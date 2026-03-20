Alabama Student’s Heartbreaking Cause Of Passing Revealed Following Disappearance In Barcelona

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Investigators have confirmed the tragic circumstances behind the passing of James “Jimmy” Gracey, a 20-year-old junior at the University of Alabama who went missing after leaving a popular beachfront nightclub in Spain on March 17.

The frantic search began after the student never returned to his apartment, where he was staying during a spring break trip in Spain.

Highlights Spanish authorities confirmed that James “Jimmy” Gracey passed away after accidentally falling into the sea.

Security footage showed the junior walking alone toward a rocky breakwater near the Shôko nightclub.

After Gracey failed to return to his Airbnb, a massive search involving divers, drones, and helicopters was launched.

The University of Alabama and the Theta Chi fraternity released emotional tributes to Gracey.

For more than a day, his family, friends, and local authorities searched desperately for answers.

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Authorities revealed the heartbreaking cause behind the passing of an Alabama student

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According to investigators from Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan regional police force, Gracey passed away after accidentally falling into the sea near Somorrostro Beach in Barcelona.

Security camera footage reviewed by authorities showed Gracey leaving Shôko, a beachfront nightclub near Port Olympic, around 3 a.m.

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The footage captured him walking along the beach toward a rocky breakwater before he apparently lost his footing and fell into the water.

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“A witness who happened to be passing saw him leave the nightclub, saw him heading towards this rocky outcrop,” a source at Mossos d’Esquadra earlier told the Daily Mail.

“From there, he may have fallen into the sea and drowned.”

Officials further revealed that the surveillance video confirmed there was no foul play involved. Investigators determined that Gracey had not been pushed and that he had been alone when he accidentally fell into the sea.

A preliminary autopsy also supported the conclusion that his passing was an accidental drowning.

Gracey was on a spring break in Spain after spending time in Amsterdam

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Police divers recovered Gracey’s body in roughly 12 feet of water along the breakwater near Port Olympic at around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

He reportedly travelled to Barcelona for spring break after previously spending time in Amsterdam.

He was staying at an Airbnb on Ronda de Sant Pere, roughly 3km from the nightclub where he was last seen.

His friends revealed the group had been at Shôko together that night, but the crowded dance floor made it easy to lose track of one another.

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One of his fraternity brothers, Cavin McLay, later explained that Gracey had wanted to stay longer at the club while others were leaving, and the group eventually became separated.

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The next morning, when Gracey had not returned to the apartment, his friends realized something was wrong and alerted authorities.

Police launched a large search effort along Somorrostro Beach, using divers, boats, drones, and helicopters to scan the area. Investigators also found Gracey’s wallet floating in the water near the beach shortly before his body was discovered.

During the investigation, police also recovered Gracey’s phone after arresting a man suspected of stealing it

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According to Gracey’s mother, Therese, officers discovered the device after searching the suspect. The man reportedly told authorities he had found the phone.

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Police later used it to contact numbers that had recently called the device, which helped them identify people who knew Gracey.

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Authorities clarified that the arrest was related to the theft of the phone, not to the student’s passing.

After Gracey’s body was recovered, his family released a statement expressing their devastation.

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“Jimmy was a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” the statement read.

They also thanked people around the world who shared his story and helped raise awareness during the search.

The University of Alabama also released a statement saying the loss was deeply felt across campus.

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“The University of Alabama community is heartbroken to learn of the death of Jimmy Gracey. Jimmy’s loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our condolences are with the Gracey family during this devastating time.”

Gracey, originally from the Chicago suburb of Elmhurst, was known among friends as a responsible and kind person. He was also involved in the Theta Chi fraternity, where he had recently been elected to the chapter’s executive board as chaplain.

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