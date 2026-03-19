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Suspicious Footage Found In Mysterious Vanishing Of American Student In Spain, As Friend Recalls Last Moment
Young American student smiling outdoors in Spain amid mysterious vanishing and suspicious footage investigation.
Crime, Society

Suspicious Footage Found In Mysterious Vanishing Of American Student In Spain, As Friend Recalls Last Moment

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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A night out in Spain took a disturbing turn after a 20-year-old student vanished without a trace.

Investigators suspected foul play in the disappearance of James Paul Gracey, who was last seen exiting a famous beachfront nightclub in Barcelona.

A growing investigation is currently underway for the missing student.

RELATED:

    A night out in Spain took a disturbing turn after a 20-year-old student vanished without a trace

    Young man smiling outdoors in front of a brick building, linked to suspicious footage in mysterious vanishing of American student in Spain.

    Image credits: Therese Marren Gracey

    Highlights
    • James Paul Gracey was holidaying in Spain with friends when he disappeared without a trace.
    • The 20-year-old University of Alabama was last seen at the world-famous Shoko club in Barcelona.
    • “My heart sank to my stomach,” his friend said about learning he didn’t return to his Airbnb.
    • Family members have urged the public to share any information that could help trace his whereabouts.

    James “Jimmy” Paul Gracey was visiting Barcelona for spring break and meeting friends studying abroad at the time of his disappearance.

    The 20-year-old junior at the University of Alabama was last seen on Tuesday at the Shoko club.

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    He and his friends reportedly spent the night partying at the world-famous spot.

    Young man smiling near a river in Spain, linked to suspicious footage in the vanishing of American student.

    Image credits: Gracie Johnson ABC 33/40

    Investigators found that the friends left the club at around 3 a.m., while Gracey decided to stay behind.

    “Unfortunately, he was separated from the rest of the group later into the night, and that was the last time we’ve heard from him,” his friend Cavin McLay told WBMA.

    Gracey was later captured on security footage leaving the nightclub with an unidentified person. Friends reported him missing when he failed to show up at their Airbnb.

    Cops suspected foul play in the disappearance of James Paul Gracey, last seen exiting a famous nightclub

    Night view of Shôko restaurant entrance in Spain with people and motorcycles, linked to suspicious footage in student vanishing case.

    Image credits: Google Maps

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    Screenshot of a forum post discussing concerns about the mysterious vanishing of an American student near the ocean.

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    “My heart sank to my stomach,” McLay told NBC News about finding out his friend was missing. “It’s definitely not a good text to wake up to.”

    The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound youngster was wearing a white shirt, dark pants, and a chain with a gold rhinestone cross when he disappeared.

    Young men in a nightclub with suspicious footage linked to mysterious vanishing of American student in Spain.

    Image credits: Gracie Johnson ABC 33/40

    Comment discussing robbery and muggings in Barcelona related to suspicious footage in the vanishing of American student in Spain

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    The family of the Elmhurst, Illinois, native said it was completely out of character for him not to check in with his friends or loved ones.

    They suspected something was terribly wrong, believing there was no other explanation for him not reaching out to them.

    Family members said it was completely out of character for the student not to check in with them

    Missing American student in Barcelona wearing white T-shirt and dark pants, suspicious footage linked to mysterious vanishing case.

    Image credits: Abby Blabby

    Text message conversation discussing suspicious footage related to the mysterious vanishing of American student in Spain.

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    Screenshot of an online comment discussing opinions on group decisions related to a mysterious vanishing case.

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    Investigators revealed that they managed to recover the missing student’s phone.

    “We don’t know whether it was lost, stolen, whatever,” his aunt Beth O’Reilly told NewsNation. “Beyond that, we don’t have a lot of additional information right now.”

    Three young men holding toys and basketballs, standing by decorated Christmas trees and donation boxes.

    Image credits: thetachialabama

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing suspicious footage related to the mysterious vanishing of an American student in Spain.

    The accounting student has a “good head on his shoulders,” a friend told the US Sun.

    “He runs a Bible study at our fraternity before dinner. This is a super smart, great kid,” the friend continued.

    “I’m trying to stay positive. We are all just worried sick,” they added.

