“Looks Like Father And Daughter”: Chris Pine, 44, Slammed After Outing With Girlfriend, 29
Celebrities, News

“Looks Like Father And Daughter”: Chris Pine, 44, Slammed After Outing With Girlfriend, 29

Chris Pine sparked backlash after he was spotted strolling through New York City, USA, on Tuesday (December 10) with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Keana Sky Wenger. The couple, first linked in August 2023, have maintained a low profile but have been seen together on romantic trips. People have been pointing to their 15-year age gap and potential power dynamics, as Keana is a former restaurant worker.

The 44-year-old actor was spotted with Keana in the Big Apple. Chris embraced winter fashion in a trench coat and cuffed jeans.

Meanwhile, Keana wore a navy coat, graphic T-shirt, and dark jeans, The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday (December 11).

Photographs of the couple’s date ignited ruthless reactions.

Chris Pine sparked backlash

Image credits: River Callaway/WWD

A Reddit user wrote: “Less about her and mostly about him. 

“I could almost ignore the age gap until seeing that she’s always with him now and doesn’t seem to have a job after quitting […] her [hostess] job. 

“The power imbalance is uncomfortable to think about. If he’s not planning on settling down with her then he’s being irresponsible towards her.”

Another Redditor commented: “Listen, it truly doesn’t matter how cool someone seems. They all go for the young Insta models if given the chance.”

Image credits: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

A netizen questioned: “What in the Leonardo DiCaprio?” 

Someone else penned: “Rich Hollywood men really are the same huh.”

A separate individual chimed in: “He looks like he could be her dad.”

He was spotted strolling through New York City, USA, on Tuesday (December 10) with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Keana Sky Wenger

Image credits: BACKGRID

Keana has been reportedly linked to Chris since August 2023. The Star Trek alumnus and his brunette beauty were recently spotted enjoying a romantic getaway to Portofino, Italy, in September, The Mail reported.

Chris and Keana reportedly have a 15-year age gap and met after Keana caught the actor’s eye while working as a host at a restaurant, according to celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi.

The lovebirds were also recently spotted leaving the prestigious Château Marmont in Los Angeles after attending an exclusive, star-studded dinner, Hello Magazine reported on Thursday (December 12).

The Princess Diaries 2 star was previously in a relationship with South African model Dominique Piek from late 2011 to early 2013.

Chris recently shared his thoughts on the recently announced Princess Diaries 3

Image credits: Marleen Moise/WireImage

He subsequently dated British actress Annabelle Wallis from 2018 to early 2022. 

In other Chris Pine news, the actor shared his thoughts on the recently announced Princess Diaries 3 during an interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna

Chris, who played Nicholas Devereaux in the 2004 sequel, called the project “fantastic” but admitted he had no knowledge of his involvement, leaving fans eager for his return to the beloved franchise, The Independent reported in October.

Chris, who played Nicholas Devereaux in the 2004 sequel, called the project “fantastic”

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

The sequel, confirmed by Anne Hathaway via TikTok on October 5, will see the Crazy Rich Asians director Adele Lim at the helm, but plot details remain under wraps. 

Chris isn’t the only actor who has been recently criticized for dating someone younger. 64-year-old Sean Penn recently ignited heated debates on social media after making a red-carpet debut with his girlfriend, 30-year-old Valeria Nicov. 

The couple attended the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival on November 30 where Sean was being honored for his successful career in showbiz, Bored Panda previously reported.

“How predictable,” a reader commented

Don’t want to see ads?

Don’t want to see ads?

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
katiekat0214 avatar
katiekat0214
katiekat0214
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Older woman here, now widowed. I was married very happily the second time around to a much older man. He asked me going into it if I was okay and realized he would probably pre-decease me, and I said yes, and that I felt we were so compatible, that whatever years we had together were worth it, and they were. Age gaps can be problematic if there is a huge power imbalance, but if both people are consenting adults, and the power is as equitable as possible, then it's no one else's business. That said, since I'm now 50+, I'd much prefer a younger man in his 40s. Anyone older than me would be geriatric, and I've had enough of caregiving. That road can run both ways.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
mjlaegaard avatar
Morten Jul Lægaard
Morten Jul Lægaard
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I (then M, 19) and my now wife (then F, 34) had no problems. Still happily together after 42 years.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
