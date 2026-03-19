Suspicious Footage Found In Mysterious Vanishing Of American Student In Spain, As Friend Recalls Last Moment

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A night out in Spain took a disturbing turn after a 20-year-old student vanished without a trace.

Investigators suspected foul play in the disappearance of James Paul Gracey, who was last seen exiting a famous beachfront nightclub in Barcelona.

A growing investigation is currently underway for the missing student.

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A night out in Spain took a disturbing turn after a 20-year-old student vanished without a trace

Image credits: Therese Marren Gracey

Highlights James Paul Gracey was holidaying in Spain with friends when he disappeared without a trace.

The 20-year-old University of Alabama was last seen at the world-famous Shoko club in Barcelona.

“My heart sank to my stomach,” his friend said about learning he didn’t return to his Airbnb.

Family members have urged the public to share any information that could help trace his whereabouts.

James “Jimmy” Paul Gracey was visiting Barcelona for spring break and meeting friends studying abroad at the time of his disappearance.

The 20-year-old junior at the University of Alabama was last seen on Tuesday at the Shoko club.

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He and his friends reportedly spent the night partying at the world-famous spot.

Image credits: Gracie Johnson ABC 33/40

Investigators found that the friends left the club at around 3 a.m., while Gracey decided to stay behind.

“Unfortunately, he was separated from the rest of the group later into the night, and that was the last time we’ve heard from him,” his friend Cavin McLay told WBMA.

Gracey was later captured on security footage leaving the nightclub with an unidentified person. Friends reported him missing when he failed to show up at their Airbnb.

Cops suspected foul play in the disappearance of James Paul Gracey, last seen exiting a famous nightclub

Image credits: Google Maps

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“My heart sank to my stomach,” McLay told NBC News about finding out his friend was missing. “It’s definitely not a good text to wake up to.”

The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound youngster was wearing a white shirt, dark pants, and a chain with a gold rhinestone cross when he disappeared.

Image credits: Gracie Johnson ABC 33/40

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The family of the Elmhurst, Illinois, native said it was completely out of character for him not to check in with his friends or loved ones.

They suspected something was terribly wrong, believing there was no other explanation for him not reaching out to them.

Family members said it was completely out of character for the student not to check in with them

Image credits: Abby Blabby

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Investigators revealed that they managed to recover the missing student’s phone.

“We don’t know whether it was lost, stolen, whatever,” his aunt Beth O’Reilly told NewsNation. “Beyond that, we don’t have a lot of additional information right now.”

Image credits: thetachialabama

The accounting student has a “good head on his shoulders,” a friend told the US Sun.

“He runs a Bible study at our fraternity before dinner. This is a super smart, great kid,” the friend continued.

“I’m trying to stay positive. We are all just worried sick,” they added.

Cavin McLay said he and Gracey were part of the Theta Chi fraternity

Image credits: WVTM13

Friend Cavin McLay said he met Gracey when they were both freshmen at the University of Alabama and were part of the Theta Chi fraternity.

Gracey was like a “brother” to him, McLay said, and described him as a “great person, a man of upstanding character. One of those people that’s there for anyone when they ever need it.”

A few months back, the missing student was elected to serve as the chaplain of the fraternity’s executive board.

Image credits: CBS Chicago

“He serves as a mentor for our younger guys and guides our brothers on their journey with their faith,” McLay told WVTM. “And he also serves as one of our philanthropy chairmen and devotes his time to giving back to others.”

The friend said a group of their friends was out at a Barcelona beach, handing out flyers and getting the word out about their missing friend.

“It’s tough. We’re doing everything we can to keep our heads up and remain hopeful that we find him safe, but it’s a tough time. And, you know, we’re scared,” he added.

Gracey’s mother urged the public to share any information that could trace her son’s whereabouts

Image credits: Google Maps

Gracey’s father, Taras, landed in Spain on Wednesday morning to join the search for his son.

His mother, Therese, would also be joining them, reports said.

Therese described the 20-year-old as a “kind, responsible, and devoted son and brother” and urged the public to get in touch if they knew anything about his whereabouts.

Gracey’s aunt Beth said the situation has been “overwhelming” for the family, and that they have been focused only on finding him.

“It’s one of those things you think isn’t going to happen to your family but right now we just really want to get the word out, get his picture out there and just beg anybody that might have seen him the other night or ran into him and are afraid because they were doing something they shouldn’t have, just please come forward,” she told NBC News.

“I pray he is found safe,” one commented online