    Cavin McLay said he and Gracey were part of the Theta Chi fraternity

    Young man wearing sunglasses in an urban setting with suspicious footage related to mysterious vanishing of American student in Spain.

    Image credits: WVTM13

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing suspicious footage related to the mysterious vanishing of an American student in Spain.

    Friend Cavin McLay said he met Gracey when they were both freshmen at the University of Alabama and were part of the Theta Chi fraternity.

    Gracey was like a “brother” to him, McLay said, and described him as a “great person, a man of upstanding character. One of those people that’s there for anyone when they ever need it.”

    A few months back, the missing student was elected to serve as the chaplain of the fraternity’s executive board.

    Young American student smiling outdoors with friends, linked to suspicious footage in mysterious vanishing case in Spain.

    Image credits: CBS Chicago

    “He serves as a mentor for our younger guys and guides our brothers on their journey with their faith,” McLay told WVTM. “And he also serves as one of our philanthropy chairmen and devotes his time to giving back to others.”

    The friend said a group of their friends was out at a Barcelona beach, handing out flyers and getting the word out about their missing friend.

    “It’s tough. We’re doing everything we can to keep our heads up and remain hopeful that we find him safe, but it’s a tough time. And, you know, we’re scared,” he added.

    Gracey’s mother urged the public to share any information that could trace her son’s whereabouts

    Suspicious footage related to mysterious vanishing of American student in Spain found near an urban building at dusk.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    Gracey’s father, Taras, landed in Spain on Wednesday morning to join the search for his son.

    His mother, Therese, would also be joining them, reports said.

    Therese described the 20-year-old as a “kind, responsible, and devoted son and brother” and urged the public to get in touch if they knew anything about his whereabouts.

    Gracey’s aunt Beth said the situation has been “overwhelming” for the family, and that they have been focused only on finding him.

    “It’s one of those things you think isn’t going to happen to your family but right now we just really want to get the word out, get his picture out there and just beg anybody that might have seen him the other night or ran into him and are afraid because they were doing something they shouldn’t have, just please come forward,” she told NBC News.

    “I pray he is found safe,” one commented online

    Comment by Silver Clementina Varela expressing hope for safe return amid suspicious footage in mysterious vanishing of American student in Spain.

    Comment from Jo Ann H. Clark advising to stay together with friends as a safety tip in suspicious footage of student vanishing in Spain.

    Comment from Phyllis Gail warning about staying safe and using common sense after suspicious footage in vanishing of American student in Spain

    Comment from Brenda Badani discussing tourists falling into canals while drinking, related to suspicious footage in student vanishing case.

    Comment on social media post discussing suspicious footage in the mysterious vanishing of an American student in Spain.

    Comment by Diane Blake McGarvey urging family to hire private investigators amid suspicious footage in student vanishing case.

    Comment from Tracey Savage Cassidy expressing hope for a miracle in the suspicious footage case of missing American student.

    Comment expressing concern about the suspicious footage in the mysterious vanishing of American student in Spain.

    Comment by Rachel Finley discussing suspicious footage related to the mysterious vanishing of American student in Spain.

    Screenshot of social media comment warning about safety in Barcelona amid suspicious footage in mysterious vanishing of American student.

    Comment expressing concern about suspicious footage in mysterious vanishing of American student in Spain.

    Comment discussing the suspicious footage and mysterious vanishing of an American student in Spain, hoping for their safe return.

    Comment on suspicious footage found in mysterious vanishing of an American student in Spain, expressing concern about nightclub reviews.

    Comment expressing concern for missing American student in Spain, recalling last moments and family worries about vanishing case.

    Facebook comment by Marcia Elaine Kmet expressing concern about Americans traveling abroad and hoping for safety in a suspicious footage case.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing cases related to the suspicious footage in the mysterious vanishing of an American student in Spain.

    Screenshot of text from user firedliquid5 questioning the decision to leave a club in a foreign country, related to suspicious footage in a vanishing case.

    Text excerpt from a friend recalling last moments before suspicious footage in mysterious vanishing of American student in Spain.

    Comment on suspicious footage related to the mysterious vanishing of an American student in Spain.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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