“Looks Like Father And Daughter”: Chris Pine, 44, Slammed After Outing With Girlfriend, 29

Chris Pine sparked backlash after he was spotted strolling through New York City, USA, on Tuesday (December 10) with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Keana Sky Wenger. The couple, first linked in August 2023, have maintained a low profile but have been seen together on romantic trips. People have been pointing to their 15-year age gap and potential power dynamics, as Keana is a former restaurant worker.

The 44-year-old actor was spotted with Keana in the Big Apple. Chris embraced winter fashion in a trench coat and cuffed jeans.

Meanwhile, Keana wore a navy coat, graphic T-shirt, and dark jeans, The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday (December 11).

Photographs of the couple’s date ignited ruthless reactions.

A Reddit user wrote: “Less about her and mostly about him.

“I could almost ignore the age gap until seeing that she’s always with him now and doesn’t seem to have a job after quitting […] her [hostess] job.

“The power imbalance is uncomfortable to think about. If he’s not planning on settling down with her then he’s being irresponsible towards her.”

Another Redditor commented: “Listen, it truly doesn’t matter how cool someone seems. They all go for the young Insta models if given the chance.”

A netizen questioned: “What in the Leonardo DiCaprio?”

Someone else penned: “Rich Hollywood men really are the same huh.”

A separate individual chimed in: “He looks like he could be her dad.”

Keana has been reportedly linked to Chris since August 2023. The Star Trek alumnus and his brunette beauty were recently spotted enjoying a romantic getaway to Portofino, Italy, in September, The Mail reported.

Chris and Keana reportedly have a 15-year age gap and met after Keana caught the actor’s eye while working as a host at a restaurant, according to celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi.

The lovebirds were also recently spotted leaving the prestigious Château Marmont in Los Angeles after attending an exclusive, star-studded dinner, Hello Magazine reported on Thursday (December 12).

The Princess Diaries 2 star was previously in a relationship with South African model Dominique Piek from late 2011 to early 2013.

He subsequently dated British actress Annabelle Wallis from 2018 to early 2022.

In other Chris Pine news, the actor shared his thoughts on the recently announced Princess Diaries 3 during an interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Chris, who played Nicholas Devereaux in the 2004 sequel, called the project “fantastic” but admitted he had no knowledge of his involvement, leaving fans eager for his return to the beloved franchise, The Independent reported in October.

The sequel, confirmed by Anne Hathaway via TikTok on October 5, will see the Crazy Rich Asians director Adele Lim at the helm, but plot details remain under wraps.

Chris isn’t the only actor who has been recently criticized for dating someone younger. 64-year-old Sean Penn recently ignited heated debates on social media after making a red-carpet debut with his girlfriend, 30-year-old Valeria Nicov.

The couple attended the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival on November 30 where Sean was being honored for his successful career in showbiz, Bored Panda previously reported.

