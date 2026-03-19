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Harrowing Final Moments Of Alabama Student Come To Light With Witness’s Chilling Testimony
Young Alabama student smiling at a crowded stadium event before his harrowing final moments, witnessu2019s chilling testimony noted.
Crime, Society

Harrowing Final Moments Of Alabama Student Come To Light With Witness’s Chilling Testimony

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Details of the tragic final moments of 20-year-old University of Alabama student James Gracey have emerged following a statement from a local witness.

Gracey, who was visiting Spain for spring break, was last seen exiting the Shôko beachfront nightclub at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17. 

His disappearance sparked a frantic search by Mossos d’Esquadra, the autonomous police force of Catalonia, after his Theta Chi frat brothers raised the alarm.

Highlights
  • University of Alabama student James Gracey, 20, was found deceased in the Mediterranean Sea during a spring break trip to Spain with his frat club.
  • A local witness has come forward with chilling details about the night Gracey went missing, shedding light on his final moments.
  • Gracey’s passing has reminded social media users of Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who also tragically drowned on a fraternity trip.

On Thursday, March 19, his body was pulled from the Mediterranean Sea, confirming the worst fears of anyone following the case. 

RELATED:

    A witness has revealed what James Gracey was doing on the night he was reported missing

    Young Alabama student smiling outdoors wearing a light blue shirt, linked to harrowing final moments and witness testimony

    Image credits: Facebook

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    According to a Spaniard’s statement to Mossos d’Esquadra, reported by The Daily Mail, Gracey was seen walking toward the rocky outcrop of Somorrostro Beach, which is right outside Shôko.

    “From there, he may have fallen into the sea and drowned,” the witness added.

    Gracey’s wallet was found floating in the water of Somorrostro shortly before his body was discovered.

    Though the hypothesis suggests the student may have passed away from drowning, an autopsy has yet to be performed.

    Aerial view of a coastal city with a marina and skyline, evoking the harrowing final moments of Alabama student.

    Image credits: Barcelona Hacks

    Police are reported to be reviewing surveillance footage that shows Gracey leaving the club with an unidentified person as part of the ongoing investigation.

    According to various reports, Gracey was seen talking to a young, brown-haired American woman at the nightclub, but it is unclear if she was the same person he had left with.

    Police have since searched the Airbnb on Ronda de Sant Pere where Gracey was staying and interviewed the friends he was sharing the space with.

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    Gracey’s family undertook an extensive search before receiving the unfortunate news

    Young Alabama student in a white shirt and cross necklace captured in dimly lit club, linked to harrowing final moments testimony.

    Image credits: Facebook

    The student’s mother, Therese, issued an urgent plea for help in the search for her missing son in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

    Informing that Gracey had been visiting Spain to meet his friends who are currently studying in Barcelona, Therese said, “He didn’t make it back to the Airbnb. Has anyone seen him?”

    Therese added that James was believed to be dressed in a white T-shirt and dark trousers when he went missing.

    Crowded nightclub scene with dark lighting and red ceiling accents, highlighting a tense atmosphere linked to Alabama student final moments.

    Image credits: shokobarcelona

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    “He wears a gold chain with a rhinestone cross,” she further detailed to help people better identify her son, appealing to them to contact her if they get information regarding his whereabouts.

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    Gracey’s father, Taras, traveled to Barcelona to search for his son.

    His uncle, David Gracey, a senior producer with CNN, shared a statement on the family’s behalf with the outlet, saying they “were deeply concerned.”

    “Jimmy is a kind, responsible, and devoted son and brother. It is completely out of character for him not to check in with family and friends,” Gracey’s kin had said, adding, “We are working closely with local authorities and are incredibly grateful for the support we have received.”

    “We ask that you keep Jimmy in your thoughts as we continue to do everything we can to bring him home safely,” they further expressed at the time.

    Young Alabama student wearing number 18 jersey at a crowded sports stadium showing harrowing final moments.

    Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

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    Following Gracey’s passing, his family released an updated statement, reading, “We are so grateful for the kindness and concern that has been shown for our family during this incredibly difficult time.”

    “We have made the decision to pause media interviews to focus on being together and caring for one another.

    Thank you for respecting our privacy and holding our family in your thoughts and prayers. We will share updates if and when we’re able,” they added.

    Gracey’s fate has reminded social media of the passing of Riley Strain

    Image credits: NewsChannel 5

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    Riley Strain, 22, was a student at the University of Missouri who had joined his Delta Chi fraternity members for a trip to Nashville in the spring of 2024.

    After he went missing on March 8 following a bar run with his friends, the authorities launched a massive investigation involving drones, boats, and hundreds of volunteers, which ended with his body being found in the Cumberland River on March 22.

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    “OMG, this brings back memories of Riley Strain,” a Facebook user commented.

    According to a lawsuit filed by Strain’s family, his frat brothers noted him becoming “incoherent” halfway through their “partying” but failed to ensure he had made it back to their hotel safely.

    Young man with light brown hair wearing a pale shirt, connected to netizens share chilling theory about missing student James Gracey.

    Image credits: NewsNation

     

    Instead of “having the support of his brothers, Riley was abandoned and alone” in his final moments, according to the lawsuit. They did not even “search” or “panic” when they noticed he had not returned, even though he had left their final bar hours earlier.

    “The fraternity brothers did not even think to call Riley’s parents — they simply got ready for bed and went to sleep,” the lawsuit said.

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    Riley Strain’s cause of demise was listed as drowning and ethanol intoxication.

    “People don’t understand how dangerous Barcelona is,” a reader said

    Tweet discussing the harrowing final moments of Alabama student with chilling witness testimony warning travelers.

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    Tweet from Petro questioning details about the harrowing final moments of Alabama student with witness testimony discussed.

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    Twitter reply screenshot showing a user questioning drowning cause in harrowing final moments of Alabama student.

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing harrowing final moments of Alabama student and witness testimony on intoxication.

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    Witness giving chilling testimony about harrowing final moments of Alabama student in a tense interview setting.

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    Tweet discussing the harrowing final moments of an Alabama student with a witness’s chilling testimony.

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    Screenshot of tweet sharing chilling testimony about witness describing harrowing final moments of Alabama student altercation.

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    Tweet from Farmer Ted warning about friends failing in foreign countries, related to harrowing final moments of Alabama student.

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    Social media post questioning autopsy before ruling out foul play in harrowing final moments of Alabama student case.

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    Tweet by David Shapiro expressing condolences related to harrowing final moments of Alabama student testimony.

    Image credits: DavidShapiro98

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Drinking a massive amount at a place he doesn't know and then trying to explore a rock beach in an area you're unfamiliar with at night frequently means regrettable consequences.

    1
    1point
    reply
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The court ultimately concluded that Riley Strain got drunk and fell in the water. All of the purported 'duty to care' arguments were rejected.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Drinking a massive amount at a place he doesn't know and then trying to explore a rock beach in an area you're unfamiliar with at night frequently means regrettable consequences.

    1
    1point
    reply
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The court ultimately concluded that Riley Strain got drunk and fell in the water. All of the purported 'duty to care' arguments were rejected.

    0
    0points
    reply
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