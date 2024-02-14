Boss Tries To Cancel Employee’s Leave Booked 7 Months In Advance, Gets Shut Down

ADVERTISEMENT

Even the hardest-working superheroes need their annual leave to recharge their capes and conquer the next adventure, as exemplified when an Aussie worker quit his job after receiving a baffling text message from his boss demanding him to cancel his trip to his brother’s wedding.

Michael Sanz, a virtual assistant recruitment and management expert from West Footscray, Victoria, Australia, narrated the experience of a worker named Noel, who finally felt that enough was enough after receiving a message from his “unreasonable” employer telling him to call off his family trip to Bali, which he had planned seven months prior.

Michael, who often deals with workers sharing their bad boss experiences with him, took to his TikTok page to showcase the mind-blowing conversation Noel had with Nick, his unkind boss.

“You’re not going to believe this message I just got sent,” Michael exclaimed in his TikTok video, which has amassed 815,400 views since it was posted on Friday (February 9).

Michael went on to read Noel’s message, which had been written by his former boss: “Hi Noel, Jenny has resigned, so we need to cancel your leave next week — all hands on deck while we try to replace her.”

An Aussie worker quit his job after his boss demanded he cancel his long-planned family trip to his brother’s wedding

Share icon

Image credits: Khwanchai Phanthong/Pexels

Intense boss Nick went on to inform Noel that he could push his annual leave to “a few months” but that he had already advised the company’s human resources that his leave had been changed for him.

“This guy sounds like a to*l,” Michael commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

The virtual assistant expert went on to read Noel’s response: “Hi Nick, sorry to hear. I totally appreciate how frustrating this would be to management.

“But what do you mean you already told her my leave has changed? Unfortunately, I can’t cancel my leave as it’s my brother’s wedding in Bali, all flights are paid for and my kids are in the wedding party.”

The boss (Nick) texted his employee (Noel): “We need to cancel your leave next week”

Share icon

Image credits: Anete Lusina/Pexels

Noel explained in his response that he had booked his trip to Bali “seven months ago” and that canceling was, therefore, not an option. However, Noel also offered to help “more” until he would leave for his holiday.

“That’s fair enough,” Michael commented before reading Nick’s reply, which read: “Hi Noel, I’m going to have to ask that you reduce your leave then to fly in fly out, and take three days over the weekend then instead of the three weeks.”

Nick then allowed himself to joke about not being “sure” what Noel would be doing for three weeks in Bali.

“I would be furious at this point,” Michael exclaimed as he read Noel’s response stating: “Hi Nick, I feel terrible that the company is in this position, but I can’t cancel or amend.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read Nick’s first text sent to Noel below:

Share icon

Image credits: theoutsourcingexpert

“It’s a family trip, we haven’t been together for years, and I haven’t had annual leave in three years.”

Noel also argued in his message that it was “no one’s business” how he was to spend his annual leave, before suggesting the company hire a temporary worker.

The stunned employee further questioned who had been looking after his portfolio, hoping it “wasn’t Jenny,” the worker Nick had initially informed him had quit.

“He’s been really reasonable,” Michael noted of Noel’s polite replies. The TikToker continued to read the exchange, with Nick’s reply reading: “Mate, can’t stress enough, your leave is canceled, we just can’t do it. I’m sorry.”

Upon explaining that Noel couldn’t call off the trip that he had planned seven months prior, Nick replied:

Share icon

Image credits: theoutsourcingexpert

“He’s got no care factor for his team members,” Michael said before narrating Noel’s final reply: “Hi Nick, I actually don’t want to come back to work now. I’m quite shocked at this email.

“I’m going to take my leave earlier and will start from today. While away, I will think about if working with a company that doesn’t promote boundaries is a place I really want to work at.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m also sending this as an email to Aaron and HR as it’s totally unreasonable.”

TikTok users flooded Michael’s comment section to back Noel and slam Nick. One commentator expressed suspicions regarding Jenny’s resignation, as they asked: “Anyone else wondering why Jenny left?”

After stating that it wasn’t “anyone’s business” how he spent his annual leave, Noel received the following message from Nick:

Share icon

Image credits: theoutsourcingexpert

Another person commented: “Business Owner here. Unacceptable by the boss. Not the employees’ problem. Enjoy Bali!”

A separate individual chimed in: “I have to wonder whether the reason he hasn’t had leave in three years is because they’ve made it difficult for him.”

After stirring up some anger amongst the viewers, Michael did have a positive follow-up, as he uploaded a new video on Monday (February 12) with a new message from Noel that read: “Hi Michael, wow, can’t believe my experience has blown up so much.

“Seeing how so many others have also experienced this is terrible to see.”

Finally, Noel decided to quit

Share icon

Image credits: theoutsourcingexpert

Noel went on to reveal that he attended his brother’s wedding in Bali as he had planned, and he had had a “great time” with his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I turned my phone off for three weeks, didn’t check socials or my emails,” Noel said before admitting that the company had attempted to reach him via calling his wife instead, “but we ignored them,” he added.

Noel continued: “I came back to work after my leave and management was all a bit distant.

“I had decided on my break to find another job, but [I] also didn’t want to let my clients down.

You can watch Michael’s first TikTok video about Noel and Nick’s exchange below:

“So I came back, gave notice, made sure my clients were up to date, and found a new job (with higher pay!).”

A TikTok user had the perfect reaction to this happy ending as they commented: “Fantastic outcome.”

Michael revealed to News.com.au that it was actually the boss who sent him the exchange “like a badge of honor” because he believed he was in the right.

The recruitment expert reportedly informed Noel before making the TikTok and ensured the worker was fine with the texts being shared.

You can watch Michael’s follow-up video with Noel’s positive update below:

“Whilst people can be familiar during work, often when leadership tries to infringe on personal space/time, we see staff bite back,” Michael told the publication.

He further explained: “They are only paid to perform certain duties and more often already feel undervalued and underpaid.”

Michael reportedly said that any workers who find themselves in a similar situation need to make their work boundaries clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Staff need to stay firm and make plans with confidence and always include HR in the conversation,” he explained.

He added: “Companies need to provide better education to management and staff around work leave so there are no levels of guilt that they often put on leave takers.”

Michael’s video further sparked outrage

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon