives, with losses valued at $15 billion.

the wind in LA is INSANE rn… pic.twitter.com/D1dGqChP1b — Daily Dose of X (@schuld_eth) January 9, 2025

The National Weather Service explained that the fires were the result of the “weather whiplash” the state has been experiencing in recent years. The state oscillates between drought and heavy rainfall, and fast winds help the flames to spread across the land.

Image credits: The Drew Barrymore Show

Red flag warnings will remain in effect until Friday (December 10). Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone urged citizens to prioritize their safety and health during this difficult time.

Image credits: hwinkler4real

As for the arsonists, the fire department and police have responded and presumably apprehended those involved. However, no further information has been disclosed regarding the identity of the culprits or their motivations.

Netizens expressed disbelief at the videos of arsonist causing extra chaos, calling for their immediate prosecution

People are lighting fires in otherwise non-burning urban areas of LA. Saw this happen firsthand at 302 Pico in Santa Monica. Called it in & fire dept & police responded. Stay safe and call in any activity ASAP. We don’t need more flames out here. pic.twitter.com/AZ4GLr6N3q — Andrew D. Huberman, Ph.D. (@hubermanlab) January 9, 2025

“Arrest them all now,” one user said. “This feels like a third-world country.”

“Did you get the name of the person you saw lighting the fire? We need to know!” another asked.

“I can’t believe this! My heart is broken,” a netizen wrote. “This is so evil.”

“What’s with these arsonists? What are they trying to achieve?” another asked.

“More than 99% chance there are bad actors going around taking advantage of the chaos.”

“Vile and disgusting.” The clip led netizens to doubt that the fires had purely natural causes, with many believing arsonists may have played a part

